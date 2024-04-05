iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max - Technical Specifications (2024)

iPhone13Pro

iPhone13ProMax

Finish

iPhone13Pro

Graphite, Gold, Silver, SierraBlue

Ceramic Shield front
Textured matte glass back and
stainless steel design

iPhone13ProMax

Graphite, Gold, Silver, SierraBlue

Ceramic Shield front
Textured matte glass back and
stainless steel design

Capacity1

iPhone13Pro

  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB

iPhone13ProMax

  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB

Size and Weight2

iPhone13Pro

Weight:

7.16 ounces (203 grams)

iPhone13ProMax

Weight:

8.39 ounces (238 grams)

Display

iPhone13Pro

  • Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion
  • 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLEDdisplay
  • 2532‑by‑1170-pixel resolution at 460ppi

The iPhone13Pro display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).

iPhone13ProMax

  • Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion
  • 6.7‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLEDdisplay
  • 2778‑by‑1284-pixel resolution at 458ppi

The iPhone13ProMax display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.68 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).

Both models:

  • ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz
  • HDR display
  • TrueTone
  • Wide color (P3)
  • Haptic Touch
  • 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • 1000 nits max brightness (typical); 1200 nits max brightness (HDR)
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support for display of multiple languages and characterssimultaneously

Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant3

Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard60529

Chip

  • A15Bionic chip
  • New 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiencycores
  • New 5‑core GPU
  • New 16‑core NeuralEngine

Camera

  • Pro 12MP camera system: Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras
  • Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture
  • Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture
  • Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture and 120° field of view
  • 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6xoptical zoomrange
  • Digital zoom up to 15x
  • Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner
  • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
  • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑KeyMono)
  • Dual optical image stabilization (Telephoto and Wide)
  • Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization (Wide)
  • Six‑element lens (Telephoto and UltraWide); seven‑element lens(Wide)
  • TrueTone flash with Slow Sync
  • Panorama (up to 63MP)
  • Sapphire crystal lens cover
  • 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
  • Night mode
  • Deep Fusion
  • Smart HDR 4
  • Photographic Styles
  • Macro photography
  • Apple ProRAW
  • Wide color capture for photos and LivePhotos
  • Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
  • Advanced red‑eye correction
  • Photo geotagging
  • Auto image stabilization
  • Burst mode
  • Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG

Video Recording

  • Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30fps)
  • HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at60fps
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or60fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or60fps
  • 720p HD video recording at 30fps
  • ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage)
  • Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video(Wide)
  • Dual optical image stabilization for video (Telephoto andWide)
  • 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6xoptical zoomrange
  • Digital zoom up to 9x
  • Audio zoom
  • TrueToneflash
  • QuickTake video
  • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240fps
  • Time‑lapse video with stabilization
  • Night mode Time‑lapse
  • Cinematic videostabilization (4K, 1080p, and720p)
  • Continuous autofocus video
  • Take 8MP still photos while recording 4Kvideo
  • Playback zoom
  • Video formats recorded: HEVC andH.264
  • Stereo recording
TrueDepth Camera

  • 12MP camera
  • ƒ/2.2 aperture
  • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and DepthControl
  • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑KeyMono)
  • Animoji and Memoji
  • Night mode
  • Deep Fusion
  • Smart HDR 4
  • Photographic Styles
  • Apple ProRAW
  • Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (in 1080p at30fps)
  • HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at60fps
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or60fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or60fps
  • ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GBstorage)
  • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120fps
  • Time‑lapse video with stabilization
  • Night mode Time‑lapse
  • Cinematic videostabilization (4K, 1080p, and720p)
  • QuickTake video
  • Wide color capture for photos and LivePhotos
  • Lens correction
  • Retina Flash
  • Auto image stabilization
  • Burst mode

FaceID

  • Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition

Cellular and Wireless

Model A2483*

  • 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78,n79)
  • 5G NR mmWave (Bands n258, n260, n261)
  • FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66,71)
  • TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48)
  • CDMA EV-DO Rev. A (800, 1900 MHz)
  • UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100MHz)
  • GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

Model A2484*

  • 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78,n79)
  • 5G NR mmWave (Bands n258, n260, n261)
  • FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66,71)
  • TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48)
  • CDMA EV-DO Rev. A (800, 1900 MHz)
  • UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100MHz)
  • GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

All models

  • 5G4
  • Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO and LAA4
  • Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
  • Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness5
  • NFC with reader mode
  • Express Cards with power reserve

Location

  • Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, andBeiDou
  • Digital compass
  • Wi‑Fi
  • Cellular
  • iBeacon microlocation

Video Calling6

  • FaceTime video calling over cellular or Wi‑Fi
  • FaceTimeHD (1080p) video calling over 5G or Wi‑Fi
  • Share experiences like movies, TV, music, and other apps in a FaceTime call withSharePlay
  • Screen sharing
  • Portrait mode in FaceTime video
  • Spatial audio
  • VoiceIsolation and WideSpectrum microphonemodes
  • Optical zoom with rear‑facing camera

