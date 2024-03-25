Best VPNs for Xbox One in 2018 (2024)

In today’s connected gaming era, elevating your Xbox One online gameplay is about skill and securing your virtual presence. But diving deep into online arenas exposes you to adversaries who might not just want to beat you in the game but exploit internet vulnerabilities. Picture this: you’ve just established your dominance, and the next moment, you’re under a DDoS attack or, worse, facing SWATTING. Luckily, using a VPN can protect you from those threats.

Having immersed ourselves in rigorous research and extensive testing, we understand this digital battleground. And while the Xbox One doesn’t offer a direct VPN installation, expert ways to fortify your connection exist. Whether seamlessly integrating a VPN with your WiFi router or setting up a robust virtual router on your laptop, we’ve got your six.

Within this guide, you’ll discover a comprehensive review of the top-performing VPNs tailored for your Xbox One, ensuring exhilarating gameplay and a secured one. But we’ll start with a snapshot summary for those on the clock, getting you equipped faster. Dive in, and let’s level up your online gaming shield!

The best VPNs for Xbox One:

NordVPN: Our top pick for Xbox One. Huge network of very fast servers. Great security offering. Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

TIP In our testing we found that the cheapest NordVPN plan (Standard) works perfectly for Xbox One. Surfshark: Excellent budget provider for Xbox One. Lets you protect every device you own. Doesn’t compromise on speed or security. ExpressVPN: Hundreds of superfast servers around the world. Fantastic security and privacy credentials. Unblocks plenty of major services abroad. CyberGhost: Equipped with plenty of gaming-optimized servers for use with Xbox One. Easy-to-use apps great for beginners. IPVanish: Super fast servers can be chosen according to the best ping speed. Straightforward setup. Allows unlimited connections. PrivateVPN: Operates plenty of servers that are fast enough for a good gaming experience on Xbox One. Private Internet Access :Servers in over 80 countries and good, consistent speeds for lag-free gaming. Connect unlimited devices simultaneously.

How we selected the top Xbox One VPNs

Not every VPN is suitable for the Xbox One, and some can actually harm your chances of winning online. Using our gaming experience, we looked for VPN providers that include the following features at a minimum:

High speeds, low latency

A large number of servers

Servers optimized for gaming

DDoS protection

Multiple connection allowances

Router compatibility

You can read more about how we test and rank the VPNs we recommend in our methodology section below. For now, let’s take a closer look at the ones that made the cut.

Best VPNs for Xbox One: our hands-on review

We’ve compared the most important features of the top VPNs here. Prefer to read the in-depth reviews? Start with NordVPN – our #1 choice for Xbox One.

Best VPNs for Xbox One

At Comparitech, we aim to bring you the most helpful and accurate VPN information possible. To do that, we use each VPN and put them through rigorous testing before we ever recommend them to you. The following reviews are based on those first-hand experiences.

Without further ado, here’s a list of the best VPNs for Xbox One:

1. NordVPN

Feb 2024

NordVPN is our top choice VPN for use with Xbox One and an excellent choice for anyone looking to protect their router. The website has detailed instructions to install the system on 29 different types of routers. In total, you are allowed six concurrent connections to the service, and the router install will count as just one of those.

The company operates servers in more than 5,500 locations across 60+ countries. The server list in the app has a ping test facility so that you can tell which is going to give you the fastest connection. Connection options include DDoS protection, and you can also order a dedicated IP address if you want to run your own games server. Further, with the fastest speeds we’ve seen from any major VPN, you shouldn’t have any issues, even with particularly data-hungry games.

Pros: Hundreds of low-latency servers around the globe, ideal for gaming

Tops our list of the fastest VPNs

Round-the-clock chat support can help connect to the best gaming servers

Offers dedicated IP addresses for running your own games server

Use up to six devices simultaneously

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Isn’t primed for novice users

Read our full review of NordVPN here or check out the video review below.

2. Surfshark

Surfshark has over 3,200 servers in 100+ countries, so you shouldn’t have any issues finding a high-speed, low-latency connection. While there’s no official Xbox app, you can install it on your router to protect all of your devices automatically or configure the Xbox to use Surfshark’s Smart DNS service if you’re only interested in unblocking certain apps. Unlike most other VPNs on the market, Surfshark has no connection limit.

