How To Use Atlas VPN Free Trial in 2024 [Full Guide] (2024)

Though there’s an Atlas VPN free version, you can try its premium functions for seven days free by registering on mobile. This free trial can then be used on any supported device. In this article, you’ll learn how to use the Atlas VPN free trial and money-back guarantee.

Key Takeaways: Atlas VPN Free Trial

  • Atlas VPN has an unlimited free plan, but if you want to test the seven-day premium trial, you’ll need an Android device.
  • The seven-day free trial can also work on desktops. Simply log in on those platforms after setting up a mobile account.
  • ExpressVPN and NordVPN are excellent alternatives to Atlas VPN if you aren’t happy with it.

The Atlas VPN free plan is available for users to keep indefinitely, but it has limited functionality. For those who want to try the whole experience, Atlas VPN offers a free trial if you register on an Android mobile device.

Atlas VPN isn’t on our list of best VPN services, though Nord Security’s two other VPNs, NordVPN and Surfshark, are. Atlas VPN claims to be the fastest free VPN tool on the market, but our tests (read about them in our Atlas VPN review) show otherwise. This service may have the basics, but it has a long way to go before competing with the top-tier VPNs, including free VPNs like Proton VPN and Windscribe.

How Long Is Atlas VPN’s Free Trial?

The free trial from Atlas VPN lasts for seven days. Payment details are required, as the trial will renew into a yearly plan after the term ends. The free trial and paid plans have the same set of base features, so there’s no difference besides time limits.

Atlas VPN also offers a forever free subscription with limited functions. You won’t be able to connect to the full location list, and there’s a data cap that prevents unlimited usage, but you can use it on multiple devices completely free.

How To Use Atlas VPN Free Trial on Android

You can only get the seven-day free trial by registering on Atlas VPN for Android — getting it from the Apple store on iOS devices won’t work. You also need to provide a card number or other payment method, though you won’t be charged until seven days pass.

  1. Download and Install Atlas VPN

    Get the Atlas VPN app from the Play Store. After installing the app, launch it.

  2. Register for an Account

    When in the Atlas VPN application, tap “get started,” then enter the email address you want to use for creating an account. Select “sign up” when ready.

  3. Open the Confirmation Email

    Head to your email account and look for the confirmation email. Open it on the same device you registered on and tap “confirm sign-in.”

  4. Go Back to Atlas VPN

    After you’re redirected to the Atlas VPN app, tap “subscribe” or the lightning icon if you accidentally close the offer window.

  5. Get a Subscription

    Select a plan and choose any of the available payment methods, like credit card or Google Pay. Confirm the transaction (you won’t be charged at this time) and start your free trial. Remember to cancel your subscription in time, or you’ll be charged for an Atlas VPN premium subscription.

How to Get Atlas VPN Free Trial on Desktop

The Atlas VPN trial version requires Android registration, but you can use the trial on Windows, macOS and Linux. All you have to do is sign in on desktop with the same email address you used to get your Android free trial. This tutorial assumes you’ve already followed the steps above on Android.

  1. Download and Install Atlas VPN for Desktop

    Visit the official Atlas VPN website and get the desktop client for either Windows or Mac. After the installation process is complete, launch the app.

  2. Log In

    Click “existing user? Sign in” and enter the email address you used earlier. You’ll receive a sign-in confirmation email.

  3. Confirm Your Sign-in Attempt

    Open the email and click “confirm sign-in.” You can now access the trial of Atlas VPN’s premium version on PC.

How Do I Cancel My Atlas VPN Free Trial?

If you don’t want to continue with Atlas VPN, you can cancel the trial using the Play Store. Until the seven days are up, you can continue trying the service without being charged after they end.

  1. Open the Play Store

    Open the Play Store and tap your profile picture. Select “payments and subscriptions.”

  2. Look for Your Atlas VPN Subscription

    In “subscriptions,” find your Atlas VPN premium subscription and select it.

