How to Play the Telephone Game: 12 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow (2024)

This article was co-authored by wikiHow Staff. Our trained team of editors and researchers validate articles for accuracy and comprehensiveness. wikiHow's Content Management Team carefully monitors the work from our editorial staff to ensure that each article is backed by trusted research and meets our high quality standards. This article has been viewed 334,510 times.

Article SummaryX

To play the telephone game, start by having everyone stand in a line, making sure people are far enough apart that they can’t overhear other players. Next, have the starting player think of an uncommon word, like planetarium or dictionary, and whisper it into the ear of the person standing next to them. Then, continue having people listen to the word and whisper it to the next player until everyone has heard it. Finally, see what everybody thinks they heard to see how the word changed as it went down the “telephone line.” To learn how to play telephone in teams, scroll down!