This service helps keep you safe using a kill switch, 256-bit AES encryption, and protection against WebRTC, IPv6, and DNS leaks. There’s also an ad-blocker, malware scanner, and split tunneling functionality. Surfshark doesn’t log any data that could be used to identify you, but if you’d like another layer of protection, you can pay in cryptocurrency (Ripple, Ethereum, or Bitcoin). If you run into difficulty, you can reach support 24/7 over live chat.

Surfshark provides apps for iOS, Windows, MacOS, Android, and Linux. It can also be manually configured to work with supported internet routers.

Read our full review of Surfshark here or check out our video review below.

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN can’t be loaded onto the Xbox One. However, it can be installed on routers. This is your best option because it gets all of the internet-enabled devices covered with one install. ExpressVPN is rare in the industry because it has an install wizard that will set up the provider’s custom firmware on your router for you — with others, you have to manually install third-party firmware.

The speeds of this service are very good, and the company operates over 3,000 VPN servers in 100+ countries, which should get you into games servers all over the world. The company doesn’t specifically provide DDoS protection. However, the cloaking service of its substitute IP address should be enough to get you out of being attacked. The customer service department of ExpressVPN is second to none. Techies are available online 24/7 via a live chat window at the ExpressVPN website.

Pros: Hundreds of low-latency servers to choose from

Good router connectivity options

Leading security and privacy features turned on by default

Staff are well trained and can assist in connecting to the best gaming servers

Strict no-logs policy Cons: Slightly more expensive than other providers

Could provide more customizable options

Read our full review of ExpressVPN here or checkout the video review below.

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost offers really good speeds, and it also offers servers optimized for gaming. You can reorder the server list so that it shows the fastest service for your location first. The app has a really great design featuring a friendly ghost. However, you will be more interested in the ability to install the service on a router so you can get your Xbox covered.

The company operates over 10,000 servers in 100+ countries, including the major gaming Meccas of the world. Apart from gaming, you can install the app on Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android devices. You get an allowance of seven simultaneous connections, and there are a lot of extra privacy protection features for your computers and mobile devices.

Pros: Some of the fastest gaming servers we’ve come across

Vast network of over 10,000 servers to choose from

Apps are easy to install and use – a good option for beginners

Solid privacy features, including a kill-switch

45-day money-back guarantee Cons: Doesn’t work in China, Turkey, or the UAE

Few advanced configuration options

Read our full CyberGhost review.

5. IPVanish

IPVanish is one of the fastest VPNs in the world. Speed is very important in online gaming, and you can gain a winning edge if your opponents get slowed down because of their connection speed. The server list in the app can be reordered according to ping, which will give you an idea of the best server to connect to.

IPVanish has over 2,000 servers in 60 countries, and it has a particularly large network in its home territory of the United States. The company has a total of 418 servers located in 17 US cities. You are allowed unlimited simultaneous connections to the service, and the system can be loaded onto compatible routers.

Pros: Apps can be set up to automatically connect to low-latency servers

Allows any number of simultaneous connections

Connections, communications, and traffic remain encrypted and private at all times

Operates in over 60 countries, great for unblocking geo-restricted content Cons: Claims 24/7 support, but tickets can take one or two days.

Look elsewhere if you need to use apps in China

Read our full review of IPVanish.

6. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN has a generous allowance of ten simultaneous connections. The service can also be installed on a compatible router, which only counts as one of your connections. The company is based in Sweden, but its support staff all speak English. They are available via live chat on the website during European business hours, and if you can’t follow their instructions, they can take over your devices remotely and fix the problem for you.

You get good speeds with this VPN service, and the company has servers in 55 countries. PrivateVPN was originally created to serve the torrenting community, so this is a good choice if you like to download as well as play games online.

Pros: Above-average speeds are great for gaming

Also leads the way for torrenting and streaming

Privacy and security are top-notch Cons: Support staff only operate during European business hours

Fewer servers to choose from

Read our full review of PrivateVPN.

7. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access can be manually configured with Wi-Fi routers, allowing you to use it with your Xbox One. Indeed, with servers in more than 80 countries, including the US and Canada, you’ll have little trouble finding a fast one close to your location. This allows for low-ping, lag-free online gaming. Note that Private Internet Access won’t throttle your bandwidth and works with Netflix US.

It may be that you want to secure multiple devices at once, in which case PIA allows unlimited simultaneous connections with each subscription. Your online gaming is secured from hackers because data is routed through a 256-bit AES encrypted tunnel. Further security comes in the form of a kill switch and DNS leak protection. This no-logs VPN also offers 24/7 live chat support and a built-in ad blocker.

