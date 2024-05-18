How To Install a VPN on Apple TV: Unlock Global Content (2024)

At a Glance

The Apple TV is a popular set top device that provides access to on-demand streaming of TV shows, movies, and sports, while also offering arcade-quality gaming. Unfortunately, the content available on the Apple TV can vary greatly from country to country. Plus, if you take your Apple TV with you when you’re traveling internationally, you may find that not all of the content you’ve purchased through iTunes is available in every country.

Luckily, you can get around those online content roadblocks on your Apple TV by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

How Can a VPN Help Me on Apple TV?

A VPN offers several different advantages to Apple TV viewers. First off, a VPN temporarily assigns a new IP address to your connected device, which makes it appear as if your Apple TV is connecting from another country. This provides access to geo-fenced Apple TV content that would normally not be available wherever you’re at.

A VPN also encrypts your internet connection, blocking anyone from tracking your online activities. This prevents your ISP or any other nosy person or organization from logging where you go or what you watch on the internet.

Until recently, no VPN offered native app support, as Apple did not allow VPN apps in the tvOS App Store. However, with the release of tvOS 17 in fall 2023, things have changed. VPN apps are now allowed. This has led VPN providers to begin rolling out native app support for the Apple TV. While only a few of the providers on this list offer native app support for the Apple TV, the remaining providers are expected to roll out an Apple TV app sometime in the near future.

In this article, we’ll first take a look at thebest VPNs for the Apple TV, tell you which VPNs offer native app support, and then we’ll walk you through installing and using a VPN with your little black box.

Best VPNs for Apple TV

Here are the seven VPNs that work best with Apple TV:

NordVPN :Top VPN for Apple TV.NordVPN provides comprehensive online security and privacy, while providing fast and reliable connections to geo-controlled content around the globe. The provider now offers native app support for the Apple TV. Comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark : Best budget VPN for Apple TV.This provider delivers HD and 4k-capable connections for a budget-friendly price. The provider’s global server network is one of the largest in the VPN business, providing reliable access to content in most areas of the globe. Offers an unlimited simultaneous connection policy. All of this for a bargain multi-year rate. ExpressVPN :Excellent VPN services for Apple TV.ExpressVPN offers native app support for Apple TV, while also offering excellent router support, including custom firmware for select routers. Extensive global server coverage ensures content access, and the provider’s connection speeds can easily handle streams from any app on the Apple TV. CyberGhost : Easy to use VPN provider.CyberGhost delivers reliably fast and well-protected connections. While the provider does not have a native Apple TV app, it offers router-optimized protections, wide-ranging global server coverage, and streaming-optimized servers. Private Internet Access :Provides reliable access to global content.PIA provides reliable access to geo-fenced streaming content around the globe. The provider also provides powerful online protection and enhancement. While it lacks a native Apple TV app, its Smart DNS support works well with the Apple TV. PrivateVPN : Small but powerful VPN.While this VPN’s network is not large, it has proven content-unblocking ability. The provider’s fast connections make it an excellent choice for streaming. PrivateVPN currently does not offer native Apple TV app support, but it does offer router compatibility. Atlas VPN :Unlimited protected streaming.If you have multiple Apple TVs, the only device limits you’ll need to worry about are the ones imposed by the streaming services. Atlas VPN allows you to simultaneously connect an unlimited number of devices on a single VPN account. Atlas was one of the first VPN providers to offer native support for the Apple TV.

I evaluated and ranked the top Apple TV VPNs using the following criteria:

Comprehensive global server coverage

Fast enough connections for HD and 4K HDR streams

Top-notch customer support

Strong privacy and security protections

Availability of pre-configured VPN routers

Bonus points for native Apple TV app support

Here’s my list of the top seven VPNs for use with the Apple TV.

1. NordVPN

NordVPNis my top choice for an Apple TV VPN, thanks to its native app support, fast connections, and powerful content-unblocking abilities.

The provider now offers anative Apple TV app, as well as native apps for most popular devices, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Linux, and Android TV devices, and its comprehensive router compatibility ensures that all of your connected devices will be covered.Pre-configured routers are also available.

Users can also make use of NordVPN’s Smart Play DNS service, which provides reliable access to blocked content, but doesn’t include the encrypted connection protection offered by the service’s VPN offering.

NordVPN provides fast connection speeds that are easily up to handling HD and 4K content streaming. The provider imposes no bandwidth limitations or data caps on its connections.

NordVPN’s global server coverage is above-average, as it has more than 6,000 servers stationed in 60+ countries. This coverage allows users to access most of the global content you may have your eye on, including from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu.

Privacy and security are also well-served by NordVPN, thanks to its banking-grade encrypted connections and strict no-logs policy. A Bitcoin payment option protects your payment privacy.

The provider has alsobegun running all of their servers 100% from RAM, with no data whatsoever being written to a physical hard drive or SSD. This means that all data is securely wiped when a server is rebooted or shut down.

The provider’s owned-and-operated servers mean third-party contractors are kept well away from your personal information.

Customer support at NordVPN includes 24/7 chat, email support, and a searchable knowledge base.

Pros: Servers in 60+ countries around the globe

HD and 4K-ready connections

Native Apple TV app support

Comprehensive privacy and security protection

Pre-configured routers available Cons: No labeled streaming-optimized servers

TOP VPN FOR APPLE TV:NordVPN is the best optionfor Apple TV owners who are looking for reliable native app support for their Apple TV streaming and gaming. High points include its 4K streaming-ready connections, impressive global server coverage, comprehensive online security and privacy protections and excellent customer support. Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read ourfull review of NordVPN.

2. Surfshark

Surfsharkdoes not offer native app support for the Apple TV, but it makes it onto this list due to its excellent router features, well-protected connections, excellent content-access abilities, and optimal privacy protection, all at a budget price.

While no native app is available for the Apple TV platform, Surfshark does provide apps for iOS, Android, Android TV, Linux, macOS, Windows, andAmazon Fire TVdevices. The provider is compatible with numerous brands of routers, andready-to-go routers are also available.

The provider’s smartDNS feature provides reliable access to geo-blocked content but lacks the encrypted protection offered by Surfshark’s VPN service.

With 3,200+ servers stationed in 100+ countries around the globe, the provider offersexcellent content-unblocking for most of the streaming providerswith apps on Apple TV, including Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer. Surfshark claims to offer access to more than 30 Netflix libraries around the globe.

Surfshark’s protected connection speeds score well above the requirements required to deliver HD and 4K video streams (depending on your usual connection speeds).

Military-grade encryption protects your online viewing habits from prying eyes. Meanwhile, no one can track your online travel history, thanks to the service’s strict “no user logs” policy. A Bitcoin payment option protects your payment records.

The providerallows unlimited simultaneous connectionson a single set of login credentials, making it perfect for large families and small businesses.

Customer support includes 24/7 live chat, a contact form, and a searchable FAQ library.

BEST BUDGET APPLE TV VPN:Surfshark can provideaccess to all of the content you’d ever want to watch on your Apple TV. Unlimited simultaneous connections mean everyone can watch whatever they’d like on their favorite device. The provider also boasts a quite impressive global server network. The provider’s subscription prices will be quite attractive to budget-minded users. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read ourfull review of Surfshark.

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPNprovides reliable, if somewhat expensive, native VPN protection and enhancement for the Apple TV. The provideroffers native Apple TV app support, wide-ranging global server coverage, fast and well-protected connections, and top-notch customer support.

ExpressVPN offers native apps for most popular devices, including Apple TV, macOS, iOS, Android, Android TV, Windows, Linux, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

The provider also offers setup instructions for using their service with multiple routers. The provider also offers custom router firmware for select routers.Pre-configured routersare available if you’d like a plug-and-play VPN router solution.

ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer DNS service can also be used to access blocked content on the Apple TV and other set-top streaming boxes, although it lacks the encrypted protection of the service’s VPN offering.

The provider has stationed over 3,000 VPN servers in 94+ countries around the world. This almost guarantees you’ll have access to the geo-blocked content you covet, including that available from such popular streaming services such as Netflix,Hulu,BBC iPlayer, and more.

ExpressVPN’s military-level connection encryption for your internet connection, along with kill switch and IP/DNS leak protection. In addition, the service keeps absolutely no logs of your online activities and accepts Bitcoin as payment.

The provider runs all of its servers 100% from volatile RAM, never writing any data to a physical hard drive or SSD. This means all data is totally wiped from any ExpressVPN server when it is rebooted or powered down.

ExpressVPN provides fast connection speeds, delivering the power to easily keep up with the HD and 4K HDR content offered by services on the Apple TV. ExpressVPN’s lack of bandwidth restrictions and data caps means you’ll never be cut off in mid-stream simply due to arbitrary VPN data limitations.

The provider offers comprehensive customer support, which includes around-the-clock live support agent chat, a searchable support library, email support, and a support ticket system.

Pros: Impressive global server coverage

Fast, 4k-ready connection speeds

Top-notch security and privacy protection

Offers native Apple TV app support Cons: More expensive than many other providers

No streaming-optimized servers

PREMIUM NATIVE VPN FOR APPLE TV:ExpressVPN offersnative VPN protection for the Apple TV. The provider’s fast, well-protected connections provide access to content around most of the globe. Its native app support for the Apple TV makes it an excellent plug-and-play VPN coverage. While the provider admittedly charges more than many other providers, its 30-day money-back guarantee makes trying it a no-risk proposition.

Read ourfull review of ExpressVPN.

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhostmakes this list of seven thanks to its excellent connection speeds, decent global server coverage, and comprehensive security and privacy protections.

While CyberGhost doesn’t yet offer an Apple TV app, it does offer native support for Android, Android TV, iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows, and Amazon Fire TV devices.All of the provider’s apps are easy to use, making the provider an attractive option for rookie VPN users.

CyberGhost works quite well with select router makes and models, andpre-configured routers are available.

This provider’s global server coverage includes 11,600+ servers, located in 99+ countries around the world. CyberGhost’s excellent server coverage provides access to large amounts of geo-blocked content, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer. The provider’s global server network includes streaming-optimized servers, along with servers optimized for gaming and downloading files.

CyberGhost’s connection speeds are quite impressive, providing plenty of bandwidth to allow you to watch your favorite shows and films in their full 4K HDR glory.No bandwidth or data caps will ever cut you off in mid-stream.

Online security is never a worry when you’re connected to CyberGhost’s servers, as the provider protects your connection with military-grade encryption, akill switch, and IP/DNS leak prevention.

Your privacy is also never at risk when you’re using this provider, as it has a strict no-logs policy, while also accepting Bitcoin to protect the privacy of your subscription payment information.

CyberGhost’s customer support options include a live chat option, a support library, and a support ticket tracking system.

Pros: Excellent global server coverage

Fast connections for smooth streaming

Pre-configured routers available

Saves no logs and accepts Bitcoin Cons: No kill switch protection available for routers

No native Apple TV support

BEST FOR FIRST-TIME VPN USERS:CyberGhost is an excellent choicefor Apple TV users that are first-time VPN users. While the provider lacks native Apple TV app support, pre-configured routers make it an easy way to get connected quickly. 45-day no-risk money-back guarantee.

Read ourfull review of CyberGhost.

5. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA)provides reliable access to several geo-controlled streaming services on your Apple TV.

Although PIA does not yet offer a native Apple TV app, Apple TV viewers can benefit from the provider’s servers, thanks to the provider’s compatibility with several router makes and models. Android, Android TV, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux users can benefit from native app support from PIA. make the list of PIA-supported devices.

The provider’s Smart DNS feature can be used by Apple TV users to gain access to geo-fenced streaming content.

An unlimited number of devices can be connected at once on a single account.

The provider’s global server network boasts more than 3,300 servers stationed in 90+ countries, providing access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and several other streaming services around the globe.

PIA’s connection speeds are far from the fastest on this list. However, the provider’s connections can easily handle streaming HD video, as well as other popular online pastimes. You’ll never come up against VPN data caps or bandwidth limitations.

PIA’s connection protection includes military-grade encryption, as well as kill switch and IP/DNS leak protection. The provider can also block ads, trackers, malware, and malicious websites.

