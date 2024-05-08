Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (2024)

by Melissa 36 Comments

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas are a snap to make and loaded with fresh veggies and flavor! Colorful bell peppers, red onions and chicken tenderssimply tossed together with olive oil and spices. Squeeze fresh lime juice over them after cooking, sprinkle with fresh cilantro, wrap them in a warm tortilla and that’s it! I like soft flour tortillas for my fajitas but corn would be great too, and a little lighter.

Sheet Pan Fajitas

A few weeks ago, I posted my Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas recipe and it is one of our favorite recipes now. I sometimes switch it up with chicken and wanted to share that variation here too! I’m really loving sheet pan dinners right now. They are so easy to make but the best part is how easy they are to clean up! Since sheet pan dinners are often just a protein and veggies, they tend to be healthier too.

How to Make Sheet Pan Fajitas

  1. Start by slicing red onions and seeded bell peppers into 1/4 inch slices. Toss onions, bell peppers and chicken tenders with olive oil and spices. I like to do this in a large bowl, but if I don’t feel like using a bowl, I’ll just add everything to the sheet pan and give it a toss. I like to use a dark colored sheet pan for this recipe. The dark color heats up quicker than a light colored sheet pan and helps caramelize the onions and bell peppers.
  2. For easier clean up, I spray the baking sheet with non stick cooking spray.
  3. To make things quicker, I use chicken tenders in the recipe which are just chicken breast that have already been sliced into strips. If you have whole chicken breast, justcutthem into bite sized strips.
  4. Roast the chicken and veggies at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until chicken reaches 165 degrees on a meat thermometer. For extra flavor, turn on the broiler and let the veggies pick up a little extra color. Just run the broiler for 1-2 minutes, checking frequently so they don’t start to burn.

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (3)

What to Serve with Chicken Fajitas

  • Black Bean and Corn Salad
  • Mexican Rice
  • Slow Cooker Refried Beans
  • Frozen Margaritas
  • Homemade Salsa
  • Baked Tortilla Chips

More Sheet Pan Fajitas Recipes

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas

Steak and Shrimp Sheet Pan Fajitas

4.97 from 28 votes

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (6)

Print

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Prep Time

10 mins

Cook Time

20 mins

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas are a snap to make and loaded with fresh veggies and flavor! Colorful bell peppers, red onions and chicken tenderssimply tossed together with olive oil and spices.

Course:Dinner

Cuisine:Mexican

Keyword:Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas, Sheet Pan Fajitas

Servings: 4

Calories: 284 kcal

Author: Melissa

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2poundsof chicken breast tenders
  • 1yellow bell peppersliced into 1/4 inch slices
  • 1red bell peppersliced into 1/4 inch slices
  • 1orange bell peppersliced into 1/4 inch slices
  • 1small red onionsliced into 1/4 inch slices
  • 1 1/2tablespoonsof extra virgin olive oil
  • 1teaspoonof kosher salt
  • several turns of freshly ground pepper
  • 2teaspoonof chili powder
  • 1/2teaspoonof garlic powder
  • 1/2teaspoonof onion powder
  • 1/2teaspoonof ground cumin
  • 1/2teaspoonof smoked paprika
  • lime
  • fresh cilantro for garnish
  • tortillaswarmed

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

  2. In a large bowl, combine onion, bell pepper, chicken tenders, olive oil, salt and pepper and spices.

  3. Toss to combine.

  4. Spray baking sheet with non stick cooking spray.

  5. Spread chicken, bell peppers and onions on baking sheet.

  6. Cook at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until chicken reaches 165 degrees. Then turn oven to broil and cook for additional 1-2 minutes just letting the veggies pick up some color. Watch carefully to make sure they don't start to burn.

  7. In the last five minutes of cooking,not while the broiler is on, let tortillas wrapped in foil warm in the oven.

  8. Squeeze juice from fresh limes over fajita mixture while hot and top with fresh cilantro.

  9. Serve in warm tortillas.

Recipe Notes

Tortillas are not included in the nutrition facts.

Nutrition Facts

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Amount Per Serving

Calories 284Calories from Fat 90

% Daily Value*

Fat 10g15%

Saturated Fat 2g13%

Cholesterol 109mg36%

Sodium 800mg35%

Potassium 878mg25%

Carbohydrates 9g3%

Fiber 2g8%

Sugar 4g4%

Protein 38g76%

See Also
Crispy Onion Bhaji (Pakora) Recipe30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect KetoPaleo Pot Pies - The Defined Dish Recipes - Paleo Pot PiesSweet Kale Salad Recipe | Costco Copycat (but better!)

Vitamin A 2393IU48%

Vitamin C 135mg164%

Calcium 21mg2%

Iron 1mg6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.


Get the Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas Recipe Here

These Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas are just so tasty! Serve them with fresh guacamole, salsa, and my favorite, a little sour cream!

For even more dinner ideas, check out theseeasy dinner recipes!

If you like this recipe, you may also like some of my recent favorites:

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

One-Pan Chicken Alfredo

One-Pan Chicken Burrito Bowl

5 Easy Dinner Ideas for Busy Weeknights

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (8)

My five FAVORITE recipes for busy families!

  • Quick to make
  • Light on your budget
  • Easy to clean-up
  • and...most important...absolutely DELICIOUS

Previous Post: « Buttermilk Biscuits and Sausage Gravy Recipe

Next Post: Sheet Pan Unstuffed Chicken Breasts with Broccoli »

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (9)Jan Baker

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (10)
    I made your fajitas last week…such a wonderful recipe! I’ve shared it with all 3 of my adult children! Thank you, Melissa!

    Reply

  2. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (11)Becca

    I love your recipes, they always turn out delicious and easy. One problem I have is that there isn’t a ‘print’ function that prints only the recipe. I don’t need all the pictures and text, just the recipe. This tends to make me keep looking because I hate to write them down. I have no idea how difficult a print recipe only button would be, but there are lots of other sites that do have that feature. I will keep looking at your recipes and use the ones that are short enough to remember.

    Reply

    • Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (12)Melissa

      Thanks for the feedback, Becca! I do have a print option on each recipe at the top right hand corner of the recipe box. I didn’t realized the desktop version was also printing the picture. The mobile version doesn’t have the image, so maybe that would work for you if you are able to print from your phone or tablet. I will work on a better print option. Thank you!

      Reply

  3. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (13)Amy Medaris

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (14)
    A-ma-zing!! So easy and quick! While the pans were cooking (doubled the recipe and made 2 pans full) I was able to make pico de gallo and guacamole so as soon as they were done we were able to enjoy! I will be making this again. Can’t wait to try it with shrimp! Thanks!

    Reply

  4. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (15)Melissa

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (16)
    The one pan chicken fajita recipe looks delicious and super easy! It’s going on my meal plan this week!

    Reply

  5. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (17)Pam

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (18)
    These chicken Fajitas were absolutely delicious and so easy to make. We will definitely be making them again. Our college daughter made them and she is looking forward to making them at school:) Thank you so much for the recipe! I love the pictures:)

    Reply

  6. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (19)Bonnie

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (20)
    Easy and tasty! Much simpler than my usual, fav. recipe, which involves marinating and grilling. This is a perfect recipe for when I need a make-ahead, easy, party dish! Thanks, Melissa!

    Reply

  7. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (21)AmyJo

    Made this last night for dinner and served it over salad. It was so yummy! Quick and easy too! Looking forward to trying more of your recipes 🙂

    How many people would you say this serves? I would love to make this for extended family so would need to know how much more to make.

    Reply

  8. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (22)Chandra

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (23)
    Just tried your recipe today. Very tasty. Thanks for giving me easy quick dinner suggestions.

  9. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (24)Mary Sue

    How many people does a sheet pan serve. I’m having a party!

    Reply

  10. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (25)Karen

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (26)
    I made this recipe through the week and it was so easy and delicious! I have been raving about it to girlfriends and have passed your recipe onto them. Love your recipes!!!

    Reply

  11. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (27)Kp

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (28)
    Just saw this recipe today on my Pinterest feed. Where has it been???? Had to try it tonight. It was fabulous! Thanks for sharing!!

    Reply

  12. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (29)Danielle

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (30)
    We started out making the shrimp fajitas and they were delicious and we knew chicken would be just as good. My hubby and I love this and make it almost weekly now. Super easy and healthy!

    Reply

  13. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (31)Emily

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (32)
    I love how you add the tortillas to the pan so there is no additional need to dirty anything else! So smart and so good!!

    Reply

  14. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (33)Jessica

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (34)
    OH my gosh these were amazing! Thank you so much!

    Reply

  15. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (35)Sara Welch

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (36)
    What a delicious recipe! I know what I will be having for dinner tomorrow! Yum!

    Reply

  16. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (37)Julie

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (38)
    Fajitas are the best meal to make and this does not disappoint! I love one sheet to make the clean up easier too!

    Reply

  17. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (39)Billy

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (40)
    These are so delicious, so easy to make, and barely any clean up. SCORE!

