iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (2024)

Enter A17 Pro.
Game‑changing chip. Groundbreaking
performance.
Titanium.
So strong. So light. So Pro.
iPhone15ProMax has the longest optical zoom in iPhoneever. Far out.
All-new Action button.
What will yours do?
Take a closer look.
- View in your space
6.1” iPhone15Pro2 in four colors6.7” iPhone15ProMax2 and
6.1” iPhone15Pro2 in Natural Titanium6.7” iPhone15ProMax2 and
6.1” iPhone15Pro2 in Blue Titanium6.7” iPhone15ProMax2 and
6.1” iPhone15Pro2 in White Titanium6.7” iPhone15ProMax2 and
6.1” iPhone15Pro2 in Black Titanium
iPhone15Pro in Natural TitaniumiPhone15Pro in Blue TitaniumiPhone15Pro in White TitaniumiPhone15Pro in Black TitaniumiPhone15ProMax in Natural TitaniumiPhone15ProMax in Blue TitaniumiPhone15ProMax in White TitaniumiPhone15ProMax in Black Titanium
Click and turn
to explore iPhone.Tap and turn
to explore iPhone.
Explore the fullstory.
Design and Display
iPhone.
Forged in titanium.
iPhone15Pro is the first iPhone to feature an aerospace‑grade titanium design, using the same alloy that spacecraft use for missions toMars.
Titanium has one of the best strength‑to‑weight ratios of any metal, making these our lightest Pro models ever. You’ll notice the difference the moment you pick oneup.
iPhone.
Forged in titanium.
The beautiful, fine‑brushed finish on the titanium bands is achieved through precision machining, sanding, brushing, andblasting.
New contoured edges and the thinnest borders ever on iPhone make it even more comfortable to hold in yourhand.
The titanium band is bonded with a new internal aluminum frame through solid‑state diffusion. This is an industry‑first innovation, using a thermomechanical process that joins these two metals with incrediblestrength.
The internal frame is also made from 100% recycled aluminum, which contributes to our overall usage of recycled materials and helps us work toward our 2030 climategoals.
Trifecta of tough.
A strong titanium band.
The toughest back glass in a smartphone. And a Ceramic Shield front that’s even tougher than any smartphoneglass.
Remarkably resistant.
iPhone is splash, water, and dust resistant.3 What arelief.
A display of trueintelligence.
iPhone15Pro has an advanced Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. It ramps up refresh rates to 120Hz when you need exceptional graphics performance. And ramps down to save power when youdon’t.
Dynamic Island bubbles up alerts and LiveActivities — so you don’t miss them while you’re doing something else. You can easily track your next ride, sports scores, flight status, andmore.
With the Always-On display, your LockScreen stays glanceable, so you don’t have to tap it to stay in the know. Using smart algorithms, iPhone detects when it’s in your pocket or face down and goes dark to save batterylife.
StandBy for something special.
StandBy4 turns your iPhone into a new, full-screen experience with glanceable information you can see from a distance. Just set it on its side while charging to display the time, showcase your favorite photos, or keep an eye on your widgets. Thanks to the Always‑On display, it’s persistent. But at night, the screen dims so you can sleepeasy.
A17 Pro chip.
A17Pro chip.
A monster win
forgaming.
It’s here. The biggest redesign in the history of AppleGPUs.
Honkai: Star Rail
A17 Pro is an entirely new class of iPhone chip that delivers our best graphics performance byfar.
Mobile games will look and feel so immersive, with incredibly detailed environments and more realistic characters. And with industry-leading speed and efficiency, A17Pro takes fast and runs with it.
A17 Pro chip.
A monster win for gaming.
A new, Pro‑class GPU enables games not
seen before on anysmartphone.
iPhone15Pro uses hardware-accelerated ray tracing for the first time — that’s up to four times faster than software‑based ray tracing, delivering more fluid graphics and true‑to‑life lighting. It’s the fastest ray‑tracing performance in asmartphone.
MetalFX Upscaling combines the performance of the GPU and the NeuralEngine to produce high‑resolution graphics while using much less power. So you can game on andon.
A17 Pro GPU is up to 70% faster than the GPU in iPhone12Pro
Camera
A camera that captures your wildest imagination.
From dramatic framing flexibility to next-generation portraits, see what you can do with our most powerful iPhone camerasystem.
