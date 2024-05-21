How To Use Atlas VPN Free Trial in 2024 [Full Guide] (2024)

Table of Contents Key Takeaways

Though there’s an Atlas VPN free version, you can try its premium functions for seven days free by registering on mobile. This free trial can then be used on any supported device. In this article, you’ll learn how to use the Atlas VPN free trial and money-back guarantee. Written by Jeremy Gan (Writer) Reviewed by Samuel Chapman (Editor) Facts checked by Jasna Mishevska (Lead Fact-Checking Editor) Last Updated: 19 Feb'24 2024-02-19T10:25:00+00:00 All our content is written fully by humans; we do not publish AI writing. Learn more here.

Key Takeaways: Atlas VPN Free Trial Atlas VPN has an unlimited free plan , but if you want to test the seven-day premium trial, you’ll need an Android device.

, but if you want to test the seven-day premium trial, you’ll need an Android device. The seven-day free trial can also work on desktops. Simply log in on those platforms after setting up a mobile account.

ExpressVPN and NordVPN are excellent alternatives to Atlas VPN if you aren’t happy with it. The Atlas VPN free plan is available for users to keep indefinitely, but it has limited functionality. For those who want to try the whole experience, Atlas VPN offers a free trial if you register on an Android mobile device. Atlas VPN isn’t on our list of best VPN services, though Nord Security’s two other VPNs, NordVPN and Surfshark, are. Atlas VPN claims to be the fastest free VPN tool on the market, but our tests (read about them in our Atlas VPN review) show otherwise. This service may have the basics, but it has a long way to go before competing with the top-tier VPNs, including free VPNs like Proton VPN and Windscribe.

How Long Is Atlas VPN’s Free Trial? The free trial from Atlas VPN lasts for seven days. Payment details are required, as the trial will renew into a yearly plan after the term ends. The free trial and paid plans have the same set of base features, so there’s no difference besides time limits. Atlas VPN also offers a forever free subscription with limited functions. You won’t be able to connect to the full location list, and there’s a data cap that prevents unlimited usage, but you can use it on multiple devices completely free.

How To Use Atlas VPN Free Trial on Android You can only get the seven-day free trial by registering on Atlas VPN for Android — getting it from the Apple store on iOS devices won't work. You also need to provide a card number or other payment method, though you won't be charged until seven days pass. Download and Install Atlas VPN Get the Atlas VPN app from the Play Store. After installing the app, launch it. Register for an Account When in the Atlas VPN application, tap "get started," then enter the email address you want to use for creating an account. Select "sign up" when ready. Open the Confirmation Email Head to your email account and look for the confirmation email. Open it on the same device you registered on and tap "confirm sign-in." Go Back to Atlas VPN After you're redirected to the Atlas VPN app, tap "subscribe" or the lightning icon if you accidentally close the offer window. Get a Subscription Select a plan and choose any of the available payment methods, like credit card or Google Pay. Confirm the transaction (you won't be charged at this time) and start your free trial. Remember to cancel your subscription in time, or you'll be charged for an Atlas VPN premium subscription.

How to Get Atlas VPN Free Trial on Desktop The Atlas VPN trial version requires Android registration, but you can use the trial on Windows, macOS and Linux. All you have to do is sign in on desktop with the same email address you used to get your Android free trial. This tutorial assumes you’ve already followed the steps above on Android. Download and Install Atlas VPN for Desktop Visit the official Atlas VPN website and get the desktop client for either Windows or Mac. After the installation process is complete, launch the app. Log In Click “existing user? Sign in” and enter the email address you used earlier. You’ll receive a sign-in confirmation email. Confirm Your Sign-in Attempt Open the email and click “confirm sign-in.” You can now access the trial of Atlas VPN’s premium version on PC.

How Do I Cancel My Atlas VPN Free Trial? If you don’t want to continue with Atlas VPN, you can cancel the trial using the Play Store. Until the seven days are up, you can continue trying the service without being charged after they end. Open the Play Store Open the Play Store and tap your profile picture. Select “payments and subscriptions.” Look for Your Atlas VPN Subscription In “subscriptions,” find your Atlas VPN premium subscription and select it. Cancel the Subscription Select “cancel subscription” and follow the steps to confirm the cancellation process. You can still access the service until the end of the trial period.

Atlas VPN Money-Back Guarantee:

Need More Time to Test? Some people need more than a free 7-day trial, and that’s where Atlas VPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee comes in handy. You can purchase any of its three plans and get your money back if you cancel within 30 days. Except for the length, there aren’t any substantial differences between the trial version and the money-back guarantee. You can use all premium services on both, such as the automatic kill switch, double VPN feature, split-tunneling (Android only) and the complete location list. How to Cancel Atlas VPN and Claim a Refund Getting your money back for your paid Atlas VPN subscription is easy. You can either email Atlas VPN through the help center or log in and open a live chat session. Atlas VPN will even return cryptocurrency payments in the same cryptocurrency you used to pay (but only at the current rate). Unfortunately, long-term subscriptions purchased with gift cards aren’t refundable. If you got a subscription from the Play Store or another third party, you need to contact them instead. The provider grants every account a two-refund limit. We don’t recommend asking for refunds unless you’re absolutely sure.

Best Alternative VPN Services: Your Last Resort Atlas VPN is a decent service, but we have two alternative VPNs for those who aren’t impressed. Instead of the paid plans, we’ll focus on their free trials and money-back guarantees. 1. ExpressVPN Pros: Excellent for streaming

Extensive server spread

Generous free trial Cons: Expensive subscriptions See Also Atlas VPN Coupons April 2024 ExpressVPN has a seven-day free trial if you register on mobile devices and only requires a payment method if you’re on a PC. It has a larger server network, so you can get IP addresses from various countries. Additionally, all of its paid plans are backed by a 30-day refund period. Visit our ExpressVPN review for more info. ExpressVPN Plans Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 8

8 Yes 30-days money-back guarantee 1-month plan, 6-months plan 1-month plan$12.95/month 6-months plan$9.99/month$59.94 billed every 6 month Save 22% 15-months plan$6.66/month$99.95 billed first 15 months and 12 months thereafter Save 48% 2. NordVPN Pros: Fast speeds

Affordable plans

Seven-day trial Cons: No Mac/iOS split tunneling

Poor mobile map UI NordVPN only has a seven-day free trial on Android devices, which requires payment information. Every paid NordVPN subscription is backed by a money-back guarantee lasting 30 days. Read our NordVPN review for the full details. Standard Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 30-days money-back guarantee 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$12.99/month 1-year plan$4.49/month$53.88 billed every year Save 65% 2-year plan$3.39/month$81.36 billed every 2 years Save 73%

Final Thoughts Atlas VPN may claim to offer a “freemium” plan, but it’s very limited compared to an Atlas VPN premium subscription. You can try the premium VPN for seven days if you register an account on an Android device. Once you’ve got it, the free trial period works on other operating systems. The trial requires payment details, but few VPN providers let you test their products without providing them these days. In our testing, we haven’t had any issues with canceling the free trial or getting our money back, so this shouldn’t be too concerning. If Atlas VPN isn’t working for you, consider ExpressVPN and NordVPN’s trials. Both providers are among the best VPN services, have a strict no-logging policy and will hide your online activities.If you prefer to conceal your credit card details, read our free VPN trial without credit card guide. What do you think about Atlas VPN’s free trial? What other features do you want to see on Atlas VPN? Let us know in the comments section below. Thanks for reading.