White Wine Vinaigrette Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)

This is an easy, classic White Wine Vinaigrette recipe that requires just six staple ingredients. It takes less than a minute to make from scratch – you’ll never go back to a bottled store bought dressing!

Make it ahead of the time for an easy way to elevate even the most basic of salads.

White Wine Vinaigrette Recipe | Julie Blanner (1)

Table of Contents

  • Why You’ll Love this White Wine Vinaigrette
  • White Wine Vinaigrette Ingredients
  • Variations
  • How to Make White Wine Vinaigrette
  • Tips
  • Frequently Asked Questions
  • How to Serve this White Wine Vinaigrette
  • To Store
  • Dietary Considerations
  • More Salad Dressing Recipes
  • White Wine Vinaigrette
  • Explore More

At first glance, our refrigerator and pantry may look bare, but it has everything we need to whip up a quick, fresh lunch or dinner, made from scratch!

No hidden ingredients or preservatives, just great taste, ready to toss with fresh greens – in just a quick minute or two of your time. What’s not to love?

This white wine vinaigrette is so versatile – it works well tossed in salads with savory additions, sweet salads with fruits and even pasta salad!

I love sharing my favorite salad dressing recipes with you. Once I started making my own dressings, I never went back to store bought. You can find them all in this complete vinaigrette recipe guide!

Why You’ll Love this White Wine Vinaigrette

  • So Easy to Make
  • Just 6 Pantry Ingredients
  • Use on Green Salads or Pasta Salads
  • Customize to Your Tastes

White Wine Vinaigrette Ingredients

  • Olive Oil – My go-to oil for a vinaigrette. You can adjust the amount to your taste preference. Canola, Safflower, or Soybean oil make great alternatives.
  • White Wine Vinegar – You can use whatever flavored vinegar you have on hand. Adjust the amount – for more tang, increase vinegar and reduce olive oil, for less tang, reduce vinegar and increase olive oil.
  • Minced Garlic – Freshly minced or store bought in a jar. In a pinch you can use garlic powder.
  • Sugar – Sweetens this vinaigrette. You can eliminate or use honey or agave if you prefer.
  • Salt – To taste. I love using thick flakes using a grinder.
  • Pepper – To taste. Thick flakes of black pepper from a grinder is best, but use what you have on hand.

Variations

  • Add Chopped Shallots
  • Honey – replace the sugar in the recipe with honey or agave
  • Dijon – try an additional teaspoon of mustard.
  • Fresh Herbs – Add a teaspoon of chopped herbs like oregano, rosemary, basil, or dill.
White Wine Vinaigrette Recipe | Julie Blanner (2)

How to Make White Wine Vinaigrette

  1. In a jar with a lid, combine ingredients.
  2. Shake vigorously and enjoy!
White Wine Vinaigrette Recipe | Julie Blanner (3)

Tips

  • Don’t dress your salad with vinaigrette until just before serving. If you add it too far ahead of time it can cause the greens to wilt and go soggy.
  • The dressing has a fairly long shelf life, so make a double batch for an easy to grab dressing.
  • It’s cheaper and healthier to make your own salad dressing – no preservatives required!
  • While it’s refrigerated, oil and vinegar in homemade vinaigrette recipes will separate into two layers. Shake it up well before adding to a salad.

Halving, doubling or tripling a recipe? Use this Measurement Conversion Chart. Need a Baking Substitution? We’ve got a guide to those, too!

Frequently Asked Questions

What does white wine vinaigrette taste like?

This vinaigrette is made with white wine vinegar – which is different than traditional white vinegar! Because it’s produced with white wine it has a more mellow, fruitier, and less acidic taste than distilled white vinegar.

Is white wine vinegar healthy?

Vinegar is an excellent addition to your diet and lifestyle plans! Most vinegars are low in calories, carbohydrates and contain zero fat. However, they are bursting with flavor for your salad dressings, marinades and so much more!

How to Serve this White Wine Vinaigrette

Add it to a wide variety of salads, or use it as a marinade!

See Also
17 Immersion Blender Recipes for Easier Soups, Purées, and MoreThe BEST Creamy Tahini Sauce Recipe | Ambitious KitchenEasy Naan Bread Recipe (yeast-free)The Best Mashed Potatoes Recipe (How to Make Mashed Potatoes)

  • Drizzled onto cooked veggies.
  • Toss into anApple Salad.
  • MarinateBaked Chicken Breast.
  • Marinate Chicken Kabobs.
  • Add to a fruit salad.
  • Add white wine vinaigrette to any of your favorite pasta salad recipes.
White Wine Vinaigrette Recipe | Julie Blanner (4)

To Store

  • Room Temperature – Up to one week in an airtight container, preferably in a dark space like a cabinet.
  • Refrigerate – Most vinaigrettes do not require refrigeration, but you can store this dressing in the fridge for up to 3-4 weeks.

Dietary Considerations

  • Nut Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Vegan

Hungry for more easy recipes? Sign up for myfree recipe cluband have amazing recipes delivered directly to your inbox each week!

More Salad Dressing Recipes

Recipes

Apple Chipotle Vinaigrette

10 mins

Recipes

Apple Cider Vinegar Salad Dressing

3 mins

Recipes

Sherry Vinaigrette

5 mins

Recipes

Cilantro Lime Dressing

5 mins

White Wine Vinaigrette Recipe | Julie Blanner (9)

5 from 9 votes

White Wine Vinaigrette

By Julie Blanner

An easy, classic White Wine Vinaigrette recipe that requires just 6 staple ingredients and less than a minute to make from scratch!

Prep: 1 minute min

Cook: 0 minutes mins

Total: 1 minute min

Servings: 6

PinRatePrint

Ingredients

  • cup olive oil
  • cup white wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon white granulated sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • pepper fresh cracked

Instructions

  • Combine ingredients in a jar with a tight lid.

  • Shake well and toss in salad or pasta salad.

Julie’s Tips

Variations

  • Add Chopped Shallots
  • Add Honey
  • Add Dijon
  • Add Herbs

Tips

  • Shake just before serving or tossing.

To Store

  • Room Temperature – Up to one week in an airtight container, preferably in a dark space like a cabinet.
  • Refrigerate – Olive oil does not refrigerate well and therefore it’s not recommended.

Serving: 1g | Calories: 118kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 195mg | Potassium: 9mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 1IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 3mg | Iron: 1mg

Estimated nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is not guaranteed.

See Also
Keto Pudding (3 ingredients!) - Healthy Recipes Blog

Explore More

Dairy-Free Gluten Free Recipes Vegetarian

You May Also Like

No Bake

Preacher Cookies

8 mins

Desserts

Easy Creme Brûlée Recipe

30 mins

Sauces & Seasonings

Whipped Honey

15 mins

White Wine Vinaigrette Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)
Top Articles
Easy Italian Pignoli Cookies Recipe (with VIDEO)
30+ Japanese Appetizer (Tapas) Recipes That Bring Izakaya's Otsumami Home | Sudachi
Www Craigslist Com Delaware
CBS News poll finds Biden-Trump race tight in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin
Latest Posts
Spinach and Red Pepper Frittata Recipe
Vegan Lasagna Recipe with Roasted Veggies & Garlic Herb Ricotta + Our India Trip
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 5760

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.