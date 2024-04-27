iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (2024)

Whether you’re new to your Apple device or need a refresher on the latest features, schedule a free one‑on‑one session with a Specialist to set up your iPhone and get it ready to use. We can show you how to get more from the products you love — and even share our favoritetips.

Set up AirPods on iPhone with just a tap. You’ll love Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control to provide the best listening experience across different environments and interactions throughout theday.

You can answer calls or messages from your iPhone directly on your Mac. Copy images, video, or text from your iPhone, then paste into another app on your nearby Mac. And with iCloud, you can access your favorite files from either your iPhone orMac.

Misplaced your iPhone? The latest AppleWatch models can show you its approximate distance and direction. 21 To set up a group photo on your iPhone, join the group and use AppleWatch as a viewfinder to snap the shot. And when you take a call on your AppleWatch, just tap your iPhone to continue the conversationthere.

LiveStickers. Touch and hold an object in a photo to lift it from the background and create a sticker. Add effects like Puffy and Shiny. Or create animated stickers from LivePhotos.

NameDrop. Want to swap contact info with someone? Just bring your iPhone close to theirs. You can both choose what you want to share, and the information transfersinstantly.

Contact Poster. Create your own poster that contacts will see when you call. Pick a favorite pic or Memoji, pair it with a favorite font, and there you have it — your very own callingcard.

Pro tip: you can get to your favorite accessibility feature faster if you assign it to the Actionbutton

VoiceOver is a screen reader that tells people who are blind or have low vision exactly what’s happening on iPhone. It can describe friends, objects, text, photos, and even graphs in greatdetail.

Magnifier helps users with vision disabilities learn about their surroundings. For example, Point and Speak 20 in Magnifier reads each label you point toward to help you interact with objects like electrical appliances.

If you’re at risk of losing your ability to speak, Personal Voice lets you create a voice that sounds like you, so you can communicate with it using Live Speech for calls and conversations.

Our stores, offices, and data centers are already carbon neutral . By 2030, our products — and your carbon footprint from using them — will be,too.

Now 99 percent of iPhone packaging is fiber based, 18 with 100 percent recycled or responsibly sourced wood fibers . 19 And there’s still no plastic wrap around thebox.

Safari Enhanced Private Browsing locks browsing windows when they’re not being used, blocks known trackers from loading, and removes trackingURLs.

Passkeys eliminate the need for passwords on apps and websites by using unique digital keys. Just use TouchID or FaceID to authenticate. Simple andsecure.

The Health app makes it easy for you to access your health and fitness information — and securely share access with apps, relatives, anddoctors.

What matters to you matters to Apple, too. From privacy protections that give you more control over your data. To using more recycled materials that minimize environmental impact. To creating built‑in features that make iPhone accessible toall.

Hardware sensors and advanced motion algorithms identify signs of a crash , like sudden shifts in speed and direction, or changes in cabin pressure caused by deployingairbags.

Remember, it can take from 15 seconds to more than a minute to get through depending onconditions.

To save time, iPhone front-loads important questions to assess your situation . Just tap to respond. Then iPhone will show you where to point your phone to stay connected and avoid obstructions likemountains.

If you’ve tried calling 911 but don’t have cell service or Wi‑Fi, you can use iPhone to text emergency services oversatellite . 14

Once you reply, you’ll be connected with a AAA roadside assistance provider, who can send someone with the right equipment to help get you moving again. Don’t have a membership? No worries. It all works, even if you’re not amember. 16

First, start a new text to Roadside Assistance and follow the easy onscreen steps to see how to connect — and stay connected — to a satellite . Then tap to answer a few key questions, like what model of car you have and what kind of help you need.

If your car breaks down and you’re off the beaten path without cell service or Wi‑Fi, you can still use iPhone to get help . 14

iPhone also has Emergency SOS via satellite 14 and Crash Detection 15 , two vital safety features that have helped savelives.

New Roadside Assistance via satellite 14 can get you help for things like a flat tire or a dead battery, even when you’re off thegrid.

Even with so many advanced new features, iPhone15Pro still gives you amazing all‑day batterylife.

iPhone15Pro is the first smartphone with Thread radio , which will allow you to directly control your Thread‑enabled smart homedevices.

eSIM simplifies traveling. Just activate an eSIM for the country you’re visiting before you go. Or when youarrive. 10

To enable Precision Finding, friends with iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro can share their location only with you using Find My. It’s simple — and private.

Want to find a friend in a crowded train station or busy park? Look no further than PrecisionFinding for FindMy friends. It’s powered by the second‑generation UltraWideband chip, 9 now with three times greater range, so it can lead you right tothem.

iPhone15Pro lets you shoot ProRes video directly to external storage, so you can quickly switch drives and keep your iPhone camera rolling on set . Want to capture slow motion Hollywood style? Now you can record ProRes 4K at 60 fps to an external SSD.

Now you can connect USB‑C gear like thumb drives, fast external storage, 4K displays, and microphones. And you can charge AppleWatch or AirPods from youriPhone. 7

USB‑C with USB 3 5 gives you up to 10Gb/s, so you can transfer your masterful ProRes videos, just likethat .

