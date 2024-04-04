How They Shot the Head Explosion Scene in 'Scanners' (2024)

Finally, they found a method that looked convincing. “We took a life cast of Del Grande and made a gelatin positive in the mold,” recalls Walas. This was then fitted with a plaster “skull” that acted as both structural support and a vessel for all the goop you see on-screen. “That was packed with various materials… and sealed with wax” Walas explains.

The head was filled with excess materials from the lab, like latex scraps and stray wax. There were also pieces of gelatin “brains” and, as Dupuis puts it, “a bunch of corn syrup blood” as well as “leftover burgers.” While I have my doubts, the rumors that the head contained animal entrails are not impossible considering Cronenberg would make full-use of butcher scraps in his subsequent film, Videodrome, during that film’s explosive finale.

But, back to Scanners. Walas notes that they tried to find “a lot of stringy stuff that we figured would fly through the air a little bit better.”

And speaking of the projectile-like nature of the explosion, at one point, Ironside was supposedly going to be in-frame. As described in the 2014 documentary short Mental Saboteur, when the actor learned what the plan was from the special effects crew (namely: his being in proximity to an explosion), he saw an opportunity.

As Ironside tells it, he noted to the crew that the plexiglass enclosures around the camera were likely to cause debris to ricochet. “And I said: ‘I’ll tell you what, I’ll do it but I want this amount of money and I want this size of an insurance policy. Which quickly made them make the decision to do it as a single.'” Whether Ironside’s ultimatum is the reason the effect was shot without him, I can’t say. But, in any case, it’s a good story.

The lecturer’s hands, which appear clenched and sturdy on the table, are casts of Walas’ hands. He specifies that the rings were an eleventh-hour addition to match Del Grande’s jewelry and recalls they were constructed out of mortician’s wax and the gold wrapper from a pack of cigarettes.

The original plan for the sequence was to shoot on-location at the Concordia University lecture room. Reportedly, the effects team took all the elements to set and realized, per Walas in a gross understatement, that “it might make too much of a mess”. So the sequence was shot later in a government-allocated warehouse on the waterfront of Montreal in the dead of December. Or, as Irwin puts it: “Basically outside.”

Reportedly, on the day of the shoot, nobody could get the Del Grande effigy to explode properly. So, at some point, Zeller boldly proclaimed that he was “through screwing around.” They moved to plan B: a double-barreled shotgun. As Irwin tells it, Zeller told the crew to roll the four coverage cameras, and for everyone else to get in their trucks and close their windows. He then lay on the ground behind the dummy and pointed the shotgun at the nape of its neck, and fired.

“We settled on kosher salt,” explains Zeller, regarding the ammunition of choice. “Just chunky salt particles that were kind of crystalline and not too reflective so it couldn’t read [on-camera] too well. And then when we blasted [the head]…everything just shot all over the place and it looked fabulous. If ever you want to blow up a head, I advise using kosher salt. But don’t do this at home.”

When the producers of Scanners saw the dailies of the head explosion they were both appalled and enthused — reportedly shouting: “It’s perfect! We’re screwed!” The sequence was re-shot three times in an attempt to avoid an x-rating. But, as Irwin recalls, “It was never as good as what was shot originally.” In part because, depending on who you ask, these reshoots were actively sabotaged with, among other things, confetti. In any case, it’s the original kosher salt take that we see in the final film.

While the head explosion is masterful in isolation, the build-up to the effect is a vital part of the shot’s impact.

Howard Shore‘s score (say that ten times fast) mutates from a tonal element to a diegetic representation of “scanning” itself. Wary woodwinds rouse our suspicion as Revok takes to the stage and high-pitched, nearly inaudible strings begin to drone. As Revok scans the lecturer, Shore raises the pitch of the strings and ushers forth a predatory, clicking growl and an unnatural, enveloping throb.

Shore brings all of these elements into cacophony as the pressure mounts, both in the scene and in the lecturer’s head. As the frenzy becomes unbearable, it’s easy for the audience to identify with Revok’s victim as they too begin to wince.