180+ Hilarious Broken Telephone Game Phrases & Prompts For You To Use (2024)

The Broken Telephone game is a classic party game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It also goes by the name of “Chinese Whispers” and “Pass The Message”.

Contents show

This is one of those party games that can get really funny, especially as the phrases get more and more absurd. It’s interesting to start with a phrase and see how different it is by the time the last person shouts the phrase out.

But finding the perfect phrase for the Broken Telephone game can be a bit of a challenge.

So, we have put together a list of 180+ interesting and absolutely hilarious Broken Telephone game phrases and prompts for you to use next time you plan on playing the game. Read on to find the perfect phrases for you to use!

How To Play The Broken Telephone Game

If you have never played the Broken Telephone game before then here’s a brief outline on how you actually play the game. It’s really easy to play and the rules are pretty simple, so it won’t take you long to pick up!

Step 1

In your group, stand in a straight line or stand in a circle instead. Each person needs to be close enough to hear the person in front of them whisper, but no one else should be able to hear them.

Step 2

Choose your phrase or prompt. Make sure it is age appropriate for the group you are playing with. The first person must whisper the phrase to the next person in the line, being mindful that no one else can hear it. Then that continues down the line.

Step 3

Each person must whisper what they heard from the previous person until they get to the last player in the line or circle.

Step 4

The final person then needs to say out loud the message so everyone can hear it. More often than not, the final message is going to be very different from the original one. The first player will then reveal what the original message was.

Broken Telephone Game Rules

As with all games, the Broken Telephone game does have a few rules. These rules are very basic and not hard to follow, and they make the game a whole lot more interesting and fun! Make sure you and the other players follow these rules when you are playing the game!

All players should only ever whisper. You can only say the phrase or word once and you can’t repeat it. Even if the person you said the phrase or word to couldn’t hear or didn’t understand, it is important that they keep playing and make something up! When you are relaying the word to the next person, make sure you say it slowly and clearly, but make sure only that person can hear what you are saying. The more uncommon the words and phrases, the more fun the game will be, so don’t be afraid to use harder words and phrases. The end results will be a lot funnier this way! The original message should only be known by the first player and they have to say that original message out loud at the end.

180+ Hilarious Broken Telephone Game Phrases & Prompts

Whether you want something funny or you want something hard, there are so many Broken Telephone phrases and prompts for you to choose from.

We have put together a list of over 180 phrases to help you out if you are looking for something interesting, but you can’t think of anything! So take a look at the phrases & prompts below!

Easy Telephone Game Phrases

Let’s start off with some easy phrases. These phrases are great for younger players, or even just people who want a casual game. Even the most easiest of phrases can get muddled and confused, and you will be surprised by how different these phrases sound at the end of the game!

It takes two to tango. Stop screaming. I like you. Nice to meet you. It’s raining. It’s pouring. Pikachu, I choose you. I don’t know. I’m growing old. Macaroni and cheese. I got two pickles. School is lame. Jack and Jill. Once in a blue moon. You are an angel Sing a song. Let’s get fast food. I got two pickles. I speak French. She sells seashells. Foggy London awaits. Oh, never mind.

Short Telephone Game Phrases

Like easy phrases, short phrases just require you to remember one or two words and it can be easier to remember short phrases if you are playing with a younger audience. But even the shortest of phrases can get easily muddled and more often than not, the end result will be nothing like the original!

Try these short telephone game phrases for yourself!

Grumpy Grandpa. Flabbergasted. Taco Bell. Netflix and chill. Sugar and spice. Grain of salt. Just do it. Black crow. Sparkling water. Shark tank. Hogwash. Topsy turvy. Gobbledygook. Holy Night. Crazy fox. Fairy godmother. Dainty dishes. League of legends. Olive Juice Greek grapes.

Hard Telephone Game Phrases

If you are playing with older people or you’re just having some fun with your friends, you might want to try some harder phrases and prompts.

These phrases will require you to have a better memory, but remember, you only get to hear them once, so if you forget what you heard, you’re going to just have to fill in the blanks and make it up!

Harder Telephone game phrases are lots of fun and can produce some hilarious results, so try these out for yourself!