Audio Calling6

  • FaceTime audio
  • Share experiences like movies, TV, music, and other apps in a FaceTime call withSharePlay
  • Screen sharing
  • Spatial audio
  • VoiceIsolation and WideSpectrum microphonemodes

Audio Playback

  • Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, AppleLossless, FLAC, DolbyDigital (AC‑3), DolbyDigitalPlus (E‑AC‑3), DolbyAtmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, AudibleEnhancedAudio, AAX, andAAX+)
  • Spatial audio playback
  • User‑configurable maximum volumelimit

Video Playback

  • Video formats supported: HEVC, H.264, MPEG‑4 Part 2, and MotionJPEG
  • HDR with DolbyVision, HDR10, and HLG
  • Up to 4K HDR AirPlay for mirroring, photos, and video out to AppleTV (2nd generation or later) or AirPlay 2–enabled smartTV
  • Video mirroring and video out support: Up to 1080p through LightningDigital AV Adapter and Lightning to VGA Adapter (adapters sold separately)7

External Buttons and Connectors

Volume up/down

Ring/Silent

Side button

Built‑instereospeaker
Built‑in microphone

Lightning connector

Built‑in microphones

Built‑in stereospeaker

Power and Battery8

Video playback:
Up to 22hours

Video playback (streamed):
Up to 20hours

Audio playback:
Up to 75hours

Video playback:
Up to 28hours

Video playback (streamed):
Up to 25hours

Audio playback:
Up to 95hours

Both models:

  • Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery
  • MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W9
  • Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W9
  • Charging via USB to computer system or poweradapter
  • Fast-charge capable:
    Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes10 with 20W adapter or higher (available separately)

MagSafe

  • Wireless charging up to15W9
  • Magnet array
  • Alignment magnet
  • AccessoryIdentificationNFC
  • Magnetometer
Sensors

  • FaceID
  • LiDARScanner
  • Barometer
  • Three‑axis gyro
  • Accelerometer
  • Proximity sensor
  • Ambient light sensor

Operating System

  • iOS15
    iOS is the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system, packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy.

See what’s new in iOS15

Accessibility

Built-in accessibility features supporting vision, mobility, hearing, and cognitive disabilities help you get the most out of youriPhone.

Learnmore

Features include:

  • VoiceOver
  • Zoom
  • Magnifier
  • Dictation
  • Switch Control
  • Closed Captions
  • AssistiveTouch
  • Spoken Content
  • Back Tap

Built-in Apps

Free Apps from Apple

Pages, Numbers, Keynote, iMovie, GarageBand and Clips are preinstalled.

SIM Card

  • Dual SIM (nano‑SIM and eSIM)11
  • Dual eSIM support11
  • iPhone13Pro and iPhone13ProMax are not compatible with existing micro‑SIM cards.

Rating for Hearing Aids

M3, T4

Mail Attachment Support

Viewable document types

.jpg, .tiff, .gif (images); .doc and .docx (MicrosoftWord); .htm and .html (web pages); .key (Keynote); .numbers (Numbers); .pages (Pages); .pdf (Preview and AdobeAcrobat); .ppt and .pptx (MicrosoftPowerPoint); .txt (text); .rtf (rich text format); .vcf (contact information); .xls and .xlsx(MicrosoftExcel); .zip; .ics; .usdz (USDZUniversal)

System Requirements

  • AppleID (required for some features)
  • Internet access12
  • Syncing to a Mac or PC requires:
    • macOSCatalina10.15 or later using the Finder
    • macOSElCapitan10.11.6 through macOSMojave10.14.6 using iTunes12.8 or later
    • Windows7 or later using iTunes12.10.10 or later (free download from apple.com/by/itunes/download)

Environmental Requirements

Operating ambient temperature:

32° to 95° F (0° to 35° C)

Nonoperating temperature:

−4° to 113° F (−20° to 45° C)

Relative humidity:

5% to 95% noncondensing

Operating altitude:

tested up to 10,000 feet (3000 m)

Languages

Language support

English (Australia, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional, Traditional Hong Kong), French (Canada, France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Spain), Arabic, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese

QuickType keyboard support

English (Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK, U.S.), Chinese - Simplified (Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10 Key, Shuangpin, Stroke), Chinese - Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10 Key, Shuangpin, Stroke, Sucheng, Zhuyin), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Kana, Romaji), Korean (2-Set, 10 Key), Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Ainu, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic (Modern Standard, Najdi), Armenian, Assamese, Assyrian, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Belarusian, Bodo, Bulgarian, Burmese, Cantonese - Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Stroke, Sucheng), Catalan, Cherokee, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dhivehi, Dogri, Dutch, Emoji, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, Flemish, Fula (Adlam), Georgian, Greek, Gujarati, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin, Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Kannada, Kashmiri (Arabic, Devanagari), Kazakh, Khmer, Konkani (Devanagari), Kurdish (Arabic, Latin), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Maithili, Malay (Arabic, Latin), Malayalam, Maltese, Manipuri (Bangla, Meetei Mayek), Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Navajo, Nepali, Norwegian (Bokmål, Nynorsk), Odia, Pashto, Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Punjabi, Rohingya, Romanian, Russian, Sanskrit, Santali (Devanagari, Ol Chiki), Serbian (Cyrillic, Latin), Sindhi (Arabic, Devanagari), Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil (Anjal, Tamil 99), Telugu, Thai, Tibetan, Tongan, Turkish, Turkmen, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uyghur, Uzbek (Arabic, Cyrillic, Latin), Vietnamese, Welsh

QuickType keyboard support with autocorrection

Arabic (Modern Standard), Arabic (Najdi), Bangla, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cherokee, Chinese - Simplified (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese - Traditional (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese - Traditional (Zhuyin), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (Japan), English (Singapore), English (UK), English (U.S.), Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Dutch (Belgium), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Greek, Gujarati, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Italian, Japanese (Kana), Japanese (Romaji), Korean (2-set), Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Marathi, Norwegian (Bokmål), Norwegian (Nynorsk), Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Serbian (Cyrillic), Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Tamil (Anjal), Tamil (Tamil 99), Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese

QuickType keyboard support with predictive input

English (Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Arabic (Modern Standard, Najdi), Cantonese (Traditional), Dutch, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin), Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese

QuickType keyboard support with multilingual input

English (U.S.), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (Singapore), English (UK), Chinese - Simplified (Pinyin), Chinese - Traditional (Pinyin), French (France), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (Switzerland), German (Germany), German (Austria), German (Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Romaji), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Latin)

QuickType keyboard support with contextual suggestions

English (U.S.), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (Singapore), English (UK), Chinese (Simplified), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Arabic (Modern Standard), Arabic (Najdi), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Latin), Russian, Swedish, Portuguese (Brazil), Turkish, Vietnamese

QuickPath keyboard support

English (U.S.), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (Singapore), English (UK), Chinese (Simplified), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Swedish, Vietnamese

Siri languages

English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Spanish (Chile, Mexico, Spain, U.S.), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Republic of Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), Arabic (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Danish (Denmark), Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish (Finland), Hebrew (Israel), Malay (Malaysia), Norwegian (Norway), Portuguese (Brazil), Russian (Russia), Swedish (Sweden), Thai (Thailand), Turkish (Turkey)

Dictation languages

English (Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, UK, U.S.), Spanish (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, U.S.), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese, Korean, Mandarin (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), Arabic (Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi (India), Hungarian, Indonesian, Malaysian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Shanghainese (China mainland), Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese

Definition dictionary support

English (UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Danish, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish

Bilingual dictionary support

Arabic – English, Chinese (Simplified) – English, Chinese (Traditional) – English, Dutch – English, French – English, French – German, German – English, Gujarati – English, Hindi – English, Indonesian – English, Italian – English, Japanese – English, Japanese – Chinese (Simplified), Korean – English, Polish – English, Portuguese – English, Russian – English, Spanish – English, Tamil – English, Telugu – English, Thai – English, Urdu – English, Vietnamese – English

Thesaurus

English (UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified)

Spell check

English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Arabic Najdi, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Turkish

ApplePay supported regions

Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China mainland,13 Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, U.S., Vatican City

In the Box

  • iPhone with iOS15
  • USB‑C to LightningCable
  • Documentation

iPhone and the
Environment

iPhone13Pro and iPhone13ProMax are designed with the following features to reduce their environmental impact:14

See the iPhone13Pro and iPhone13ProMax Product Environmental Reports

Made with better materials

  • 100% recycled tungsten in the TapticEngine, representing 99% of the tungsten in the device
  • 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, representing 98% of the rare earth elements in the device
  • 100% recycled gold in the plating of the main logic board
  • 100% recycled gold in the wire in the front camera and the rear cameras
  • 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and the battery management unit
  • 35% or more recycled plastic in multiplecomponents

Energy efficient

  • Meets U.S. Department of Energy requirements for battery charger systems15

Smarter chemistry16

  • Arsenic-free display glass
  • Mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free

Green manufacturing

  • Apple’s Zero Waste Program helps suppliers eliminate waste sent to landfill
  • All final assembly supplier sites are transitioning to 100% renewable energy for Apple production

Responsible packaging

  • 100% of virgin wood fiber comes from responsibly managed forests
  • 90% or more fiber-based packaging

Recycling

Apple takes a holistic view of materials management and waste minimization.

Learn more about how to recycle youriPhone

Apple and the Environment

We’re committed to making our products without taking from the earth, and to become carbon neutral across our entire business, including products, by 2030.

See Apple’s commitment

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max - Technical Specifications (2024)
