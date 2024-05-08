Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe (2024)

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas are a snap to make and loaded with fresh veggies and flavor! Colorful bell peppers, red onions and chicken tenderssimply tossed together with olive oil and spices. Squeeze fresh lime juice over them after cooking, sprinkle with fresh cilantro, wrap them in a warm tortilla and that’s it! I like soft flour tortillas for my fajitas but corn would be great too, and a little lighter.

Sheet Pan Fajitas

A few weeks ago, I posted my Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas recipe and it is one of our favorite recipes now. I sometimes switch it up with chicken and wanted to share that variation here too! I’m really loving sheet pan dinners right now. They are so easy to make but the best part is how easy they are to clean up! Since sheet pan dinners are often just a protein and veggies, they tend to be healthier too.

How to Make Sheet Pan Fajitas

Start by slicing red onions and seeded bell peppers into 1/4 inch slices. Toss onions, bell peppers and chicken tenders with olive oil and spices. I like to do this in a large bowl, but if I don’t feel like using a bowl, I’ll just add everything to the sheet pan and give it a toss. I like to use a dark colored sheet pan for this recipe. The dark color heats up quicker than a light colored sheet pan and helps caramelize the onions and bell peppers. For easier clean up, I spray the baking sheet with non stick cooking spray. To make things quicker, I use chicken tenders in the recipe which are just chicken breast that have already been sliced into strips. If you have whole chicken breast, justcutthem into bite sized strips. Roast the chicken and veggies at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until chicken reaches 165 degrees on a meat thermometer. For extra flavor, turn on the broiler and let the veggies pick up a little extra color. Just run the broiler for 1-2 minutes, checking frequently so they don’t start to burn.

What to Serve with Chicken Fajitas

Black Bean and Corn Salad

Mexican Rice

Slow Cooker Refried Beans

Frozen Margaritas

Homemade Salsa

Baked Tortilla Chips

More Sheet Pan Fajitas Recipes

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas

Steak and Shrimp Sheet Pan Fajitas

4.97 from 28 votes Print Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 20 mins Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas are a snap to make and loaded with fresh veggies and flavor! Colorful bell peppers, red onions and chicken tenderssimply tossed together with olive oil and spices. Course:Dinner Cuisine:Mexican Keyword:Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas, Sheet Pan Fajitas Servings: 4 Calories: 284 kcal Author: Melissa Ingredients 1 1/2 pounds of chicken breast tenders

1 yellow bell pepper sliced into 1/4 inch slices

1 red bell pepper sliced into 1/4 inch slices

1 orange bell pepper sliced into 1/4 inch slices

1 small red onion sliced into 1/4 inch slices

1 1/2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

several turns of freshly ground pepper

2 teaspoon of chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika

lime

fresh cilantro for garnish

tortillas warmed Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, combine onion, bell pepper, chicken tenders, olive oil, salt and pepper and spices. Toss to combine. Spray baking sheet with non stick cooking spray. Spread chicken, bell peppers and onions on baking sheet. Cook at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until chicken reaches 165 degrees. Then turn oven to broil and cook for additional 1-2 minutes just letting the veggies pick up some color. Watch carefully to make sure they don't start to burn. In the last five minutes of cooking,not while the broiler is on, let tortillas wrapped in foil warm in the oven. Squeeze juice from fresh limes over fajita mixture while hot and top with fresh cilantro. Serve in warm tortillas. Recipe Notes Tortillas are not included in the nutrition facts. Nutrition Facts Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Amount Per Serving Calories 284Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g15% Saturated Fat 2g13% Cholesterol 109mg36% Sodium 800mg35% Potassium 878mg25% Carbohydrates 9g3% Fiber 2g8% Sugar 4g4% Protein 38g76% See Also Crispy Onion Bhaji (Pakora) Recipe30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect KetoPaleo Pot Pies - The Defined Dish Recipes - Paleo Pot PiesSweet Kale Salad Recipe | Costco Copycat (but better!) Vitamin A 2393IU48% Vitamin C 135mg164% Calcium 21mg2% Iron 1mg6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Get the Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas Recipe Here

These Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas are just so tasty! Serve them with fresh guacamole, salsa, and my favorite, a little sour cream!

For even more dinner ideas, check out theseeasy dinner recipes!

If you like this recipe, you may also like some of my recent favorites:

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

One-Pan Chicken Alfredo

One-Pan Chicken Burrito Bowl