iPad Cases for All Models | caseable (2024)

The model number always begins with an A and can be found on the back of your iPad. If the back is scratched or hard to see, you can also find out the number using the settings app.

Open the Settings app on your iPad Go to the "General" section Then select "About" The entry "Model" will appear in the list Click on the entry to display the A number

Once you've found your model number, you can search for it in the drop-down below to find out the name of your device: