Easy Egg Bites ( Muffin Tin Recipe) (2024)

You are going to love these amazing Egg Bites, they are perfect for that HANGRY o’clock, or just a grab and go breakfast. This recipe is freezer friendly and a simple reheat whenever you need a quick snack or breakfast.

Easy Egg Bites are simply little frittatas if you will. They have veggies, cheese, and meat if you like. Whatever you like in your eggs you can pretty much throw in egg bites. I used baby greens, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar cheese. This is one of my favorite combos!

The idea is not to overload your muffin slots with too much, you don’t want these tasting like a salad, ha. Each muffin cup should have a feel-good amount of fillings to still taste like an egg bite.

Can you freeze Egg Bites

Absolutely! Cook them as directed, let them fully cool and transfer them to a flat surface tray like a cookie sheet or cutting board. Place them in the freezer for 1 hour then transfer them to a freezer-friendly container.

To Reheat

You can pop these in the microwave and reheat 1-2 mins from frozen, or 30 seconds from the refrigerator. These also reheat great int he oven or toaster oven.

Recipe Variations

You can add in or omit anything you want, recipe time should remain the same. If you will be using potatoes they will need to be cooked first. You can easily make this vegetarian friendly or dairy-free.

