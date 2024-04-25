How To Cook A Rump Roast | Classic Roast Beef Recipe (2024)

by Lauren
Roast beef is the ultimate comfort food. If you’re looking for a great way to make your holiday dinner stand out or just want to serve a delicious Sunday roast that will knock your family’s socks off, you’ll love this melt-in-your-mouth rump roast recipe.
How to Cook a Rump Roast Just Like Grandma’s
There’s nothing better than a juicy roast beef dinner on a cold winter day.
Today, I’m sharing my favorite way to make roast beef in the oven. It’s perfect when you want something easy and delicious to serve for the holidays or to make a Sunday dinner a little more special.
There’s a reason roast beef is such a classic for family gatherings. You don’t need to be a professional chef or even have much experience cooking at all to make it. All you need is a rump roast, some common seasonings, and a baking pan. Once you have those things in place, it’s time to get cooking!
So how do you cook a rump roast? That’s what I’m here for! I’ve got all your answers—including what do to with those leftovers.
What you’ll love about this recipe:
- Hands off method. Searing the roast in a hot oven and then turning the heat down to let it roast slowly means you don’t have to dirty a second pan.
- Classic seasonings. We’re keeping things simple here with classic seasonings that let the flavor of the beef shine. That means the leftovers have maximum versatility!
- Melt-in-your-mouth tender. No tough, chewy beef here!
Ingredients You’ll Need
Rump roast. For this classic recipe, I like to use rump roast, which is an affordable cut of beef that’s very tender. You can also use a bottom round, sirloin tip, or go all out and splurge on a boneless prime rib roast. Whichever you choose, look for a cut that’s labelled choice or prime and has some visible marbling for the best quality.
Garlic. I use a few cloves of fresh garlic for the best flavor.
Rosemary and Thyme. Using fresh herbs in your rub gives this rump roast recipe a fresh, modern vibe. You can substitute dried herbs if they’re all you have, but you will sacrifice some flavor.
Salt and Pepper.
Olive Oil.
You’ll also need a roasting pan that’s large enough to fit your roast. A meat thermometer is also helpful for ensuring your roast is cooked perfectly.
How to make a tender beef roast in the oven
Mix the oil and herbs in a small bowl to create your rub. Let this mixture sit a few minutes to allow the herbs to soften and infuse the oil with flavor.
Rub the herb rub all over the beef, making sure it’s completely covered. In addition to adding flavor, this will ensure the roast gets a beautiful brown crust on the outside.
Sear in a hot oven to brown the roast
Reduce the heat and cook the beef rump roast low and slow for the most tender roast beef of your life
Rest the beef before slicing to allow the juices to redistribute throughout the meat.
Pro tips for the best oven beef roast
- Allow the roast to come to room temperature before cooking it. This requires a little pre planning but will ensure the meat cooks evenly throughout. That way you won’t have to overcook the outside in order to get the center up to temp.
- Timing will vary depending on your oven as well as on the size and shape of your beef. Using a meat thermometer will give you the most accurate results. The internal temperature of your roast should reach 135ºF for medium rare, 145º for medium, and 150º for medium well. Remember that the temperature will rise another 5-10º as the meat rests!
- Plan to cook your rump roast for 30 minutes, plus and additional 30 minutes per pound.
Commonly asked questions
How to store leftover roast beef
Leftovers will keep well in the fridge for up to 4 days. You can also slice the beef and freeze it for up to 6 months.
What to serve with beef rump roast?
There are so many options!
I love serving roast beef with au jus, roasted or mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables (especially Brussels Sprouts) and Yorkshire pudding. And I always make sure I have prepared horseradish to serve on the side! You can also never go wrong with a big, leafy green salad.
For a stress-free side, toss baby potatoes, sliced carrots, and other root vegetables in a little bit of olive oil, salt, and pepper, then add them to the pan for the last hour of the cooking time. They’ll cook right along with the roast beef!
How to use leftover rump roast?
