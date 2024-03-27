Best iPad cases 2024 (2024)

The best iPad cases not only protect your Apple tablet from accidental damage but also let you match your tastes and style. That's what you get at a bare minimum, so any extra features are just icing on the cake.

Without further delay, here are some of the best iPad cases you can buy.

The best Apple iPad cases

1. Apple Smart Folio The best iPad case overall Specifications Colors: White, Sky, Watermelon, Lemonade Materials: Silicone Rugged Features: N/A Reasons to buy + Best default option + Built-in kickstand + Nice, clean look Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No super protective

Apple's Smart Folio is the default case selection for most people and their iPads. It offers a svelte, clean look with a folio that wraps around into a kickstand.

You can't go wrong with this option, even if it is a tad expensive at $79. Regardless, it should be at the top of your list when you're shopping for new cases.

2. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Best iPad case for elegant on-the-go protection Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Rugged Features: Shock absorption Reasons to buy + Top-tier tablet protection + Apple Pencil support + Convenient cover stand + Fair price Reasons to avoid - Thin plastic

For some cases, you trade protection for fashion since your fancy new tablet is mostly covered by plastic. But they don't all look bad, such as the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro.

Constructed from plastic and TPU, the Rugged Armor Pro keeps your iPad safe with Spigen's Air Cushion technology. There's even Apple Pencil support.

3. Otterbox Defender Pro Ultimate iPad protection Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber Rugged Features: Multi-layer Reasons to buy + Great protection + Clear back + Antimicrobial layer + Four position stand Reasons to avoid - Expensive

When it comes to protection, a lot of people's minds go to Otterbox. So if you want to most rugged protection for your new iPad, then the Defender Pro has you covered. It's a solid case made of synthetic rubber and polycarbonate in multi-layer protection.

The Defender Pro also features an antimicrobial layer for sanitation. There's also a four-position stand for you to prop up your tablet. If there's one thing to complain about, it's the price. There's a premium to Otterbox products.

4. Logitech Combo Touch A premium keyboard option Specifications Colors: Oxford grey Materials: Polycarbonate, fabric Rugged features: N/A Reasons to buy + Backlit, detachable keyboard + Trackpad + Room for Logitech Crayon + Kickstand Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Logitech is one of the more premium case options, including the $149.99 Combo Touch case. This is luxury with a detachable backlit keyboard, a precision touchpad, a huge suite of shortcut keys, and support for the iPad's smart connector.

There's a built-in kickstand, too, as well as room to store either your Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon. It's expensive at $149.99 and only comes in grey at time of writing. Still, if you want the most premium typing experience on an iPad, then check this case out.

5. Speck Balance Folio A more affordable folio Specifications Colors: Black, Purple, Pink, Blue Materials: Polycarbonate Rugged Features: 4-foot drop protection, camera cover Reasons to buy + Affordable + Four-foot drop protection See Also This Affordable Keyboard Basically Turned My iPad Into A Computer + Compatible with Apple Pencil + Multi-angle stand Reasons to avoid - Camera flap can be obtrusive

If you're put off by the lofty price tag of the Apple Smart Folio, then you might want to consider the Speck Balance Folio. This much more affordable option accomplishes many of the same things while costing less. It even has a loop for the Apple Pencil.

The cover folds around into a stand, but some people have complained about the folding camera cover. It looks like it could get annoying, for sure. But you have some really nice color options to choose from.

6. Typecase Edge An affordable backlit keyboard case Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Vegan leather, polycarbonate Rugged Features: N/A Reasons to buy + Backlit keyboard + Apple Pencil support + Relatively inexpensive for keyboard case + Trackpad Reasons to avoid - Still expensive

Want to get in the keyboard folio case action, but you don't want to fork over Apple or Logitech prices? Then check out the Typecase Edge, a Bluetooth keyboard case with a trackpad and RGB backlighting. It's also quite affordable at $129.

The Edge also folds over your iPad to protect it, too. The precise trackpad will also come in handy as you use your iPad like a laptop. The Edge connects over Bluetooth and magnetically attaches to your tablet.

7. Casemade Leather A premium case option Specifications Colors: Black, Tan Materials: Leather Rugged features: N/A Reasons to buy + Premium, high-quality leather + Kickstand option + Sleep/wake functionality Reasons to avoid - Expensive

As one of the most premium options on this list, the Casemade Leather Case is one of our top picks if you have the money to spend. Made from premium cowhide leather, this case looks incredibly fashionable while offering some protection for your iPad.

It also supports sleep/wake functionality and sports a dual position kickstand when folded. It's by the nicest looking case on this list with its beautiful stitching.

How to choose the best iPad case for you

When it comes to choosing the best iPad case to fit your lifestyle, consider the following:

Price: Starting at $449, the 10th-Gen Apple iPad is expensive enough without spending extraneous dollars on compatible accessories. Some of the more rugged cases (or those with extra features, such as a built-in keyboard) can reach $100, but you can find plenty of viable options for less than $30.

Build materials: From leather to silicone to aluminum to polycarbonate plastic to rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your iPad protected. Some cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 6 feet or more.

Color/design options: Some cases only offer one or two color choices per brand, but the fashion-forward ones take more chances in this department, adding blended colors, textured designs, and customized labels to the mix. Since your mobile tech often says something about your personality, why not have some fun with it?

Environmental impact: We all need to tread lightly when it comes to our collective effect on the environment, and if future-proofing planet Earth is on your to-do list, look for iPad cases with various green initiatives; many brands use recycled plastics and packaging to get the job done, and every little bit helps.

Size: It goes without saying, but make sure when shopping for the best iPad case that you’re picking one that fits your tablet. In the case of the current iPad, you’ll want a case that’s compatible with a 10.2-inch such as the 7th, 8th or 9th generation tablet. Avoid cases designed for other iPad variations as they won’t fit your model.

How we chose the best iPad cases

It's next to impossible for us to test every single iPad case out there. So we relied on the community reviews on Amazon and other similar places, plus products from known, reputable brands. An iPad case is a very personal choice, but we tried to gather as many different options as we could.