Easy Eggless Turkey Meatballs Recipe (2024)

Thanks for stopping by! I’m Oriana, a wife, mom to three wonderful kids, and a passionate baker and cooker of all eggless things delicious. My goal is to give you the confidence and knowledge to cook and bake without eggs while providing quality recipes that your whole family will love. I’m really happy that you’re here, so take a seat and have fun exploring! Read More…

This recipe was originally published in January 2015. The recipe remains the same, but more notes, tips, photos, and information were added to the post in February 2023 to make it as helpful as possible!

Did you make this recipe? I want to see your yummy photos!Tag @mommyshomecooking on Instagram and hashtag it #mommyshomecooking or Join my Private Facebook Group

Please note that nutritional information is a rough estimate, and it can vary depending on the products used.

If you’re making this recipe, please read the whole post content to get lots of tips, tricks, variations, and frequently asked questions.

STORE: If you have leftover meatballs, store them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 to 4 days. Then, reheat the meatballs in a pan or microwave until heated through.

MAKE-AHEAD: Eggless Meatballs can be shaped and kept covered in the refrigerator for up to a day ahead.

PARMESAN CHEESE: Most fresh Parmesan cheeses contain lysozyme from egg whites, which accelerates ripening and prevents the growth of bacteria. Make sure to read the label to check that the cheese you are using is egg-free. You can also use Pecorino.

BREADCRUMBS: I personally prefer to crush a slice of sandwich bread into fine crumbs in my food processor. You can also crush 6 saltines crackers. In my opinion, these two options work 10x better than store-bought breadcrumbs. If sandwich bread or saltine crackers are not available, you can use 1/4 cup of store-bought breadcrumbs.

Add the marinara sauce to the frying pan. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until meatballs are cooked, about 20 -25 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more salt and pepper, if necessary.

Heat the oil in a heavy large frying pan over medium-high heat. Brown the meatballs until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Tip: Alternatively, you can also bake the meatballs in a 400°F (200º C) oven for 15 – 18 minutes, or until no longer pink in the middle. Turn halfway through, so the bottoms don't brown.

Form the meat mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls, about 1.5 tablespoons each. Tip: Use a cookie scoop to make the meatballs equal in size. This will ensure they all cook the same.

Add ground turkey; mix well. Use your hands to mix the buttermilk mixture into the ground meat thoroughly. Try not to overwork the meat; pinch the meat between your fingers rather than knead it.

In a medium bowl, combine buttermilk, bread crumbs (or crackers), onion, oregano, garlic, spinach (if using), salt, pepper, and parmesan. Mix until well combined.

These Easy Eggless Turkey Meatballs are very juicy, tender, and packed full of flavor. They're quick to put together. A delicious dinner that is ready in a flash and the whole family will love.

❤️ Love what you see? JOIN my Private Baking Club . Also, SUBSCRIBE to Mommy’s Home Cooking, so you’ll never miss a recipe! And FOLLOW along on Instagram , Pinterest , and Facebook for more fun!

Absolutely! You can bake meatballs on a baking sheet in a 400°F (200º C) oven for 15 – 18 minutes, or until no longer pink in the middle. Turning halfway through, so they brown evenly.

My favorite binder for meatballs is 1 slice of sandwich bread (crushed into fine crumbs) + 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt per 1 pound of meat .

While rolling the meatballs in flour provides a golden-brown exterior and helps them to prevent them from falling apart, you will also need to add a binder to the meat mixture. See meatballs binder ideas above.

Absolutely! The key is that you use the combination of the right ingredients. You can also take an extra step and lightly roll the meatballs in plain flour before frying.

There are several options to substitute eggs in a meatball recipe: 2 tablespoons of buttermilk per egg, 3 tablespoons of plain yogurt per egg, 1/4 cup ricotta cheese per egg, or 3 tablespoons unsweetened apple sauce per egg. Of course, you will also need a starchy component, such as bread crumbs or saltine crackers crumbs.

When meatballs fall apart, it’s usually the binder problem. Too much or too little bread crumbs and/or buttermilk/yogurt can make them loose. Also, if the meat that you are using is too lean (leaner than 85%), this may increase the chance that your egg-free meatballs fall apart.

Eggless Meatballs can be shaped and kept covered in the refrigerator for up to a day ahead.

Cooked meatballs: prepare the meat mixture, form meatballs,and cook them as directed in the recipe. Then, let them cool completely, put them in a freezer-safe container and freeze for up to 2 months. When you are ready to eat, let them thaw in the refrigerator and heat them as needed. Then, you can reheat them on the stovetop, microwave, or oven.

Uncooked meatballs: prepare the meat mixture, form meatballs, place them on a baking sheet lined with wax paper, and then put them in the freezer. Leave them in for 30 – 60 minutes. Then transfer them into a Ziploc freezer bag and store them in the freezer for up to 2 months.

If you have leftover meatballs, store them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 to 4 days. Then, reheat the meatballs in a pan or microwave until heated through.

Here are tips and tricks on how you can store your eggless meatballs.

Do not over-mix the meatballs. When you over-mix the filling, you end up with dense meatballs.

Add the marinara sauce. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until meatballs are cooked, about 20 to 25 minutes, or until they reach 165°F in the middle on an instant-read thermometer. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more salt and pepper, if necessary. Serve with mashed potatoes, rice, or pasta.

Form into 1 1/2-inch balls. Heat the oil in a heavy large frying pan over medium-high heat. Brown the meatballs until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes.

