iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences (2024)

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences (1)

iPhone 15

Weight:171g
Dimensions:147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm
Screen size:6.1-inch
Resolution:1179 x 2556
CPU:A16 Bionic
RAM:6GB
Storage:128GB/256GB/512GB
Battery:3,349mAh
Rear camera:48MP+12MP
Front camera:12MP

The iPhone 15 looks almost as premium as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and like that phone it has a Dynamic Island and USB-C. But its dual-lens camera, 60Hz screen, and older chipset are all a step behind. Still, it also costs a lot less.

For

  • Dynamic Island
  • 48MP main camera
  • A16 Bionic chipset

Against

  • No zoom lens
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Can run a little hot

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Weight:221g
Dimensions:159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3mm
Screen size:6.7-inch
Resolution:1290 x 2796
CPU:A17 Pro
RAM:8GB
Storage:256GB/512GB/1TB
Battery:4,441mAh
Rear camera:48MP+12MP+12MP
Front camera:12MP

Apple's top iPhone has numerous features that you won't get on the iPhone 15, including a telephoto lens, an Action button, and a 120Hz screen. But there's a high price for these upgrades.

For

  • Gorgeous design
  • Excellent photography
  • Cutting-edge performance

Against

  • High starting price
  • Charging should be faster
  • Still not the best zoom

Of Apple's four latest iPhones, the iPhone 15 is the entry-level model, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the top model, with the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro filling out the middle.

We don’t expect too many people will be deciding between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as these are vastly different handsets at very different prices. But comparing them can give you an idea of just how varied Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup is.

Below, we’ve looked at all the key aspects of the iPhone 15 vs the iPhone 15 Pro Max, to see how they stack up based both on specs and our impressions in our iPhone 15 review and our iPhone 15 Pro Max review.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: specs comparison

We'll look closer at these two phones below, but first, here's a simple specs comparison so you can see some of the similarities and differences at a glance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: specs
iPhone 15iPhone 15 Pro Max
Display:6.1-inch OLED6.7-inch OLED
Resolution: 1179 x 2556 pixels1290 x 2796 pixels
Refresh rate:60HzAdaptive 1-120Hz
Chipset:A16 BionicA17 Pro
Rear cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 5x zoom
Front camera: 12MP12MP
RAM:6GB8GB
Storage:128GB, 256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery:3,349mAh4,441mAh

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: price and availability

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences (3)

Both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max went on sale on September 22, 2023, but at very different prices.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,499, for which you'll get 128GB of storage. There's also a 256GB version for $899 / £899 / AU$1,699, and a 512GB model for $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$2,049.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts with double the storage, costing $1,199.99 / £1,199 / AU$2,199 for 256GB, while a 512GB version will set you back $1,399.99 / £1,399 / AU$2,549, and a 1TB model costs $1,599.99 / £1,599 / AU$2,899.

So the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is $400 / £400 / AU$700 more, but you also get more storage for that money. When looking at the same storage levels, you'll pay $300 / £300 / AU$500 more for an iPhone 15 Pro Max than an iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: design and display

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences (4)

From the front, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max look quite similar, with both phones having a Dynamic Island rather than a notch. They also have slightly rounded sides, rather than the flat sides of the previous models, though the iPhone 15 has slightly larger bezels.

Flip them over though and there are some clear differences, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max having an extra camera lens.

Other differences include the presence of an Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is in place of a mute switch, the use of titanium rather than stainless steel in the Pro Max, and the colors: the iPhone 15 colors include black, pink, yellow, blue, and green, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available in black titanium, blue titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Of course, the biggest visual difference is simply their size, with the iPhone 15 having similar dimensions to the iPhone 14, at 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is much larger at 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3mm. It's also heavier, coming in at 221g to the iPhone 15's 171g.

However, both models do have an IP68 rating, meaning they're water and dust-resistant.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences (5)

The difference in their sizes is thanks to their differing screen sizes, with the iPhone 15 sporting a compact 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a large 6.7-inch screen.

That’s not the only screen difference either, as the iPhone 15 is lumbered with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. If you want an iPhone 15 model with an always-on display, then you’ll also have to opt for a model in the Pro line.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also has a higher resolution of 1290 x 2796, compared to 1179 x 2556 on the iPhone 15. But due to the size differences, they have roughly the same pixel density, of around 460 pixels per inch. They can also both reach the same levels of brightness, topping out at 2,000 nits, and both have OLED screens.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: cameras

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences (6)

Both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max have a 48MP main camera, but the iPhone 15’s camera has a smaller sensor, so isn't quite as good. Both phones also have a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

But that’s all the cameras the iPhone 15 has on the back, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a telephoto camera too, one with a periscope design allowing for 5x optical zoom, which is longer distance than the 3x telephoto camera on the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the iPhone 15 Pro.

That extra lens makes it a much better photographic option than the standard iPhone 15, though the two phones both have a 12MP single-lens selfie camera.

In our review, we noted that with the iPhone 15 "a nice big main camera leap is paired with some truly impressive computational photography," while of the iPhone 15 Pro Max we said: "This is the best collection of cameras I have ever used on an iPhone." So it's clear which is best, but both phones impress on the photography front.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: performance

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences (7)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has an advantage when it comes to performance, as this phone uses Apple's new A17 Pro chipset, while the standard iPhone 15 has inherited the A16 Bionic previously used by the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The A17 Pro has a 10% more powerful CPU and a 20% faster GPU, so it's a significant upgrade, and it's joined by 8GB of RAM (compared to just 6GB in the standard iPhone 15).

