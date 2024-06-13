How To Integrate Gravity Forms With Salesforce (2024)

Salesforce has many integrative apps that make its reach and usage far greater. Take, for example, Gravity Forms, a WordPress plugin that permits Salesforce users to collect detailed submissions automatically.

As salespeople know well, establishing a detailed contact record list is crucial for the customer relationship management (CRM) and sales process. However, one of the biggest headaches in this process is manually copying responses into your Salesforce account.

The main goal of such an integration is to automatically turn form responses into leads. It's a simple-sounding outcome, but its setup can get quite complicated. That's where Gravity Forms comes in.

Gravity Forms is a powerful tool for building landing pages and lead generation campaigns. It offers a variety of templates and drag-and-drop options for easy website creation. But how do you get those landing pages into Salesforce? That's where the Gravity Forms Salesforce Add-On comes in.

Before you reap the full benefits of Gravity Forms, you will need to integrate the plugin into your Salesforce account.

Plenty of integration apps are available to help you with this often involving process, like Outfunnel and Zapier. We will explore some of the most straightforward and time-saving integrations.

These apps aim to save salespeople as much time as possible to focus their time and energy on securing leads and sales.

But first, let's learn a bit more about Gravity Forms and its full benefits for Salesforce users.

Before you grab your credit card and subscribe to one of these superb third-party integration apps, you might want to learn a bit more about Gravity Forms' offers.

Remember that everything you read about here aims to simplify customer relationship management. Don't worry; we will get to the technical guides soon!

Improved Lead Management

If you have your own WordPress site and plugin for form building and submitting, you can connect the relevant plugin to your Salesforce account. Now, your entries to Salesforce will be taken care of, with every possible interaction being perfectly synced, including lead creation.

Once a form is submitted, you can manually add that contact as a lead in Salesforce, which third-party integration apps can do for you automatically. But more on that later!

On a more advanced note, child forms can be imported to Salesforce as individual leads. For example, if you need to register a team, then every member can become a separate Salesforce addition.

Efficient Leads Updates

You can probably think of many instances where you required visitors to fill out and complete complicated forms.

Such heavy processes are intimidating, and best practice dictates that you record a visitor's information in Salesforce before requesting that they work on more advanced forms.

Gravity Forms' Easy Passthrough service permits users to generate leads from basic forms, which are then automatically crunched and processed by more sophisticated documents.

A single lead can then be updated when the user has the time to fill out the more complex form while taking a load off the entire process.

Straightforward User Navigation

On a related note, visitors often hesitate to complete lengthy and demanding forms. To make your forms more attractive, you could finetune the navigational side of your site.

A few clever touches can make the experience of filling out forms that much more enjoyable.

Seasoned Salesforce users have plenty of experience in manually creating contacts and leads. Enter Gravity Force's Multi-Page Navigation, which thoroughly simplifies the navigation process, specifically if your forms tend to spread out across many pages.

Conversions are almost guaranteed to increase when visitors have a better time filling out forms. In the end, your Salesforce Leads tab will increase in size thanks to satisfied visitors' efforts.

The Gravity Forms Salesforce Add-On has a wide range of features. Those with a solid understanding of these offerings know that integrating them with Salesforce saves much time. Complex forms can be challenging to manage, especially if they include form file attachments.

When you link WordPress Gravity Forms with Salesforce , any submissions made through Gravity Forms are automatically added to your Salesforce account, be it your Case, Lead, or Contact fields.

You can also add an Action Event option to Create/Update Object Record or Create Object Record .

or . There is also an Integration Method for Web-to-Lead or Web-to-Case and API .

and . You can merge something like the Salesforce CEM Environment feature with the Sandbox and Production environment.

and environment. All the vital Salesforce Custom Fields are supported, such as Date, Text, Email, Picklist, and phone.

How Gravity Forms Works With Salesforce 🔮

You might want to know a bit more about the Gravity Forms Salesforce integration and what it does for your business. Let's go over a few of the main functions.

