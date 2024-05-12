Italian Panna Cotta Recipe | 10 Minute Cook Time! - Pina Bresciani (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Italian Panna Cotta, a delicious classic that's super easy to make. With just 5 ingredients and 10 minutes of your time, this is sure to be your new favorite Italian dessert recipe!

Panna Cotta, or "cooked cream", is a molded chilled dessert, well-known throughout Italy. Made of dairy that's thickened with gelatin and then sweetened, the end product is pudding-like with an elegant flavor. It can be topped with many things, like chocolate or a fruit coulis like this easy cherry sauce. It's a refreshing no-bake dessert recipe to make during the summer, but it can be enjoyed at any time of the year.

Here are four reasons why you should make this Italian Panna Cotta recipe:

Let's learn how to make Italian Panna Cotta!

Ingredients you'll need

The best part about panna cotta is that it takes only 5 ingredients:

Whipping Cream : The base of panna cotta, has a naturally sweet flavor that really shines when combined with sugar and vanilla

: The base of panna cotta, has a naturally sweet flavor that really shines when combined with sugar and vanilla Whole milk : The creamy liquid that allows panna cotta to set

: The creamy liquid that allows panna cotta to set Sugar : An extra hint of sweet for this delicious dessert

: An extra hint of sweet for this delicious dessert Vanilla extract : Adds simple, warm flavors to panna cotta

: Adds simple, warm flavors to panna cotta Gelatin: Used as a thickening agent

Traditional panna cotta is flavored simply with vanilla, but you can get creative by adding your own flavors and toppings.

How to make panna cotta: step by step

In a small bowl, dissolve the gelatin into the milk (photo 1) stir it around, and set aside.

In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, heat up the whipping cream, sugar and vanilla extract (photos 2&3)

Once it’s steaming (but not boiling), add the gelatin/milk mixture in (photo 4)

Whisk everything together until gelatin is dissolved. Remove from heat.

Pour mixture into 6 ramekin dishes, evenly divided (photo 5)

Place ramekins into fridge for at least 5 hours, until they firm up.

When ready to serve, top each panna cotta with sauce/coulis of choice (try our cherry sauce recipe) and enjoy! (photo 6)

Recipe questions + quick tips

Panna cotta topping ideas

Panna cotta is delicious on its own, but you can make it yours by adding delicious toppings. Here are some of our favorites:

Seasonal berry sauce/coulis : Layer panna cotta with a sauce made from raspberries, strawberries, or blackberries

: Layer panna cotta with a sauce made from raspberries, strawberries, or blackberries Caramel sauce : Adds a buttery, toasty flavor

: Adds a buttery, toasty flavor Cherries: Cherry panna cotta is a delicious variety (see our cherry sauce recipe here)

Cherry panna cotta is a delicious variety (see our here) Shaved chocolate: Sprinkle a little dark or milk chocolate over finished panna cotta

Top tips to make panna cotta

Unmolding the panna cotta from the ramekin: this is an optional step. Before serving the panna cotta, bring water to a simmer so it's hot. The water should be deep enough to just come below the rim of the ramekin. Turn the heat off. Place the ramekin in the water for a few seconds (5-10 seconds) to loosen the panna cotta. Invert panna cotta on to the serving dish. If it doesn't come off, run a knife along the edge of the panna cotta and return to the water for another few seconds. Invert on to the plate again.

I personally prefer keeping the panna cotta in the ramekin and serving it that way. Unmolding the panna cotta can be tedious, and it doesn't always work out. Either it doesn't unmold easily, and sometimes if kept in the water too long, when inverted, it melts slightly. It's easier and more efficient to keep it in the ramekin.

Recipe

Italian Panna Cotta Recipe Italian Panna Cotta, a delicious classic that's super easy to make. With just 5 ingredients and 10 minutes of your time, this is sure to be your new favorite Italian dessert recipe! CourseDessert CuisineItalian Cook Time 10 minutes Resting time 6 hours Servings 6 servings Calories 355 kcal Ingredients 2 cups whipping cream

½ cup whole milk

½ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 packet gelatin about 1 tbsp Instructions In a small bowl, dissolve the gelatin into the milk, str it around, and set aside. In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, heat up the whipping cream, sugar and vanilla extract. Once it's steaming (but not boiling), add the gelatin/milk mixture in. Whisk everything together until gelatin is dissolved, and not grainy anymore. Remove from heat. Pour mixture into 6 ramekin dishes, evenly divided. Place ramekins into fridge for at least 5 hours, until they firm up. When ready to serve, top each panna cotta with sauce/coulis of choice (try our cherry sauce recipe) and enjoy!

and keep it in the fridge until ready to serve Unmolding the panna cotta from the ramekin: this is an optional step. Before serving the panna cotta, bring water to a simmer so it's hot. The water should be deep enough to just come below the rim of the ramekin. Turn the heat off. Place the ramekin in the water for a few seconds (5-10 seconds) to loosen the panna cotta. Invert panna cotta on to the serving dish. If it doesn't come off, run a knife along the edge of the panna cotta and return to the water for another few seconds. Invert on to the plate again.

I personally prefer keeping the panna cotta in the ramekin and serving it that way . Unmolding the panna cotta can be tedious, and it doesn't always work out. Either it doesn't unmold easily, and sometimes if kept in the water too long, when inverted, it melts slightly. It's easier and more efficient to keep it in the ramekin.

You can top the panna cotta with anything you'd like, a seasonal berry sauce/coulis, caramel sauce, shaved chocolate etc Nutrition Facts Italian Panna Cotta Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 355Calories from Fat 270 % Daily Value* Fat 30g46% Saturated Fat 19g119% Cholesterol 111mg37% Sodium 40mg2% Potassium 89mg3% Carbohydrates 20g7% Sugar 18g20% Protein 2g4% Vitamin A 1199IU24% Vitamin C 1mg1% Calcium 75mg8% Iron 1mg6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