A green iguana, captured by the 48MP Maincamera
With iPhone15Pro, you have multiple focal lengths to work with. It’s like having seven pro lenses in your pocket, everywhere yougo.
0.5x Ultra Wide | Macro
0.5x Ultra Wide | 13 mm
1x Main | 24 mm
1x Main | 28 mm
1x Main | 35 mm
2x Telephoto | 48 mm
New 5x Telephoto | 120 mm
The 48MP Main camera is more advanced than ever, capturing super‑high‑resolution photos with a new level of detail andcolor.
You’ll see the improvements in your portraits. And now you no longer have to switch to Portrait mode. If your subject is a person, dog, or cat, iPhone automatically captures depth information. So you can choose to instantly see your photo as a portrait, with an artful blur effect. Or later in the Photosapp.
A camera that captures your wildest imagination.
48MP camera. Mega
powerful.
The advanced quad‑pixel sensor makes the most of 48 megapixels by adapting to what you’re shooting, so you get low‑light photos with phenomenal detail. It also lets you scoot in closer with an additional 2xTelephoto.
The new Photonic Engine combines the best pixels from a super‑high‑resolution image with another that’s optimized for light capture. So you automatically get 24MP photos — that’s twice the resolution than before — for everyday shots with extradetail.
For the moments when you want to prioritize detail, you have more pro options to choosefrom.
48MP HEIF gives you four times more resolution than before, in a format that’s ready to share. Or shoot in 48MP ProRAW for precise control over color, detail, and dynamicrange.
What’s your Mainmm?
Now you can choose your default Main camera lens — 24 mm, 28 mm, or 35 mm — all without having to carry around extra gear. That’s the power of computationalphotography.
24 mm
28 mm
35 mm
Next‑generation portraits.
The Photonic Engine supercharges your portraits, giving you beautiful detail, true-to-life color, zero shutter lag, and up to two times better low-light performance.
Now portraits can be LivePhotos, too.
In Portrait mode, you can use continuous zoom to move in nice and close.
And you can even shift the focus between subjects after you take a shot.
Magic is made behind the camera,too.
It’s not just portraits that benefit from the Photonic Engine. Night mode now lets you see your subjects more clearly in darker scenes with increased dynamicrange.
When lighting is bright or uneven, the latest Smart HDR intelligently optimizes for both your subject and the background— giving you photos with gorgeous color and more accurate skin tones.
The TrueDepth camera also uses the latest Smart HDR, Night mode, and portrait enhancements. So you’ll get your best selfiesyet.
Shift. Zoom. Steady.
And, cut.
Cinematic mode automatically shifts the focus to the most important subject in a scene. And now you can master compelling close‑ups with the new 2x optical‑quality zoom.Bravo.
Use Action mode to steady a really shaky handheldshot.
Pro video.
Now with morePro.
New Log encoding makes ProRes even more powerful, enabling more range and flexibility for visual effects and color grading inpost.
iPhone15Pro is the first smartphone to support ACES — AcademyColorEncoding System — a global color standard for major movie productions. Do your thing,directors.
Highest‑quality video in asmartphone
Spatial video capture comes toiPhone.
Take spatial videos on iPhone15Pro and relive them on AppleVisionPro.
Make memories come alive with spatial videos. iPhone15Pro can shoot 3D videos using the advanced Ultra Wide and Main cameras, so you can relive your favorite moments on AppleVisionPro.
How to record spatialvideos
5x Telephoto Zoom
120 mm of
pure Prozoom.
For iPhone15ProMax, we designed a 5x Telephoto camera with the longest optical zoom of any iPhone ever to fit in our compact Pro camerasystem.
Now you can take sharper close‑ups from farther away — like a phenomenal photo of your friend or a goal in your kid’s soccermatch.
120 mm of
pure Prozoom.
Tetraprism.
Even cooler thanitsounds.
We created a state‑of‑the‑art tetraprism design — a folded glass structure below the lens — to reflect light rays four times over. This allows light to travel for longer in the same space, giving you a new focal length that really goes thedistance.
To support the tetraprism design, we pioneered a 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus module that moves in all three directions. Our most advanced stabilization system ever delivers twice as many microadjustments asbefore.
Let your overlay be yourguide.
Using intelligent image stabilization, our new guide helps you line up super‑zoomed‑in shots. It will come in handy now that you have up to 25x digital zoom to play with.