In a medium bowl, combine buttermilk, crushed bread (or crackers), onion, oregano, garlic, spinach, salt, pepper, and parmesan. Add ground turkey; mix well. Using fingers, gently mix all the ingredients until thoroughly combined

Of course, you will also need a starchy component, such as bread crumbs or saltine crackers crumbs.

When making egg-free meatballs, it is important to use a good binder and the right meat. Use ground meat that is no leaner than 85 percent. The fat in the meat combined with thestarchybinder will help create a moist that holds them together.

Our family loves meatballs, and they make such a dinner. Try these Easy Instant Pot Stroganoff Meatballs or Instant Pot Teriyaki Turkey Meatballs if you want to change things up!

The thing I love about meatballs is that they’re so versatile . You can make them with pork, turkey, chicken, or beef. These meatballs are perfect over rice, some mashed potatoes, and of course, some noodles.

These Eggless Turkey and Spinach Meatballs are easy to make , quick , and bursting with yummy flavor .In other words … they’re so good !

My kids love, love, love meatballs. Any kind of meatballs! But making meatballs without eggs is quite challenging. They end up too dry and hard or too fragile and break when cooking. So let me tell you that I have been testing and re-testing this recipe for quite some time, and I finally nailed it!

These Easy Eggless Turkey Meatballs are juicy, tender, and full of flavor. They’re quick to put together. A delicious dinner that is ready in a flash and the whole family will love.

FAQs

What can I use instead of eggs to bind meatballs? There are several options to substitute eggs in a meatball recipe: 2 tablespoons of buttermilk per egg, 3 tablespoons of plain yogurt per egg, 1/4 cup ricotta cheese per egg, or 3 tablespoons unsweetened apple sauce per egg.

Egg Free Meatball Ingredients



They explained that mixing milk and torn bread together will act as a binding agent and a swap for the eggs! Fresh parsley – Italian parsley adds so much flavor – be sure to NOT get the curly kind!

If you forgot to grab eggs at the grocery store, don't worry. The liquid and breadcrumbs are sufficient to hold the egg-free meatballs' shape and ensure the meatballs are tender. However, we do want to add a little extra liquid to make up for the lack of egg.

Egg: A lot of meatball recipes add egg to the mince mixture because it helps to bind the balls together. Breadcrumbs: Breadcrumbs also help to bind your meatballs. If the mince mixture is quite wet, breadcrumbs will help soak up excess moisture so that the balls don't fall apart.

Some common egg substitutes include: Mashed banana. Mashed banana can act as a binding agent when baking or making pancake batter. ...

Applesauce. Applesauce can also act as a binding agent. ...

Fruit puree. ...

Avocado. ...

Gelatin. ...

Xanthan gum. ...

Vegetable oil and baking powder. ...

Margarine. More items... Mar 30, 2021

Pumpkin or Sweet Potato Puree



Canned pumpkin is good for more than just pie. Both pureed pumpkin and sweet potato are good egg substitutes in muffins, doughnuts, and quick breads. These purees act as both a binder while keeping baked goods moist.

You only need a small amount of egg – it's there only to help the cooked meatball retain its shape, and shouldn't detract from the meat's flavour or texture. Filler ingredients like breadcrumbs or flour are important too because they stop the meatballs becoming dry.

But it's not an unusual choice, either, when you consider its parts: egg, oil, and a small amount of vinegar or lemon juice, all whisked or blended together. Because it's a stable emulsion, mayo serves as an excellent binder for meatballs. It easily slips into the role played by eggs and bread crumbs.

Mayonnaise. Eggs are a key ingredient in mayonnaise, so it makes sense that it can be a perfect substitute when you're out of eggs. Use 3 tablespoons of mayo as an egg substitute.

There is no hard and fast rule that says you have to add eggs to your meatballs but it doesn't hurt. Eggs act as a binder in meatballs and meatloaf. Without them you might find the texture of your meatballs to be a little crumbly and they may fall apart if handled roughly.

An egg is usually a good start, as that can help with the tenderness and texture, but the king of meatball binders is breadcrumbs soaked in milk (also known as a panade). Soaking the breadcrumbs first makes them pliable and soggy, which allows them to easily and evenly mix into the ground meat.

In an oven preheated to 350 degrees F, these meatballs should be fully cooked through and evenly browned in about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the middle of the meatball should read at least 165 degrees F.

Roll your meatballs in flour



This is, hands down, one of the easiest ways I've discovered to prevent meatballs from falling apart when cooking.

Commercially ground turkey also has a finer texture than beef or pork, which is why it cooks up mushy. The fine consistency also means the meat has a harder time holding on to moisture.

5 Mistakes to Avoid When Making Meatballs Not seasoning the meat. Not adding any moisture to the meat. Over-mixing the meat. Not shaping the meatballs correctly. Not forming evenly-sized meatballs. May 1, 2019

Rolled Oats



Oats are the perfect substitutes for breadcrumbs in meatballs or meatloaf. While they aren't ideal for a crispy coating, they add the right amount of texture to bind meat, eggs and flavorings together into a delicious Italian-inspired feast.

The typical three-step process is flour, eggs and then breadcrumbs. Instead of the egg, Moskowitz recommends a mix of cornstarch and water, which, when stirred together, forms a slurry. It, too, is an effective glue, and you may even notice more crispness to, say, your chicken parm.

Note that any kind of binder is important for presentation, however, if you have nothing on hand but still want your meatballs, they will survive and taste just fine without it.

Tapioca Flour: Tapioca flour is also used to bind the meatball mix together. You can substitute the tapioca for arrowroot starch for the same result. Regular flour or all purpose gluten-free flour will work as well, but the texture may vary.