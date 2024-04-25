10 Best Screen Protectors For Huawei Nova 11 (2024)

Huawei has released its Nova 11 as a mid-range device that aims to offer great value for money. The Huawei Nova 11 comes with Harmony OS 3.0, 6.7 inches OLED 120Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G Chipset, Dual Rear, and 60MP Selfie Cameras. Here are the 10 best cases for Huawei Nova 11. As always, we bring you the 10 best screen protectors for Huawei Nova 11.

10. Liquid Glass Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11

Starting off the list is the Liquid Glass Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11. The liquid Glass is an advanced technology, invisible, wipe-on screen protector that bonds to the glass of your device offering enhanced scratch, moisture, and impact resistance. It is made of silica dioxide which is essentially microscopic particles of glass suspended in a liquid solution. Fills in the imperfections of the screen and adds an additional layer of glass for protection.

9. MAOUICI Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11

Up next is MAOUICI Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11. The screen of this protector is only visible to persons directly in front of it, keeping your personal, private, and sensitive information hidden from strangers. It has a 4H hardness which protects your screen from daily scratches, scrapes, and normal signs of wear. It comes with a self-healing technology that enables the film to recover from minor scratches in 48 hours.

8. AQGG Film Protector for Huawei Nova 11

Next, is the AQGG Protector for Huawei Nova 11. This Glass Screen Protector of plastic is unbreakable and splinter-free – fit for and compatible with Huawei Nova 11. The unique glass / plastic material composition of the Plastic Glass Protective Film provides the highest light permeability and an oleophobic anti-fingerprint coating with 9H level hardness.

7. Ikiiqii Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11

Next is the Ikiiqii Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11. This is a crystal-clear display protection film that has no additional dust drawn to itself during application thanks to the anti-static film material. The protector is cut to fit the specific display perfectly. It has a 100% bubble-free application, the protection film clings itself to the display. The protector maintains the clarity of the display with no reduction of lightness, contrast, or color making it ideal for high-resolution displays.

6. AQGG Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11

Next on the list comes the AQGG Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11 on our list of the 10 best screen protectors for Huawei Nova 11. The glass of this tempered glass screen protector is 4H hardness which protects your screen from daily scratches, scrapes, and normal signs of wear. Its 99% transparency preserves the original screen’s brightness and definition. It has a self-healing technology that enables the film to recover from minor scratches in 48 hours

5. LCEHTOGYE Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11

Next, is the LCEHTOGYE Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11. It’s made of Durable 9H tempered glass and special oil-resistant processing can protect your phone from unwanted scuffs and scratches by knives, keys, and some other hard substances. 99.99% High-Transparency, high-definition and transparent screen, provides you a clearer viewing. Hydrophobic and Oleophobic screen coating protect against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints.

4. YZKJSZ Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11

Fourth on this list is the YZKJSZ Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11. This screen protector is made of scratch-resistant, highly transparent PET material and laser-cut on state-of-the-art machines. This transparent Screen Protector can be applied easily and without bubbles, and can be removed or repositioned at any time. Once attached, the glue-free Protective Film no longer moves – optimal edge adhesion is guaranteed.

3. Generic Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11

The Generic Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11 is the third-place screen protector on our list of the 10 best screen protectors for Huawei Nova 11. It’s made of Durable 9H tempered glass and special oil-resistant processing can protect your phone from unwanted scuffs and scratches by knives, keys, and some other hard substances. 99.99% High-Transparency, high-definition and transparent screen, provides you a clearer viewing. Hydrophobic and Oleophobic screen coating protect against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints.

2. KJYFOANI Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11

In the second place, we have the KJYFOANI Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11. This screen protector is made of scratch-resistant, highly transparent PET material and laser-cut on state-of-the-art machines. This transparent Screen Protector can be applied easily and without bubbles, and can be removed or repositioned at any time. Once attached, the glue-free Protective Film no longer moves and guarantees optimal edge adhesion.

1. FZZSZS Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11

In first place comes the FZZSZS Screen Protector for Huawei Nova 11. The high-quality 9H tempered glass material can effectively prevent the mobile phone screen from being damaged due to scratching, falling, collision, and high impact force. The new version of this protector has added a camera flash ring which does not affect the flash and has a light transmittance of 99.99% keeping the original high resolution of pictures and videos.

So that rounds up our list of the 10 best screen protectors for Huawei Nova 11. We hope that it helped you in making a choice for yourself. Stay tuned for more.