Keto Fathead Dough Recipe (4 Ingredients!) (2024)

This easy keto fathead dough recipe only needs 4 ingredients! It's the most versatile keto dough that can be used for pizza, bagels, cinnamon rolls, and more.

Table of Contents Why You'll Love It

Easy Fathead Dough Recipe

What Is Fathead Dough?

Ingredients You'll Need

Fathead Pizza Dough

How to Make Fathead Dough

Sticky Dough? No Problem

How To Make Fathead Pizza

Can Fathead Dough be Frozen?

Recipe Variations

Frequently Asked Questions

Recipes To Make With Fathead Dough

📖 Recipe

💬 Reviews

Lately, everyone can't stop raving about our keto meatballs, keto peanut butter cookies, and this keto fat head dough. And for a good reason, they're all EASY, HEALTHY, and DELICIOUS!

Why You'll Love It You'll only need 4 simple ingredients

Make keto pizza with fat head pizza crust

with fat head pizza crust Ready to eat in 10 minutes with just 5 minutes of prep

with just 5 minutes of prep Only 2g carbs in each piece!!

Saving our keto fathead dough recipe will likely be one of your best decisions today! We’ve created a keto fathead dough versatile enough to be used across many dishes such as pizza, lahmacun, cinnamon rolls, bagels, or other pastry and dough-based creations. This dough is a dream to work with. It’s soft and elastic, making it easy to shape and mold into your desired form.

It’s useful to make a large batch of fathead dough you can store in the freezer so you always have reliable dough to hand, wherever you need it! You only need a handful of minutes to both prepare and cook the dough, so get the kids involved and make family homemade pizza night a weekend treat. Containing just 1.7g of net carbs per serving, it’s hard to believe this dough is keto-friendly as it’s so pliable and delicious.

Four simple ingredients (plus salt) are all it takes to put our keto fathead dough together, and as they are all kitchen-friendly, you probably have each of them at home already. Mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, almond flour, and an egg are the essential ingredients in this dough, coming together to form a creation you’ll use across countless keto recipes.

Easy Fathead Dough Recipe

This is the only fathead dough recipe you will ever need, and making low-carb pastry doesn't have to be a struggle. It's versatile and easy to make and will become your go-to base for all keto recipes that require dough.

Kept low-carb, gluten-free, and keto-friendly using healthy ingredients like mozzarella cheese and cream cheese.

From pizza, cinnamon rolls, and pastry-based desserts to sausage rolls, flatbreads, and pot pies — this fathead dough is all you'll need.

It’s so soft and elastic that you can fold, roll, slice, or shape it into anything you like. It's great to make in a large batch and store it in the freezer when needed.

What Is Fathead Dough?

Fathead dough is a great alternative to traditional high-carb doughs when you're on a low-carb or ketogenic diet. It's low-carb, gluten-free, vegetarian, and keto-friendly.

Ingredients You'll Need

My fathead dough is made with just 4 simple ingredients. Check out the recipe card below for the exact amounts.

Mozzarella Cheese: When grated and melted, mozzarella becomes lusciously molten and sticky, providing a tasty, cheesy base for our fathead dough recipe. The texture of melted mozzarella helps the dough form into a large ball that’s smooth, stretchy, and delicious when baked.

When grated and melted, mozzarella becomes lusciously molten and sticky, providing a tasty, cheesy base for our fathead dough recipe. The texture of melted mozzarella helps the dough form into a large ball that’s smooth, stretchy, and delicious when baked. Cream Cheese: Cream cheese also adds to the soft texture of the dough, which, when melted with the mozzarella, becomes loose and silky. Plain cream cheese is needed for this recipe without any added sugar, sweetener, or flavorings. This means the dough has a classic bread-like taste when baked and isn’t overpowered by unnecessary ingredients.

Cream cheese also adds to the soft texture of the dough, which, when melted with the mozzarella, becomes loose and silky. Plain cream cheese is needed for this recipe without any added sugar, sweetener, or flavorings. This means the dough has a classic bread-like taste when baked and isn’t overpowered by unnecessary ingredients. Almond Flour: Both cheeses become oozy and sticky when melted, so almond flour is our choice to bind everything together and create a dough. Although almond flour has a subtle sweet nuttiness, the flavor isn’t overwhelming, and when used as a pizza base or pastry, the almond flavor is hardly noticeable.