And with all‑new Wi‑Fi 6E 6 you'll get two times faster wireless speeds . So you can upload, download, and transfer files inaflash.

The new USB‑C connector lets you charge your Mac or iPad with the same cable you use to charge iPhone15Pro . Bye‑bye, cableclutter.

iPhone15Pro is the first iPhone to support USB3, 5 for a huge leap in data transfer speeds and faster pro workflows than everbefore.

Whatever you’re doing, the Action button is at the ready. Launch Camera to catch a spontaneous selfie. Record an instant voice memo. You can even select Shortcut to open an app or run a series of tasks like switching on the lights in your living room and playingmusic.

By default, the Action button is set to toggle between Ring and Silent modes . If you choose a different action, you can use ControlCenter to mute or use Focus filters to automatically set your iPhone tosilent.

The all‑new Action button is a fast track to your favorite feature . Once you set the one you want, just press and hold to launch theaction.

Using intelligent image stabilization, our new guide helps you line up super‑zoomed‑in shots . It will come in handy now that you have up to 25x digital zoom to play with.

To support the tetraprism design, we pioneered a 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus module that moves in all three directions. Our most advanced stabilization system ever delivers twice as many microadjustments asbefore.

We created a state‑of‑the‑art tetraprism design — a folded glass structure below the lens — to reflect light rays four times over . This allows light to travel for longer in the same space, giving you a new focal length that really goes thedistance.

Now you can take sharper close‑ups from farther away — like a phenomenal photo of your friend or a goal in your kid’s soccermatch.

For iPhone15ProMax, we designed a 5x Telephoto camera with the longest optical zoom of any iPhone ever to fit in our compact Pro camerasystem.

Make memories come alive with spatial videos. iPhone15Pro can shoot 3D videos using the advanced Ultra Wide and Main cameras, so you can relive your favorite moments on AppleVisionPro.

iPhone15Pro is the first smartphone to support ACES — AcademyColorEncoding System — a global color standard for major movie productions. Do your thing,directors.

New Log encoding makes ProRes even more powerful , enabling more range and flexibility for visual effects and color grading inpost.

Cinematic mode automatically shifts the focus to the most important subject in a scene. And now you can master compelling close‑ups with the new 2x optical‑quality zoom.Bravo.

The TrueDepth camera also uses the latest Smart HDR, Night mode, and portrait enhancements. So you’ll get your best selfiesyet .

When lighting is bright or uneven, the latest Smart HDR intelligently optimizes for both your subject and the background— giving you photos with gorgeous color and more accurate skin tones .

It’s not just portraits that benefit from the Photonic Engine. Night mode now lets you see your subjects more clearly in darker scenes with increased dynamicrange.

And you can even shift the focus between subjects after you take a shot .

In Portrait mode, you can use continuous zoom to move in nice and close .

The Photonic Engine supercharges your portraits , giving you beautiful detail, true-to-life color, zero shutter lag, and up to two times better low-light performance.

Now you can choose your default Main camera lens — 24 mm, 28 mm, or 35 mm — all without having to carry around extra gear. That’s the power of computationalphotography.

48MP HEIF gives you four times more resolution than before , in a format that’s ready to share. Or shoot in 48MP ProRAW for precise control over color, detail, and dynamicrange.

For the moments when you want to prioritize detail, you have more pro options to choosefrom .

The new Photonic Engine combines the best pixels from a super‑high‑resolution image with another that’s optimized for light capture. So you automatically get 24MP photos — that’s twice the resolution than before — for everyday shots with extradetail.

The advanced quad‑pixel sensor makes the most of 48 megapixels by adapting to what you’re shooting, so you get low‑light photos with phenomenal detail . It also lets you scoot in closer with an additional 2xTelephoto.

You’ll see the improvements in your portraits. And now you no longer have to switch to Portrait mode. If your subject is a person, dog, or cat, iPhone automatically captures depth information. So you can choose to instantly see your photo as a portrait , with an artful blur effect. Or later in the Photosapp.

The 48MP Main camera is more advanced than ever, capturing super‑high‑resolution photos with a new level of detail andcolor .

With iPhone15Pro, you have multiple focal lengths to work with. It’s like having seven pro lenses in your pocket , everywhere yougo.

From dramatic framing flexibility to next-generation portraits, see what you can do with our most powerful iPhone camerasystem.

MetalFX Upscaling combines the performance of the GPU and the NeuralEngine to produce high‑resolution graphics while using much less power . So you can game on andon.

iPhone15Pro uses hardware-accelerated ray tracing for the first time — that’s up to four times faster than software‑based ray tracing, delivering more fluid graphics and true‑to‑life lighting . It’s the fastest ray‑tracing performance in asmartphone.

Mobile games will look and feel so immersive , with incredibly detailed environments and more realistic characters. And with industry-leading speed and efficiency, A17Pro takes fast and runs with it.

A17 Pro is an entirely new class of iPhone chip that delivers our best graphics performance byfar .

