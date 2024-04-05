Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (2024)

Executive Lifestyle

Written by Ashley Lutz

2012-05-24T17:26:00Z

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here's how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (1)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Fruit Jell-O is a staple at family picnics and hospitals everywhere.

Advertisem*nt

But 50 years ago,Jell-O aspired to take over your entire dinner table.

Sharon Becker is a college professor from Baltimore who is obsessed with all things vintage. She uploaded pages from oldJell-O cookbooks to Flickr and was kind enough to share the images with us.

FromJell-O and shrimp to an entire salad set in the substance to the wonders of mayonnaise, here are some of the grosser recipes we found.

Advertisem*nt

This salad calls for pineapple, lime or lemon-flavored Jell-O, vinegar, onion, pepper and one to two cups of your favorite veggies.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (2)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

The red roll seen below contains tomato and vinegar, while the green one is mint and pineapple. They're advertised as the perfect complement to a fine steak dinner.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (3)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

This delicacy is called "Ring Around the Tuna." It contains chunks of tuna, pimientos, and cucumbers all molded into lime Jell-O.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (4)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Here Jell-O is used as a creative serving dish for crab salad. Your guests can even take part of the bowl!

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (5)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Advertisem*nt

Here's a beautiful "Tomato Aspic" recipe that ran in McCall's magazine. It calls for lemon Jell-O, tomato juice, hot sauce and vinegar.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (6)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

You can show off your artistic skills with this peach Jell-O upside-down cake from the "Joys of Jell-O" cookbook.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (7)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Advertisem*nt

This recipe card says you can "fish for compliments" with this salad. It calls for cutting vegetables like cucumbers and carrots into fish shapes and molding into lime Jell-O. The finishing touch? Layers of Hellman's mayonnaise.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (8)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

See Also
How to Make the Best Jewish Brisket Recipe - This Is How I Cook

This coffee Jell-O is supposed to impress guests at a fine dinner party.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (9)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Advertisem*nt

This is a "perfection salad," which calls for lemon Jell-O, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, onions and vinegar. The veggies are artfully set as you serve to guests.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (10)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Here's the Crested Tomato Salad, which calls for lemon or orange Jell-O, tomatoes and cucumbers. Set in this artful mold to impress your lunch party guests.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (11)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Advertisem*nt

Jell-O made a big push toward salads in the 1960's. This salad in an advertisem*nt featured lime jello and ham coldcuts. It also boasts that Jell-O brings out the best in everything from olives to fish to chicken.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (12)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Here's a Bavarian Pie. Instead of using real strawberries and cream, you can mold strawberry Jell-O and CoolWhip into a beautiful form.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (13)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Advertisem*nt

Here's a seasonal souffle salad. You start with a lime Jell-O base and then add walnuts, grapes and mayonnaise. Garnish with more mayo on top.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (14)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Jell-O saw it fit to lead off an entire section of a 1960's cookbook with these dishes. The top one, "sea dream," involves setting your shrimp co*cktail in lime Jell-O. The other is a vegetable trio with a colorful array of carrots, cucumbers and spinach.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (15)

Charm and Poise on Flickr

Source: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Advertisem*nt

Want to serve something classier?

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (16)

AP Images

These are the 12 most expensive foods on the planet >

Ashley Lutz

Creative Director

Ashley Lutz was Business Insider's creative director. Ashley joined BI as a retail reporter in 2012. Her work led to Abercrombie adding plus sizes and Lululemon changing its policy of banning customers who tried to resell clothing online. She was previously a retail reporter at Bloomberg News. Ashley has a Bachelor's of Science degree from Ohio University. Follow her on Twitter @AshleyLutz.

Read next

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (17)

NEW LOOK

Sign up to get the inside scoop on today’s biggest stories in markets, tech, and business — delivered daily. Read preview

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (18)

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you're on the go.

Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (19)

Advertisem*nt
Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O (2024)
Top Articles
Vegan Coconut Curry Lentil Soup - Step-by-Step Recipe
Gyro Meat Recipe | Homemade Gyro Recipe
Portuguese Orange Cake Recipe | Foodess.com
Dulce de Manzana - Classic Spanish Apple Paste Recipe
Latest Posts
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for Christmas snacks and nibbles
28 Vegan Freezer Meals (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes
Article information

Author: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6100

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-12-23

Address: 4653 O'Kon Hill, Lake Juanstad, AR 65469

Phone: +494124489301

Job: Marketing Representative

Hobby: Reading, Ice skating, Foraging, BASE jumping, Hiking, Skateboarding, Kayaking

Introduction: My name is Cheryll Lueilwitz, I am a sparkling, clean, super, lucky, joyous, outstanding, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.