The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog and says hello to the cat. Rabbits rumble, giants grumble, dogs bark in the dark, and wolves woo in the blue. The Martians invested in shares when the NASDAQ dropped several feet. Alex the Alsatian ate eleven Éclairs in the evening with an Espresso. Jokers, jesters, and jugglers jingled, jumped, and jigged for the King of Jordan. Musical mice made the muffin mix while humming a melancholy melody. The entrance is guarded by a fire-breathing, near-sighted dragon with a fear of heights. Brave soldiers in a blue coat on a blue boat shouted bing bong. The angry birds ate candy and crushed the subway surfer. A dog named Moose ran loose through the spruce forest chasing a goose. We need moldy mothballs to keep the moody mummies quiet. The Martians invested in shares when the NASDAQ dropped several feet. Wednesday is the hump day but is the camel happy about it. Bob the builder rented Oswald’s apartment and borrowed Noddy’s car. A pink pig and a pesky donkey flew a kite at night. Facebook is perfect for aunts who want to creep on nieces and nephews and tattletale on them for holding a beer. If I were a dinosaur, I’d be an Ankylosaurus, a tough, armored exterior but with a leafy loving heart of gold! My favorite thing to do on a rainy afternoon is watching Lord of the Rings and party like a hobbit. Don’t tell me name brands and generics are the same until you’ve tried generic mac and cheese. People who know me would say that my best quality is my unwavering optimism or my sarcasm.

Funny Telephone Game Phrases

If you want a good laugh with your friends or you want to make a group of kids laugh, then try some funny phrases instead! They can get just as muddled as some of the other phrases, but they are usually a lot funnier.

You can have loads of fun with these funny telephone game phrases, so next time you plan on playing or hosting a game, give these phrases a try!

Would you like to sign my petition to have “badminton” changed to “goodminton”? Would you rather put toffee in your coffee or brie in your tea? Ghostly gum tastes gooey. Restless roosters sit on yoga mats. Micky Mouse enjoys raw fish. I’m sending a silly message. Oh no, I dropped all my gizmos! The secret password is co*ck-a-doodle-doo-diddle-doodad. Catch your fridge. It’s running away. Green bag burst big bubbles. Don’t move! There’s a gigantic spider behind you! If I could go back in time, I would yell at Troy, “It’s a trap!” I still think Nicolas Cage would’ve made a great Superman. You’re a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity. The easiest way to make an adult man cry is to force him to watch Toy Story 3. Lightning McQueen likes loaded lunches. Can you catfish a cactus for practice? Minions would look weird wearing contacts. For Christmas this year, I’m asking Santa for an Amazon gift card. Kaleidoscopes, Calliopes, and Christopher Columbus.

Cool Telephone Game Phrases

Ok, these phrases aren’t exactly “cool”, but they are cool in a bit of a funny way. They are pretty much just more funny phrases, but they have an air of sophistication and jokey seriousness about them.

Most of these phrases are harder to remember than classic funny phrases, and the end results of playing a game with these phrases are super fun! Try these cool Broken Telephone phrases out now!

I have no idea what I’m doing, but I know I’m doing it well. The only thing better than a tall, dark, and handsome man is one carrying a pizza box. Education is important, but big muscles are importanter. When I was six, I had a pet guinea pig that I named “Sir Piggysworth.” Nobody’s favorite food is cabbage. I like to read in the shower. The moon is made of cheese. What if morning what night? She saw a bird made of butter flying below the books. Spiders are cute. The giant ant befriended a tiny elephant. My pet rock will not bite. The king liked to sing. What’s the deal, banana peel? Jinx, you owe me a co*ke! Where is my pet snake? When I grow up, I want to be a pokemon trainer. The best chips are chocolate ones. I only Riverdance when I’m happy. Bob The Builder couldn’t fix Noddy’s car with a toy robot.

Quirky Telephone Game Phrases

These quirky Broken Telephone Game Phrases have a bit of randomness about them and they will definitely make for excellent phrases for a game with your friends.

Silly and quirky, you and your friends will love these phrases, so if you are planning on playing a round of Broken Telephone, try these phrases out when you do!