Twice the zoom range of iPhone12ProMax
Twice the zoom range of iPhone12ProMax
Action Button
Get in on the Actionbutton.
The all‑new Action button is a fast track to your favorite feature. Once you set the one you want, just press and hold to launch theaction.
- Silent mode
- Focus
- Camera
- Flashlight
- Voice Memo
- Translate
- Magnifier
- Shortcut
- Accessibility
By default, the Action button is set to toggle between Ring and Silent modes. If you choose a different action, you can use ControlCenter to mute or use Focus filters to automatically set your iPhone tosilent.
Whatever you’re doing, the Action button is at the ready. Launch Camera to catch a spontaneous selfie. Record an instant voice memo. You can even select Shortcut to open an app or run a series of tasks like switching on the lights in your living room and playingmusic.
Connectivity
Gigablast
yourgigabits.
iPhone15Pro is the first iPhone to support USB3,5 for a huge leap in data transfer speeds and faster pro workflows than everbefore.
The new USB‑C connector lets you charge your Mac or iPad with the same cable you use to charge iPhone15Pro. Bye‑bye, cableclutter.
And with all‑new Wi‑Fi 6E6 you'll get two times faster wireless speeds. So you can upload, download, and transfer files inaflash.
Gigablast
yourgigabits.
USB‑C with USB 35 gives you up to 10Gb/s, so you can transfer your masterful ProRes videos, just likethat.
USB‑Convenient.
Now you can connect USB‑C gear like thumb drives, fast external storage, 4K displays, and microphones. And you can charge AppleWatch or AirPods from youriPhone.7
Charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes8 with the 20W USB‑C Power Adapter(sold separately).
Swap drives.
Keep filming.
And carryon.
iPhone15Pro lets you shoot ProRes video directly to external storage, so you can quickly switch drives and keep your iPhone camera rolling on set. Want to capture slow motion Hollywood style? Now you can record ProRes 4K at 60 fps to an external SSD.
Ah, there you are.
Want to find a friend in a crowded train station or busy park? Look no further than PrecisionFinding for FindMy friends. It’s powered by the second‑generation UltraWideband chip,9 now with three times greater range, so it can lead you right tothem.
To enable Precision Finding, friends with iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro can share their location only with you using Find My. It’s simple — and private.
The ultimate connections.
Wi‑Fi 6E6 gives you the fastest Wi‑Fi on iPhone — a speed boost that makes a bigdifference.
eSIM simplifies traveling. Just activate an eSIM for the country you’re visiting before you go. Or when youarrive.10
More on eSIM More on traveling with eSIM
5G provides a superfast experience so you can make high‑quality FaceTime calls, quickly download files, and play real‑time multiplayer games on thego.11
iPhone15Pro is the first smartphone with Thread radio, which will allow you to directly control your Thread‑enabled smart homedevices.
Battery
Battery life that’s positivelyPro.
Even with so many advanced new features, iPhone15Pro still gives you amazing all‑day batterylife.
Add a MagSafe Charger for fast, efficient wireless charging13
iPhone15ProMax has up to 9 more hours video playback than iPhone12ProMax
iPhone15Pro has up to 6 more hours video playback than iPhone12Pro
Safety
In an emergency,
iPhone has yourback.
New Roadside Assistance via satellite14 can get you help for things like a flat tire or a dead battery, even when you’re off thegrid.
iPhone also has Emergency SOS via satellite14 and Crash Detection15, two vital safety features that have helped savelives.
In an emergency,
iPhone has your back.
Introducing Roadside
Assistance viasatellite.
If your car breaks down and you’re off the beaten path without cell service or Wi‑Fi, you can still use iPhone to get help.14
First, start a new text to Roadside Assistance and follow the easy onscreen steps to see how to connect — and stay connected — to a satellite. Then tap to answer a few key questions, like what model of car you have and what kind of help you need.
Once you reply, you’ll be connected with a AAA roadside assistance provider, who can send someone with the right equipment to help get you moving again. Don’t have a membership? No worries. It all works, even if you’re not amember.16
Roadside Assistance via satellite is included for free for two years with iPhone15Pro
Emergency SOS
via satellite.
