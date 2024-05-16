Easy Eggless Turkey Meatballs Recipe (2024)

Home » Eggless Recipes » Easy Dinners » Easy & Juicy Eggless Turkey Meatballs
These Easy Eggless Turkey Meatballs are juicy, tender, and full of flavor. They’re quick to put together. A delicious dinner that is ready in a flash and the whole family will love.
Eggless Turkey Meatballs Recipe Highlights
My kids love, love, love meatballs. Any kind of meatballs! But making meatballs without eggs is quite challenging. They end up too dry and hard or too fragile and break when cooking. So let me tell you that I have been testing and re-testing this recipe for quite some time, and I finally nailed it!
These Eggless Turkey and Spinach Meatballs are easy to make, quick, and bursting with yummy flavor.In other words … they’re so good!
The thing I love about meatballs is that they’re so versatile. You can make them with pork, turkey, chicken, or beef. These meatballs are perfect over rice, some mashed potatoes, and of course, some noodles.
Our family loves meatballs, and they make such a dinner. Try these Easy Instant Pot Stroganoff Meatballs or Instant Pot Teriyaki Turkey Meatballs if you want to change things up!
Make Meatballs Without Eggs
When making egg-free meatballs, it is important to use a good binder and the right meat. Use ground meat that is no leaner than 85 percent. The fat in the meat combined with thestarchybinder will help create a moist that holds them together.
How to Bind Meatballs without Eggs
There are several options to substitute eggs in meatballs recipe:
- 2 tablespoons buttermilkper egg.
- 2 tablespoonsof plain yogurt per egg.
- 1/4 cup ricotta cheese per egg.
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened apple sauce per egg.
Of course, you will also need a starchy component, such as bread crumbs or saltine crackers crumbs.
My Go-To Eggless Binder For Meatballs
Here is the equation I follow to make my eggless meatballs.
1 pound meat = 1 slice of sandwich bread (crushed into fine crumbs) + 2 tablespoons plain yogurt, or 6 saltines crackers (crushed into fine crumbs)+ 2 tablespoons plain yogurt.
Ingredients You’ll Need, Substitutions & Notes
Amounts are included in the printable recipe below (scroll down).You’ll need:
- Buttermilk or plain yogurt
- Breadcrumbs: I like to use a slice of sandwich bread or saltine crackers. I put them into my food processor and crush them into fine crumbs.
- Veggies: You’ll need onion and garlic.
- Seasoning and herbs: You’ll need dried oregano, salt, and black pepper.
- Spinach: This is totally optional. As usual, I didn’t waste the opportunity to hide/camouflage some veggies to add an extra bit of wonderfulness to these meatballs. This time was spinach, but I’ve added red pepper or baby kale other times.
- Parmesan cheese: Freshly grated parmesan cheese will give you the best flavor.
- Ground turkey: I typically use 85% lean ground beef. It’s not overly greasy, while still containing enough fat to make the meatballs moist and juicy. You could also use half turkey and half ground pork or Italian sausage.
- Oil: Any oil you have handy will work for this recipe. I use extra-virgin olive oil.
- Marinara sauce: You can use homemade or store-bought. When I am short of time, my favorite store-bought marinara sauce is Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce.
- Fresh basil or parsley to garnish.
Overview: How To Make Eggless Turkey and Spinach Meatballs Step-by-Step
Detailed instructions are included in the printable recipe below (scroll down).
- Make the Meat Mixture
In a medium bowl, combine buttermilk, crushed bread (or crackers), onion, oregano, garlic, spinach, salt, pepper, and parmesan. Add ground turkey; mix well. Using fingers, gently mix all the ingredients until thoroughly combined
- Form u0026 Brown
Form into 1 1/2-inch balls. Heat the oil in a heavy large frying pan over medium-high heat. Brown the meatballs until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes.
- Add Sauce u0026 Cook
Add the marinara sauce. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until meatballs are cooked, about 20 to 25 minutes, or until they reach 165°F in the middle on an instant-read thermometer. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more salt and pepper, if necessary. Serve with mashed potatoes, rice, or pasta.
Recipe Tips
Do not over-mix the meatballs. When you over-mix the filling, you end up with dense meatballs.
This recipe can be doubled for larger crowds.
To crush the bread/crackers, I use a mini food processor.
You can substitute ground turkey for ground pork, beef, or a mix of meats.
A cookie scoop can help portion out the meatballs easily.
Storing & Freezing Instructions
Here are tips and tricks on how you can store your eggless meatballs.
Leftovers
If you have leftover meatballs, store them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 to 4 days. Then, reheat the meatballs in a pan or microwave until heated through.
Freezer
Uncooked meatballs: prepare the meat mixture, form meatballs, place them on a baking sheet lined with wax paper, and then put them in the freezer. Leave them in for 30 – 60 minutes. Then transfer them into a Ziploc freezer bag and store them in the freezer for up to 2 months.
Cooked meatballs: prepare the meat mixture, form meatballs,and cook them as directed in the recipe. Then, let them cool completely, put them in a freezer-safe container and freeze for up to 2 months. When you are ready to eat, let them thaw in the refrigerator and heat them as needed. Then, you can reheat them on the stovetop, microwave, or oven.
Make Ahead Meatballs
Eggless Meatballs can be shaped and kept covered in the refrigerator for up to a day ahead.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why do my eggless meatballs fall apart?
When meatballs fall apart, it’s usually the binder problem. Too much or too little bread crumbs and/or buttermilk/yogurt can make them loose. Also, if the meat that you are using is too lean (leaner than 85%), this may increase the chance that your egg-free meatballs fall apart.
What can I use instead of eggs to bind meatballs?
There are several options to substitute eggs in a meatball recipe: 2 tablespoons of buttermilk per egg, 3 tablespoons of plain yogurt per egg, 1/4 cup ricotta cheese per egg, or 3 tablespoons unsweetened apple sauce per egg. Of course, you will also need a starchy component, such as bread crumbs or saltine crackers crumbs.
Will meatballs stay together without eggs?
Absolutely! The key is that you use the combination of the right ingredients. You can also take an extra step and lightly roll the meatballs in plain flour before frying.
Can I use flour to bind meatballs?
While rolling the meatballs in flour provides a golden-brown exterior and helps them to prevent them from falling apart, you will also need to add a binder to the meat mixture. See meatballs binder ideas above.
What is a good binder instead of an egg?
My favorite binder for meatballs is 1 slice of sandwich bread (crushed into fine crumbs) + 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt per 1 pound of meat.
Can I bake meatballs instead of frying them?
Absolutely! You can bake meatballs on a baking sheet in a 400°F (200º C) oven for 15 – 18 minutes, or until no longer pink in the middle. Turning halfway through, so they brown evenly.
