iPhone 13 128 Go reconditionné - Bleu (Sans abonnement) (2024)
Tous les modèles d’iPhone reconditionnés incluent:
La même garantie d’un an qu’un iPhone neuf
Tous les manuels et accessoires
Batterie et coque extérieure neuves
Coffret blanc neuf
Faites-vous aider pour l'achat.
Chattez dès maintenant ou appelez le 0800046046.
Initialement commercialisé en septembre2021
Modèle A2633 déverrouillé, sans carteSIM1
Écran Super Retina XDR 6,1pouces avec OLED
Puce A15 Bionic avec Neural Engine 16cœurs
Lecture vidéo: jusqu'à 19heures
5G, GigabitLTE et Wi‑Fi802.11ax avec MIMO2x2
Technologie sansfil Bluetooth5.0
NFC avec mode lecteur
Double appareil photo 12Mpx: ultra grand-angle et grand-angle
Zoom numérique jusqu'à5x
Enregistrement vidéo 4K, enregistrement vidéo HD 1080p
FaceID
Siri
ApplePay
174g et 7,65mm \n Initialement commercialisé en septembre2021\n
\n Modèle A2633 déverrouillé, sans carteSIM1\n
\n Écran Super Retina XDR 6,1pouces avec OLED\n
\n Puce A15 Bionic avec Neural Engine 16cœurs\n
\n Lecture vidéo: jusqu’à 19heures\n
\n 5G, GigabitLTE et Wi‑Fi802.11ax avec MIMO2x2\n
\n Technologie sansfil Bluetooth5.0\n
\n NFC avec mode lecteur\n
\n Double appareil photo 12Mpx: ultra grand-angle et grand-angle\n
\n Zoom numérique jusqu’à5x\n
\n Enregistrement vidéo 4K, enregistrement vidéo HD 1080p\n
Couverts par la garantie limitée d'un an Apple
Couverts par la politique de retour sous 14jours Apple
Vous pouvez souscrire un contrat AppleCare
Gravure et paquet-cadeau non disponibles pour les produits reconditionnés
Les quantités disponibles sont limitées
iPhone13 reconditionné
Câble Lightning vers USB-C
Documentation
\n iPhone13 reconditionné\n
\n Câble Lightning vers USB-C\n
\n Documentation\n
Identifiant Apple (requis pour certaines fonctionnalités)
Accès à Internet2
\n Accès à Internet2\n
\n La synchronisation avec iTunes sur Mac ou PC nécessite:\n
\n Mac: OS Catalina10.15 (ou version ultérieure) en utilisant le Finder\n
\n Mac: OS El Capitan 10.11.6 au macOS Mojave 10.14.6\n
\n PC: Windows7 ou version ultérieure\n
\n iTunes12.8 (ou version ultérieure) sur Mac et iTunes12.10.10 (ou version ultérieure) sur PC (en téléchargement gratuit sur www.itunes.com/fr/download)\n
Température d'utilisation: de 0 à 35°C; température de rangement: de -20 à 45°C; humidité relative: de 5 à 95% sanscondensation; altitude maximale d'utilisation: testé jusqu'à 3000m.
\n Afin de réduire son impact sur l’environnement, l’iPhone13 est conçu avec les caractéristiques suivantes:\n
\n Verre sans arsenic\n
\n Sans mercure\n
\n Sans retardateurs de flamme bromés\n
\n Sans PVC\n
\n Sans béryllium\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n Puce A15Bionic\n
\n CPU 6cœurs avec 2cœurs de performance et 4cœurs àhaute efficacité énergétique\n
\n
\n Écran SuperRetina XDR\n
\n OLED toutécran de6,1pouces (diagonale)\n
\n Résolution de2532x 1170pixels à460ppp\n
\n Écran HDR\n
\n TrueTone\n
\n Large gamme decouleurs (P3)\n
\n Haptic Touch\n
\n Contraste 2000000:1 (standard)\n
\n Luminosité maximale de 800nits (standard); luminosité maximale de 1200nits(HDR)\n
\n Affichage simultané de plusieurs langues et jeux de caractères\n
\n L’écran de l’iPhone13 adesangles arrondis quisuivent la ligne élégante del’appareil et s’inscrivent dans unrectangle standard. Sil’on mesure cerectangle, l’écran affiche une diagonale de6,06pouces (lazone d’affichage réelle est moindre).\n
\n
\n
\n Lecture vidéo: jusqu’à 19heures13\n
\n Streaming vidéo: jusqu’à 15heures13\n
\n Lecture audio: jusqu’à75heures13\n
\n Batterie aulithium‑ion rechargeable intégrée\n
\n Capacité de recharge rapide: jusqu’à 50% decharge en 30minutes14 avec un adaptateur 20W ouplus (vendu séparément)\n
\n Recharge sans fil MagSafe jusqu’à 15W15\n
\n Recharge sans fil Qi jusqu’à 7,5W15\n
\n Recharge via l’adaptateur secteur ou le port USB d’un ordinateur\n
\n
\n
\n Ensemble d’aimants\n
\n Aimant d’ajustement\n
\n Technologie NFC pour l’identification des accessoires\n
\n Magnétomètre\n
\n
\n
\n Bouton latéral\n
\n Connecteur Lightning\n
\n Support pour carte SIM\n
\n Boutons de volume\n
\n Sonnerie/Silencieux\n
\n Appareils photo arrière\n
\n Flash\n
\n
\n
\n Prise en charge de la double eSIM\n
\n L’eSIM n’est pas prise en charge dans toutes les zones géographiques. Pour en savoir plus concernant l’eSIM sur iPhone: https://support.apple.com/fr-fr/HT212780\n
\n
\n
\n Appels vidéo FaceTimeHD (1080p) en 5G ou en Wi‑Fi\n
\n Avec SharePlay, films, séries, musique et apps se vivent à plusieurs durant un appel FaceTime\n
\n Partage d’écran\n
\n Mode Portrait dans lesappelsvidéo FaceTime\n
\n Audio spatial\n
\n Modes micro Isolement de la voix et Large spectre\n
\n Zoom avec la caméra arrière\n
\n
\n
\n Voix sur LTE (VoLTE)10\n
\n Appels Wi‑Fi10\n
\n Avec SharePlay, films, séries, musique et apps se vivent à plusieurs durant un appel FaceTime\n
\n Partage d’écran\n
\n Audio spatial\n
\n Modes micro Isolement de la voix et Large spectre\n
\n
\n
\n Lecture en Audio spatial\n
\n Volume d’écoute maximal configurable par l’utilisateur ou utilisatrice\n
\n
\n
\n Capteur de lumière ambiante\n
\n Baromètre\n
\n Face ID\n
\n Capteur de proximité\n
\n Gyroscope à 3axes\n
\n
\n
\n Ouverture ƒ/2,2\n
\n Mode Portrait avec effet bokeh avancé etContrôle de laprofondeur\n
\n Éclairage de portrait avec sixeffets (Naturel, Studio, Contour, Scène, Scènemono, High‑key mono)\n
\n Animoji et Memoji\n
\n Mode Nuit\n
\n Deep Fusion\n
\n Smart HDR4\n
\n Styles photographiques\n
\n Mode Cinématique (1080p à30i/s)\n
\n Enregistrement vidéo HDR avec DolbyVision jusqu’à4K à60i/s\n
\n Enregistrement vidéo4K à24, 25, 30 ou60i/s\n\n
\n Enregistrement vidéo HD1080p à25, 30 ou60i/s\n
\n Prise en charge du ralenti en1080p à120i/s\n
\n Accéléré avec stabilisation\n
\n Accéléré en mode Nuit\n
\n Stabilisation vidéo de qualité cinéma (4K, 1080p et720p)\n
\n Vidéo QuickTake\n
\n Photos et Live Photos à large gamme de couleurs\n
\n Correction de l’objectif\n
\n Retina Flash\n
\n Stabilisation automatique del’image\n
\n Mode Rafale\n
\n
\n
\n Objectif principal: ouverture ƒ/1,6\n
\n Ultra grand-angle: ouverture ƒ/2,4 et champ de vision de120°\n
\n Zoom optique arrière 2x\n
\n Zoom numérique jusqu’à5x\n
\n Mode Portrait avec effet bokeh avancé etContrôle de laprofondeur\n
\n Éclairage de portrait avec sixeffets (Naturel, Studio, Contours, Scène, Scènemono, High‑keymono)\n
\n Stabilisation optique de l’image par déplacement du capteur (appareil photo principal)\n
\n Objectif à sept éléments (appareil photo principal); objectif à cinq éléments (ultra grand-angle)\n
\n Flash TrueTone avec synchro lente\n
\n Panoramique (jusqu’à 63Mpx)\n
\n Protection de l’objectif en cristal de saphir\n
\n 100% de Focus Pixels (appareil photo principal)\n
\n Mode Nuit\n
\n Deep Fusion\n
\n Smart HDR4\n
\n Styles photographiques\n
\n Photos et Live Photos à large gamme de couleurs\n
\n Correction de l’objectif (ultra grand-angle)\n
\n Correction desyeux rouges avancée\n
\n Stabilisation automatique del’image\n
\n Mode Rafale\n
\n Géoréférencement des photos\n
\n Formats d’image disponibles: HEIF et JPEG\n
\n
\n
\n Enregistrement vidéo HDR avec DolbyVision jusqu’à4K à60i/s\n
\n Stabilisation optique de l’image par déplacement du capteur pour la vidéo (objectif principal)\n
\n Zoom optique arrière 2x\n
\n Zoom numérique jusqu’à3x\n
\n Zoom audio\n
\n Flash TrueTone\n
\n Vidéo QuickTake\n
\n Prise en charge du ralenti en 1080p à 120 ou 240i/s\n
\n Accéléré avec stabilisation\n
\n Accéléré en mode Nuit\n
\n Stabilisation vidéo de qualité cinéma (4K, 1080p et720p)\n
\n Mise au point automatique continue\n
\n Prise de photos 8Mpx pendant l’enregistrement vidéo4K\n
\n Zoom lecture\n
\n Formats vidéo disponibles: HEVCetH.264\n
\n Enregistrement stéréo\n
\n
\n
\n
\n Envoyez et recevez de l’argent dans Messages avec AppleCash\n
\n Validez les achats effectués avec ApplePay sur votre Mac\n
\n Payez votre trajet avec Transport express\n
\n Puce Ultra Wideband (UWB) pour une capacité deperception de l’espace6\n
\n NFC avec mode lecteur\n
\n Cartes Express avec réserve d’énergie\n
\n Pour en savoir plus sur la compatibilité avec la 5G et la LTE, contactez votre opérateur et consultez apple.com/fr/iphone/cellular.\n
\n
\n
\n
\n Activez-le en disant simplement «DisSiri»\n
\n Utilisez votre voix pour exécuter des raccourcis dans vos apps préférées\n
\n
\n
\n
\n
\n Réseau cellulaire\n
\n Boussole numérique\n
\n Microlocalisation iBeacon\n
\n Wi-Fi\n
\n
\n
\n Fonctionnalités incluses:\n
\n Contrôle vocal\n
\n VoiceOver\n
\n Zoom\n
\n Loupe\n
\n Prise en charge RTT et TTY\n
\n Siri et Dictée\n
\n Écrire à Siri\n
\n Contrôle de sélection\n
\n Sous‑titres codés\n
\n AssistiveTouch\n
\n Contenu énoncé\n
\n Toucher le dos de l’appareil\n
1. Pour identifier le numéro de modèle de votre iPhone, consultez la page support.apple.com/fr-fr/HT201296. Pour en savoir plus sur la compatibilité avec la 5G et la LTE, contactez votre opérateur et consultez apple.com/fr/iphone/cellular. La compatibilité avec les technologies de réseaux mobiles dépend du numéro de modèle et de la configuration de l’iPhone pour les réseaux CDMA ou GSM.
2.Connexion sans fil haut débit recommandée; des frais peuvent s’appliquer.
3. L’iPhone13 et l’iPhone13mini sont résistants aux éclaboussures, à l’eau et à la poussière. Ils ont été testés en laboratoire dans des conditions contrôlées et ont obtenu l’indice de protection IP68 défini par la norme 60529 de la Commission électrotechnique internationale (CEI) (profondeur maximale de 6mètres pendant 30minutes maximum). Dans le cadre d’une usure normale, la résistance aux éclaboussures, à l’eau et à la poussière peut diminuer au fil du temps. N’essayez pas de recharger un iPhone humide. Reportez‑vous au Guide d’utilisation pour connaître les consignes de nettoyage et de séchage. Les dégâts causés par des liquides ne sont pas couverts par lagarantie.