If you’ve tried calling 911 but don’t have cell service or Wi‑Fi, you can use iPhone to text emergency services oversatellite.14
To save time, iPhone front-loads important questions to assess your situation. Just tap to respond. Then iPhone will show you where to point your phone to stay connected and avoid obstructions likemountains.
Remember, it can take from 15 seconds to more than a minute to get through depending onconditions.
Crash
Detection.
iPhone can detect a severe car crash and call for help if youcan’t.15
Hardware sensors and advanced motion algorithms identify signs of a crash, like sudden shifts in speed and direction, or changes in cabin pressure caused by deployingairbags.
Then iPhone can call 911 and notify your emergency contacts. Precision dual‑frequency GPS helps relay your locationaccurately.
Over 1 million hours of real‑world driving and crash data helps iPhone recognize accidents
Values
Designed to
make a difference.
What matters to you matters to Apple, too. From privacy protections that give you more control over your data. To using more recycled materials that minimize environmental impact. To creating built‑in features that make iPhone accessible toall.
Designed to
make
a
difference.
Privacy. That’siPhone.
The Health app makes it easy for you to access your health and fitness information — and securely share access with apps, relatives, anddoctors.
Passkeys eliminate the need for passwords on apps and websites by using unique digital keys. Just use TouchID or FaceID to authenticate. Simple andsecure.
Safari Enhanced Private Browsing locks browsing windows when they’re not being used, blocks known trackers from loading, and removes trackingURLs.
More on Apple and Privacy
Big steps
toward a smaller
footprint.
iPhone15Pro contains more recycled materials thanever:
100 percent recycled cobalt in thebattery17
100 percent recycled gold in the USB‑Cconnector
100 percent recycled copper foil in the MagSafe inductive charger
Now 99 percent of iPhone packaging is fiber based,18 with 100 percent recycled or responsibly sourced wood fibers.19 And there’s still no plastic wrap around thebox.
Our stores, offices, and data centers are already carbon neutral. By 2030, our products — and your carbon footprint from using them — will be,too.
More on Apple and the Environment
iPhone for all.
If you’re at risk of losing your ability to speak, Personal Voice lets you create a voice that sounds like you, so you can communicate with it using Live Speech for calls and conversations.
Magnifier helps users with vision disabilities learn about their surroundings. For example, Point and Speak20 in Magnifier reads each label you point toward to help you interact with objects like electrical appliances.
VoiceOver is a screen reader that tells people who are blind or have low vision exactly what’s happening on iPhone. It can describe friends, objects, text, photos, and even graphs in greatdetail.
Pro tip: you can get to your favorite accessibility feature faster if you assign it to the Actionbutton
More on built-in Accessibility features
iOS17.
Style it out. Swap it over. Sticker it up.
Contact Poster. Create your own poster that contacts will see when you call. Pick a favorite pic or Memoji, pair it with a favorite font, and there you have it — your very own callingcard.
NameDrop. Want to swap contact info with someone? Just bring your iPhone close to theirs. You can both choose what you want to share, and the information transfersinstantly.
LiveStickers. Touch and hold an object in a photo to lift it from the background and create a sticker. Add effects like Puffy and Shiny. Or create animated stickers from LivePhotos.
Find out more about iOS17
Significant
others.
Misplaced your iPhone? The latest AppleWatch models can show you its approximate distance and direction.21 To set up a group photo on your iPhone, join the group and use AppleWatch as a viewfinder to snap the shot. And when you take a call on your AppleWatch, just tap your iPhone to continue the conversationthere.
You can answer calls or messages from your iPhone directly on your Mac. Copy images, video, or text from your iPhone, then paste into another app on your nearby Mac. And with iCloud, you can access your favorite files from either your iPhone orMac.
Set up AirPods on iPhone with just a tap. You’ll love Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control to provide the best listening experience across different environments and interactions throughout theday.
Keep exploring iPhone.
Explore all iPhone
New
iPhone15Pro
Available in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium
1
Currently viewingiPhone 15 ProBuy
A17Pro chip
with 6-core GPU
Pro camera system
Our most advanced 48MP Main camera
3x or 5x Telephoto camera
Ultra Wide camera
Up to 29 hours video playback24
New
iPhone15
Available in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black
1
Learn moreBuy
A16Bionic chip
with 5-core GPU
Advanced dual-camera system
48MP Main camera
2x Telephoto
Ultra Wide camera
Up to 26 hours video playback24
Compare all iPhone models
