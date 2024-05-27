How to Use VPN on Xbox One Series S & Top 7 VPNs for Xbox (2024)

Xbox One S is a popular video console used worldwide and developed by Microsoft which was released in 2013. The console is the third console in the Xbox family and a direct rival to the Sony PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Wii U.

The Xbox One S has multiple functions apart from gaming and can be used to record video clips or live stream from popular services most notably Twitch.

Online gaming has come through leaps and bounds over the past decade with many popular games such as PUGB, Call of Duty, and Age of Dragons having vast followership online.

However, this has led to some problems such as connection latency and DDoS attacks which cause your game to lag or even disconnect from servers during gameplay on your console.

The main solution to this unpleasant development is to use a VPN.

VPN helps to avoid geolocation blocks on popular websites like Netflix and gives secured, stable connections for online gaming or streaming on your Xbox One S console.

The Windows Report team has compiled this list of the best VPN available for Xbox One S.

BEST PRICES FOR FEBRUARY 2024 ExpressVPNBrowse the web from multiple devices with increased security protocols. 4.9/5 Grab the discount ► Private Internet Access Access content across the globe at the highest speed rate. 4.7/5 Grab the discount ► CyberghostConnect to thousands of servers for persistent seamless browsing. 4.6/5 Grab the discount ►

Does Xbox series S have VPN?

No. The Xbox console doesn’t have a native VPN, which is why you will have to use a third-party client. We recommend you get a reputable service that truly encrypts traffic data and doesn’t keep activity logs.

Can you use a VPN on Xbox One S?

Yes, you can. Despite not offering a built-in VPN, Xbox One S supports VPN and lets you easily install a third-party VPN app and configure your connection. Here’s how to do it:

Get a VPN subscription. We recommend using Private Internet Access because it’s fast, light and fully compatible with Xbox. Download the app to your PC and launch it. Share your VPN connection to your Xbox using the Network and Sharing Center in Windows.

What are the best VPNs for Xbox One S?

Private Internet Access – strong encryption and fast connection

Using a VPN has become quintessential for gaming these days and of the main reasons behind this is preventing your ISP from throttling your bandwidth.

Of course, bandwidth is directly proportional to your response time during gameplay, so you might want to consider choosing a VPN with unlimited bandwidth in order to help lower your ping. PIA does that for you.

This Kape Technologies-owned VPN is optimized for gaming and perfectly suited to bypass geo-restrictions, ISP limitations, and boost your overall gaming performance by allowing you to choose the game servers closest to your location.

And you will have a generous array of choices since PIA relies on a powerful network of 3000+ servers spread across 45 countries making sure no distance however big will ever stand between you and your favorite game’s servers.

Speaking about favorites, a popular device to pair with your gameplay is the Xbox One S.

If you are wondering how to get them acquainted in order to benefit from the best gaming experience, know that it is possible to set a VPN or your console.

Actually, you get to keep all your devices protected with just 1 Private Internet Access VPN subscription because PIA supports up to 10 devices simultaneously.

How to set up PIA VPN on your Xbox One S:

Get PIA VPN subscription plan. Launch PIA on your PC or laptop and choose the server to which you want to connect. Plug the Ethernet cable to connect your Xbox One S to your PC. Go to Control Panel -> Network and Internet -> Network and Sharing Center and select Change adapter settings. In this window, right-click on the PIA VPN connection and select Properties. Open the Sharing tab and check the box to Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s Internet connection. Select Ethernet or LAN and press OK.

Note: This configuration requires two network adapters. You can also set up PIA on your Xbox by using your router – read on to find out how.

Private Internet Access Make the most of gaming by matching PIA to your Xbox One S! Check price VIsit website

NordVPN – best for privacy

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN services available which offers an excellent combination of speed and solid encryption to users.

The VPN is ideal for Xbox One S gamers as you have access to over 5500 servers located in 59 countries; hence, this huge amount of servers available enables connection to your favorite games and streaming websites from anywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, you can also run this VPN on up to 6 devices with a single subscription, making it a flexible VPN service to use.

They own their servers so you can enjoy fast and reliable connections while gaming with added protection advantage against DDoS attacks and snoops.

To enjoy the full services of this VPN you can take advantage of their 3-year special plan which costs $3.49/m, billed every three years.

NordVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on their plans which enables sufficient time to fully check their services.

NordVPN Give Nord VPN a try and see what secrecy really means. Check price Visit website

ExpressVPN – fastest protocol

ExpressVPN is consistently one of the best VPNs for gaming and is an ideal choice for Xbox One S. This VPN combines fast servers, secure encryption, and an excellent user interface.

They offer a huge global network of fast VPN servers in 94 different countries which enables Xbox One S gamers to connect to game servers and video streaming websites from any region in the world.

In addition, all your connections are rerouted through their secure gateways with strong encryption based on the 256-bit encryption technology.

How do I install ExpressVPN on Xbox One?

Get an ExpressVPN subscription plan and download their OpenVPN configuration files. Open your router’s settings and flash it with compatible firmware, if necessary. Add your OpenVPN ExpressVPN server to your router and enable it. Launch Xbox One and connect to your Wi-Fi network.

You also benefit from a 30-day money-back guarantee to test their services.

ExpressVPN You’re in need of a really powerful VPN service? Try out ExpressVPN for solid security and enjoy the Xbox One S. Check price Visit website See Also How to use a VPN on Xbox One and why you'd want to

Read more about this topic How to Lower Ping in Rocket League for Seamless Gaming

How to Lower Ping Without Ethernet [for Better Gaming]

VRChat Not Working With VPN? Here’s How To Fix It Quickly!

CyberGhost – easiest to use CyberGhost has been in the VPN service market for a long time and has garnered good reviews from customers with its quality services. Also, CyberGhost is an excellent choice for Xbox One S gamers as it offers you access to over 6000 servers in over 90 countries which gives multiple options for gamers. In addition, CyberGhost gives excellent server speeds for gaming and for streaming local and foreign content from popular streaming websites like Twitch and Netflix. They have a proven record of having a secured connection that keeps both your information and online activities safe. Just 1 subscription protects up to 7 devices simultaneously and one of them can undoubtedly be your Xbox One S. Here’s how you can set up CyberGhost on your Xbox One S: Get CyberGhost from the official webpage Launch the VPN connection and choose the server that you want to access Open your router’s control panel and locate the area dedicated to the outside network Insert the security key, IP, Subnet Mask, credentials and other details provided by your VPN Save the current settings Note: Cyberghost, PIA, and any other VPN from our list below can be coupled with your Xbox console using one of these methods (either by a router, either via your PC’s network adapter). With a whopping 45-day money-back guarantee you will have ample time to check all this VPN’s features before full purchase. CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost guarantees total privacy on all supported devices, including the Xbox One S, so give it a try! Check price Visit website

VyprVPN – top-level privacy Owned by Golden Frog GmbH, VyprVPN is a popular solution used by millions thanks to its track record of being secured and reliable in overcoming geolocation blocks. This best VPN on Xbox One S has lots of features not found in some of their rivals; there is a tool for Tomato routers that gives access to connect your TV, console, and other devices under your VPN network. In addition, VyprVPN has good server speeds which enable you to enjoy optimal gaming experiences on your online games using the Xbox One S console. They also uphold a strict zero-logs policy which prevents your information from being stored on their servers and DNS leak protection which secures your privacy when online. You are also offered a 30-day money-back guarantee to evaluate the VPN risk-free before purchasing out rightly. Vypr VPN Enjoy your gaming experience freely and safely with the Vypr VPN! Check price Visit website