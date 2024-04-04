iPhone 13 128 Go reconditionné - Bleu (Sans abonnement) (2024)

1. Pour identifier le numéro de modèle de votre iPhone, consultez la page support.apple.com/fr-fr/HT201296. Pour en savoir plus sur la compatibilité avec la 5G et la LTE, contactez votre opérateur et consultez apple.com/fr/iphone/cellular. La compatibilité avec les technologies de réseaux mobiles dépend du numéro de modèle et de la configuration de l’iPhone pour les réseaux CDMA ou GSM.

2.Connexion sans fil haut débit recommandée; des frais peuvent s’appliquer.

3. L’iPhone13 et l’iPhone13mini sont résistants aux éclaboussures, à l’eau et à la poussière. Ils ont été testés en laboratoire dans des conditions contrôlées et ont obtenu l’indice de protection IP68 défini par la norme 60529 de la Commission électrotechnique internationale (CEI) (profondeur maximale de 6mètres pendant 30minutes maximum). Dans le cadre d’une usure normale, la résistance aux éclaboussures, à l’eau et à la poussière peut diminuer au fil du temps. N’essayez pas de recharger un iPhone humide. Reportez‑vous au Guide d’utilisation pour connaître les consignes de nettoyage et de séchage. Les dégâts causés par des liquides ne sont pas couverts par lagarantie.

4.L’espace disponible est moindre et varie en fonction de nombreux facteurs. Une configuration standard nécessite environ 12à 17Go d’espace, notamment pour les nouvelles fonctionnalités d’iOS15 et les apps Apple qui peuvent être supprimées. Ces apps Apple utilisent environ 4,5Go d’espace. Vous pouvez les supprimer, puis les réinstaller en les téléchargeant depuis l’AppStore. La capacité de stockage est susceptible de changer suivant la version des logiciels, les réglages et le modèle d’iPhone.

5.Forfait de données requis. 5G, GigabitLTE, VoLTE et appels Wi‑Fi disponibles uniquement surcertains marchés et auprès de certains opérateurs. Les vitesses sont établies sur le débit théorique et varient selon la configuration des lieux et l’opérateur. Pour en savoir plus sur la compatibilité avec la 5G et la LTE, contactez votre opérateur et consultez apple.com/fr/iphone/cellular.

6. La disponibilité de la technologie Ultra Wideband (UWB) varie en fonction des zones géographiques.

7. Tests réalisés par Apple en août2021 sur des prototypes d’iPhone13mini, d’iPhone13, d’iPhone13Pro et d’iPhone13ProMax avec des préversions logicielles et des adaptateurs secteur USB‑C Apple (modèle A2305 de 20W). Tests de recharge rapide réalisés sur des iPhone déchargés. Le temps de charge varie en fonction des réglages et de facteurs environnementaux. Les résultats réels sont susceptibles de varier.

8.L’utilisation d’une eSIM nécessite un forfait mobile (qui peut inclure des restrictions relatives au changement d’opérateur ou à l’itinérance, même après la fin de votre engagement). Tous les opérateurs ne prennent pas en charge l’eSIM. Il est possible que l’eSIM sur iPhone soit désactivée par certains opérateurs. Consultez votre opérateur pour de plus amples informations. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur support.apple.com/fr-fr/HT212780.

9. Les appels FaceTime nécessitent un appareil compatible FaceTime pour la personne appelant et la personne appelée ainsi qu’une connexion Wi‑Fi. Ladisponibilité sur réseau cellulaire dépend de la politique des opérateurs; des frais de transfert de données peuvent s’appliquer.

11. Contenu vidéo à gamme dynamique standard uniquement.

12. Siri n’est pas disponible dans toutes les langues ni dans tous les pays, et les fonctionnalités proposées peuvent varier en fonction des zones géographiques. Accès à Internet requis. Des frais de transfert de données cellulaires peuvent s’appliquer.

13.Tous les chiffres avancés en matière d’autonomie dépendent de la configuration réseau et de nombreux autres facteurs; les résultats réels sont susceptibles de varier. Les batteries ont un nombre limité de cycles de charge. Il peut être nécessaire, àterme, de les remplacer. L’autonomie et le nombre de cycles de charge varient selon l’utilisation et les réglages. Pour plus d’informations, consultez les pages apple.com/fr/batteries et apple.com/fr/iphone/battery.html.

15. Chargeurs sans fil vendus séparément.

16. Les dimensions et le poids varient en fonction de la configuration et du procédé de fabrication.