Connect your account: Like any integration, the Gravity Forms Salesforce one begins when you connect your Salesforce account to your Gravity Forms one. This is done with the protection of Oauth 2.0. Mapping fields: Gravity Forms You can quickly map entry fields to the Salesforce Object fields of your choice. Map picklists: The mapping process can be taken a step further with customized Salesforce picklists taken from Gravity Forms. Numerous feeds: Your Gravity Forms information is transferred to your Salesforce account according to a Feed's details. You can establish various feeds, along with personalized setup standards that will decide the kind of entries sent to your Salesforce account. Report errors: The occasional hiccup is bound to occur between the Gravity Forms data entries and Salesforce recordings. The app will then email detailed error logs to you.

There are many more functions that we have not mentioned. While Gravity Form's customer support agents will happily help you with any issue, it's best to be as independent as possible. In sales, as in life.

Now that we have a working understanding of Gravity Forms, it's time to explore some integration options. But why would you even need a third-party integration in the first place, and why is this kind of service becoming so popular?

Why Third-Party Integrations Matter 🔃

The modern working person relies on a variety of apps to conduct their tasks. With so much digital complexity present in the modern work climate, specifically in the sales world, third-party integration apps have become a necessity.

Third-party integration apps like Outfunnel do so much more than just free up a salesperson’s time and reduce admin loads. They allow one to manage their funnels and pipelines better while working on lucrative leads more intelligently.

To better optimize your Salesforce Gravity Forms experience, the following third-party integration apps will make a world of difference for a streamlined form submission process. Let’s start with Outfunnel.

How To Integrate Gravity Forms And Salesforce with Outfunnel 📩

Outfunnel was created to sync customer data between a sales team's numerous marketing and sales services and its CRM of choice. Gravity Forms is one of the many new additions to Outfunnel's integration services.

One of Outfunnel's main goals is to consistently provide and update sales and marketing teams with all the pertinent information that they need to sell to the best of their abilities.

Given that forms are among the most cumbersome and demanding aspects of customer data collection, the Outfunnel team worked hard to streamline this process.

Automatic Salesforce Contact Creation

Let's look at how this custom integration syncs your contact data. As you know well, form entries are a superb way to create contacts and leads in Salesforce. But what if you could automate this process?

Outfunnel ensures that a Salesforce contact record will automatically be created whenever an individual completes a form. Key form fields will be included, of course, to ensure that every relevant detail is saved.

You don't have to worry about duplicate contact creation with this integration, if that is something that you hate having to sift through. The individual email integration process will add more detail with another form submission.

Improve Contact Profiles With Logged Form Submissions

It doesn't matter if the Salesforce contact is new or old. Outfunnel will record any new contact form, and essential information regarding this visit will be added to your corresponding Salesforce fields.

The Outfunnel integration will capture the medium or source data of submitted forms through Salesforce. These records allow you to track the campaigns and marketing channels best suited for generating new leads, all within Salesforce.

Salespeople need a broad context to sell as efficiently as possible. Complex forms allow them to learn as much about their leads as possible, turning guesswork into direct actions.

Capture Contact Web Visits, Indefinitely

One of Outfunnel's most valuable features is its web tracking function. After installing it, you will be able to monitor visitors who fill out your forms through a detailed feed, knowing exactly who interacts with your website and what they are interested in.

Such visits will be captured as contact activities via Salesforce. You will also know your leads' sources, as Outfunnel will also capture the relevant data. Knowing where your leads came from is essential for any contact form.

How To Integrate Gravity Forms And Salesforce with Zapier ⚡

Zapier is another service that will help you with the Gravity Forms Salesforce integration. With a few simple clicks, you can start the process with the initial connection between the two apps.

If you are worried that Zapier might leak your information, know that the service employs bank-level encryption.

Once your Gravity Forms Salesforce integration has finished loading, you can click on the Form dropdown fields and select the kind that you would like Zapier to monitor for new responses.

Select option, and from there, you can easily monitor the lead creation process with this simple tool.

All right, let's go over the full installation process, step by step:

Authorize the Gravity Forms Salesforce integration Choose whether you would like Gravity Forms or Salesforce to be the trigger, beginning the automation. Select the resulting action that you would like to occur between the apps. Decide which data needs to be communicated between your selected app and the other.

It's as simple as that!

Once you've established your Gravity Forms Salesforce integration, you can go ahead and test it out.

Select which type of form you would like Zapier to track from the dropdown fields. Then, you can decide what happens when someone fills out a basic form, for example, Create Lead.

Whenever new contacts fill out application forms, the only manual step on your part is filling out their last name and company to create a new lead. Entries to Salesforce will then instantly appear within the app itself, which you will see in the leads tab.

How To Integrate Gravity Forms And Salesforce with Hevo 🎇

Hevo is another popular choice for those that need integration services. This app has a guide for automatically sending form entries to Salesforce.

Let's go through Hevo's guide in detail.

1. Download the Gravity Forms Salesforce add-on:

Hevo's guide begins with a gentle reminder that you will require a single Gravity Forms license if you would like to download this add-on.

if you would like to download this add-on. Once you've logged in, you can get it from the Gravity Forms Add-On download section.

Next, search for the Gravity Forms Salesforce Add-On, and when you find the correct ZIP file , download it. You might not be able to find said add-on, and if not, then you can grab it here.

Next, search for the Gravity Forms Salesforce Add-On, and when you find , download it. You might not be able to find said add-on, and if not, then you can grab it here. While one would normally unzip this file, we will be leaving it as it is for the sake of this installation's upload stage.

2. Install the add-on:

Naturally, the next step is to install the add-on. You can do this by logging into your WordPress account's admin dashboard.

Next, select Plugins , which you can find to the left of the admin list.

, which you can find to the left of the admin list. Then, select Add New .

. Now, you can Upload the Plugin by clicking the button at the page's top section.

the by clicking the button at the page's top section. Select Choose File before finding the ZIP file that you downloaded earlier.

before finding the ZIP file that you downloaded earlier. Select the Install Now option.

option. Now you can leave WordPress to unpack and install the Gravity Forms Salesforce add-on.

The installation will finish quickly, and then you can select Activate Plugin to get things going.

3. Set up the add-on

This is the part where things get fun. Now that the Add-On has been installed, you can get it set up and working.

We'll start by logging back into the admin dashboard for WordPress.

Return to the navigation menu (to the left of your screen).

Scroll down to Forms and choose Settings .

and choose . You should find the Salesforce tab quickly, within which you can add your new account.

4. Establish the add-on's Feed

We know well (by now) that a feed is integral to getting this integration going, and the same goes for this add-on.

A feed permits submitted forms and their data to be transferred to an integrated app, i.e., your Salesforce account.

Start by selecting the Forms function, found on the left side of your screen.

function, found on the left side of your screen. Choose the fields and forms you would like Salesforce to be fed.

Now, look for the Settings option to generate a feed.

option to generate a feed. There you will see Feed Settings on display.

on display. You guessed it; it’s time to set up your Salesforce field mapping to Gravity Forms.

to Gravity Forms. Once you're happy with your Salesforce field mapping sample entry, you can send it to said app by selecting Send to Salesforce.

Well done, you've completed your integration! You might think that there are easier ways to connect Gravity Forms, but having this automated form save function makes a world of difference to your sales team's efforts.

As is the case in other Salesforce and Gravity Forms integrations, your customers' initial website form submissions will be recorded as an entry to Salesforce.

You can add in specific custom requirements, but in general, your existing customers' contact details will be updated when they submit ensuing forms with the same email. You can then conduct an in-depth customer analysis.

Making The Most Out Of Customer Data 🛒

We covered several superb integration tools that improve the productivity and management of sales and marketing teams. The Salesforce and Gravity Forms integration will allow you to boost your sales, hit your target goals faster, and better manage and explore customer records.

Deciding which of these third-party integration apps works for you and your business depends on your specific needs.

Outfunnel's model, however, is aimed at syncing as many services as possible, Gravity Forms included, without the need for custom code (or any coding experience, for that matter).

You might even find that you have more time to explore Gravity Forms' functions and learn how to create the most complex yet enjoyable forms possible. Building an impressive form is an art, after all!

Whenever an app is integrated, your sales team has less tedious admin to worry about and can focus more on the tasks that drive customer retention and profit.