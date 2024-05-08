White Wine Vinaigrette Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)

This is an easy, classic White Wine Vinaigrette recipe that requires just six staple ingredients. It takes less than a minute to make from scratch – you’ll never go back to a bottled store bought dressing!

Make it ahead of the time for an easy way to elevate even the most basic of salads.

Table of Contents Why You’ll Love this White Wine Vinaigrette

White Wine Vinaigrette Ingredients

Variations

How to Make White Wine Vinaigrette

Tips

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Serve this White Wine Vinaigrette

To Store

Dietary Considerations

More Salad Dressing Recipes

White Wine Vinaigrette

Explore More

At first glance, our refrigerator and pantry may look bare, but it has everything we need to whip up a quick, fresh lunch or dinner, made from scratch!

No hidden ingredients or preservatives, just great taste, ready to toss with fresh greens – in just a quick minute or two of your time. What’s not to love?

This white wine vinaigrette is so versatile – it works well tossed in salads with savory additions, sweet salads with fruits and even pasta salad!

I love sharing my favorite salad dressing recipes with you. Once I started making my own dressings, I never went back to store bought. You can find them all in this complete vinaigrette recipe guide!

Why You’ll Love this White Wine Vinaigrette

So Easy to Make

Just 6 Pantry Ingredients

Use on Green Salads or Pasta Salads

Customize to Your Tastes

White Wine Vinaigrette Ingredients Olive Oil – My go-to oil for a vinaigrette. You can adjust the amount to your taste preference. Canola, Safflower, or Soybean oil make great alternatives.

– My go-to oil for a vinaigrette. You can adjust the amount to your taste preference. Canola, Safflower, or Soybean oil make great alternatives. White Wine Vinegar – You can use whatever flavored vinegar you have on hand. Adjust the amount – for more tang, increase vinegar and reduce olive oil, for less tang, reduce vinegar and increase olive oil.

– You can use whatever flavored vinegar you have on hand. Adjust the amount – for more tang, increase vinegar and reduce olive oil, for less tang, reduce vinegar and increase olive oil. Minced Garlic – Freshly minced or store bought in a jar. In a pinch you can use garlic powder.

– Freshly minced or store bought in a jar. In a pinch you can use garlic powder. Sugar – Sweetens this vinaigrette. You can eliminate or use honey or agave if you prefer.

– Sweetens this vinaigrette. You can eliminate or use honey or agave if you prefer. Salt – To taste. I love using thick flakes using a grinder.

– To taste. I love using thick flakes using a grinder. Pepper – To taste. Thick flakes of black pepper from a grinder is best, but use what you have on hand.

Variations Add Chopped Shallots

Honey – replace the sugar in the recipe with honey or agave

– replace the sugar in the recipe with honey or agave Dijon – try an additional teaspoon of mustard.

– try an additional teaspoon of mustard. Fresh Herbs – Add a teaspoon of chopped herbs like oregano, rosemary, basil, or dill.

How to Make White Wine Vinaigrette In a jar with a lid, combine ingredients. Shake vigorously and enjoy!

Tips Don’t dress your salad with vinaigrette until just before serving. If you add it too far ahead of time it can cause the greens to wilt and go soggy.

If you add it too far ahead of time it can cause the greens to wilt and go soggy. The dressing has a fairly long shelf life, so make a double batch for an easy to grab dressing.

so make a double batch for an easy to grab dressing. It’s cheaper and healthier to make your own salad dressing – no preservatives required!

to make your own salad dressing – no preservatives required! While it’s refrigerated, oil and vinegar in homemade vinaigrette recipes will separate into two layers. Shake it up well before adding to a salad.

Halving, doubling or tripling a recipe? Use this Measurement Conversion Chart. Need a Baking Substitution? We’ve got a guide to those, too!

Frequently Asked Questions

What does white wine vinaigrette taste like? This vinaigrette is made with white wine vinegar – which is different than traditional white vinegar! Because it’s produced with white wine it has a more mellow, fruitier, and less acidic taste than distilled white vinegar. Is white wine vinegar healthy? Vinegar is an excellent addition to your diet and lifestyle plans! Most vinegars are low in calories, carbohydrates and contain zero fat. However, they are bursting with flavor for your salad dressings, marinades and so much more!

How to Serve this White Wine Vinaigrette

Add it to a wide variety of salads, or use it as a marinade!

Drizzled onto cooked veggies.

Toss into an Apple Salad .

. Marinate Baked Chicken Breast .

. Marinate Chicken Kabobs .

. Add to a fruit salad .

. Add white wine vinaigrette to any of your favorite pasta salad recipes .

To Store

Room Temperature – Up to one week in an airtight container, preferably in a dark space like a cabinet.

– Up to one week in an airtight container, preferably in a dark space like a cabinet. Refrigerate – Most vinaigrettes do not require refrigeration, but you can store this dressing in the fridge for up to 3-4 weeks.

Dietary Considerations

Nut Free

Gluten Free

Dairy Free

Vegan

5 from 9 votes White Wine Vinaigrette By Julie Blanner An easy, classic White Wine Vinaigrette recipe that requires just 6 staple ingredients and less than a minute to make from scratch! Prep: 1 minute min Cook: 0 minutes mins Total: 1 minute min Servings: 6 PinRatePrint Ingredients ▢ ⅓ cup olive oil

▢ ⅓ cup white wine vinegar

▢ 2 teaspoons minced garlic

▢ 1 tablespoon white granulated sugar

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ pepper fresh cracked Instructions Combine ingredients in a jar with a tight lid.

Shake well and toss in salad or pasta salad. Julie’s Tips Variations Add Chopped Shallots

Add Honey

Add Dijon

Add Herbs Tips Shake just before serving or tossing. To Store Room Temperature – Up to one week in an airtight container, preferably in a dark space like a cabinet.

– Up to one week in an airtight container, preferably in a dark space like a cabinet. Refrigerate – Olive oil does not refrigerate well and therefore it’s not recommended. Serving: 1g | Calories: 118kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 195mg | Potassium: 9mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 1IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 3mg | Iron: 1mg Estimated nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is not guaranteed. See Also Keto Pudding (3 ingredients!) - Healthy Recipes Blog