  3. Cancel the Subscription

    Select “cancel subscription” and follow the steps to confirm the cancellation process. You can still access the service until the end of the trial period.

Atlas VPN Money-Back Guarantee:
Need More Time to Test?

Some people need more than a free 7-day trial, and that’s where Atlas VPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee comes in handy. You can purchase any of its three plans and get your money back if you cancel within 30 days.

Except for the length, there aren’t any substantial differences between the trial version and the money-back guarantee. You can use all premium services on both, such as the automatic kill switch, double VPN feature, split-tunneling (Android only) and the complete location list.

How to Cancel Atlas VPN and Claim a Refund

Getting your money back for your paid Atlas VPN subscription is easy. You can either email Atlas VPN through the help center or log in and open a live chat session.

Atlas VPN will even return cryptocurrency payments in the same cryptocurrency you used to pay (but only at the current rate). Unfortunately, long-term subscriptions purchased with gift cards aren’t refundable. If you got a subscription from the Play Store or another third party, you need to contact them instead.

The provider grants every account a two-refund limit. We don’t recommend asking for refunds unless you’re absolutely sure.

Best Alternative VPN Services: Your Last Resort

Atlas VPN is a decent service, but we have two alternative VPNs for those who aren’t impressed. Instead of the paid plans, we’ll focus on their free trials and money-back guarantees.

1. ExpressVPN

Pros:

  • Excellent for streaming
  • Extensive server spread
  • Generous free trial

Cons:

  • Expensive subscriptions
ExpressVPN has a seven-day free trial if you register on mobile devices and only requires a payment method if you’re on a PC. It has a larger server network, so you can get IP addresses from various countries. Additionally, all of its paid plans are backed by a 30-day refund period. Visit our ExpressVPN review for more info.

ExpressVPN Plans

  • Unlimited GB
  • 8
  • Yes
30-days money-back guarantee
1-month plan, 6-months plan1-month plan$12.95/month6-months plan$9.99/month$59.94 billed every 6 month Save 22%
15-months plan$6.66/month$99.95 billed first 15 months and 12 months thereafter Save 48%

2. NordVPN

Pros:

  • Fast speeds
  • Affordable plans
  • Seven-day trial

Cons:

  • No Mac/iOS split tunneling
  • Poor mobile map UI

NordVPN only has a seven-day free trial on Android devices, which requires payment information. Every paid NordVPN subscription is backed by a money-back guarantee lasting 30 days. Read our NordVPN review for the full details.

Standard

  • Unlimited GB
  • 6
  • Yes
30-days money-back guarantee
1-month plan, 1-year plan1-month plan$12.99/month1-year plan$4.49/month$53.88 billed every year Save 65%
2-year plan$3.39/month$81.36 billed every 2 years Save 73%

Final Thoughts

Atlas VPN may claim to offer a “freemium” plan, but it’s very limited compared to an Atlas VPN premium subscription. You can try the premium VPN for seven days if you register an account on an Android device. Once you’ve got it, the free trial period works on other operating systems.

The trial requires payment details, but few VPN providers let you test their products without providing them these days. In our testing, we haven’t had any issues with canceling the free trial or getting our money back, so this shouldn’t be too concerning.

If Atlas VPN isn’t working for you, consider ExpressVPN and NordVPN’s trials. Both providers are among the best VPN services, have a strict no-logging policy and will hide your online activities.If you prefer to conceal your credit card details, read our free VPN trial without credit card guide.

What do you think about Atlas VPN’s free trial? What other features do you want to see on Atlas VPN? Let us know in the comments section below. Thanks for reading.

FAQ: Atlas VPN Premium Subscription for Free

  • Atlas VPN has a free trial if you register on an Android device (such as a phone or Android TV) and select a paid plan.

  • The Atlas VPN trial period ends after seven days. After this time passes, you’ll be charged for a premium subscription.

  • The free plan of Atlas VPN grants unlimited access, but it has limited data per month and only lets you connect to a few countries. You also get limited customer support.