All PIA servers are run sans user logsand it accepts Bitcoin as subscription payment, keeping your usage and payment information undercover.

PIA 24/7 support offers a live chat option, a trouble ticket tracking system, and a searchable support library.

Pros: Access to several streamers around the globe

Comprehensive online security and privacy

Plenty of streaming bandwidth Cons: Lacks streaming-enhanced servers

Doesn’t work in some overly-restrictive countries

RELIABLE ACCESS TO APPLE TV CONTENT:Private Internet Accessprovides reliable and well-protected access to streaming content on the Apple TV. The provider also offers top-notch protection and enhancement for most other popular connected devices. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read myfull review of Private Internet Access.

6. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN’scomprehensive router support makes it anattractive option for Apple TV ownerslooking for VPN protection and enhancement.

In addition to extensive router compatibility, the provider also offers native app support for the big five platforms (Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, and Android). At this time, the provider does not offer native app support for the Apple TV.

Up to 10 simultaneous connections are available for use on each account.

Admittedly, this provider’s global server count is the lowest on this list. However, its 200+ servers are well-distributed among 60+ countries, providing reliable access to streaming services wherever it has servers.

This provider’s connection speeds are easily up to handling HD content streams with no problem(depending on your usual connection speeds, of course).

When connected to PrivateVPN’s servers your internet connection is protected by military-grade encryption, a kill switch, and IP/DNS leak protection. The provider never spoils your viewing binges with bandwidth limitations or data caps.

The provider saves no logs of any of your online antics while connected to PrivateVPN servers. It also accepts Bitcoin as payment for its considerable services.

Live chat, email, and an FAQ page are included among the provider’s available customer support options.

Pros: Reliable access to streaming services

Excellent online protection

Up to 10 simultaneous connections Cons: Server numbers could be better

Device support limited to only top platforms

SECURE STREAMING FOR YOUR APPLE TV:PrivateVPN may havea low server count, but they are strategically located, providing access in the countries it serves. Fast, well-protected connections provide reliable access to your favorite streaming services. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read ourfull review of PrivateVPN.

7. Atlas VPN

Atlas VPNis one of the few providers on this list thatoffers native Apple TV apps. Which is good, because it lacks router compatibility.

In addition to an Apple TV app, Atlas VPN also offers Android,iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV app support. As mentioned above, the provider lacks support for routers. However, the provider says it is in development.

Atlas VPN allows users to simultaneously connect as many devices as they’d like to its servers.

The provider’s mid-sized global server network (750+ servers, located in 32+ countries) provides reliable access to streaming services in the countries where it has servers.

Atlas VPN delivers blazingly-fast connections that are never slowed by data caps or bandwidth limitations.

All of Atlas VPN’s customers’ connections are protected using banking-grade encryption, a kill switch, and other protective features. The provider’s Safebrowse and Safebrowse Plus features block online browsing dangers and pesky ads.

Atlas VPN servers are run free of user tracking logs. Unfortunately, there is no cryptocurrency payment option.

Live agent chat availability is limited to paying customers. However, email support, a contact form, and a support library are available to all users.

Pros: Blazingly-fast connection speeds

Reliable access to several popular streaming services

Native app support for Apple TV Cons: Live chat is limited to paying customers

Lacks router support

Server coverage could be better

UNLIMITED ACCESS TO APPLE TV CONTENT:Atlas VPN usersare allowed to connect an unlimited number of devices to the provider’s server network. The provider’s native app support makes it easy to protect and enhance your streaming and gaming on the Apple TV. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read our fullreview of Atlas VPN.

Methodology for Assessing VPNs for Apple TV

When you’re researching VPNs to use with your Apple TV, there are several factors and features to consider. Not just any VPN will deliver reliable and protected access to geo-controlled streaming content.

Here are the critical features you should consider when deciding on a VPN provider for your Apple TV:

Ease of use: Currently, only a few VPN providers offer native app support for Apple TV. However, most providers do offer router support, making it easy to protect all of your connected devices, your Apple TV included. The VPNs I included on my list offer intuitive apps for most popular connected devices.

