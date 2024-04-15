How to Play the Broken Telephone Game (The Whisper Game) (2024)

The broken telephone game is a fun game for kids that’s not only fun, but helps develop a wide range of skills in kids too.

Have you ever seen a group of kids sitting in a circle, whispering something that gets increasingly silly with each pass?

That’s the broken telephone game! Also known as the whisper game, this classic childhood activity is perfect for teaching young ones how to recall and retain stories.

As the message moves from one person to the next, it evolves into something completely unique, often leaving us all laughing when we hear the final result!

So why not try it out at your next family gathering?

Table of Contents What is the Broken Telephone Game

How to Play Broken Telephone

Benefits of the Game

The Big Lesson

Telephone Game Sayings

What is the Broken Telephone Game

This beloved classic has been a favorite in homes and classrooms around the world for generations.

Also known as the Whisper Game, this deceptively simple yet highly entertaining activity can help young minds to tell stories and build communication skills.

One of the key lessons children can learn from playing the Broken Telephone game is that communication isn’t always easy!

This deceptively simple game highlights how quickly a message can be distorted when it’s passed from person to person, and why it’s important to always check for understanding.

Players must listen closely and pay attention to the words being said in order to correctly relay information.

The experience also helps kids to develop their own storytelling skills, as they will be tasked with creating interesting “facts” or stories while passing along messages in the game.

How to Play Broken Telephone

The Broken Telephone game is a great activity for kids of all ages. Here’s how to play:

Choose a group of 3-8 players, who should be situated in a circle. The first person will think of a message (it could be a joke, fun fact, or made-up story) and then whisper it into the ear of the next person in the circle. This person will then try to repeat what they heard by whispering it into the ear of the next player and so on until everyone has had a turn. At the end of the round, have each player compare their message to what was originally said and see how close (or far away) it got! You can make things interesting by choosing different types of messages such as commands instead of facts or stories! Now sit back and watch as your kids giggle and share stories in this classic game – no technology required!

Benefits of the Game

Playing the Broken Telephone game has a variety of benefits for kids, including:

Improved communication and listening skills: The broken telephone game encourages kids to actively listen and focus on the words being said in order to accurately relay information.

This helps them develop their own communication and storytelling skills as they pass the messages along.

Enhanced creativity: As they are passing along messages, players must think up interesting stories or facts to tell each other.

This can help foster creativity and help kids use their imaginations to come up with funny or entertaining ideas.

Encouraged socialization: The basic structure of the broken telephone game requires group participation, so it’s a great way to promote team building and encourage kids to interact with each other.

Plus, it’s a great way for kids to just have fun!

The Big Lesson

The Telephone game is a great way for kids to learn important lessons about communication.

As they pass along messages from one person to the next, they quickly realize how easily messages can be misconstrued or altered beyond recognition.

Kids learn that rumors should not be taken at face value and instead, must be verified with reliable sources before believing them.

In addition, they also come to understand how important it is to pay attention to the details when listening and repeating information.

This is an important aspect to talk about after playing the game, so kids can see in action how rumors are easily started and are often not true.

Telephone Game Sayings

There are tons of telephone game sayings you can use. Anything from funny words and sayings to a very simple word or phrase for younger kids. To get you started here are 10 funny telephone game phrases.

“My mom loves to sing in the grocery store.”

“The bluebird is a silly goose.”

“I found a funny little dinosaur.”

“This game is bonkers.”

“Pete loves pickles.”

“I love going around on the merry-go-round.”

“If you feed a cat a flower, he’ll turn into a goat.”

“Where did they find the lost diamonds?”

“How high can a red snow leopard jump?

“Pink rose bushes are filled with green thorns.”