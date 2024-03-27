Best iPad cases 2024 (2024)

Best iPad cases 2024 (1)

The best iPad cases not only protect your Apple tablet from accidental damage but also let you match your tastes and style. That's what you get at a bare minimum, so any extra features are just icing on the cake.

After you've finished checking out the cases we've listed below, be sure to check out the best iPad deals. That way you can pick up one ofthe best tablets without paying full price. It's also worth reading our Apple Store coupons page to find the latest offers and save money on your new iPad case.

Without further delay, here are some of the best iPad cases you can buy.

Disclaimer

Editor's note: We're checking out several new iPad cases so be sure to return to this page soon for that update.

The best Apple iPad cases

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

Best iPad cases 2024 (2)

1. Apple Smart Folio

The best iPad case overall

Specifications

Colors: White, Sky, Watermelon, Lemonade

Materials: Silicone

Rugged Features: N/A

Reasons to buy

+

Best default option

+

Built-in kickstand

+

Nice, clean look

Reasons to avoid

-

Expensive

-

No super protective

Apple's Smart Folio is the default case selection for most people and their iPads. It offers a svelte, clean look with a folio that wraps around into a kickstand.

You can't go wrong with this option, even if it is a tad expensive at $79. Regardless, it should be at the top of your list when you're shopping for new cases.

Best iPad cases 2024 (3)

2. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro

Best iPad case for elegant on-the-go protection

Specifications

Colors: Black

Materials: Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Rugged Features: Shock absorption

Reasons to buy

+

Top-tier tablet protection

+

Apple Pencil support

+

Convenient cover stand

+

Fair price

Reasons to avoid

-

Thin plastic

For some cases, you trade protection for fashion since your fancy new tablet is mostly covered by plastic. But they don't all look bad, such as the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro.

See Also
Just in Case Smart Tri-Fold Apple iPad (2021/2020) Book Case ZwartApple iPad Case | bolLogitech Slim Folio iPad-toetsenbordcase voor iPad en iPad AiriPad Cases for All Models | caseable

Constructed from plastic and TPU, the Rugged Armor Pro keeps your iPad safe with Spigen's Air Cushion technology. There's even Apple Pencil support.

Best iPad cases 2024 (4)

3. Otterbox Defender Pro

Ultimate iPad protection

Specifications

Colors: Black

Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber

Rugged Features: Multi-layer

Reasons to buy

+

Great protection

+

Clear back

+

Antimicrobial layer

+

Four position stand

Reasons to avoid

-

Expensive

When it comes to protection, a lot of people's minds go to Otterbox. So if you want to most rugged protection for your new iPad, then the Defender Pro has you covered. It's a solid case made of synthetic rubber and polycarbonate in multi-layer protection.

The Defender Pro also features an antimicrobial layer for sanitation. There's also a four-position stand for you to prop up your tablet. If there's one thing to complain about, it's the price. There's a premium to Otterbox products.

Best iPad cases 2024 (5)

4. Logitech Combo Touch

A premium keyboard option

Specifications

Colors: Oxford grey

Materials: Polycarbonate, fabric

Rugged features: N/A

Reasons to buy

+

Backlit, detachable keyboard

+

Trackpad

+

Room for Logitech Crayon

+

Kickstand

Reasons to avoid

-

Expensive

Logitech is one of the more premium case options, including the $149.99 Combo Touch case. This is luxury with a detachable backlit keyboard, a precision touchpad, a huge suite of shortcut keys, and support for the iPad's smart connector.

There's a built-in kickstand, too, as well as room to store either your Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon. It's expensive at $149.99 and only comes in grey at time of writing. Still, if you want the most premium typing experience on an iPad, then check this case out.

Best iPad cases 2024 (6)

5. Speck Balance Folio

A more affordable folio

Specifications

Colors: Black, Purple, Pink, Blue

Materials: Polycarbonate

Rugged Features: 4-foot drop protection, camera cover

Reasons to buy

+

Affordable

+

Four-foot drop protection

See Also
This Affordable Keyboard Basically Turned My iPad Into A Computer

+

Compatible with Apple Pencil

+

Multi-angle stand

Reasons to avoid

-

Camera flap can be obtrusive

If you're put off by the lofty price tag of the Apple Smart Folio, then you might want to consider the Speck Balance Folio. This much more affordable option accomplishes many of the same things while costing less. It even has a loop for the Apple Pencil.

The cover folds around into a stand, but some people have complained about the folding camera cover. It looks like it could get annoying, for sure. But you have some really nice color options to choose from.

Best iPad cases 2024 (7)

6. Typecase Edge

An affordable backlit keyboard case

Specifications

Colors: Black

Materials: Vegan leather, polycarbonate

Rugged Features: N/A

Reasons to buy

+

Backlit keyboard

+

Apple Pencil support

+

Relatively inexpensive for keyboard case

+

Trackpad

Reasons to avoid

-

Still expensive

Want to get in the keyboard folio case action, but you don't want to fork over Apple or Logitech prices? Then check out the Typecase Edge, a Bluetooth keyboard case with a trackpad and RGB backlighting. It's also quite affordable at $129.

The Edge also folds over your iPad to protect it, too. The precise trackpad will also come in handy as you use your iPad like a laptop. The Edge connects over Bluetooth and magnetically attaches to your tablet.

Best iPad cases 2024 (8)

7. Casemade Leather

A premium case option

Specifications

Colors: Black, Tan

Materials: Leather

Rugged features: N/A

Reasons to buy

+

Premium, high-quality leather

+

Kickstand option

+

Sleep/wake functionality

Reasons to avoid

-

Expensive

As one of the most premium options on this list, the Casemade Leather Case is one of our top picks if you have the money to spend. Made from premium cowhide leather, this case looks incredibly fashionable while offering some protection for your iPad.

It also supports sleep/wake functionality and sports a dual position kickstand when folded. It's by the nicest looking case on this list with its beautiful stitching.

How to choose the best iPad case for you

When it comes to choosing the best iPad case to fit your lifestyle, consider the following:

Price: Starting at $449, the 10th-Gen Apple iPad is expensive enough without spending extraneous dollars on compatible accessories. Some of the more rugged cases (or those with extra features, such as a built-in keyboard) can reach $100, but you can find plenty of viable options for less than $30.

Build materials: From leather to silicone to aluminum to polycarbonate plastic to rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your iPad protected. Some cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 6 feet or more.

Color/design options: Some cases only offer one or two color choices per brand, but the fashion-forward ones take more chances in this department, adding blended colors, textured designs, and customized labels to the mix. Since your mobile tech often says something about your personality, why not have some fun with it?

Environmental impact: We all need to tread lightly when it comes to our collective effect on the environment, and if future-proofing planet Earth is on your to-do list, look for iPad cases with various green initiatives; many brands use recycled plastics and packaging to get the job done, and every little bit helps.

Size: It goes without saying, but make sure when shopping for the best iPad case that you’re picking one that fits your tablet. In the case of the current iPad, you’ll want a case that’s compatible with a 10.2-inch such as the 7th, 8th or 9th generation tablet. Avoid cases designed for other iPad variations as they won’t fit your model.

How we chose the best iPad cases

It's next to impossible for us to test every single iPad case out there. So we relied on the community reviews on Amazon and other similar places, plus products from known, reputable brands. An iPad case is a very personal choice, but we tried to gather as many different options as we could.

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!

Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.

Best iPad cases 2024 (9)

Jordan Palmer

Phones Editor

Jordan is the Phones Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all things phone-related. He's written about phones for over six years and plans to continue for a long while to come. He loves nothing more than relaxing in his home with a book, game, or his latest personal writing project. Jordan likes finding new things to dive into, from books and games to new mechanical keyboard switches and fun keycap sets. Outside of work, you can find him poring over open-source software and his studies.

With contributions from

  • Tony PolancoComputing Writer

More about ipads

This iPad keyboard case is the worst product I've used this year — don't waste your money like I didiPad Pro 2024 could come with a brand new Apple Pencil — what we know

Latest

Arsenal vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online
See more latest►

No comments yetComment from the forums

    Most Popular
    Best laptop stands in March 2024 — our top picks

    By Sarah Chaney

    Best phone controllers 2024: take your mobile gaming to the next level

    By Stephen Lambrechts

    Best cycling indoor trainers 2024

    By Dan Cavallari

    Best monitor arms in March 2024 — our top picks

    By Christian de Looper

    The best VPN for Myanmar

    By Olivia Powell

    Best Wi-Fi 7 routers of 2024: The future of Wi-Fi is here

    By Anthony Spadafora

    Best Skechers shoes in 2024

    By Jennifer Rizzuto, Jane McGuire

    The 15 best Christmas gifts for better sleep: ease insomnia, snoring and more

    By Frances Daniels

    7 best Cyber Monday king mattress deals under $1,000 – prices from just $374!

    By Frances Daniels

    Found! The 7 best Black Friday mattress topper sales to give you new bed feels for less

    By Frances Daniels

    37 best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list

    By Kate Kozuch

    Best iPad cases 2024 (2024)
    Top Articles
    25 Stellar No-Bake Holiday Dessert Recipes
    Best Irish Steak and Ale Pie Recipe (Pub Style)
    ไก่และซุป Gnocchi สูตร Olive Garden Copycat | www.foodfolksandfun.net | #copycatrecipe #olivegardenrecipe #quickandeasyrecipe
    Copy Cat Recipe - เกี๊ยวแพนด้าเอ็กซ์เพรสครีมชีส
    Latest Posts
    Actually, the Best Vegetarian Chili Recipe Ever | Ambitious Kitchen
    Copycat Swig Cookie Recipe - I Heart Naptime
    Article information

    Author: Moshe Kshlerin

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6098

    Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

    Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Moshe Kshlerin

    Birthday: 1994-01-25

    Address: Suite 609 315 Lupita Unions, Ronnieburgh, MI 62697

    Phone: +2424755286529

    Job: District Education Designer

    Hobby: Yoga, Gunsmithing, Singing, 3D printing, Nordic skating, Soapmaking, Juggling

    Introduction: My name is Moshe Kshlerin, I am a gleaming, attractive, outstanding, pleasant, delightful, outstanding, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.