Can I nibble on your earlobe? Knock your socks off. I farted, and it smells like a cheesy burger. I’m sorry I haven’t changed my socks in days. Seven silly seals are sailing Swimming in spaghetti is fun. Will you dance with my pet tiger? If you kiss me I’ll turn into a frog. My pig has a big wig. The computer computes compact computations. It is weird that I don’t like pizza and chocolates because I don’t know anyone like me. I think the cabbage has gone bad after we went on vacation. Camilla had lost by 26 votes and she was crying in the bathroom. Sara lost her munch money last week and she still has not found it yet. Full flavors for fresh fondue. Jeremy’s real name is Jeremiah and he prefers his real name. When I was a child, I wanted to be an astronaut but I knew that is going to be hard. Two funny bunnies ate colored candies in two-colored cans. Sherlock is one of her favorite shows but she still hasn’t completed the series. Mike had sneezed 20 times before the nurse came to check on him.

Best Telephone Game Phrases

These Broken Telephone phrases are some of the best. You might have heard of some of these before, and that’s because some of them are classic for a game of Broken Telephone, while others are just too good to pass up on.

Next time you are playing or hosting a game of Broken Telephone, try out some of these phrases and see what the end results end up being!

The eggs just broke on the way. Forsooth! What ho! Hey, nonny nonny! Prithee! Yowzers! The sound of a raspberry is pppphhbbbbhhtttt. I was voted most likely to become a cat lady in high school. Don’t move! There’s a gigantic spider behind you! I’m growing parsnips, rhubarb, zebras, and hairbrushes in my garden. I had to fight thorny kumquats with thorny stems all my life. Roger racketed seventeen balls against Sylvester alone. I’d love to eat toasted cheese and tuna sandwiches. Popping pure purree. Not even an iceberg could sink our friendship! I really need to break my habit of opening a million new tabs I’ll never look at. Ted’s toolbox fixes Fred’s friend’s Ford. Have you ever noticed that it only ever seems to rain when you have to go somewhere? Chinese food is made with sugar and spice, and lots of rice. Chocolates make my teeth hurt. Doorknobs and doorjambs with hasps and hinges Classmates climb cars for cash Snowflakes will slide softly soon Dracula drinks dark drool

One Word Telephone Game Phrases

You might think that one word phrases would be really easy, but when you give some of these words a try, you will soon see that it’s a lot harder to get right that you might have thought!

Try these one word Broken Telephone phrases out for yourself! Both adults and kids will love them!

Extraterrestrial

Triumphant

Courageous

Abibliophobia

Hypochondriac

Mitochondria

Autobiography

Flibbertigibbet

Snickersnee

Encyclopedia

Bibble

Capitalization

Momentarily

Subterranean

Manipulation

Enthusiastically

Dissimulation

Proposition

Courageous

Qantas

Nonsense Telephone Game Phrases

And finally, let’s look at some completely nonsensical Broken telephone game phrases. None of these sentences make any sense, but that’s why they are fun! They are completely random and the end results are practically guaranteed to be different!

Periwinkle hippopotamus drive-thru Green wolverine trampoline Polka-dot Brontosaurus rainbow Fluffy marmoset radio Plaid toucan nougat Pink potato apparatus Coral chameleon crumb cake Fuchsia kinkajou Tupperware Puce badger omelet Scarlet anteater waffle iron Tangerine bobcat hide-a-bed Marigold merganser microwave Cobalt cuttlefish dinette set Eloquent original kangaroo Special cupcake sauce Thoroughly iced tree Kaleidoscope quality hummus Pizza plant ants Hairless cats and ice cream Door mats on snowballs

Conclusion

So there you have it! 180+ Broken Telephone phrases and prompts for you to use the next time you play a game. Having some phrases ready to go means you can play faster and you and your friends will have more of a fun time.

Try out these phrases for yourself and see which ones get tangled and confused the most! You will find yourself laughing so much at the results.

Author

Recent Posts Simon Lewis Hi, I’m Simon Lewis. I have been in the education space for over 20 years. I am fortunate to have been the person that all of my students come to with their troubles, and I help in any way that I can. Unfortunately, I’m only available in one high school of many around the country. That is why I have created my site so that I can help other children, and their parents, all over the world. I hope you find my site to be helpful. Latest posts by Simon Lewis (see all) Homeschooling In High School: Pros And Cons - February 24, 2024

How Do I Withdraw My Child From School To Homeschool? - February 23, 2024

How To Not Go Crazy Homeschooling Kids: A Guide For Frazzled Parents - February 22, 2024