How Much Does A VPN Cost In 2024? (2024)

A virtual private network (VPN) is an important tool for securing online privacy and data security. Evaluating the cost of a VPN is not just about keeping within budget, but ensuring the service is reliable, and robust enough to safeguard your digital privacy effectively at all times.

This article will help you make an informed decision by weighing the price against the offered features and the value they bring to your personal or professional digital security strategy.

Forbes Advisor analysed 19 VPN service providers and their offerings in an attempt to understand thebest VPN services of 2024. Here we compare the prices of the top contenders available in the UK.

All VPN services offer multiple pricing tiers, starting from monthly to two- or three-year plans. The introductory plans are attractive, but you should consider the renewal pricing once the initial period is over.

Almost all VPN services have a free trial or money-back guarantee offer. Take advantage of these offers to explore the nuances of their features and see if they fit your needs. Investing in a VPN is a long-term game, and must be approached with strategy and caution.

Introductory Monthly Plan Introductory Annual Plan Renewal Pricing Guarantees Available Private Internet Access (PIA) £9.99 per month £32.49 for one year or £65 for three years (plus 4 months free) Same as introductory pricing 7-day money back guarantee Proton VPN £8.56 (€ 9.99) per month £5.14 ( €5.99) per month for one year, £4.28 ( € 4.99) per month for two years £61.50 (€71.88) for one year, £102.70 ( €119.76) for two years 30-day money-back guarantee hide.me £9.99 per month £54.99 billed annually (£4.59 per month) for 12 months Not available Free plan available30-day money-back guarantee Surfshark *£8.67 per month, billed monthly £3.15 per month for one year £1.58 per month + four extra months for two years £37.77 billed annually 30-day money-back guarantee TorGuard VPN *£7.88 per month £23.66 for one year £46.54 billed annually Seven-day money-back guarantee NordVPN *£10.25 per month £3.59 per month + three extra months, paid annually £2.36 per month + three extra months, for two years £78.47 billed annually 30-day money-back guarantee VPN Unlimited *£7.88 per month £3.94 per month, billed annually £78.91 one-time payment for lifetime £47.34 billed annually 30-day money-back guarantee CyberGhost *£10.89 per month £1.78 per month for 28 months £49.92 billed annually 14- to 45-day money-back guarantee Windscribe *£2.37 per month for BYOP (Build Your Own Plan), £7.10 per month for Pro version £43.11 per year for Pro £43.11 per year for Pro Free plan available Hotspot Shield *£10.25 per month £6.30 per month, billed annually £6.30 per month, billed annually Free plan available45-day money-back guarantee ExpressVPN *£10.22.per month £7.88 per month for six months £6.56 per month, billed annually £55.19 for six months £92.28 for 12 months, billed yearly 30-day money-back guarantee IPVanish *£9.46 per month £18.14 for three months £71 per year Same as introductory price 30-day money- back guarantee IVPN *£1.58 per week, £4.75 per month £47.52 for one year, £79.80 for two years, £110.87 for three years £57 for one year 30-day money-back guarantee Mullvad VPN £4.18 per month No annual plan Same as introductory price 30-day money-back guarantee, except for cash payments Atlas VPN *£9.46 per month £38.68 for one year £56.45 for three years £46.57 for one year Free app available14- to 30-day money-back guarantee Bitdefender Premium VPN *£5.52 per month (up to 10 devices) £2.63 per month, billed annually £55.24 for one year Free plan available30-day money-back guarantee Mozilla VPN *£7.88 per month £47.26 for one year Same as introductory prices 30-day money-back guarantee (for first-time customers only)

*Currency conversions as of 22 February 2022

Pricing is an important factor when you are considering VPN options. There has to be a balance between online safety provided by the VPN you choose and its price point. The safety of a VPN can depend on various factors, irrespective of its price. Here’s how to assess the safety of a cheap VPN option:

Privacy policies

Regardless of the cost, read the service’s privacy policy to find out what data it collects. A VPN should have a strict no-logs policy, meaning it doesn’t record your internet activities.

Security features

Check for essential security features, including 256-bit encryption, DNS leak protection and a kill switch, which prevents data transmission if the VPN connection drops. Even low-cost VPNs can offer these features.

Jurisdiction

Consider where the company is based. The local laws where the VPN provider is located will dictate how it handles your data. Ideally, the service should be based in a country with strong privacy laws.

Reputation

Search for reviews and testimonials from trusted sources. Many websites specialise in reviewing VPN services and might uncover potential red flags that aren’t immediately apparent to new users. Customer reviews can also highlight critical features and flag issues not apparent otherwise.

Customer support

Reliable support is essential for smooth operation and maintenance of a VPN, especially if you encounter issues. Try to test its customer service to see how responsive and helpful they are.

Free trials and money-back guarantees

Try out the service first. A company offering a free trial or a money-back guarantee shows confidence in its service, giving you a risk-free way to assess its performance. Take advantage of it without hesitating.

Payment option

More anonymous payment methods, such as cryptocurrencies, show the company’s commitment to maintaining your privacy.

Remember, while many VPNs are offered at a lower price point, they may make up for these costs in other ways, such as advertising, lack of certain features or even by compromising on security measures. Sometimes, a higher-priced VPN may be more cost-effective in the long run, considering the features and level of security offered.

You should always weigh the costs against the features and level of security you need for your online activities.

When searching for the right VPN, you must be aware of the features that are essential for ensuring the service meets high privacy and security standards. Here are the top five critical VPN features to look for:

1. No-Logs policy

The most crucial feature of a trustworthy VPN is its commitment to user privacy, often indicated by a strict no-logs policy. The VPN must not record, store or share any of your online activity. This ensures that your data cannot be provided to third parties, including governments or advertisers. Make sure this policy is clearly stated and legally binding, not just a vague promise.

2. Strong encryption

The VPN should use advanced encryption methods to protect your data from hackers, ISPs and anyone else looking to snoop on your activities. Ideally, the service should use AES-256 encryption, the current industry standard that is widely regarded as being near-impossible to crack.

3. Kill switch

A kill switch is a security feature that automatically disconnects you from the internet if your VPN connection drops, preventing your IP address and other sensitive information from being exposed. This feature is essential for maintaining a secure connection, especially in scenarios where consistent privacy is crucial.

4. DNS leak protection

VPNs should provide DNS leak protection to ensure your requests to access various websites (which are made through DNS servers) are not revealing your real IP address or the websites you visit. Without this feature, your browsing activity can be exposed to your ISP or third parties, even if you’re connected to the VPN.

5. Wide server network and locations

A VPN with a broad range of server locations allows you to bypass geo-restrictions effectively. This is critical if you need access to content from various countries or want to maintain high-speed connections by choosing servers closer to their physical location. A wider server network means the service is less likely to be congested with traffic, leading to faster speeds.

While these are the critical features, some other factors you must consider include the VPN’s pricing, the company’s legal jurisdiction, compatibility with different devices and the overall reputation of the service among its users. User-friendly interfaces and reliable customer support are additional aspects that can significantly enhance the user experience.

VPN cost is a pivotal factor when selecting the right VPN tool because it often reflects the quality of service, level of security and array of features offered. A cost-effective VPN can provide robust encryption, reliable data protection and enhanced privacy measures at affordable prices. Conversely, opting for less expensive or free services might mean compromising on security standards or limited functionalities.

Therefore, an informed decision requires balancing your financial considerations with the security necessities, ensuring that the investment ensures comprehensive protection, consistent performance and ease of use without breaking the bank.

