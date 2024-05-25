How to Convert Recipes to Instant Pot | Cook Smarts (2024)

Step 4: Convert cook time

Since pressure cookers cook ingredients in a fraction of the time other methods do, it’s important to know how to convert a recipe’s regular cook time into an IP-friendly cook time. Here are the essential formulas:

Oven / Stovetop

When converting oven or stovetop recipes, simply divide the recipe’s total cook time by 3. If math was never your favorite subject, we have good news for you: simply consult our cheat sheet for cook times between 15 – 65 minutes!

Pasta

When cooking pasta in an IP, the most straightforward rule is to look at the pasta box’s lowest cook time and then divide it in half. Our infographic already has all of the conversion times for 6 – 15 minutes, so all the main noodles out there are covered.

Since the Instant Pot is so great at making one-pot pasta dishes and is frankly very convenient, we have another tip for you: While plain pasta needs 2 cups of liquid per 8 oz of pasta, if you’re planning to cook your pasta right in the sauce, be sure to add some stock or other liquid so the pasta can properly cook / soften.

Slow Cooker

When you go about converting crock pot recipes to your IP, you will want to convert the cook time hours required for a HIGH setting to minutes – this means multiplying by 60 and then dividing the answer by 10. And, yes, that is a bit more complicated, so we’ve made your life much easier by already converting all 2 – 10 hour crock pot recipe times for you in our cheat sheet!

Frozen Meat

When using frozen meat, make sure to increase the cooking time by 5 – 10 minutes. No one wants underdone meat for dinner!

Altitude

Okay, so before you go thinking, “Great, I can figure out the exact cook times to use now,” remember that altitude affects cook time. Basically, as your elevation increases, the temperature at which water boils will also decrease. This translates to recipes taking a bit longer to cook the higher up you are, but don’t worry, an IP will still save you time in the kitchen no matter where you live!

To account for altitude, all you have to do is multiply cook times by 5% for every 1000 ft above 2000 ft elevation. But if you live at an altitude between 3,000 – 10,000 feet, our cheat sheet has already got you covered.

Ingredients with Various Cook Times

Since full recipes for meals almost always have ingredients that require different cook times, we have a couple suggestions for you. First, a good strategy is to add ingredients to your IP in stages. Second, you can consider sauteing vegetables and searing meat before cooking a whole meal. Third, you can always pressure cook foods that need more time first, and then cook quicker ingredients on the “Saute” function after the pressure release.

We’ve talked about how converting soup recipes is a pretty easy process, but if you are adding meat to the soup, we usually recommend pre-cooking it on the “Saute” function beforehand. If you want to make a good minestrone and need to add pasta to your soup, you can let the noodles cook right in the soup. Just remember to only let your pasta be in the pressure cooker for the right amount of time because no one likes mushy noodles!