Both cheeses become oozy and sticky when melted, so almond flour is our choice to bind everything together and create a dough. Although almond flour has a subtle sweet nuttiness, the flavor isn’t overwhelming, and when used as a pizza base or pastry, the almond flavor is hardly noticeable. Egg: A large egg helps create a traditional light sand-colored dough whilst also helping bind the ingredients together. Both the yolk and white are needed, together aiding the dough in rising when baked in the oven.

A large egg helps create a traditional light sand-colored dough whilst also helping bind the ingredients together. Both the yolk and white are needed, together aiding the dough in rising when baked in the oven. Salt: Salt adds a hint of flavor to the otherwise plain dough, and it also helps strengthen the dough as it is mixed. Only a small amount of salt is needed as this dough is versatile enough to be used in sweet and savory recipes, so you want to avoid making it too salty.

Fathead Pizza Dough

You'll be happy to know you can use this recipe to make a keto-friendly pizza. A fathead dough pizza is so simple and easy to make. It also has the same texture as real pizza dough.

Perfectly crispy and chewy, you will fall in love with this fathead pizza crust recipe. Each slice of my fathead pizza dough recipe has only 2g net carbs. This makes it a great option to add to your low-carb meal plan.

In this post, check out how to use this recipe to make the perfect keto pizza crust further down.

Looking for more low-carb pizza crusts? Another option is my cauliflower pizza crust topped with mozzarella and cherry tomatoes. It's delicious!

How to Make Fathead Dough

Whipping up a batch of keto fathead dough is the work of minutes, using simple ingredients and equipment to magic a dough together. Using a microwave oven makes this recipe even easier and is an ideal way of melting the two cheeses together. Once you’ve mastered this dough recipe, feel free to play around with the ingredients, adding some dried herbs for a pizza base or a sprinkling of warm spices for sweet recipes.

Combine cheese and flour: Mix the mozzarella cheese with the cream cheese and almond flour in a microwave-safe mixing bowl. This is only important if you’re using a microwave oven for the recipe, but if you aren’t, any mixing bowl will do. Microwave to melt: Microwave the mixture for 2 minutes on high, or use sous vide* for 5-7 minutes.

Add egg and salt: Stir gently to incorporate the ingredients before adding the egg and seasoning with a little salt. Roll out the dough: Place the dough between two pieces of baking paper and roll it out with a rolling pin or a tall glass to your desired thickness. Lightly dust with almond flour if it’s too sticky.

Bake the fathead dough: The fathead dough can be used according to your chosen recipe instructions. It can also be simply baked in the oven on a lined baking pan at 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius) for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the thickness, to enjoy on its own.

*Sous Vide: Prepare a water bath by filling a pot with hot water and bringing it to a gentle simmer. Place the ingredients you need to cook in a heat-proof bowl, saucepan, or zip-lock bag, and place the bowl or bag in the simmering water.

Sticky Dough? No Problem If you are still having problems with sticky dough, these tips should solve it: Lightly dust the dough with almond flour while rolling it. This should allow you to shape and roll the dough to your desired thickness.

the dough with almond flour while rolling it. This should allow you to shape and roll the dough to your desired thickness. Rub oil on your fingers and hands while you shape the dough. A little oil will stop the dough from sticking to your fingers.

on your fingers and hands while you shape the dough. A little oil will stop the dough from sticking to your fingers. Refrigerate the dough for around 15-30 minutes to allow it to chill. This should make it less sticky and easier to shape.

How To Make Fathead Pizza

As we mentioned, this fathead pizza dough makes the perfect keto pizza crust. It will surprise you because it tastes so similar to a regular pizza.

Oven times will depend on how thin you like the crust. A thin and crispy crust should take around 7-8 minutes.