Aside from being manually configurable with select routers, Private Internet Access has apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and Amazon Fire TV. Furthermore, browser extensions can be downloaded for Chrome as well as Firefox.

Pros: Configurable with routers so you can use it with Xbox One

Network of servers spanning 80 countries, including the US

Good speeds and unlimited bandwidth for little to no lag Cons: One of many VPNs that doesn’t work in China

Struggles to unblock some streaming services

Read our full Private Internet Access review.

Our Methodology: How we found the best VPNs for Xbox One

If you want to use a VPN with your Xbox One, you’ll need one that is router-compatible. However, there are many more factors to be considered, as outlined in our methodology, which helped us identify the best VPNs for Xbox One:

Servers worldwide: It may be that you want to unblock a particular Xbox app that isn’t available in your country. Alternatively, you might wish to connect to a server close to your physical location for faster speeds. The best VPNs for Xbox One offer servers in dozens of countries, allowing you to do all this with ease.

It may be that you want to unblock a particular Xbox app that isn’t available in your country. Alternatively, you might wish to connect to a server close to your physical location for faster speeds. The best VPNs for Xbox One offer servers in dozens of countries, allowing you to do all this with ease. Speed: Whether you’re using your Xbox One for online gaming or streaming , you’ll want high-speed servers so you can do so without interruption. Our speed tests have identified the fastest VPNs for use with Xbox One, all of which offer unlimited bandwidth. This is particularly important if you’re suffering from ISP throttling.

Whether you’re using your Xbox One for or , you’ll want high-speed servers so you can do so without interruption. Our speed tests have identified the for use with Xbox One, all of which offer unlimited bandwidth. This is particularly important if you’re suffering from ISP throttling. Unblocking: If you travel abroad, you may no longer be able to access a particular Xbox app. Alternatively, it may be that the content you see via a particular app is different due to geographic restrictions. That’s why it’s important you use a VPN with strong unblocking ability so you can continue to access your favorite content and platforms.

If you travel abroad, you may no longer be able to access a particular Xbox app. Alternatively, it may be that the content you see via a particular app is different due to geographic restrictions. That’s why it’s important you use a VPN with strong unblocking ability so you can continue to access your favorite content and platforms. Security: There are some security risks that come with using your Xbox One online. This includes DDoS attacks and swatting. You can protect yourself from this by using a VPN, which encrypts your data and hides your IP address and physical location. All of the VPNs we’ve covered include DNS leak protection and a kill switch .

There are some security risks that come with using your Xbox One online. This includes DDoS attacks and swatting. You can protect yourself from this by using a VPN, which encrypts your data and hides your IP address and physical location. All of the VPNs we’ve covered include and . Privacy: While it’s essential that any VPN you use encrypts your data, it’s equally important that no identifying logs are kept. Many VPNs claim to operate no-logs policies, but we’ve found this isn’t always the case. We’ve analyzed some 140 VPN logging policies in order to determine which best protects your privacy.

While it’s essential that any VPN you use encrypts your data, it’s equally important that no identifying logs are kept. Many VPNs claim to operate no-logs policies, but we’ve found this isn’t always the case. We’ve analyzed some in order to determine which best protects your privacy. Ease of use: Unfortunately, using a VPN with Xbox One requires having to manually configure it with your Wi-Fi router. The good news is that the best VPNs for Xbox One make this easier than others, thanks to the manual setup instructions provided for gaming consoles. Need help? 24/7 live chat and email support are at hand.

Unfortunately, using a VPN with Xbox One requires having to manually configure it with your Wi-Fi router. The good news is that the best VPNs for Xbox One make this easier than others, thanks to the manual setup instructions provided for gaming consoles. Need help? 24/7 live chat and email support are at hand. Value for money: Despite offering all of the above, the best VPNs for Xbox One often work out to be more affordable than VPNs that lack these features. This is in part thanks to the VPN discount coupons we’ve provided. Note that each VPN also includes a money-back guarantee of at least 30 days, so you can try it risk-free.

Our VPN testing methodology involves the hands-on testing of each VPN in an effort to find out whether it offers the above (such as speed and security) and to what extent.

Free VPNs for Xbox One

Don’t get caught up in the attraction of getting something for nothing. There is usually a good reason why a VPN is free, and that reason is that, basically, the service is no good. Some excellent VPNs offer free versions. However, even these come with a catch. Many have monthly data transfer quotas or speed limits — neither of which you want for online gaming. Some of the less reputable providers will also lack basic security features, leaving you open to cyberattacks. They may also disconnect after a period, and that could lose you the game, while some free VPNs are even known to collect user data to sell to third parties. They’re simply best avoided.