Currently, only a few VPN providers offer native app support for Apple TV. However, most providers do offer router support, making it easy to protect all of your connected devices, your Apple TV included. The VPNs I included on my list offer intuitive apps for most popular connected devices. Connection speeds: Fast connections are a must for streaming and gaming . If you use a VPN with slow connections, you’ll be saddled with extended buffering before the show starts, pauses in the middle of the action, and other issues. Every VPN on this list delivers streaming-capable connections.

are a must for streaming and . If you use a VPN with slow connections, you’ll be saddled with extended buffering before the show starts, pauses in the middle of the action, and other issues. Every VPN on this list delivers streaming-capable connections. Streaming content: Reliable access to streaming services is vital for a truly enjoyable streaming experience on the Apple TV. The VPNs on my list offer reliable access to several streaming services, including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , Hulu, and more.

Reliable access to streaming services is vital for a truly enjoyable streaming experience on the Apple TV. The VPNs on my list offer reliable access to several streaming services, including , , Hulu, and more. Global server network: A large global server network generally provides better access to content around the globe. A provider should also have multiple servers located in each country it serves. This helps ensure that any single server won’t be overloaded by too many users.

A large global server network generally provides better access to content around the globe. A provider should also have multiple servers located in each country it serves. This helps ensure that any single server won’t be overloaded by too many users. Value: A VPN’s value can be determined by comparing its asking price with the services it provides. The VPNs I included on my list offer an excellent return on investment.

A VPN’s value can be determined by comparing its asking price with the services it provides. The VPNs I included on my list offer an excellent return on investment. Security and privacy:A VPN should provide comprehensive online security and privacy protection. A no-logs policy is also a must. None of the providers on my list keep user logs.

My research doesn’t stop here, the factors I’ve listed above are just some of what I consider as part of mycomprehensive VPN testing methodology. This data-driven approach provides a better understanding of each VPN and its service offerings. This allows me to recommend only the VPNs that are a good fit for my readers’ needs.

How to Install a VPN App on an Apple TV

Enhancing your Apple TV viewing session by using a VPN may seem somewhat daunting at first, but it’s actually reasonably easy to do.

7 steps to install a VPN app on an Apple TV:

First, subscribe to a VPN. I recommend NordVPN . If the VPN provider offers native app support for the Apple TV, go to the tvOS App Store on your Apple TV, search for the provider’s name and find and install the app on your Apple TV. Once the app has been installed, use your Apple TV’s Siri Remote to select and run the app. Select a VPN server located nearest to the streaming content you’d like to access. Start your favorite streaming app. Enjoy your newly available streaming content. Don’t forget to turn off the VPN once you’re finished streaming.

Currently, out of the providers on this list, the only VPN providers that offer native app support for Apple TV are NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Atlas VPN. I expect the other providers to soon roll out Apple TV apps, but they have not made any announcements as yet.

How to Use a VPN For Apple TV With Your Router

Enhancing your Apple TV viewing session by using a VPN with your WiFi router is reasonably easy to do and doesn’t take as long as you’d expect.

6 steps to use a VPN for Apple TV with your router:

First, subscribe to a VPN.I recommend NordVPN . Set up the VPN on a compatible router. This will vary from provider to provider, so check first (you can also purchase a pre-configured router). Select a VPN server located nearest to the streaming content you’d like to access. Make sure your Apple TV is connected to the VPN-protected router. Start your favorite streaming app on the Apple TV. Grab the popcorn and start streaming!

How to Use a VPN With Your Apple TV With a Windows 10 PC Virtual Router

If you’d rather not mess with your router settings, you can also share your Windows 10 PC’s VPN connection, making your Windows 10 PC a virtual router of sorts. Simply do the following.