Bake the dough. Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius) until it reaches your desired consistency. It should take between 5 to 10 minutes. Add sauce and toppings. Spread over a low-carb sauce with no added sugar, such as my keto marinara . Add your favorite toppings, such as pepperoni and mushrooms. Bake the pizza. Bake for around 5 more minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) until the toppings are cooked.

Can Fathead Dough be Frozen?

Yes! That's why this is a great recipe. You can make a large batch and keep it in the freezer.

To store in the freezer: Make the dough and form it into a large ball. Wrap it tightly in plastic, then throw it in the freezer.

Make the dough and form it into a large ball. Wrap it tightly in plastic, then throw it in the freezer. To use from frozen: When ready to use it, take it out of the freezer and let it thaw. You can then roll it out and shape it for many different recipes.

Frozen Keto Fathead Pizza Crust

Another great idea if you're a pizza lover is to bake your keto pizza crust and freeze it. Bake the crust as mentioned below without sauce or toppings, let it cool, wrap it in plastic, and freeze it.

When you're ready to make a keto pizza, add your favorite low-carb sauce and toppings, then bake.

Making Fathead Pizza using Frozen Crust

Baking from frozen. To make your pizza using frozen fathead pizza crust, add your sauce and toppings, then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) for around 20 minutes until crispy and delicious.

Recipe Variations Keto Fathead Dough with Flax: Adding a spoonful of flax seeds, either whole or ground, into the fathead dough creates a wonderful speckled finish and a hint of texture. The flax also allows the dough to bind together, letting the ingredients combine to form a soft, pliable dough. Keto Fathead Dough with Coconut Flour: Substituting almond flour with coconut flour is ideal for sweet recipes as the natural sweetness of coconut can be tasted in the final dough. This is a perfect ingredient swap when making pastries or sweet pizzas. Keto Fathead Dough with Dried Herbs: A sprinkling of dried herbs such as basil, oregano, and rosemary enriches the dough with earthiness and pops of green. A herby dough is delicious as a pizza base, where the dough echoes the herbs used in the marinara sauce on top of a classic pizza.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Substitute The Almond Flour? Yes, you can make this fathead dough using coconut flour as well. The ratio of almond flour to coconut flour is 4:1, so you'll need ¼ cup (50g) of coconut flour for this recipe. You can also use other low carb flours as well. It can be made with ¼ cup (50g) of flaxseed flour, chia flour, or sesame flour. Can I Substitute the Mozzarella? Yes, using cheddar cheese or a combination of mozzarella and cheddar works great. How Many Carbs Are In Fathead Dough? Our fathead dough recipe contains just 1.7g of net carbs per serving, making it low-carb and keto-friendly. Using alternatives to typical wheat flour means carbohydrates are kept low, but the dough is still delicious and robust enough to be rolled, stretched, and baked however you wish! How Do You Keep Fathead Dough From Sticking? A dusting of almond flour should help prevent the fathead dough from sticking, but if you find your dough is sticking a lot, you may need to add more. Begin by adding a small amount, as too much flour can make the dough adopt a tough texture. Why Is My Dough So Chewy? Over-mixing dough is usually the cause of a dough that’s chewy. When combining the ingredients, try to do so slowly and gently until everything is combined, but you haven’t worked it too much in the mixing bowl.

Recipes To Make With Fathead Dough

Are you looking for more recipes that utilize my fathead dough? Try these:

Fathead Bagels - made with just 6 ingredients and the perfect breakfast! They go perfectly spread with cream cheese or dipped in olive oil.

- made with just 6 ingredients and the perfect breakfast! They go perfectly spread with cream cheese or dipped in olive oil. Fathead Cinnamon Rolls - can you believe you can enjoy cinnamon rolls on the keto diet? These low-carb cinnamon rolls are the ultimate sweet treat and only contain 2.1 grams of net carbs each!

- can you believe you can enjoy cinnamon rolls on the keto diet? These low-carb cinnamon rolls are the ultimate sweet treat and only contain 2.1 grams of net carbs each! Turkish Lahmacun (Turkish Pizza) - ultra-thin and crispy base topped with flavor-packed ground beef, onion, tomato, fresh herbs, and spices.

📖 Recipe