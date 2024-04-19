How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (2024)

Last updated:

How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (1)

This tutorial will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Apple TV (tvOS 17).

Important: If your Apple TV is running tvOS 16 or older, update to tvOS 17 or newer to use the ExpressVPN app for tvOS.
Note: For older Apple TV models, you can use our MediaStreamer service or connect your Apple TV to a Wi-Fi router running ExpressVPN’s router software. MediaStreamer is designed for a smooth streaming experience but does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. Therefore, we do not recommend using MediaStreamer if you’re able to use the app instead.

Not yet a customer? Read why you should get ExpressVPN for Apple TV.

Download the VPN app

On your Apple TV, go to the App Store and search for ExpressVPN.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (3)

SelectGet.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (4)

SelectGetagain.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (5)
The ExpressVPN app will be downloaded to your Apple TV.

If you do not see the ExpressVPN app in your App Store, try changing your App Store country. Note that you need to use your iPhone/iPad to change your App Store country on Apple TV.

After the app has finished downloading, select Open to launch the ExpressVPN app.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (6)

Set up the VPN app

On the app’s welcome screen, select Sign In.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (7)

You can sign in using the following methods:

Sign in with QR code (recommended)

  1. Scan the QR code with your smartphone to sign in. Tap Confirm.
  2. Enter the emailandpassword for your ExpressVPN account. Tap Sign In.
  3. Tap Confirm.

Sign in with 8-character code

  1. On a separate device from your Apple TV, visit auth.expressvpn.com/activate.
  2. Enter the 8-character code displayed on your Apple TV.
  3. Select Continue.
  4. Enter the emailandpasswordfor your ExpressVPN account. SelectSign In.

Sign in with email

  1. On the app, select Sign In With Email.
  2. Enter the email address and password associated with your ExpressVPN account.
  3. SelectSign In.

If you purchased your ExpressVPN subscription from the App Store, you can also sign in by selecting Restore Purchase. You may receive a prompt to enter your Apple ID password.

How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (8)

You will see a statement detailing the information collected by the ExpressVPN app. Select Agree and Continue to proceed.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (9)

You will be invited to set up your VPN. Select Continue to proceed with the installation.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (10)

The app will notify you: ‘ “ExpressVPN” Would Like to Add VPN Configurations.’ Select Allow.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (11)

Your app will ask you if you’d like to share anonymous analytics to help make ExpressVPN faster and more reliable. Select your preference to continue.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (12)

Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, select How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (13). By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the optimal experience for you, called Smart Location.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (14)

Once you see the Connected message on the app screen, you can begin streaming with freedom and security!
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (15)

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, select How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (16) while the VPN is on.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (17)
You will know you are disconnected when the screen says, Not connected.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (18)

Connect to a different VPN server location

To connect to a different server location, select Selected Location.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (19)

Select the location you would like to connect to. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries for you to choose from.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (20)
Some countries feature multiple server locations. After selecting the country, select the server location you want to connect to.
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (21)
ExpressVPN will automatically connect you to the selected server location.

Uninstall the app

To remove ExpressVPN from your Apple TV:

  1. Find the ExpressVPN app on your Apple TV’s home screen, then press and hold the clickpad center (Siri Remote 2nd generation or later) or touch surface (Siri Remote 1st generation).
  2. Select Delete App.
    How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (22)
  3. Select DeleteorOffload.
    How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV (tvOS) | ExpressVPN (23)

Offload removes the app from the Home Screen to free up storage. However, your Apple TV will retain the ExpressVPN app’s data in case you install it again.

Delete also deletes the ExpressVPN app’s data. You can download the app again, but the stored data may not be restored.

