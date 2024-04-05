iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max - Technical Specifications (2024)

iPhone13Pro
iPhone13ProMax
Finish
iPhone13Pro
Graphite, Gold, Silver, SierraBlue
Ceramic Shield front
Textured matte glass back and
stainless steel design
iPhone13ProMax
Graphite, Gold, Silver, SierraBlue
Ceramic Shield front
Textured matte glass back and
stainless steel design
Capacity1
iPhone13Pro
- 128GB
- 256GB
- 512GB
- 1TB
iPhone13ProMax
- 128GB
- 256GB
- 512GB
- 1TB
Size and Weight2
iPhone13Pro
Weight:
7.16 ounces (203 grams)
iPhone13ProMax
Weight:
8.39 ounces (238 grams)
Display
iPhone13Pro
- Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion
- 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLEDdisplay
- 2532‑by‑1170-pixel resolution at 460ppi
The iPhone13Pro display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).
iPhone13ProMax
- Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion
- 6.7‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLEDdisplay
- 2778‑by‑1284-pixel resolution at 458ppi
The iPhone13ProMax display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.68 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).
Both models:
- ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz
- HDR display
- TrueTone
- Wide color (P3)
- Haptic Touch
- 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- 1000 nits max brightness (typical); 1200 nits max brightness (HDR)
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- Support for display of multiple languages and characterssimultaneously
Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant3
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard60529
Chip
- A15Bionic chip
- New 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiencycores
- New 5‑core GPU
- New 16‑core NeuralEngine
Camera
- Pro 12MP camera system: Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras
- Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture
- Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture
- Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture and 120° field of view
- 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6xoptical zoomrange
- Digital zoom up to 15x
- Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑KeyMono)
- Dual optical image stabilization (Telephoto and Wide)
- Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization (Wide)
- Six‑element lens (Telephoto and UltraWide); seven‑element lens(Wide)
- TrueTone flash with Slow Sync
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
- Night mode
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 4
- Photographic Styles
- Macro photography
- Apple ProRAW
- Wide color capture for photos and LivePhotos
- Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
- Advanced red‑eye correction
- Photo geotagging
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
Video Recording
- Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30fps)
- HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at60fps
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or60fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or60fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30fps
- ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage)
- Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video(Wide)
- Dual optical image stabilization for video (Telephoto andWide)
- 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6xoptical zoomrange
- Digital zoom up to 9x
- Audio zoom
- TrueToneflash
- QuickTake video
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time‑lapse
- Cinematic videostabilization (4K, 1080p, and720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4Kvideo
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC andH.264
- Stereo recording
TrueDepth Camera
- 12MP camera
- ƒ/2.2 aperture
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and DepthControl
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑KeyMono)
- Animoji and Memoji
- Night mode
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 4
- Photographic Styles
- Apple ProRAW
- Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (in 1080p at30fps)
- HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at60fps
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or60fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or60fps
- ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GBstorage)
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time‑lapse
- Cinematic videostabilization (4K, 1080p, and720p)
- QuickTake video
- Wide color capture for photos and LivePhotos
- Lens correction
- Retina Flash
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
FaceID
- Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
Cellular and Wireless
Model A2483*
- 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78,n79)
- 5G NR mmWave (Bands n258, n260, n261)
- FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66,71)
- TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48)
- CDMA EV-DO Rev. A (800, 1900 MHz)
- UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100MHz)
- GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)
Model A2484*
- 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78,n79)
- 5G NR mmWave (Bands n258, n260, n261)
- FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66,71)
- TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48)
- CDMA EV-DO Rev. A (800, 1900 MHz)
- UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100MHz)
- GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)
All models
- 5G4
- Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO and LAA4
- Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2MIMO
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
- Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness5
- NFC with reader mode
- Express Cards with power reserve
Location
- Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, andBeiDou
- Digital compass
- Wi‑Fi
- Cellular
- iBeacon microlocation
Video Calling6
- FaceTime video calling over cellular or Wi‑Fi
- FaceTimeHD (1080p) video calling over 5G or Wi‑Fi
- Share experiences like movies, TV, music, and other apps in a FaceTime call withSharePlay
- Screen sharing
- Portrait mode in FaceTime video
- Spatial audio
- VoiceIsolation and WideSpectrum microphonemodes
- Optical zoom with rear‑facing camera
Audio Calling6
- FaceTime audio
- Share experiences like movies, TV, music, and other apps in a FaceTime call withSharePlay
- Screen sharing
- Spatial audio
- VoiceIsolation and WideSpectrum microphonemodes
Audio Playback
- Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, AppleLossless, FLAC, DolbyDigital (AC‑3), DolbyDigitalPlus (E‑AC‑3), DolbyAtmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, AudibleEnhancedAudio, AAX, andAAX+)
- Spatial audio playback
- User‑configurable maximum volumelimit
Video Playback
- Video formats supported: HEVC, H.264, MPEG‑4 Part 2, and MotionJPEG
- HDR with DolbyVision, HDR10, and HLG
- Up to 4K HDR AirPlay for mirroring, photos, and video out to AppleTV (2nd generation or later) or AirPlay 2–enabled smartTV
- Video mirroring and video out support: Up to 1080p through LightningDigital AV Adapter and Lightning to VGA Adapter (adapters sold separately)7
External Buttons and Connectors
Power and Battery8
Video playback:
Up to 22hours
Video playback (streamed):
Up to 20hours
Audio playback:
Up to 75hours
Video playback:
Up to 28hours
Video playback (streamed):
Up to 25hours
Audio playback:
Up to 95hours
Both models:
- Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery
- MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W9
- Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W9
- Charging via USB to computer system or poweradapter
- Fast-charge capable:
Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes10 with 20W adapter or higher (available separately)
MagSafe
- Wireless charging up to15W9
- Magnet array
- Alignment magnet
- AccessoryIdentificationNFC
- Magnetometer
Sensors
- FaceID
- LiDARScanner
- Barometer
- Three‑axis gyro
- Accelerometer
- Proximity sensor
- Ambient light sensor
Operating System
- iOS15
iOS is the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system, packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy.
See what’s new in iOS15
Accessibility
Built-in accessibility features supporting vision, mobility, hearing, and cognitive disabilities help you get the most out of youriPhone.
Learnmore
Features include:
- VoiceOver
- Zoom
- Magnifier
- Dictation
- Switch Control
- Closed Captions
- AssistiveTouch
- Spoken Content
- Back Tap
Built-in Apps
Free Apps from Apple
Pages, Numbers, Keynote, iMovie, GarageBand and Clips are preinstalled.
SIM Card
- Dual SIM (nano‑SIM and eSIM)11
- Dual eSIM support11
- iPhone13Pro and iPhone13ProMax are not compatible with existing micro‑SIM cards.
Rating for Hearing Aids
M3, T4
Mail Attachment Support
Viewable document types
.jpg, .tiff, .gif (images); .doc and .docx (MicrosoftWord); .htm and .html (web pages); .key (Keynote); .numbers (Numbers); .pages (Pages); .pdf (Preview and AdobeAcrobat); .ppt and .pptx (MicrosoftPowerPoint); .txt (text); .rtf (rich text format); .vcf (contact information); .xls and .xlsx(MicrosoftExcel); .zip; .ics; .usdz (USDZUniversal)
System Requirements
- AppleID (required for some features)
- Internet access12
- Syncing to a Mac or PC requires:
- macOSCatalina10.15 or later using the Finder
- macOSElCapitan10.11.6 through macOSMojave10.14.6 using iTunes12.8 or later
- Windows7 or later using iTunes12.10.10 or later (free download from apple.com/by/itunes/download)
Environmental Requirements
Operating ambient temperature:
32° to 95° F (0° to 35° C)
Nonoperating temperature:
−4° to 113° F (−20° to 45° C)
Relative humidity:
5% to 95% noncondensing
Operating altitude:
tested up to 10,000 feet (3000 m)
Languages
Language support
English (Australia, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional, Traditional Hong Kong), French (Canada, France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Spain), Arabic, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
QuickType keyboard support
English (Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK, U.S.), Chinese - Simplified (Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10 Key, Shuangpin, Stroke), Chinese - Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10 Key, Shuangpin, Stroke, Sucheng, Zhuyin), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Kana, Romaji), Korean (2-Set, 10 Key), Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Ainu, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic (Modern Standard, Najdi), Armenian, Assamese, Assyrian, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Belarusian, Bodo, Bulgarian, Burmese, Cantonese - Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Stroke, Sucheng), Catalan, Cherokee, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dhivehi, Dogri, Dutch, Emoji, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, Flemish, Fula (Adlam), Georgian, Greek, Gujarati, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin, Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Kannada, Kashmiri (Arabic, Devanagari), Kazakh, Khmer, Konkani (Devanagari), Kurdish (Arabic, Latin), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Maithili, Malay (Arabic, Latin), Malayalam, Maltese, Manipuri (Bangla, Meetei Mayek), Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Navajo, Nepali, Norwegian (Bokmål, Nynorsk), Odia, Pashto, Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Punjabi, Rohingya, Romanian, Russian, Sanskrit, Santali (Devanagari, Ol Chiki), Serbian (Cyrillic, Latin), Sindhi (Arabic, Devanagari), Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil (Anjal, Tamil 99), Telugu, Thai, Tibetan, Tongan, Turkish, Turkmen, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uyghur, Uzbek (Arabic, Cyrillic, Latin), Vietnamese, Welsh
QuickType keyboard support with autocorrection