StandBy 4 turns your iPhone into a new, full-screen experience with glanceable information you can see from a distance. Just set it on its side while charging to display the time, showcase your favorite photos, or keep an eye on your widgets. Thanks to the Always‑On display, it’s persistent. But at night, the screen dims so you can sleepeasy.

With the Always-On display , your LockScreen stays glanceable, so you don’t have to tap it to stay in the know. Using smart algorithms, iPhone detects when it’s in your pocket or face down and goes dark to save batterylife.

Dynamic Island bubbles up alerts and LiveActivities — so you don’t miss them while you’re doing something else. You can easily track your next ride, sports scores, flight status, andmore.

iPhone15Pro has an advanced Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion . It ramps up refresh rates to 120Hz when you need exceptional graphics performance. And ramps down to save power when youdon’t.

The internal frame is also made from 100% recycled aluminum , which contributes to our overall usage of recycled materials and helps us work toward our 2030 climategoals.

The titanium band is bonded with a new internal aluminum frame through solid‑state diffusion. This is an industry‑first innovation, using a thermomechanical process that joins these two metals with incrediblestrength .

New contoured edges and the thinnest borders ever on iPhone make it even more comfortable to hold in yourhand.

Titanium has one of the best strength‑to‑weight ratios of any metal, making these our lightest Pro models ever . You’ll notice the difference the moment you pick oneup.

iPhone15Pro is the first iPhone to feature an aerospace‑grade titanium design , using the same alloy that spacecraft use for missions toMars.

FAQs

Specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with the brand new 3nm A17 Pro chipset, while the iPhone 15 Plus has been left with the 4nm A16 Bionic previously found in the iPhone 14 Pro. The Pro Max chipset is therefore much faster and even more efficient.

The big difference is that the 15 is stuck on a fixed 60Hz refresh rate while the 15 Pro has a variable 120Hz plus an always-on display. It's not the end of the world and you may turn off these battery-hungry features, but it does mean scrolling is a lot smoother on the Pro.

It would potentially help you understand how Apple iPhone 15 Pro stands against Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and which one should you buy The current lowest price found for Apple iPhone 15 Pro is ₹1,27,990 and for Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is ₹1,48,900. The details of both of these products were last updated on Apr 14, 2024.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are Apple's current high-end flagship iPhones, sold alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The devices launched on Friday, September 22, and they are about halfway through their product cycle. Now continues to be a good time to buy an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It will only be worth getting the ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ Plus over the ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ Max if you want a lighter device, do not care for the "Pro" rear camera setup or features like ProMotion and the always-on display, or cannot justify the $300 to upgrade to the high-end flagship model.

Most years, the only reason to opt for an iPhone Pro Max is to get a larger screen and more battery life. However, this time around, the iPhone 15 Pro Max pulls out farther ahead of its little sibling thanks to an improved 5x optical zoom on its telephoto lens that has no downside.

The bottom line: The iPhone 15 Pro is a worthwhile upgrade coming from the iPhone 12 Pro, but you should really only upgrade if you're starting to feel performance and battery life slowing down.

That said, someone who is upgrading from an older iPhone, especially one that was not in the "Pro Max" category, will notice a huge improvement in features and performance – especially since you'll now have access to a larger display, a longer battery life, a faster processor and, if your previous iPhone was several ...

Upgrading to the iPhone 15 will not only mean getting access to new features, but you'll also experience significantly longer battery life, a larger screen and 5G network speeds.

The Pro versions share the same camera hardware, with the exception of the telephoto lens that both models have but which is 3x (72mm equivalent) on the iPhone 15 Pro and 5x (120mm equivalent) on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes,2 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design — a first for iPhone. This premium alloy — the same used in spacecraft — has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making this Apple's lightest Pro lineup ever.

There have been several reports of the iPhone 15 Pro running warmer than expected. Apple addressed the issue back in September last year, stating a possible cause was due to third-party apps, and a supposed fix was released in iOS 17.1.

AT&T customers on a qualifying unlimited plan can save up to $700 on the iPhone 15 or up to $1,000 on the 15 Pro and Pro Max with an eligible trade-in and buy on an installment plan.

I have one question is the iphone 15 regular pro or pro max waterproof? Apple states all the 15s can tolerate submersion in water to 18 meters for up to 30 minutes. While that technically is not waterproof (due to time limit) it certainly qualifies as highly water resistant.

Released in late 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bigger version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Compared to the iPhone 14 Plus, the Pro Max has a better, brighter faster and always-on display. It also has a significantly better camera system.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: verdict



Thanks to its much better battery life, the iPhone 15 Plus is arguably the better phone overall, but it also costs more, and not everyone will want its larger screen. Overall though, these are very similar handsets, so if you like one you'll probably like the other too.

The iPhone 15 Pro measures a tighter 5.77 by 2.78 by 0.32 inches with a weight of 6.60 ounces. The iPhone 15 Plus is actually the largest of the bunch at 6.33 by 3.06 by 0.31 inches and 7.09 ounces, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max a touch smaller at 6.29 by 3.02 by 0.32 inches, but heavier with a weight of 7.81 ounces.