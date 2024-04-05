Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (2024)

Executive Lifestyle
Written by Ashley Lutz
2012-05-24T17:26:00Z
Fruit Jell-O is a staple at family picnics and hospitals everywhere.
But 50 years ago,Jell-O aspired to take over your entire dinner table.
Sharon Becker is a college professor from Baltimore who is obsessed with all things vintage. She uploaded pages from oldJell-O cookbooks to Flickr and was kind enough to share the images with us.
FromJell-O and shrimp to an entire salad set in the substance to the wonders of mayonnaise, here are some of the grosser recipes we found.
This salad calls for pineapple, lime or lemon-flavored Jell-O, vinegar, onion, pepper and one to two cups of your favorite veggies.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
The red roll seen below contains tomato and vinegar, while the green one is mint and pineapple. They're advertised as the perfect complement to a fine steak dinner.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
This delicacy is called "Ring Around the Tuna." It contains chunks of tuna, pimientos, and cucumbers all molded into lime Jell-O.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
Here Jell-O is used as a creative serving dish for crab salad. Your guests can even take part of the bowl!
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
Here's a beautiful "Tomato Aspic" recipe that ran in McCall's magazine. It calls for lemon Jell-O, tomato juice, hot sauce and vinegar.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
You can show off your artistic skills with this peach Jell-O upside-down cake from the "Joys of Jell-O" cookbook.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
This recipe card says you can "fish for compliments" with this salad. It calls for cutting vegetables like cucumbers and carrots into fish shapes and molding into lime Jell-O. The finishing touch? Layers of Hellman's mayonnaise.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
This coffee Jell-O is supposed to impress guests at a fine dinner party.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
This is a "perfection salad," which calls for lemon Jell-O, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, onions and vinegar. The veggies are artfully set as you serve to guests.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
Here's the Crested Tomato Salad, which calls for lemon or orange Jell-O, tomatoes and cucumbers. Set in this artful mold to impress your lunch party guests.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
Jell-O made a big push toward salads in the 1960's. This salad in an advertisem*nt featured lime jello and ham coldcuts. It also boasts that Jell-O brings out the best in everything from olives to fish to chicken.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
Here's a Bavarian Pie. Instead of using real strawberries and cream, you can mold strawberry Jell-O and CoolWhip into a beautiful form.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
Here's a seasonal souffle salad. You start with a lime Jell-O base and then add walnuts, grapes and mayonnaise. Garnish with more mayo on top.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
Jell-O saw it fit to lead off an entire section of a 1960's cookbook with these dishes. The top one, "sea dream," involves setting your shrimp co*cktail in lime Jell-O. The other is a vegetable trio with a colorful array of carrots, cucumbers and spinach.
Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr
Want to serve something classier?
Creative Director
Ashley Lutz was Business Insider's creative director. Ashley joined BI as a retail reporter in 2012. Her work led to Abercrombie adding plus sizes and Lululemon changing its policy of banning customers who tried to resell clothing online. She was previously a retail reporter at Bloomberg News. Ashley has a Bachelor's of Science degree from Ohio University. Follow her on Twitter @AshleyLutz.
