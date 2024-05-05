Tourtiere: Canadian Meat Pie Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Why I love this tourtière recipe

Some of you may already know this, but my husband is Canadian. Since we’ve been together, I have learned a whole new set of traditions, especially when it comes to food and holidays, but Marc’s favorite holiday tradition is tourtière (mine is vin chaud and shrimp with co*cktail sauce).

I can’t remember when I first had it, but I think it was when we were living in France and one of his teammates from Quebec hosted holiday dinner, but I could mistaken. Either way, I knew it was for me a my first bite.

What is the spice in tourtiere?

It was hearty, and it was spiced with some of my favorite flavors. It reminded me so much of my favorite Irish sausages and Cincinnati chili, and that’s because the key spices are cloves, all-spice and cinnamon.

31 dairy free dinner ideas Start the new year off right! Sign up to get a full month of easy, dairy free dinner recipes you and your family will love.

There are other spices in there, too, but if you’re looking to pinpoint what gives this Canadian meat pie it’s unique flavor, that’s undoubtedly it.

Simply Whisked is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Here’s what you’ll need to make your tourtiere

How do you make Tourtiere?

Prepare your pie crust. As always, I’m using store bought crust for this Canadian meat pie. Most store bought brands are already dairy free, and you know how I feel about taking shortcuts when I can.

We already have enough extra work in our lives. However, if you have a homemade pie crust recipe that you love, definitely use it. You’ll need two pie crusts.

Mash some potatoes.This recipe calls for 1 cup of mashed potatoes. You can either use leftover mashed potato, or you can boil some peel potatoes and mash them.

No need to add anything to them. Get them smooth, and they will work just fine.

Make the filling.In a large skillet, heat some olive oil to medium high. Add your onion, and sauté until it’s translucent and slightly soft. Then add your beef and pork, and let it brown.

Break up the meat into small pieces as it cooks. When it’s no longer pink, add the mashed potato and spices.

In a small bowl, whisk together the beef broth and flour together (you can also shake it in a jar or container).

Pour that into the pan and mix everything until the potato has dissolved into filling and your broth has thickened. Adjust seasoning with salt & pepper, to taste.

Fill the pie. Line your pie plate with the bottom crust. Transfer your filling to the pie plate and top it with your second crust.

Carefully fold the edges and press together to seal them, and create a vent in the top crust – piece with a fork, cut out a shape, whatever you prefer. Brush the top with a quick egg wash before baking.

Bake your tourtiére.Place your meat pie in a 375˚F oven and bake for 45 – 50 minutes. The crust should be nice and golden brown when you remove it.

Let the pie rest and allow it to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

How and when to serve Canadian meat pie:

We normally have our tourtiere on Christmas eve, which is when most people in Quebec have their big Christmas meal. Since my family normally has a bit of an Italian seafood spread (shrimp, mussels, fish cakes), I usually bring this as my contribution because it’s something a little different.

See Also Beef Barley Soup with Prime Rib - Leftover Prime Rib Recipe from OWYD

Tourtière would also be a great option on New Year’s Eve, if you’re not ready to change up your Christmas traditions.

Since this meat pie is such a hearty dish, it’s nice to balance it out with something a little lighter.

It’s traditionally served with pickled red beets, chili sauce, or even ketchup, but I’ve never done it that way. When we aren’t having this as part of a Christmas even spread (or if this was our main dish for Christmas), I like to serve my tourtière with my favorite brussels sprout salad.

More Christmas recipes:

White Christmas margarita

Bacon wrapped water chestnuts

Baked scallops

French mulled wine

No chill sugar cookies

More ground meat recipes:

Baked hamburgers

Ground chicken tacos

Turkey sloppy joes

Chicken stuffed peppers

Hamburger stroganoff

Print

Tourtiere: Canadian Meat Pie 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star 4.5 from 15 reviews Print Recipe Originating in Quebec, Tourtiere is a traditional French Canadian Christmas recipe. Learn how to make this meat pie with flaky crust and hearty filling, just in time for the holidays. Author: Melissa Belanger

Melissa Belanger Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Yield: 8 servings 1 x Ingredients Scale 2 tablespoons olive oil

olive oil 1 small onion, diced

small onion, diced 2 garlic cloves, minced

garlic cloves, minced 1 1/2 pounds ground beef

pounds ground beef 1 pound ground pork

pound ground pork 1 cup mashed potatoes *see note

mashed potatoes *see note 2 teaspoons cinnamon

cinnamon 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

dried oregano 1 1/2 teaspoons ground mustard

ground mustard 1 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice

ground allspice 1 teaspoon ground cloves

ground cloves 2 teaspoons coarse salt

coarse salt 1/2 cup beef broth

beef broth 1/2 tablespoons flour

flour 1 egg for egg wash

egg for egg wash 2 pie crusts (store bought or homemade) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat oven to 375˚F. Heat a large skillet to medium high. Add the oil and onions, and sauté until translucent. Add garlic and continue cooking until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add ground beef and pork and cook until no longer pink, breaking up the meat into small pieces. Add mashed potatoes and spices. In a small jar or container, shake beef broth and flour until smooth and pour into the skillet. Cook until the broth has thickened. Place the bottom crust in a 9-inch pie plate. Fill the crust with meat filling and top with remaining pie crust. Seal the two crusts together, rolling to one over the other if needed, and press gently with a fork or fingers. Brush the top crust with egg wash. Bake for 45 – 50 minutes or until the pie crust is golden brown in color. Notes For this recipe you can use leftover mashed potatoes, or boil 2 peeled, medium potatoes until tender and mash them until smooth with a potato masher or hand mixer. Category: Christmas

Method: Baking

Cuisine: Canadian Nutrition Serving Size:

Calories: 362

Sugar: 1 g

Sodium: 824.7 mg

Fat: 22.2 g

Saturated Fat: 7.7 g

Carbohydrates: 9 g

Fiber: 1.6 g

Protein: 30.4 g

Cholesterol: 118.7 mg

Published: November 21, 2018. Updated: December 16, 2022.

This post contains affiliate links. I may earn commission from qualifying purchases at no additional cost to you. I will never recommend a product I don’t use or trust.