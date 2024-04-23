How to Get the Atlas VPN Free Trial? (2024) (2024)

- Written byBram Jansen
You can get the Atlas VPN free trial by choosing between its 7-day free trial, 30-day risk-free trial, or unlimited free trial VPN offers.
Besides the difference in the free trial period, each tier grants access to different app features.
Likewise, the Atlas VPN free trial option determines whether you’ll enter your credit card details at the start. However, you won’t be charged till the free trial ends.
Read on to learn how to get these free trial offers and what they entail.
How to Get the Atlas VPN Unlimited Free Trial?
The Atlas VPN unlimited free trial doesn’t require entering your credit card details, and it doesn’t have a time limit. However, you’ll be limited in the Virtual Private Network (VPN) features you get.
Here’s how to get this trial:
- Go to the AtlasVPN website. I recommend doing this via your PC.
- Scroll to the bottom and click “Free VPN.”
- Click “Download.”
- Once downloaded, install, and launch the VPN app.
- Click “Sign up” in the app.
- Enter your email address and check the box below to get marketing messages from Atlas VPN. Otherwise, leave it unchecked. Then, click “Sign up.”
- Click the verification code sent to your email. I recommend clicking the link from the same device you’re registering with.
- Once in, start using AtlasVPN!
On this free version, you can only use two Atlas VPN US servers and one Netherlands server. Thus, you miss out on the other 1000+ servers in 40+ countries.
Likewise, this unlimited free trial has a 5GB monthly bandwidth cap, which will quickly get used up if you frequent streaming services.
So, it’s best to use this free VPN trial for light internet browsing, public Wi-Fi security, or to test the VPN to see if you’ll upgrade to one of its paid plans.
How to Get the Atlas VPN 7-Day Free Trial?
Atlas VPN offers a 7-day free trial on mobile devices alone.
You MUST sign up via your Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS devices) to get the free trials.
Here’s a stepwise guide to getting the trial:
- Go to the AtlasVPN website on your mobile phone. Don’t worry; you’re starting there but not signing up there.
- Tap the menu icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen.
- Tap “VPN apps.”
- Tap “Download free.” You should get redirected to your device’s app store.
- Tap “Install.”
- Tap “Open.”
- Tap “Let’s go.”
- Enter your email address, check the box below if you want to receive emails from Atlas VPN, then tap “Sign up.”
- You’ll get a confirmation email address. Click the link in the address to confirm your sign-in.
- Tap the lightning icon in the bottom ribbon of the Atlas VPN app.
- You’ll be presented with plans. Choose any plan and click “Get Premium.” Note that you won’t be charged for the chosen plan till after the free trial.
- Enter your payment details and wait for confirmation.
- You now have the 7-day free trial!
This free trial gives you access to ALL Atlas VPN services.
So, you can test all the servers for 7 days, connect to any of the 40+ countries, and enjoy unlimited bandwidth streaming.
That way, you know what you’ll get if you stick with the VPN.
How to Get the Atlas VPN 30-Day Risk-Free Trial?
The Atlas VPN 30-day free trial serves two purposes:
- It gives you a lengthier time to ensure Atlas VPN isn’t a one-hit wonder in the first 7 days.
- It allows you to request a refund if you forgot to cancel the 7-day free trial and got charged.
Likewise, you can get the 30-day risk-free trial in two ways:
- Not canceling the 7-day free trial, causing the 30-day risk-free trial to activate on your first payment.
- By getting the risk-free trial intentionally to take advantage of Atlas VPN discounts.
Here’s how to do the second:
- Go to the Atlas VPN website (get discounts here).
- Click “Grab the deal.”
- Choose any plan, but note that you don’t get discounts on the one-month plan. You’ll notice that my coupon is automatically applied.
- Click “Proceed to Checkout.”
- Enter your email address and choose a payment option under “Select payment type.” I chose a credit card.
- Enter your payment details and click “Complete purchase.”
- Once your payment goes through, download the VPN app, and log in to enjoy your trial.
Like the 7-day free trial, you’ll also get access to everything Atlas VPN offers on this plan. And if you like the VPN, my discount code will be applied when you get the first charge.
Which Atlas VPN Free Trial Do You Prefer?
Whether you don’t want to pay for the free trial, want to pay later, or get an extended risk-free trial VPN service, Atlas VPN has you covered.
I’ll recommend the 30-day risk-free trial, which gives you more than enough time to test all the VPN’s features, stream with unlimited bandwidth, and enjoy premium security features across unlimited simultaneous connections.
If you’re up for that, grab these Atlas VPN discounts to save more while at it.
