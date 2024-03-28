5 Chicken Dump Recipes (2024)

(This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, see my disclosure policy.)

Usually, when I make freezer meals, I make a variety of different things including casseroles and various meat and seafood dishes. This method works well when I have a lot of time and have prepared ahead of time. But when I just want to throw some meals together quickly and don’t want to spend hours planning and shopping for ingredients, I make chicken dump recipes. Most of them can be cooked in the crockpot which saves even more time!

Chicken dump recipes are fast to make and they often include ingredients that I already have in the house. They are perfect to make if I happen to find some spare time. These dump dinner recipes are perfect for freezing and make a wonderful gift for someone who has just had a baby, is experiencing an illness, or going through a hard time.

Last week, I had some appointments booked for Wednesday but then found out that my sitter for that day couldn’t make it. I had to cancel my appointments and found myself with sort of an extra day. I went on Tuesday and bought a lot of chicken and Wednesday made two sets of ten chicken meals. Since each session took me about an hour so, subsequently I had 20 meals made in two hours!

In my morning chicken dump session, I made Chicken Hurry, Caribbean Chicken, Lemon and Garlic Chicken, Sticky Chicken, and Cantonese Chicken. I made two of each of the five recipes, therefore, I had ten meals in one hour. In the afternoon, I made Teriyaki Chicken, French Canadian Chicken, Cindy’s Chicken, Pepper Lime Chicken, and Lemon Mustard Chicken.

It is such a feeling of accomplishment to look in your freezer and see so many meals ready for busy weeknight dinners!

The key to successful chicken dump meals is having all your ingredients out before you start assembling. This saves time and aggravation!



Steps to making Chicken Dump Meals:

Get out all ingredients. Label resealable freezer bags (you can use a permanent marker or print labels to stick on) with the name and cooking instructions. Press the bottom of the bags to lay flat and then fold over the top in order to keep them open. Add chicken into each bag. You can use boneless, skinless thighs or breasts. After the chicken is in all of the bags then you dump the remaining ingredients into the bag. After all the ingredients are in each bag, you then remove the excess air, seal the bags, lay flat, and freeze.

Chicken Hurry

chicken

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 Tbsp. dry onion soup mix*

*I use an MSG-free, gluten-free dry onion soup mix

Cooking instructions:

Thaw. Bake at 350° for an hour or in the crockpot on low for 4-6hours.

Caribbean Chicken

chicken

8 oz. can pineapple chunks with juice

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/3 cup orange juice

1/2 cup raisins

Cooking instructions:

Thaw. Bake at 350° for an hour or in the crockpot on low for 4-6 hours.

Lemon and Garlic Chicken

chicken

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

4 Tbsp. of olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh chopped parsley

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/4 tsp. pepper

Cooking instructions:

Thaw. Bake at 350° for 45-55 minutes or in the crockpot on low for 4-6 hours.

Sticky Chicken

chicken

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 Tbsp. soy sauce**

3 Tbsp. peanut butter

3 Tbsp. ketchup

Cooking instructions:

Thaw. Bake at 350° for 45-55 minutes. **if you are making these gluten-free, be sure to use gluten-free soy sauce

Cantonese Chicken

chicken

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup melted honey

1/4 cup soy sauce**

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

Cooking instructions:

Thaw. Bake at 350° for one hour or in the crockpot on low for 4-6 hours.

Notes:

The recipes work best with 3-5 chicken breasts or 8-10 thighs per bag. If you use a lot more or a lot less chicken, you will then need to adjust the recipes accordingly.

Plan the meals so that they have some common ingredients, which saves even more money, given that there is less waste.

All dump dinner recipes can be made gluten-free as long as you follow the notes indicated.

I heard from a reader who suggested using slow cooker liners. I had never heard of such a thing, however, given that it eliminates the cleanup of the crockpot, these are another time-saving strategy.