My absolute favorite way to use leftover roast beef it to make beef on weck sandwiches! You can also make delicious roast beef sandwiches with cherry pepper aioli. I also adore an Italian beef sandwich piled high with giardiniera.
For a more substantial meal, add the leftover roast beef to a salad, make hash and eggs, or add thinly sliced roast beef to pho broth to make a warm and delicious soup.
How to reheat roast beef (without drying it out)
Roast beef can dry out as it sits in the fridge, so you’ll want to add some liquid while you reheat it. The easiest way to reheat the beef without overcooking it is the add it to a slow cooker or roasting pan with 1/4 cup of beef stock and cook covered on low heat (325º if using the oven) until it’s warmed through.
What’s the best way to slice beef rump roast?
For tender roast beef, use a sharp carving knife to cut the roast across the grain into very thin slices – try to keep them under 1/4 inch for that melt-in-your-mouth tenderness.
More delicious main course recipes for special occasions
- Air Fryer Rotisserie Chicken
- Baked Crab Cakes
- Slow Cooker Red Wine Beef
- Prosciutto Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
- Baked Ham with Apricot-Mustard Glaze
Classic Oven Roast Beef Recipe
Whether you're hosting a big family gathering or having a quiet meal with your significant other, roast beef is a classic recipe that's a staple at holiday meals and for special occasions. This recipe will show you how to cook a rump roast perfectly so it comes out tender, juicy, and flavorful every time!
4.99 from 137 votes
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 2 hours hours 30 minutes minutes
Resting Time: 2 hours hours
Total Time: 4 hours hours 45 minutes minutes
Servings: 8
Calories: 301kcal
Author: Lauren Keating
Ingredients
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary chopped finely (or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary)
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme chopped finely (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 pound rump roast
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 375°F
In a small bowl, combine the garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper. Stir in the olive oil until well combined. Let sit for 5-10 minutes so the herbs soften and the oil takes on their flavor.
Rub the herb mixture all over roast, making sure it’s completely covered.
Place roast in roasting pan and cook for 30 minutes to brown the outside.
Reduce the oven temperature to 225°F and continue cooking for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until an internal temperature reads 135 – 150° F, depending on your desired level of doneness.
Remove the roast from the oven and cover with it aluminum foil. Let the roast rest for 15-30 minutes before serving.
Notes
Remove the rump roast from the refrigerator 1-2 hours before cooking to allow it to come to room temperature.
Nutrition Facts
Classic Oven Roast Beef Recipe
Amount Per Serving (1 serving)
Calories 301Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Fat 15g23%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Polyunsaturated Fat 1g
Monounsaturated Fat 8g
Cholesterol 105mg35%
Sodium 677mg29%
Potassium 592mg17%
Carbohydrates 1g0%
Fiber 0.2g1%
Sugar 0.01g0%
Protein 38g76%
Vitamin A 49IU1%
Vitamin C 2mg2%
Calcium 39mg4%
Iron 4mg22%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
23 thoughts on “Classic Roast Beef Recipe”
Will a chuck roast work for this recipe?
Yes!
Hello, I’m really looking forward to cooking this for my family on Boxing Day! Are your oven temps for a fan assisted oven please? I need to cook my roast potatoes at 200c and the beef needs to cook at a much lower temp. I was going to use my top oven for the beef, but it’s not fan assisted – will this be ok? Thank you
The temps are for a traditional (non-convection/fan) electric oven.
Can you use an electric roaster with this recipe? Should the roast be placed on a rack, or sitting directly on the bottom of the roaster?
I’m 54 and this was the first time I was successful making a roast beef. Mind you, I still screwed up, but not terribly so.
I seared it on all sides, then put it on a rack in my dutch oven with a cup or so of water under the rack. The screw up was with the roasting temp vs the reheating temp. I roasted for 1.5 hours at 325 instead of 225. It was much more well done than I normally eat beef, but it was still very good and not dry.
I’d give it 10 stars if I could.
Oh my, I oopsed and use rosemary and sage by mistake not time. Did I ruin it? It smells good and just finished the browning portion of the recipe.
Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.