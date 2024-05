iPhone 15 Pro en iPhone 15 Pro Max (2024)

iPhone15Pro in naturel titaniumiPhone15Pro in blauw titaniumiPhone15Pro in wit titaniumiPhone15Pro in zwart titaniumiPhone15ProMax in naturel titaniumiPhone15ProMax in blauw titaniumiPhone15ProMax in wit titaniumiPhone15ProMax in zwart titanium

FAQs

If you're someone who prefers a smaller device that is easier to use one-handed, then the iPhone 15 Pro is the best choice. If you want a larger screen, a bigger battery, and a better zoom lens, then the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the better option.

If you're someone who prefers a smaller device that is easier to use one-handed, then the iPhone 15 Pro is the best choice. If you want a larger screen, a bigger battery, and a better zoom lens, then the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the better option.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are Apple's current high-end flagship iPhones, sold alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The devices launched on Friday, September 22, and they are about halfway through their product cycle. Now continues to be a good time to buy an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB, Natural Titanium - Unlocked (Renewed) Typical price: $1,118.90 Details This is determined using the 90-day median price paid by customers for the product on Amazon. We exclude prices paid by customers for the product during a limited time deal. Learn more Price: $1,065.95 You Save: $52.95 (5%)

The iPhone XS is five years old, and its age is showing. Upgrading to the iPhone 15 will not only mean getting access to new features, but you'll also experience significantly longer battery life, a larger screen and 5G network speeds.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max represents the most you can get out of an ‌iPhone‌ with the best possible battery life, but that does not necessarily translate into a worthwhile purchase for all users. Some users may prefer a 3x optical zoom over a 5x optical zoom, in which case the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is a better choice.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes,2 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design — a first for iPhone. This premium alloy — the same used in spacecraft — has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making this Apple's lightest Pro lineup ever.

The bottom line: The iPhone 15 Pro is a worthwhile upgrade coming from the iPhone 12 Pro, but you should really only upgrade if you're starting to feel performance and battery life slowing down.

That said, someone who is upgrading from an older iPhone, especially one that was not in the "Pro Max" category, will notice a huge improvement in features and performance – especially since you'll now have access to a larger display, a longer battery life, a faster processor and, if your previous iPhone was several ...

This iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro deep-dive comparative analysis will give you clarity on what, exactly, are the differences between the two phones. After all, the iPhone 15 costs $800, but the iPhone 15 Pro is more expensive at $1,000.

iPhone 15 Pro Max



When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.69 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).

Several models of the iPhone 15 series have been sold out for weeks and delivery dates being bandied about even go into November. While this can be attributed to high demand, there is another reason behind this shortage - scalpers.

I have one question is the iphone 15 regular pro or pro max waterproof? Apple states all the 15s can tolerate submersion in water to 18 meters for up to 30 minutes. While that technically is not waterproof (due to time limit) it certainly qualifies as highly water resistant.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ models are rumored to benefit from a moderate improvement in processing power thanks to an all-new A18 chip with a more power Neural Engine to support exclusive generative AI capabilities. We are also expecting 33% more memory and Wi-Fi 6E support.

So if you're cost conscious, you will not regret buying the iPhone 14. But you really should buy the 15. Apple has made it clear that the Dynamic Island and USB-C are the way of the future for the company, and it will only continue to expand those capabilities year in and year out.

The main difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models is the size of the display. The iPhone 15 Pro measures 147mm x 71 mm x 8mm while the Pro Max model is taller at 160mm and slightly wider at 77mm.

If you're trying to decide between the 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max, that 5x telephoto on the Pro Max is compelling. But if you don't take a lot of zoomed in photos, it might be best to stick with the smaller Pro size.

Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro has a better camera system. If taking better zoomed-in shots are important to you, it'd be worth it to shell out an extra $200. If you enjoy mobile gaming, with the iPhone 15 Pro getting a GPU boost from its A17 Pro chipset, the upper-tier model is a better choice for you.

The iPhone 15 Pro brings numerous improvements compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, including a lighter titanium build, the Action button for programming shortcuts, a USB-C port for universal charging and a camera that can capture photos at 24 megapixels by default.