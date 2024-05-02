iTech jr Kids Smartwatch Manual (2024)

INTRODUCTION
iTech Jr. Kids Smartwatch comes with amazing features such as a fun swivel camera to capture pictures and videos. A voice recorder to record fun sounds. An abundance of fun learning & active games. Other features include photo effects, mp3 player, audio books, stopwatch, alarm, timer, calendar and so much more! Connect it to your computer to download pictures, videos and upload music. The iTech Jr. does not connect to a cellular device and is kid safe!
To learn more about iTech Jr. toys, visit itechwearables.com
WHATS INCLUDED
Button Functions
POWER ON/OFF ITECH JR.
To power on/off your iTech Jr., press and hold the button for a few seconds.
SHUTTER BUTTON
Press the button to launch the camera and to take pictures.
HOME BUTTON
Clock mode: When the screen is off, press the HOME BUTTON to wake up the watch and see the time.
Home Menu: Press the HOME BUTTON again when it is in clock mode to enter the home menu, or if it is in another activity, pressing the HOME BUTTON will take you back to the previous menu.
INCLUDED IN THE ITECH JR. PACKAGE
- iTech Jr. Smartwatch (with built-in Li-ion polymer battery*)
- Micro USB cable
- Quick Start Guide
*Battery is not replaceable.
All packing materials, such as tape, plastic sheets, packaging locks and tags are not part of this toy, and should be discarded for your child's safety.
The battery in this product must not be disposed of with household waste.
This battery is recyclable. Please follow your local recycling regulations. Remove the screen sticker on the watch screen before use.
Wearing Your iTech Jr.
Kids with very sensitive skin may notice some irritation after wearing the iTech Jr. Smartwatch for long periods of time. The skin my become irritated when sweat, moisture soap, or other irritants get trapped under the watch band and are left in contact with the skin. To prevent skin irritation, we suggest keeping your child's wrists and the band clean and dry. In addition, wearing the watch too tightly may also be the cause of irritation. Make sure the fit is good-tight enough, so the watch stays in place but not so tight that it's uncomfortable for your child. If you notice any redness, swelling, or other irritation, you may want to consult a doctor before wearing the watch again.
|
SPECIFICATIONS
|Display
|1.44" Full Color Touch Screen
|Photo Resolution
|128px*128px
|Video Resolution
|128px*128px
|Internal Storage
| 90+ MB
Note: Storage capacity as an approximation, actual amount depends on shooting environment.
|Battery
|Li-ion Polymer Battery (Battery is not replaceable)
BATTERY LIFE & CHARGING
When using your iTech Jr. for the first time, you will need to first fully charge the watch. A full charge will take about 2 hours.
Battery Recharging: Note: Adult supervision/operation required.
To charge your iTech Jr., the watch needs to be connected to a computer with the included Micro-USB Cable. To do so correctly, please follow these steps:
- Pull the rubber cover off of the Micro-USB Port on the left side of the watch.
- Insert the Micro-USB Cable (small end) into the Micro-USB Port on the watch.
- Insert the large end of the Micro-USB into a USB port on your computer.
- Once connection is successful, you will see a battery recharging symbol appear on the watch screen.
Battery Life
The time the battery lasts between charges depends on play. Like other electronic devices, more frequent usage will drain the battery more quickly. Some activities will be more demanding on the battery, such as taking photos and videos.
Battery Maintenance
Charge the battery regularly to keep it at optimum performance, even when the watch isn't in use. For example, fully charge the watch at least every 6 months.
Battery Notice
Misuse of batteries can lead to them bursting, causing a fire or chemical burns. Please read the below precautions:
- Do not disassemble
- Do not crush and do not expose the battery to any shock or force such as hammering, dropping or stepping on it.
- Do not short circuit
- Do not expose to high temperatures or place near a heat source. Do not leave in direct sunlight for any length of time
- Do not dispose of in fire.
- Do not handle damaged or leaking batteries.
- Keep the battery out of the reach of children.
- Keep the battery dry.
- If you find the time between charges is considerably shortened with no change in usage, the battery could be nearing the end of its life. Please dispose of the used battery as described in this manual. The battery life varies from battery to battery depending on storage, operating conditions, and environment.
Splash Proof for Everyday Play and Usage
- Do not put under running water
- Do not submerge in water, not suitable for showering, bathing or swimming.
GETTING STARTED
Using iTech Jr.
To Begin Using iTech Jr.
When switching on the iTech Jr. for the first time, the date and time setting screen will be displayed first. Swipe up and down over the day, month, year, hours and minutes to change the current date and time. Tap the OK button when you're done.
Note: Refer to settings to adjust time manually.
After choosing the date and time, we strongly recommend that parents set up their child's personal information under In Case of Emergency. (blood type, medical conditions, emergency contacts and more). In case of an emergency, this information will be easily accessible! *This information will not being stored or saved anywhere besides the device.
Menu Screens & Icons
Automatic Screen Off
To preserve battery life, the screen will automatically shut off after a short period of time when idle on clock mode and menu screen.
Battery Status
The remaining battery capacity will be displayed on the main menu screen. When the battery level is low, you will receive a warning on the screen.
Clock Display: Analog & Digital
When the clock screen is on, tap the watch face to switch between analog and digital format. To pick a different watch face, swipe either left or right to see more options.
Home Menu
When the screen is off, press the button to show a clock screen. When it shows a clock screen, press the button again to display the home menu. There are 20 icons to choose from.
- Tap the icon to enter the activity.
- Swipe left or right to scroll through the menu pages.
- Camera
- Video
- STEM Games
- Exciting Games
- Photo Effects
- Audiobooks
- How To's
- Music
- Backgrounds
- Active Games
- Voice Record
- Sound Animations
- Calender
- Stopwatch
- Alarms
- Timer
- I.C.E
- File Manager
- Settings
- About
FEATURES
- CAMERA
Press the button to enter camera mode. You can also view your gallery from there.
- Press the button or shutter icon on screen take a photo.
- Tap the playback icon on screen to view pictures taken.
- To take pictures with different color filters, tap the or buttons to change filters.
- VIDEO
Tap the Video mode icon on screen to enter video capture mode.
- Press the button or record icon on screen to start recording.
While recording, press the button again or the Stop icon on screen to stop.
- Tap the Playback icon on screen to view videos.
- Once on the Playback page, scroll to view all videos taken.
- Tap Options to view or delete video.
- Press the button or record icon on screen to start recording.
- STEM LEARNING GAMES
Alien Invasion (Math): Commander! The Aliens are invading the planet. Solve the equation to stop them. To play, tap the correct answer to move onto the next math equation. Send them back to their home planet before Earth gets overrun.
Catch the Dragon (Memory): The baby dragons have escaped and gone missing from the castle lair. The wilderness is a dangerous place for them. Help the knight re-capture all of them back to safety. To play, help memorize where they are hiding to find them.
Fishing for Words (Spelling): It is a beautiful day out. You grab your fishing pole, and head out to sea! To play, catch the swimming fish to spell out the word in the sand.
Free Draw (Creativity): Challenge your creativity with this simple drawing game. Draw anything you want and save it as a picture. To play, select the pencil on the left to begin drawing. Decorate your drawing with fun stickers. To save or delete, tap the (x) button on the top right corner.
Let's Relax (Mood): Looking for a way to wind down and relax? We have you covered. To play, spin the wheel for a stress reducing tip. Each color has a unique tip help you reduce stress.
STEM GAMES
My Emotions (Mood): Children will discover how to recognize feelings in themselves and in others. To play, match the correct face to the correct emotion on the top. Have fun while developing valuable life skills!
Paint by Equation (Math): Complete the artboard by painting the equation. To play, begin by solving the equation. As you solve each match equation, a part of the canvas will be filled in color.
Puzzle Shapes (Problem Solving): Designed to enable children to learn and grasp the concept of patterns and sequencing in a fun way. To play, study the given 3 patterns and identify the missing shape, symbol, or pattern, to complete the sequence.
Recycle Time! (Environment): Help save the planet! Learn the basics of recycling with recycle time. You will have to sort trash into four different litter categories: Paper, Glass, Plastic and Metal. To play, drag each trash item into the correct bin to properly recycle.
Sequence Celebration (Math): Celebrate your math skills by completing the sequence. To play, first analyze the pattern and then select the correct balloon number.
Temple Adventures (Problem Solving): Greetings explorer! Do you love treasure as much as me? If so, help me get to the hidden treasure I have stashed away, and you will be greatly rewarded. To play, simply click the directional arrows at the bottom of the screen to help me safely navigate to my treasures.
Zoo Keeper (Math): This is your first day on the job at a zoo. You have been tasked to feed the animals. Try to keep all the animals happy by feeding them the type of food they want to eat. To play, first memorize the types of food they want to eat. Next, drag the food to the right zoo animal. Don't let the zoo animals go hungry!
Police Pup (Memory): There has been a series of robberies in your neighborhood. Use your memory to help save the day by guiding Police Pup to the robber. To play, remember the blue arrows that show up for a few seconds at the beginning of the game. If you catch the robber 5x, you will earn the police badge.
Time Quiz (Time): Learn to tell time on a clock with Mr. Owl. To play, read the clock and select the correct time at the bottom. The game will continue until you answer incorrectly.
Crazy Card Match (Memory): Select from 4 themes: Space, Dinosaurs, Fruit, and Sports to begin playing crazy card match. Challenge your memory. To play, first select a random card on the board. Remember it and next select another card. The objective of the game is to match the two same cards together. Once you have all the cards matched, you have won the game!
Math Professor (Math): Challenge your math skills by answering the professor's questions. To play, begin by selecting the difficulty level. Next, answer each question correctly.
Math Wizard (Math): The Math Wizard will present to you a series of magical math equations. To play, tell him which ones right and which ones are wrong, so you can ascend to become the next Math Wizard.
Odd One Out (Pattern): You are presented with 4 options where one of them is the odd one out. To play, spot out the incorrect quadrant that is the odd one out of the group.
- FUN GAMES
Dodge Balls: Watch out! Balls are falling from the sky. To play, try and dodge the colored balls as they fall out of the sky while collecting gems by moving left and right. When you collect a gem of a specific color, all balls on the screen with that same color will pop.
Galaxy Wars: There is a galactic space war happening. As the ace fighter pilot, you must fly and shoot your way through enemy lines. To play, command your spaceship left and right while shooting down enemy spacecraft.
Sea Lion Adventures: It's time for you to catch your lunch. You are a hungry seal and you must dive into dangerous water to catch fish. To play, swim left and right to eat fish while avoiding dangerous sharks.
Zoo: How many animals do you know at the zoo?
To play, learn the names of the animals first. Next, take the quiz.
Color Master: How well do you know your colors?
Play the color master game to find out!
To play, select the right color box before the time runs out.
- PHOTO GALLERY
Here you can browse the captured photos.
- The latest picture will be shown first. Tap the arrow icons or swipe the screen to see the previous or next file.
- Tap the borders icon to cycle through and apply fun camera borders
- To apply and save border on image, tap the downloads folder on the bottom right of screen.
- Tap the trash can on screen to delete image.
- AUDIO BOOKS
Here you can browse through a collection of kid's fairy-tales and fables. Your iTech Jr. is equipped with an earphone/headphone jack located at the bottom left of the watch case. Listen through the built-in-speakers of the watch or through connected earphones/headphones. Tap the story to begin listening.
- HOW TO's
Learn essential daily skills through How To's. Tap the arrow icons or swipe the screen to see previous or next how to. To view, simply tap the desired How To.
- MUSIC PLAYER
The built in Music Player allows you to listen to pre-loaded Sing-a-longs or download and listen to your own music.
Pre-loaded Sing-alongs:
Here you can download full pdf version of manual, it may contain additional safety instructions, warranty information, FCC rules, etc.