4.L’espace disponible est moindre et varie en fonction de nombreux facteurs. Une configuration standard nécessite environ 12à 17Go d’espace, notamment pour les nouvelles fonctionnalités d’iOS15 et les apps Apple qui peuvent être supprimées. Ces apps Apple utilisent environ 4,5Go d’espace. Vous pouvez les supprimer, puis les réinstaller en les téléchargeant depuis l’AppStore. La capacité de stockage est susceptible de changer suivant la version des logiciels, les réglages et le modèle d’iPhone.
5.Forfait de données requis. 5G, GigabitLTE, VoLTE et appels Wi‑Fi disponibles uniquement surcertains marchés et auprès de certains opérateurs. Les vitesses sont établies sur le débit théorique et varient selon la configuration des lieux et l’opérateur. Pour en savoir plus sur la compatibilité avec la 5G et la LTE, contactez votre opérateur et consultez apple.com/fr/iphone/cellular.
6. La disponibilité de la technologie Ultra Wideband (UWB) varie en fonction des zones géographiques.
7. Tests réalisés par Apple en août2021 sur des prototypes d’iPhone13mini, d’iPhone13, d’iPhone13Pro et d’iPhone13ProMax avec des préversions logicielles et des adaptateurs secteur USB‑C Apple (modèle A2305 de 20W). Tests de recharge rapide réalisés sur des iPhone déchargés. Le temps de charge varie en fonction des réglages et de facteurs environnementaux. Les résultats réels sont susceptibles de varier.
8.L’utilisation d’une eSIM nécessite un forfait mobile (qui peut inclure des restrictions relatives au changement d’opérateur ou à l’itinérance, même après la fin de votre engagement). Tous les opérateurs ne prennent pas en charge l’eSIM. Il est possible que l’eSIM sur iPhone soit désactivée par certains opérateurs. Consultez votre opérateur pour de plus amples informations. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur support.apple.com/fr-fr/HT212780.
9. Les appels FaceTime nécessitent un appareil compatible FaceTime pour la personne appelant et la personne appelée ainsi qu’une connexion Wi‑Fi. Ladisponibilité sur réseau cellulaire dépend de la politique des opérateurs; des frais de transfert de données peuvent s’appliquer.
10.Forfait de données requis. 5G, GigabitLTE, VoLTE et appels Wi‑Fi disponibles uniquement surcertains marchés et auprès de certains opérateurs. Les vitesses sont établies sur le débit théorique et varient selon la configuration des lieux et l’opérateur. Pour en savoir plus sur la compatibilité avec la 5G et la LTE, contactez votre opérateur et consultez apple.com/fr/iphone/cellular.
11. Contenu vidéo à gamme dynamique standard uniquement.
12. Siri n’est pas disponible dans toutes les langues ni dans tous les pays, et les fonctionnalités proposées peuvent varier en fonction des zones géographiques. Accès à Internet requis. Des frais de transfert de données cellulaires peuvent s’appliquer.
13.Tous les chiffres avancés en matière d’autonomie dépendent de la configuration réseau et de nombreux autres facteurs; les résultats réels sont susceptibles de varier. Les batteries ont un nombre limité de cycles de charge. Il peut être nécessaire, àterme, de les remplacer. L’autonomie et le nombre de cycles de charge varient selon l’utilisation et les réglages. Pour plus d’informations, consultez les pages apple.com/fr/batteries et apple.com/fr/iphone/battery.html.
14. Tests réalisés par Apple en août2021 sur des prototypes d’iPhone13mini, d’iPhone13, d’iPhone13Pro et d’iPhone13ProMax avec des préversions logicielles et des adaptateurs secteur USB‑C Apple (modèle A2305 de 20W). Tests de recharge rapide réalisés sur des iPhone déchargés. Le temps de charge varie en fonction des réglages et de facteurs environnementaux. Les résultats réels sont susceptibles de varier.
15. Chargeurs sans fil vendus séparément.
16. Les dimensions et le poids varient en fonction de la configuration et du procédé de fabrication.
Nous utilisons votre emplacement pour afficher plus rapidement les options de livraison. Nous avons déterminé votre emplacement à partir de votre adresseIP, ou vous nous l’avez indiqué lors d’une précédente visite sur le site Apple.