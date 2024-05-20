How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (2024)

Table of Contents
How to make Braciole with Tomato Sauce: Braciole with Tomato Sauce Ingredients Instructions Did you make this recipe?

Braciole is a recipe that is perfect for a special occasion that only requires 20 minutes of active preparation time. Flank Steak is topped with cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs, seared, and then roasted in tomato sauce. Let this recipe for Braciole with tomato sauce be your secret weapon for hosting a dinnerparty.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (1)

This scalable Braciole recipe requires very little active preparation time, and is a perfect dinner to serve for a special occasion.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (2)

Braciole is an Italian meat dish that consists of thin flank steak rolled up with cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs. The first step to prepare braciole with a tomato sauce is to pound the meat out until it is very thin.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (3)

Next you create a mixture of cheese, garlic, and breadcrumbs. I like to use a blend of Parmesan and provolone.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (4)

The cheese and breadcrumb mixture gets spread over the steak.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (5)

Then you roll up the steak and tie it up with butcher’s twine.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (6)

The meat is quickly browned before being cooked low and slow in a pool of tomato sauce.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (7)

The result is slices of tender beef with swirls of cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs. It’s easy and elegant, and sure to impress your dinner guests.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (8)

The active preparation time for this recipe is just 20 minutes, and you can easily increase the number of portions by purchasing a larger steak. I love recipes that can be scaled without any extra effort.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (9)

If you have a large dutch oven you could even cook two bracioles together.

See Also
20+ Lentil Recipes (easy meals) - The Plant Based SchoolApple Slices Recipe {Chicago Bakery Style Apple Squares}Ina Garten Halibut Recipe - Easy Kitchen GuideBacon Zucchini And Corn Slice - Easy - Recipe Winners

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (10)

I like to use my roasted tomato sauce in this recipe. It is my go-to tomato sauce recipe. It is made my pureeing roasted cherry tomatoes and has a really fresh taste.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (11)

Sometimes I serve Braciole with roasted potatoes and asparagus.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (12)

Most recently I served it with baked penne in tomato sauce and creamy spinach.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (13)

And for dessert… I made an angel food cake with a light whipped chocolate frosting – it one of my all-time favorite desserts!

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (14)

This is one of my favorite meals to serve at a dinner party – the prep work can all be done in advance before guests arrive.

Before we get to the recipe – want some more recipes for a special dinner? Here are some options:

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (15)

This is my Mom’s recipe for Braciole – it is made with a red wine sauce instead of being cooked in tomato sauce.

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (16)

I love this Classic Chicken Marsala recipe and it tastes even better then it is made a day ahead of time.

How to make Braciole with Tomato Sauce:

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (17)

Braciole with Tomato Sauce

Yield: 2-3 servings

Active Time: 20 minutes

Additional Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Braciole is a recipe that is perfect for a special occasion that only requires 20 minutes of active preparation time. Flank Steak is topped with cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs, seared, and then roasted in tomato sauce. Let this recipe be your secret weapon for hosting a dinner party.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb - 1.25lb Flank Steak
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan
  • 1/3 cup grated Provolone
  • 1/3 cup Italian Breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian Parsley
  • 2 cloves pressed or finely chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons Butter
  • 1 cup White Wine
  • 3 cups Tomato Sauce
  • *Butchers Twine

Instructions

First heat your oven to 300 degrees.

Then get started by pounding the flank steak to make it thinner. Pound it for about a minute getting it as thin as possible. Then dust both sides with salt and pepper.

Mix the Parmesan, Provolone, breadcrumbs, parsley, and garlic together in a bowl. Then spread them out evenly on the top of the flank steak.

Next roll up the steak, and tie it closed with 3-4 pieces of butcher's twine. Tie the twine tightly so that the filling won't fall out of the steak as it cooks.

Then melt the butter in a dutch oven over medium high heat, and brown the steak on all sides. This will take about 8 minutes total, turning the steak every 2 minutes.

Once the steak has been browned, add the white wine, and bring to a bubble. Then pour the tomato sauce over the steak, and cover it with a lid, and place it in the oven.

Roast the steak at 300 degrees for 1 1/2 hours, basting the steak every 30 minutes, by spooning the tomato sauce over it.

After 90 minutes, pull the dutch oven out of the oven, and let the braciole rest for 10 minutes before slicing it. Remove the butcher's twine as you slice. Serve immediately after slicing, spooning some of the tomato sauce on top.

Did you make this recipe?

Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram

See Also
10 Best Diabetic Chicken Recipes
Inspired by Giada de Laurentiis

How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (18)
How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (19)
How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner (2024)
Top Articles
A laptop stand is the neck-saving gizmo your WFH setup needs
Best Bluetooth speakers 2024: Top models for great sound
Meetings Along the Edge | Gamer Guides: Your ultimate sou...
ISBN-Suche – Buchsuche leicht gemacht
Latest Posts
Crunchy Sourdough Starter Discard Biscotti Recipe
JBL Boombox 3 review
Article information

Author: Madonna Wisozk

Last Updated:

Views: 6037

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Madonna Wisozk

Birthday: 2001-02-23

Address: 656 Gerhold Summit, Sidneyberg, FL 78179-2512

Phone: +6742282696652

Job: Customer Banking Liaison

Hobby: Flower arranging, Yo-yoing, Tai chi, Rowing, Macrame, Urban exploration, Knife making

Introduction: My name is Madonna Wisozk, I am a attractive, healthy, thoughtful, faithful, open, vivacious, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.