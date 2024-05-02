iTech jr Kids Smartwatch Manual (2024)

INTRODUCTION

iTech Jr. Kids Smartwatch comes with amazing features such as a fun swivel camera to capture pictures and videos. A voice recorder to record fun sounds. An abundance of fun learning & active games. Other features include photo effects, mp3 player, audio books, stopwatch, alarm, timer, calendar and so much more! Connect it to your computer to download pictures, videos and upload music. The iTech Jr. does not connect to a cellular device and is kid safe!

To learn more about iTech Jr. toys, visit itechwearables.com



WHATS INCLUDED

Button Functions

POWER ON/OFF ITECH JR.

To power on/off your iTech Jr., press and hold the button for a few seconds.

SHUTTER BUTTON

Press the button to launch the camera and to take pictures.

HOME BUTTON

Clock mode: When the screen is off, press the HOME BUTTON to wake up the watch and see the time.

Home Menu: Press the HOME BUTTON again when it is in clock mode to enter the home menu, or if it is in another activity, pressing the HOME BUTTON will take you back to the previous menu.

INCLUDED IN THE ITECH JR. PACKAGE

iTech Jr. Smartwatch (with built-in Li-ion polymer battery*)

Micro USB cable

Quick Start Guide

*Battery is not replaceable.



All packing materials, such as tape, plastic sheets, packaging locks and tags are not part of this toy, and should be discarded for your child's safety.

The battery in this product must not be disposed of with household waste.

This battery is recyclable. Please follow your local recycling regulations. Remove the screen sticker on the watch screen before use.

Wearing Your iTech Jr.

Kids with very sensitive skin may notice some irritation after wearing the iTech Jr. Smartwatch for long periods of time. The skin my become irritated when sweat, moisture soap, or other irritants get trapped under the watch band and are left in contact with the skin. To prevent skin irritation, we suggest keeping your child's wrists and the band clean and dry. In addition, wearing the watch too tightly may also be the cause of irritation. Make sure the fit is good-tight enough, so the watch stays in place but not so tight that it's uncomfortable for your child. If you notice any redness, swelling, or other irritation, you may want to consult a doctor before wearing the watch again.

SPECIFICATIONS Display 1.44" Full Color Touch Screen Photo Resolution 128px*128px Video Resolution 128px*128px Internal Storage 90+ MB

Note: Storage capacity as an approximation, actual amount depends on shooting environment. Battery Li-ion Polymer Battery (Battery is not replaceable)

BATTERY LIFE & CHARGING

When using your iTech Jr. for the first time, you will need to first fully charge the watch. A full charge will take about 2 hours.

Battery Recharging: Note: Adult supervision/operation required.

To charge your iTech Jr., the watch needs to be connected to a computer with the included Micro-USB Cable. To do so correctly, please follow these steps:



Pull the rubber cover off of the Micro-USB Port on the left side of the watch. Insert the Micro-USB Cable (small end) into the Micro-USB Port on the watch. Insert the large end of the Micro-USB into a USB port on your computer. Once connection is successful, you will see a battery recharging symbol appear on the watch screen.

Battery Life

The time the battery lasts between charges depends on play. Like other electronic devices, more frequent usage will drain the battery more quickly. Some activities will be more demanding on the battery, such as taking photos and videos.

Battery Maintenance

Charge the battery regularly to keep it at optimum performance, even when the watch isn't in use. For example, fully charge the watch at least every 6 months.



Battery Notice

Misuse of batteries can lead to them bursting, causing a fire or chemical burns. Please read the below precautions:

See Also Smartwatch Test 2024 - CHIP

Do not disassemble

Do not crush and do not expose the battery to any shock or force such as hammering, dropping or stepping on it.

Do not short circuit

Do not expose to high temperatures or place near a heat source. Do not leave in direct sunlight for any length of time

Do not dispose of in fire.

Do not handle damaged or leaking batteries.

Keep the battery out of the reach of children.

Keep the battery dry.

If you find the time between charges is considerably shortened with no change in usage, the battery could be nearing the end of its life. Please dispose of the used battery as described in this manual. The battery life varies from battery to battery depending on storage, operating conditions, and environment.

Splash Proof for Everyday Play and Usage

Do not put under running water

Do not submerge in water, not suitable for showering, bathing or swimming.

GETTING STARTED

Using iTech Jr.

To Begin Using iTech Jr.

When switching on the iTech Jr. for the first time, the date and time setting screen will be displayed first. Swipe up and down over the day, month, year, hours and minutes to change the current date and time. Tap the OK button when you're done.

Note: Refer to settings to adjust time manually.



After choosing the date and time, we strongly recommend that parents set up their child's personal information under In Case of Emergency. (blood type, medical conditions, emergency contacts and more). In case of an emergency, this information will be easily accessible! *This information will not being stored or saved anywhere besides the device.

Menu Screens & Icons

Automatic Screen Off

To preserve battery life, the screen will automatically shut off after a short period of time when idle on clock mode and menu screen.

Battery Status

The remaining battery capacity will be displayed on the main menu screen. When the battery level is low, you will receive a warning on the screen.

Clock Display: Analog & Digital

When the clock screen is on, tap the watch face to switch between analog and digital format. To pick a different watch face, swipe either left or right to see more options.



Home Menu

When the screen is off, press the button to show a clock screen. When it shows a clock screen, press the button again to display the home menu. There are 20 icons to choose from.

Tap the icon to enter the activity.

Swipe left or right to scroll through the menu pages.

Camera Video STEM Games Exciting Games Photo Effects Audiobooks How To's Music Backgrounds Active Games Voice Record Sound Animations Calender Stopwatch Alarms Timer I.C.E File Manager Settings About

FEATURES