Arabic (Modern Standard), Arabic (Najdi), Bangla, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cherokee, Chinese - Simplified (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese - Traditional (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese - Traditional (Zhuyin), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (Japan), English (Singapore), English (UK), English (U.S.), Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Dutch (Belgium), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Greek, Gujarati, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Italian, Japanese (Kana), Japanese (Romaji), Korean (2-set), Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Marathi, Norwegian (Bokmål), Norwegian (Nynorsk), Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Serbian (Cyrillic), Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Tamil (Anjal), Tamil (Tamil 99), Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese
QuickType keyboard support with predictive input
English (Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Arabic (Modern Standard, Najdi), Cantonese (Traditional), Dutch, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin), Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese
QuickType keyboard support with multilingual input
English (U.S.), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (Singapore), English (UK), Chinese - Simplified (Pinyin), Chinese - Traditional (Pinyin), French (France), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (Switzerland), German (Germany), German (Austria), German (Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Romaji), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Latin)
QuickType keyboard support with contextual suggestions
English (U.S.), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (Singapore), English (UK), Chinese (Simplified), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Arabic (Modern Standard), Arabic (Najdi), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Latin), Russian, Swedish, Portuguese (Brazil), Turkish, Vietnamese
QuickPath keyboard support
English (U.S.), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (Singapore), English (UK), Chinese (Simplified), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Swedish, Vietnamese
Siri languages
English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Spanish (Chile, Mexico, Spain, U.S.), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Republic of Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), Arabic (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Danish (Denmark), Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish (Finland), Hebrew (Israel), Malay (Malaysia), Norwegian (Norway), Portuguese (Brazil), Russian (Russia), Swedish (Sweden), Thai (Thailand), Turkish (Turkey)
Dictation languages
English (Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, UK, U.S.), Spanish (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, U.S.), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese, Korean, Mandarin (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), Arabic (Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi (India), Hungarian, Indonesian, Malaysian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Shanghainese (China mainland), Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
Definition dictionary support
English (UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Danish, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish
Bilingual dictionary support
Arabic – English, Chinese (Simplified) – English, Chinese (Traditional) – English, Dutch – English, French – English, French – German, German – English, Gujarati – English, Hindi – English, Indonesian – English, Italian – English, Japanese – English, Japanese – Chinese (Simplified), Korean – English, Polish – English, Portuguese – English, Russian – English, Spanish – English, Tamil – English, Telugu – English, Thai – English, Urdu – English, Vietnamese – English
Thesaurus
English (UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified)
Spell check
English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Arabic Najdi, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Turkish
ApplePay supported regions
Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China mainland,13 Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, U.S., Vatican City
In the Box
- iPhone with iOS15
- USB‑C to LightningCable
- Documentation
iPhone and the
Environment
iPhone13Pro and iPhone13ProMax are designed with the following features to reduce their environmental impact:14
See the iPhone13Pro and iPhone13ProMax Product Environmental Reports
Made with better materials
- 100% recycled tungsten in the TapticEngine, representing 99% of the tungsten in the device
- 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, representing 98% of the rare earth elements in the device
- 100% recycled gold in the plating of the main logic board
- 100% recycled gold in the wire in the front camera and the rear cameras
- 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and the battery management unit
- 35% or more recycled plastic in multiplecomponents
Energy efficient
- Meets U.S. Department of Energy requirements for battery charger systems15
Smarter chemistry16
- Arsenic-free display glass
- Mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free
Green manufacturing
- Apple’s Zero Waste Program helps suppliers eliminate waste sent to landfill
- All final assembly supplier sites are transitioning to 100% renewable energy for Apple production
Responsible packaging
- 100% of virgin wood fiber comes from responsibly managed forests
- 90% or more fiber-based packaging
Recycling
Apple takes a holistic view of materials management and waste minimization.
Learn more about how to recycle youriPhone
Apple and the Environment
We’re committed to making our products without taking from the earth, and to become carbon neutral across our entire business, including products, by 2030.
See Apple’s commitment