9 steps to use a VPN with your Apple TV with a Windows 10 PC virtual router:

Right-click on the network icon you’ll see in the bottom-right of your Windows desktop and left-click on “Open Network & Internet settings.” In the window that opens, find the “Mobile hotspot” section and left-click on it. In the “Share my Internet connection over” section, toggle the Mobile hotspot button to “On” and left-click the “Wi-Fi” radio button. If you’d like, you can click the “Edit” button and change the SSID (Network name), password or Network band (2.4 GHz or 5 GHz). Left-click on “Change adapter options.” You’ll see a window appear that provides a list of all of your network connections. First, find one that mentions your VPN and the word “TAP.” Right-click the icon. On the Properties dialog, left-click the “Sharing” tab and check the “Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s Internet connection” box. In the dropdown menu, left-click the name of the network you created in step 3 and left-click “OK.” Connect to the VPN, and on your smart TV or other streaming device, connect to the new WiFi network you created. The streaming device should now be connected to the VPN.

How to Use Smart DNS (DNS Proxy) With Your Apple TV

Apple TV users that have an older Apple TV or that use a VPN that does not yet provide native app support for the Apple TV running tvOS 17 can use their VPN provider’s smart DNS (DNS proxy) service.

Please be aware that while Smart DNS will provide access to content intended for other countries just like a VPN does, it does not encrypt your internet connection like a VPN does. This means that your online activities can still be monitored and tracked.

The steps listed below are generic instructions for setting up Smart DNS on your Apple TV. You’ll want to check with your VPN provider for detailed steps to use Smart DNS. Some providers require you to adjust your account settings before enabling Smart DNS on your device.

How to Set Up Smart DNS on Apple TV 4 and Later

Open the “Settings” app Click on “Network” Find your current network. Select “Configure DNS” -> “Manual” Enter the DNS address from your VPN’s DNS service. It should be a string of numbers and decimals. (For example: 99.99.99.99) Click “Done” Restart your Apple TV

How to Set Up Smart DNS on Apple TV 3rd Generation or Older

Setting up a smart DNS proxy on older models of Apple TV is slightly different than newer models.

Open the “Settings” app Click “iTunes Store” -> “Location” Select the country you wish to unblock content from

Once that’s done, it’s time to set up the DNS servers.

Open the “Settings” app. Click on “General” -> “Network” Select your current network interface: Wi-Fi or Ethernet Select “Configure DNS” -> “Manual” Enter the DNS address from your VPN’s DNS service. It should be a string of numbers and decimals. (For example: 99.99.99.99) Click “Done” Restart your Apple TV

In Closing

Using a VPN with your Apple TV provides numerous advantages. A VPN encrypts your internet connection, keeping your online activities incognito. However, the benefits don’t stop there. A VPN also provides access to geographically controlled content around the globe, allowing you to get more bang for the buck from your streaming service subscriptions.

Thebest VPN providerfor your Apple TV isNordVPN. NordVPN is my recommended VPN for Apple TV, thanks to its native app offering for Apple TVs running tvOS 17 or later. NordVPN also provides native protection for most other popular devices, includingMacs, Windows PCs, iPhones, iPads, andAndroiddevices.

The provider uses banking-grade encryption to hide your online activities, while also protecting your usage privacy by running their servers 100% user logs free.

VPNs for Apple TV FAQs

Can I Use a Free VPN for Apple TV?

We recommend against using a “free” VPN for Apple TV (or for any of your other devices). First of all, mostfree VPN servicesrequire you to use their apps (and they do not offer native Apple VPN app support), making it impossible to set a free VPN up on a WiFi router.

Most free VPNs also impose bandwidth limits and daily or monthly data caps, this means you’ll be spending a lot of time buffering video and you could get cut off in the middle of watching a show.

On top of that, free VPN services are notorious for logging your traffic through their servers, and then selling that information to third-party advertisers and other nosy types. Some free VPN providers have also been caught injecting tracking cookies or advertisem*nts into your browsing sessions.

Can I Have Apple IDs for Different Countries?

Yes, you can sign out of your Apple ID and create a new ID in another country. You can select any country when setting up the new account. Keep in mind that you’ll need a local billing address and local form of payment if you want to make any purchases through Apple in another country. You will not have access to anything you have stored in your other iCloud account.

Is it Legal to Use a VPN With Apple TV?

Yes, it is legal to use a VPN with Apple TV. Although somestreaming servicesdo their best to block users that make use of VPNs to bypass location restrictions. Doing so might be against their terms of service, possibly causing the service to cancel your account (I haven’t heard of one doing this though), but it’s not against the law.