    Reply

  18. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (41)Valerie Grothoff

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (42)
    Can I just tell you how much I love these sheet pan/one pot meals?! I absolutely needed these in my life, love them! I Made this for my family and they all gobbled this up. Just the right amount of spice without the heat. My husband was able to add his own hot sauce to kick it up just for him. What I loved the most about this meal is that I can eat the leftovers a day or two later and they are good warmed or cold. I Try to low carb during the week and these are perfect with lettuce wraps. Thanks for the great ideas!

    Reply

  19. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (43)bella

    hi there! these look delish but i already have lots of chicken in my menu this week- think these could be made with beef? what type would you suggest? thank you!!

    Reply

    • Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (44)Melissa

      This recipe for steak fajitas would be great!

      Reply

  20. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (45)Charlene J

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (46)
    My family loved it. It was a quick meal.

    Reply

  21. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (47)Kevin Hollon

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (48)
    I love making fajitas but it is time consuming the way I was doig it. This looks amazing! Trying it tonight!
    I saw your shrimp fajita reciepe too. I was planning on adding shrimp to this at the halfway point when i stir/mix it up. Do you think that would work?

    Reply

    • Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (49)Melissa

      Yes! I have a steak and shrimp fajita recipe that uses the same idea! The shrimp only take about 5 minutes, so I would add them at the last 5 minutes.

      Reply

  22. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (50)Brittany

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (51)
    Quick, easy and delicious! A hit with adults and kids alike. Thanks for the yummy recipe. 🙂

    Reply

  23. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (52)Elsie

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (53)
    This has become one of my go to recipes. Delicious and easy enough to make with my 3-month-old strapped to me in the carrier 🙂 I leave out the onion since my husband doesn’t like it, and I use a little more chicken than the recipe calls for (3 large chicken breasts, which I think is usually more like 2 and 1/4 lbs…basically one chicken breast per bell pepper). I cut the chicken breasts into strips and it usually takes less than 15 minutes to cook at 425 degrees.

    Reply

  24. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (54)Rachael

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (55)
    Loved making this. Soon as the kids walked threw the door there first words was “OMG that smells amazing “ had all empty plates at the end

    Reply

  25. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (56)Resa

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (57)
    Turned out beautifully. My husband said best chicken fajitas he’s ever had. No lie.

    Reply

  26. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (58)Linda

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (59)
    This was great! Awesome flavor!! We did add extra seasoning becauseI love cumin. I love that there isn’t the extra liquid that you usually end up with when making on top of the stove! Thanks for the recipe!!

    Reply

  27. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (60)Robbie

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (61)
    This was amazing! I followed the recipe exactly. My whole family loved it. We are definitely adding this to our regulars. It was fast, easy and absolutely delicious!!!!

    Reply

  28. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (62)Hannah

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (63)
    Incredible recipe!!! I cut it down for me and my boyfriend and it was a perfect dinner for two!! We loved the flavors. We did shred the chicken with forks and it was incredible!!!

    Reply

  29. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (64)Abbey S.

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (65)
    I have made both the chicken and shrimp fajitas recipes today and love how easy and simple they were! They turned out perfectly!

    Reply

  30. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (66)Joanne

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (67)
    Made these for dinner last night. They were a huge hit. Super easy and delicious!

    Reply

  31. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (68)Jojostpete

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (69)
    I have made this twice now and it’s absolutely amazing
    Simple, easy and delicious
    I shared this with my best friend who loves fajitas

    Thank you for best fajita recipe ever

    Reply

  32. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (70)Sam

    This has been a weekly staple in our house for years. Amazing every time. Love!

    Reply

  33. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (71)Jennifer Garmany

    Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (72)
    I made this tonight for probably the 20th time and realized I should leave a review about how wonderful this recipe is! So sorry I haven’t sent a review sooner. This is constant rotation on our house.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Homemade Shepherd's Pie Recipe (with Tips to Make it Perfect!)
50 of Grandma's Best Squash Recipes
518 West Trout Run Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 | Compass
Bus Schedules From Boise, ID To Horseshoe Bend, ID
Latest Posts
Dijon and Cognac Beef Stew Recipe
Quick and Easy Gnudi Recipe (Ricotta Gnocchi)
Article information

Author: Dan Stracke

Last Updated:

Views: 5764

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dan Stracke

Birthday: 1992-08-25

Address: 2253 Brown Springs, East Alla, OH 38634-0309

Phone: +398735162064

Job: Investor Government Associate

Hobby: Shopping, LARPing, Scrapbooking, Surfing, Slacklining, Dance, Glassblowing

Introduction: My name is Dan Stracke, I am a homely, gleaming, glamorous, inquisitive, homely, gorgeous, light person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.