VPNs to avoid

Hola VPN

Hola is not really a VPN because it doesn’t offer any encryption. The company runs a parallel business that sells access to the VPN network. As this is a peer-to-peer system, that network is actually made up of the internet bandwidth of Hola users. The paid version of the system has very few controls, so your IP address could be used by hackers as a front for DDoS attacks and other unpleasant activities.

How we set up a VPN on your router for Xbox One

Since you can’t install a VPN app directly on your Xbox, you’ll have to install it on your router instead. This approach ensures that any device that connects to your network is protected automatically and allows you to bypass VPN connection limits.

Here’s how to set up a VPN for Xbox One:

Start by logging into your router’s control panel. Most routers will have a sticker on the underside or back of the case that has an IP address on it. Enter this into your browser’s address bar and login. If there’s no sticker, you can often find the correct address by googling the name of the manufacturer and “control panel IP address”. Because there are so many different types of router firmware, there’s no “one size fits all guide” to installing a VPN. However, most major providers will have detailed installation instructions on their websites. Find the instructions for your brand of router and keep this page open in a new tab. Carefully follow each step in the process. Don’t change anything that you aren’t told to since so many things can go wrong. When in doubt, contact support and ask them to walk you through it. Once the VPN has been installed, just connect your Xbox to the network as normal. Any device you connect should now have greatly enhanced privacy and security.

For more information on setting up a VPN on your home router, check out our Ultimate Guide to VPNs for Routers.

Set up a VPN-protected Wi-Fi hotspot on a laptop

Alternatively, you can use a laptop to create a “virtual router” that broadcasts a Wi-Fi hotspot. Any device connected to that hotspot will send its traffic through the VPN server. Check out our instructions on how to set up a VPN-protected Wi-Fi hotspot on Windows and Mac.

Online attack risk

Once you become familiar with the Xbox One controls, you will probably want to move on to more complicated concepts. Online games with Xbox Live beckon and team games are the next level. It is possible to coordinate a match in a teamplay game, and that team doesn’t all need to be sitting in the same room. Voice chat facilities are available to help you coordinate your team. However, you will soon find yourself using these chat systems to goad opponents and swap tips.

Unfortunately, those chat systems are not very secure, and that new friend you make on the other side of the world may just be using the conversation as a way to find out your IP address. There is a growing trend in online gaming of attacking the internet connections of opponents to lock them out of games at critical moments. Those attacks can lose you a match, so you need to guard against revealing your true IP address.

The viciously competitive nature of some players drives them to resort to dirty tricks. You need to protect yourself against these people so you can beat them in a game on equal terms. The best system you can use for this online protection is a VPN. This service will mask your real IP address and absorb all the force of a message flood sent to block off your access to the internet — these are called DDoS attacks.

Those DDoS attacks are also launched against game servers. To protect their servers, game companies sometimes block out large ranges of IP addresses, which they suspect include computers that have been attacking them. This can unfairly block out innocent gamers. VPNs can help you with this problem, too, because they give you a temporary IP address that replaces your own and gets you out of the banned address range.

SWATTING protection

Another trick of sabotage that opponents will sometimes try in order to pay you back for beating them in a game is called SWATTING. This involves creating a security panic that will draw a SWAT team to your home. This is a good reason to keep your identity and your location private when you are playing online. Even though the call out of the SWAT team is not your fault, the aftermath of this hazing can cause you serious grief. In one documented case, a neighbor of the target of the prank was killed by an overhyped police squad.

Keeping your identity a secret in online gaming is an advisable precaution against being targeted.

How to change location on Xbox One

You might not know this, but different Xbox apps are available in different countries. Additionally, some (like Netflix) change their content depending on where you are. Luckily, changing your location is easy with a VPN.

Here’s how to change your location on Xbox One:

First, sign up for one of the VPNs above ( we recommend NordVPN ). Next, install it on your router. This can get pretty complicated, so follow the guidelines above or ask your VPN’s customer support team for help if you get stuck. During the setup process, you’ll be asked to enter the details of the server you’d like to use. To change location, just choose a server that’s in a different country, this will change your IP address. For example, choose a server in the UK to gain a UK IP address or one in the US to gain a US IP address . Finally, start up your Xbox One and connect to the router. You should now be able to access new apps and watch content that was previously inaccessible.

Best VPNs for Xbox: FAQs