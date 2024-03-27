This Affordable Keyboard Basically Turned My iPad Into A Computer (2024)

Amazon

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When my partner and I decided to invest in an iPad, I knew that purchasing a good, sturdy case was imperative — I’ve been known to drop an electronic device or two in my day. I also wanted to get the most bang for my buck with a case that came with a detachable keyboard for added functionality. And while I’ll admit that the Apple Magic Keyboard case is lightweight and aesthetically pleasing, I was put off by the price and perceived flimsiness.

Advertisement

Once I got a good look at the Logitec Folio Touch case, I knew it was the one. It met all my strict requirements in terms of price point, sturdiness, laptop-like keyboard, ease-of-use and versatility. I’m pleased to report that not only has it met my expectations, it’s far surpassed them.

Amazon

It was very important to me that the iPad case included a functioning keyboard that would stand the test of time; if we were going to make this investment, then I need to make sure I would be able to get the most of it. This case is so multifunctional and practical that I wrote an entire book on it. If that isn’t a ringing endorsement of its usefulness, I don’t know what is.

Advertisement

I love that the case has an adjustable kickstand so I can use it in a variety of different angles with or without the keyboard displayed or in use to type, sketch, view or read. The keyboard itself has a super precise and responsive trackpad that mirrors actions that you would normally do on the iPad screen, including swiping, pinching and scrolling. It has cool backlit keys (you can adjust the brightness), just the right amount of clickiness and a full range of iPadOS shortcuts.

Another of my favorite features is that the case doesn’t need to be charged independently. Once you click it into place, it gets power directly from the iPad. I didn’t find that this drained the battery of the iPad faster than normal. When I’m writing I use it for stretches of four to six hours and have never run out of juice in that time.

See Also Best iPad cases 2024

I don’t use one, but if you have an Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon, then you can store and charge it on the case as well. I have the iPad Air (5th gen), but the Logitech Folio Touch is also compatible with the iPad Air (4th gen) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th gen).

I will admit that this is not a super lightweight object, but that’s exactly what I was looking for. I needed some heavy-duty protection as well as the benefits of a highly-efficient keyboard and this case delivers exactly that. It has a strong magnetic latch that keeps it firmly shut, while the strong exterior keeps it safe from drops, bumps and scratches.

It comes as no surprise to me that it has 4.6 ouf of 5 stars on Amazon; this iPad case and keyboard is the real deal. Take a look at a few glowing reviews and pick one up for yourself. It’s the best way to keep your iPad safe and accessible. It would make a great gift for the students and older folks in your life alike.

Advertisement

Promising reviews: