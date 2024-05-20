How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (2024)

Braciole is a recipe that is perfect for a special occasion that only requires 20 minutes of active preparation time. Flank Steak is topped with cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs, seared, and then roasted in tomato sauce. Let this recipe for Braciole with tomato sauce be your secret weapon for hosting a dinnerparty.

Braciole is an Italian meat dish that consists of thin flank steak rolled up with cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs. The first step to prepare braciole with a tomato sauce is to pound the meat out until it is very thin.

Next you create a mixture of cheese, garlic, and breadcrumbs. I like to use a blend of Parmesan and provolone.

The cheese and breadcrumb mixture gets spread over the steak.

Then you roll up the steak and tie it up with butcher’s twine.

The meat is quickly browned before being cooked low and slow in a pool of tomato sauce.

The result is slices of tender beef with swirls of cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs. It’s easy and elegant, and sure to impress your dinner guests.

The active preparation time for this recipe is just 20 minutes, and you can easily increase the number of portions by purchasing a larger steak. I love recipes that can be scaled without any extra effort.

If you have a large dutch oven you could even cook two bracioles together.

I like to use my roasted tomato sauce in this recipe. It is my go-to tomato sauce recipe. It is made my pureeing roasted cherry tomatoes and has a really fresh taste.

Sometimes I serve Braciole with roasted potatoes and asparagus.

Most recently I served it with baked penne in tomato sauce and creamy spinach.

And for dessert… I made an angel food cake with a light whipped chocolate frosting – it one of my all-time favorite desserts!

This is one of my favorite meals to serve at a dinner party – the prep work can all be done in advance before guests arrive.

How to make Braciole with Tomato Sauce: