Italian Lemon Pastry Cream Recipe (2024)

A rich and thick lightly scented lemon-infused pastry cream recipe made with eggs, milk, sugar, cornstarch, butter and a pinch of salt. This gluten-free pastry cream is called crema pasticcera in Italian and is an essential component in so many Italian desserts. Follow the tips included to make the best pastry cream!

What doéclairs,Napoléons, cream puffs, Boston Cream Pie, tarts, Zuppa Inglese and so many other desserts have in common?

If you guessed pastry cream, you would be right!

Pastry cream also referred to as crème pâtissière in French andcrema pasticcera in Italian, is (according to Wikipedia) a thick custard made from a mixture of cooked ingredients.

These cooked ingredients usually consist of:

milk

eggs

starch

sugar and

flavorings.

… and you won’t believe how easy they all come together to make the most luxurious filling.

Instructions

The whole process begins by infusing 2 cups of milk with one organic lemon peel.

So, in a heavy, medium saucepan, combine the lemon peel and milk over medium heat. When the milk starts to steam, remove it from heat and allow it to stand for about 10 minutes. During this time, the milk will get infused with the lemon.

While the milk is being infused with the lemon, let’s start cracking the eggs.

In a glass bowl, whisk the room temperature eggs ( 2 egg yolks plus 1 whole egg) with ½ cup of granulated sugar for about 1 minute.

Add 3 tablespoons of sifted cornstarch and a pinch of salt. Whisk continuously for about 5 minutes or until the mixture becomes light-colored.

Notice how the mixture becomes lighter and paler in color after just five minutes of whisking. Whisking the dry ingredients with the eggs is key if we want a smooth and thick consistency. So don’t be shy… whisk away!

The next step is to combine the two mixtures.

Remove the lemon peel from the warm milk. While whisking continuously, add a ladle of warm milk to the egg mixture. Then, gradually add all the milk while whisking continuously.

It’s now time to transfer the newly formed egg and milk mixture back to the saucepan over medium/medium-low heat.

Whisk continuously for about 5 minutes. You will notice that the mixture will thicken. Do not allow the mixture to come to a boil, as this can potentially cause the mixture to separate.

Once the mixture has thickened, remove it from heat and allow it to cool for a few minutes.

The whisking of 2 tablespoons of butter into the finished product is optional, but it guarantees to add flavor and a lovely gleam to the finished product.

The final step is to transfer this Italian cream to a glass or ceramic bowl and place a piece of plastic film directly on the custard. This will prevent the creation of a film or skin on the cream.

Allow the mixture to cool for 20 minutes and then refrigerate.

The only thing left to do is to wait a couple of hours for your pudding to get cold.

Congratulations! You have just made the best pastry cream!!!

Flavor variations

vanilla

almond

chocolate or cocoa

coffee

liqueurs (like Limoncello )

) fruit purees

Tips

Allow ingredients to come to room temperature before beginning the recipe.

Use a saucepan with a heavy bottom. Avoid using aluminum as this will create a grayish-looking cream.

Whisk continuously.

If your bowl is spinning away from you when combining the warm milk with the eggs, simply place a humid tea towel under your mixing bowl.

Use medium-low to medium heat to prevent the eggs from curdling.

Strain warm pastry cream through a strainer if ever the mixture forms any lumps.

Constant stirring! Yes, I said this already but it is important -no distractions so put away that cell phone.

The consistency is perfect for cream puffs and eclairs.

If making a layered cake (for example Boston Cream Pie), adding 1 teaspoon of cornstarch will create a thicker cream.

If using whole milk, the addition of butter is not necessary.

How to store

This thick and creamy Italian custard must be stored in the refrigerator and only for 4 days. Unfortunately, it splits when frozen so this is not an option.

It is recommended to keep the plastic film directly on the surface of the cream to prevent a thick film from forming. If a crust forms, it is best to remove it.

Flour or cornstarch?

Please note that the proportions and type of the ingredients used to make a vanilla cream filling can vary greatly. The type and amount of starch used to thicken the custard is just one example.

I prefer using cornstarch, not only does this create a gluten-free pastry cream, but there is no “floury” aftertaste.

I have tried so many ratios of flour to cornstarch over the years… once again, I am only sharing my personal preference.

Whole milk or 2%?

Using full-fat milk provides you with a rich and creamy pastry filling. That being said, the same results can be obtained by using 2 % milk and the addition of butter.

Recipe origins

I was fortunate to live with two amazing women who just loved to cook and bake. It goes without saying that my mom and grandmother provided me with so much support and guidance as I began to show an interest, especially in baking.

The initial inspiration for this crema pasticcera came from my mom. Through the years, I switched things around to suit my personal preferences.

The end result is a rich, smooth and decadent filling that is just perfect for so many wonderful treats including these Zeppole di San Giuseppe.

Enjoy!

Recipe