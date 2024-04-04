Looking back at David Cronenberg’s Scanners (2024)

Shortly after, Cameron’s captured by a company called ConSec, whose scientists (among them Patrick MacGoohan’s Dr Ruth) want to harness the Scanners’ power for their own ends. Under Dr Ruth’s care, Cameron is introduced to a new drug called Ephemerol, which allows him to control his abilities and shut out the white noise of other people’s thoughts.

Meanwhile, another Scanner, Darryl Revok (Michael Ironside) is busy causing chaos. Having infiltrated Consec’s headquarters and blown up another, weaker psychic’s head in a spectacular demonstration sequence, he and his underground group of Scanners plans to kill anyone involved with ConSec.

Having completed his training, Cameron’s sent out to infiltrate the Scanner underground group, locate Revok, and terminate his command. Along the way, Cameron meets scanner Kim Obrist (Jennifer O’Neill), who becomes his companion, and another telepath, haunted artist Benjamin (Robert A Silverman, a Cronenberg movie regular). Both Kim and Benjamin hold the clues to Revok’s whereabouts, but with the villain also being the most powerful of the Scanners, the task of stopping him will not be a simple one.

The making

Having completed his previous film, the semi-autobiographical horror break-up drama The Brood, David Cronenberg began work on Scanners – an idea he’d had floating around under various names since the 70s. Unusually, he hadn’t finished the script before he began production, since he’d been rushed into getting the film underway in order to retain the Canadian tax haven funding he’d secured in late 1980.Cronenberg was therefore forced to write pages of his Scanners script each morning, ready for filming to begin that day – a thankless, hectic pace of work which may explain why Scanners’ pacing and dialogue often feel a little stilted or uneven.

This frantic pace of writing may also explain why, of all the films Cronenberg had made up to this point, Scanners was his least confrontational and horrific. Possibly inspired by Brian De Palma’s recent hits Carrie and The Fury, or even the brief mention of a telepathic band of people called Senders in William S Burroughs’ Naked Lunch (a book he’d later adapt for the screen in the 1990s), the characters in Scanners are notably devoid of the usual sexual hang-ups of those in his earlier features.

Scanners is also one of the most straightforwardly entertaining of Cronenberg’s films of the time, which is perhaps why it was also his first major success at the box office; it made around $14 million on its modest $3.5 million budget. Cronenberg’s trademark horror sequences are still in place, but they lack the button-pushing Freudian nastiness of Shivers, Rabid or The Brood.