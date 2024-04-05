Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (2024)

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here's how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Fruit Jell-O is a staple at family picnics and hospitals everywhere.

But 50 years ago,Jell-O aspired to take over your entire dinner table.

Sharon Becker is a college professor from Baltimore who is obsessed with all things vintage. She uploaded pages from oldJell-O cookbooks to Flickr and was kind enough to share the images with us.

FromJell-O and shrimp to an entire salad set in the substance to the wonders of mayonnaise, here are some of the grosser recipes we found.