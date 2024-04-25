How To Cook A Rump Roast | Classic Roast Beef Recipe (2024)

Roast beef is the ultimate comfort food. If you’re looking for a great way to make your holiday dinner stand out or just want to serve a delicious Sunday roast that will knock your family’s socks off, you’ll love this melt-in-your-mouth rump roast recipe.

How to Cook a Rump Roast Just Like Grandma’s

There’s nothing better than a juicy roast beef dinner on a cold winter day.

Today, I’m sharing my favorite way to make roast beef in the oven. It’s perfect when you want something easy and delicious to serve for the holidays or to make a Sunday dinner a little more special.

There’s a reason roast beef is such a classic for family gatherings. You don’t need to be a professional chef or even have much experience cooking at all to make it. All you need is a rump roast, some common seasonings, and a baking pan. Once you have those things in place, it’s time to get cooking!

So how do you cook a rump roast? That’s what I’m here for! I’ve got all your answers—including what do to with those leftovers.

Hands off method. Searing the roast in a hot oven and then turning the heat down to let it roast slowly means you don’t have to dirty a second pan.

