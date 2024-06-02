Honey Taffy -- An Easy One Ingredient Recipe (2024)

Make your own taffy candy from 100% natural honey — Honey Taffy is an easy one ingredient recipe to make with your kids!

Welcome to the September 11, 2016 edition of Sunday Scratchups: Your weekly recipe from scratch around grocery sales and affordable ingredients. You can’t get much better & easier than One Ingredient Honey Taffy, right?

The birds and the… bees?

You guys already know about the artist formerly known as MashupDad’s backyard chickens hobby… but I don’t think I’ve yet mentioned his beekeeping hobby!

He has a couple of hives here and at a friend’s mini-farm, which keeps us in the most awesome local honey you’ve ever tasted. This recipe? He found it online and tried it with the kids last week. If you don’t have your own source of local honey, I saw 40 oz jars of organic honey at Costcothis week for $7.49, you can pick up 100% honey on Amazon, or bulk honey often goes on sale at stores like Sprouts or Fresh Thyme.

Update: Check out MashupDad’s new observation beehive!

How to make one ingredient honey taffy

Ingredients

1 lb real honey (about 1 1/2 cups)

Directions

Bring honey to a boil in an uncovered medium saucepan over medium heat (about 5 to 7 minutes). Continue to boil until honey registers 280 degrees on a candy thermometer (about 10 to 12 minutes).

Line a pan with parchment paper and coat lightly with cooking spray. When the honey reaches temperature, pour it onto your prepared pan and allow to cool on the counter for 20-25 minutes.

Spray your hands with nonstick spray, and break off about a third of the cooled honey. Begin to pull and stretch the honey, continually folding it and working more air into the taffy.

As you continue to pull and incorporate air into the taffy, it will start to firm up and become lighter in color. Keep doing this for about five minutes, or until taffy has lightened in color from dark amber to tan.

When taffy is tan and firmed up, roll it into several long thin snakes and place these back on your parchment paper lined pan. Refrigerate pan for 10 minutes, then use a knife coated in cooking spray to cut each taffy roll into one inch long pieces.

Roll up each piece of taffy in wax paper, twisting the ends to close.Makes 80 pieces.

That’s it — You just made honey taffy!

Seriously: That’s it, one ingredient candy! Although High School Guy helped out here, his braces prevented him from actually enjoying any of the taffy — this is some seriously sticky stuff. It’s also seriously sweet, but Mr. 9 thought it was… if you’ll pardon the expression… the bee’s knees.

Honey taffy is naturally gluten and dairy free, so a perfect choice for families with food allergies. This is such a fun & simple dessert recipe to make with kids, or to use for gifts!

Honey taffy, printable recipe

