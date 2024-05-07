[100% Work] How to Factory Reset Phone with Broken Screen? (2024)

Category: Unlock iPhone October 16, 2023 3 mins read

"How to factory reset iPhone with broken screen?"

Should always be on your mind when disposing of an iPhone with a broken screen. Many people who neglected to factory reset their broken-screen iPhones later faced with the following data security concerns:

Unauthorized breach, sharing, or transfer of public or private information.

Unauthorized breach, sharing, or transfer of public or private information. Impersonation, identity theft, and character assassination.

Impersonation, identity theft, and character assassination. Unauthorized use of personal information such as credit/debit card details, date of birth, social security number, names, etc.

All these aforementioned concerns are preventable, and the preventive measure to take shall be discussed in the following paragraphs.

iMyFone LockWiper Now download iMyFone LockWiper to unlock broken iPhone without passwords. Try It Free

In this article: Part 1. 2 Solutions to Factory Reset Phone with Broken Screen

1. Factory Reset iPhone with Broken Screen Using iMyFone LockWiper



2. Factory Reset Phone with Broken Screen Using iCloud

Part 2. 2 Ways to Backup iOS Data Before Factory Resetting iPhone

1. How to Back Up iPhone with Broken Screen via iTunes



2. How to Back Up iPhone with Broken Screen via iMyFone iTransor

Part 1. 2 Solutions to Factory Reset Phone with Broken Screen

"How to factory reset an iPhone with broken screen" cannot be fully discussed without giving sound tips/solutions to solving the problem. We've discussed 2 safe and easy ways to factory reset an iPhone with a broken screen in the following paragraphs.

1 Factory Reset iPhone with Broken Screen Using iMyFone LockWiper

Factory resetting an iPhone with a broken screen is almost impossible, but there are still some tricks to factory reset an iPhone with a broken screen. iMyFone LockWiper iOS passcode unlocker is a good tool for resetting a broken screen iPhone. LockWiper is useful in resetting a disabled or locked iPad or iPhone . As you don't need enter any password. So, if your iPhone screen is bad and not accessible. We highly recommend this tool for resetting a broken screen iPhone.

LockWiper Factory Reset iPhone with Broken Screen Only require simple clicks to factory reset an iPhone with a broken screen.

Enjoy all features after factory reset a broken iPhone.

Also easily unlock a 4-digit and 6-digit passcode, a Touch ID or Face ID from a locked iPhone/iPad.

and 6-digit passcode, a or from a locked iPhone/iPad. Support the latest iOS version, including iOS 16. Try It Free Buy Now

Here are Video and Steps to Reset Broken Screen iPhone with LockWiper.

Step 1: Download and install iMyFone LockWiper on your PC. Launch it. Then choose “Start” and connect your iPhone with your computer

Step 2: LockWiper will show you the guide to boot your iPhone in DFU mode. Just follow the guide which is match your iPhone model to get into DFU Mode.

Step 3: Before downloading the firmware package, please check your device model or correct it manually if it is wrong. Then click “Download.”

Step 4: After the firmware package is downloaded, click on “Start to Verify.”

Step 5: If the verification succeeds, click on “Start Unlock” to begin the unlocking process.

Step 6: Please read the notice carefully and enter “000000” to double confirm you are agreeing to unlock your device, then click “Unlock.”. What you need to do next is to wait for it to complete the unlock process.

As you can see, it's easy to use LockWiper to reset your broken screen iPhone. If you have a idevice with broken screen and you want to reset it. Feel free to donwnload it and have a try.

Try It Free Buy Now

Note Reset/Erase iPhone without Apple ID Password [2023 Updated] 4 Ways to Find Apple ID Password [Solved] Unlock iPhone Passcode without Losing Data How to Remove MDM Profile from iPhone/iPad

2 Factory Reset Phone with Broken Screen Using iCloud

Factory resetting an iPhone through iCloud’s Find My iPhone feature has always been a good way to prevent data breach especially for missing or stolen iPhones. This service is also suitable for erasing iPhones with broken screens. However, before this could work, you’ll need to have enabled your Find My iPhone iCloud feature on the iPhone before the screen broke.

Hence, if your Find My iPhone is enabled, you can follow this steps to factory reset your iPhone:

Step 1: Visit www.iCloud.com, and log in with your Apple ID. Step 2: Click Find My iPhone > All Devices. Step 3: Select the screen-broken iPhone, and select Erase iPhone. This would perform a factory reset on the device.

Part 2. 2 Ways to Backup iOS Data Before Factory Resetting iPhone

Once you've made up your mind to factory reset your broken-screen iPhone, it’s pertinent to back up your recent files before erasing your phone storage memory. We've shared 2 ways to back up your iPhone: iTunes and iMyFone iTransor .

1 How to Back up iPhone with Broken Screen via iTunes

If you choose iTunes to be your backup method for a broken-screen iPhone, then you should follow these steps:

Step1: Launch iTunes on your PC/Mac, connect your iPhone to your PC/Mac and trust the computer on your iPhone. Learn how to trust a computer on iPhone with a broken screen.

Step 2: Select your iPhone from the top bar on iTunes window.

Step 3: Click Back Up Now.

Step 4: To check if iTunes backup is successfully completed click Summary. Look under Latest Backup to observe the date and time.

2 How to Back up iPhone with Broken Screen via iMyFone iTransor

A better method of backing up a screen-broken iPhone without iTunes is via iMyFone iTransor. This computer-based software can help you to freely transfer your media files as well as messages, contacts, WhatsApp and more from a screen-broken iPhone to a Mac or Windows computer.

iTransor offers the following key features in iOS data transfer:

Key Features: Two-way Data Backup : Back up all data or selectively backup data from iPhone to computer.

: Back up all data or selectively backup data from iPhone to computer. Backup and restore at anytime : Extract data from your backups and restore the backup data selectively.

: Extract data from your backups and restore the backup data selectively. Fully compatible latest versions: It is easy to use with multiple devices and iOS versions, even the latest iPhone and iOS 16.

Here you can learn more information about how to back up iPhone data with iMyFone iTransor.

Now you have learned how to factory reset phone with broken screen if you don't know the password. Here we highly recommend iMyFone LockWiper unlocker to fix your problem. The program can be downloaded for free, and you can take a free trial. Try it right now!

Try It Free Buy Now