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: These are the top features

It's worth noting though that even the standard iPhone 15 is a powerful phone, and can handle most tasks amd games with ease.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: battery

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences (8)

The iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,441mAh one, so the latter phone's battery is bigger, which is fitting since it also has a bigger screen.

That larger size does translate to better life though, with Apple claiming you'll get up to 29 hours of video playback with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and just 20 hours with the iPhone 15.

That's in line with our own results, with our reviews finding that the iPhone 15 could last for about 15 hours of mixed-use, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max made it through 28 hours.

Both iPhone 15 models charge via USB-C though, and both support wireless charging.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: verdict

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a bigger screen than the iPhone 15, along with a higher refresh rate, a more premium construction, an Action button, an extra camera lens, a bigger battery (offering longer life), a more powerful chipset, and more RAM.

Of course, the trade-off is that it costs a whole lot more than the standard iPhone 15, a phone that offers many of the core iPhone 15 line features (including a Dynamic Island and a USB-C port) at a much lower price. The iPhone 15’s smaller screen may also prove more appealing to some buyers.

So there are a lot of differences here, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max certainly comes out on top overall, as you’d expect, but it’s priced accordingly.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences (9)

James Rogerson

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James alsocontributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

IPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the key differences? ›

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: verdict

What is the difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Max? ›

If you're someone who prefers a smaller device that is easier to use one-handed, then the iPhone 15 Pro is the best choice. If you want a larger screen, a bigger battery, and a better zoom lens, then the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the better option.

What does the iPhone 15 do differently? ›

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have a few special new hardware features that you should know about to make the most of your new phone, including five amazing cameras, a new action button and charging at USB 3.0 speeds.

Is the iPhone 15 Pro better than the 15 plus? ›

Overall winner: iPhone 15 Pro

With an insanely powerful A17 Pro chip, a lightweight titanium design, and a pro-level camera system, the iPhone 15 Pro delivers a lot of perks for only $100 more than the iPhone 15 Plus, making it not only a more impressive iPhone but also better value for your money.

Is it worth upgrading to iPhone 15 Pro Max? ›

But you should definitely consider upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro Max if you've been hanging on to an older edition of the iPhone, or if you're using the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, or iPhone 14 Pro and want to take advantage of the larger and more vibrant display of the Pro Max model, or its camera features.

What will be different about the iPhone 15 Pro Max? ›

iPhone 15 Pro Max Intro

It's the only iPhone to have the new 5x telephoto camera, and it packs a processor that will actually be running console-grade games. Plus, it's still a battery champ, lasting much longer then the smaller iPhone 15 Pro version.

Will iPhone 15 have big changes? ›

The Dynamic Island, USB-C and the upgraded camera are the iPhone 15's biggest changes. But for most people, these features likely aren't enough to justify shelling out $799.

Which model of iPhone 15 is best? ›

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is not just the best camera iPhone but will likely end up being the best camera smartphone overall and is the right choice for those who want nothing but the best. If you are a gamer, go with the Pro Max, which not only offers a smoother display but is also capable of running AAA titles.

What is the black thing at top of iPhone 15? ›

To make that space more useful, Apple has turned the notch into an interactive feature called the Dynamic Island for the latest iPhone models. The Dynamic Island was only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but it is now available on all iPhone 15 models.

What does iPhone 15 have that 14 does not? ›

Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 deliver impressive performance. However, the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip on iPhone 15 is a definite upgrade. This superfast A16 Bionic chipset supports all of the phone's advanced features like computational photography, Dynamic Island, and Voice Isolation for phone calls.

Is iPhone 15 Plus or Pro Max better? ›

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the ultimate iPhone, and a better phone in most ways than the iPhone 15 Plus. But it also costs a lot more, and its screen is no bigger. So, if all you want is a big iPhone, go for that.

Is it worth it to buy iPhone 15? ›

The much-coveted iPhone 15

Apple has a knack for making us want the latest and greatest, and the iPhone 15 is no exception. It boasts impressive upgrades, like a stellar camera, lightning-fast processing, and a dazzling display.

What is good about iPhone 15? ›

Pros: fast, good camera, good screen now with dynamic island, great size, USB-C, great battery life, long software support, Face ID. Cons: no telephoto camera, screen slower than competition and 15 Pro, no always-on display mode, dull colour choice, more repairable design restricted by software locks.

How old is iPhone 15 Pro Max? ›

Pre-orders began on September 15, 2023, and the devices were made available to the general public on September 22, 2023. Like the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, the 15 Pro and Pro Max replace the proprietary Lightning connector with USB-C to comply with European Union mandates.

Is the iPhone 15 waterproof? ›

These ratings show that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are highly resistant to solids and liquids. The IP68 rating means these phones are resistant to small solid particles like dust or sand and can be immersed in fresh water for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of six meters (about 19 feet).

Is iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max the same size? ›

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro actually share the same display size: 6.1 inches. If you want something bigger (e.g., 6.7 inches), consider getting the iPhone 15 Plus or the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max share the same screen size, they do not have the same display tech.

Is the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max the same size? ›

That means a 2,556 x 1,179-pixel screen for the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and 2,796 x 1,290 pixels for the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That works out to 460 pixels per inch (ppi) for both.

What is the difference between pro and max iPhone? ›

As mentioned, the display size is a key difference, with the iPhone 15 Pro featuring a 6.1-inch display while the Pro Max gets a 6.7-inch display. Your desired application will ultimately inform which model might suit you best, whether that be gaming, watching movies, or just everyday general phone use.