  • Atlas VPN has a monthly, yearly and three-year-plus-three-months-free plan. They cost $11.99, $4.08, and $1.99 (not counting the three free months) monthly for the first year, respectively.

How To Use Atlas VPN Free Trial in 2024 [Full Guide]? ›

In order to do so, install the Atlas VPN application, connect to a VPN server, and browse the web as usual! There is no need for any additional setup, as connecting to a VPN server changes the location of your IP address and gives you access to the services of your choice.

How do I use Atlas VPN for free? ›

In order to do so, install the Atlas VPN application, connect to a VPN server, and browse the web as usual! There is no need for any additional setup, as connecting to a VPN server changes the location of your IP address and gives you access to the services of your choice.

Does Atlas VPN have a free trial? ›

You can try Atlas VPN Premium for free. If you are not happy with Atlas VPN, just let us know. A 30-day money-back guarantee applies for all plans exceeding a 1-month duration.

What are the limitations of Atlas VPN free? ›

Cons of Atlas VPN Free

Monthly data limit is capped at 5GB. Important features like MultiHop+, SafeSwap servers and data breach monitor are excluded. Limited server locations (only four).

Why does Atlas VPN not work? ›

Make sure you are not connected to any other VPN services. Try connecting from a different network. For example, if you are connected using WiFi, try cellular data, or a different WiFi network. Send the connection logs to our customer support team for more assistance.

Which VPN has completely free trial? ›

CyberGhost is a great free trial VPN option to consider. It offers a free trial without requiring payment details and a lengthy 45-day guarantee. Moreover, it doesn't have any limits on data, speed, or features. CyberGhost free trial conditions.

How do I connect to a free VPN? ›

Select the Start button, then select Settings > Network & Internet > VPN > Add a VPN connection.

Do VPN free trials work? ›

VPN free trials are the perfect way of getting to know a product before you splash your hard-earned cash – after all, the best VPN services all cost money, so it's only sensible to see if it works for you before committing. However, not every VPN offers a free trial, although almost all do offer money-back guarantees.

Is Atlas VPN 100% free? ›

Atlas VPN is an excellent freemium VPN that's easy to use and has lots of extra features. The free version is one of the best free VPNs we've tested. It's safe, secure, and works with US Netflix. The premium version is faster, and even unblocks more streaming websites.

Is free Atlas VPN good? ›

Atlas VPN is a decent option if you're a torrenting enthusiast. It offers good speeds and reliable security even without dedicated P2P servers. Most importantly, Atlas VPN supports P2P traffic even on the free plan, making it an excellent option if you want to secure your activities for free.

Is Atlas VPN legal? ›

In the majority of parts of the world, VPN usage is entirely legal. While it is legal, most countries have laws against VPN usage with the intent to perform cybercrimes or other malicious actions. Please refer to the policies of your government to check whether there are any additional regulations regarding VPN tools.

Does Netflix block Atlas VPN? ›

Granted, Atlas VPN isn't working with Netflix as well as some of its rivals but it offers streaming servers in at least 10-20 countries. We advise testing them out. Simply connect to the server you think will work, go to Netflix, and enjoy.

Why are VPNs no longer free? ›

Sell browsing data

Like all companies, free VPN providers need to make money. And if they're not charging their customers, they need to find alternative means of generating revenue. Plenty of free providers are open about sharing session data with advertisers, who can then target you with ads.

Does Atlas VPN hide your location? ›

Conceal your location

Atlas VPN will stop online entities from learning your true location and render you more anonymous. The IP change might prevent DDoS attacks, snooping, and stalking.

Does Atlas VPN free work with Netflix? ›

By extension, you can use Atlas VPN with Netflix even on your phone, tablet, laptop, and Smart TV.

Can I use VPN free? ›

A free VPN is a great way to protect your devices if you can't afford a premium service. But don't think that just because a VPN is free that it's safe. Most apps on the market offer sub-par protection and harvest your data to sell on to marketing agencies.

