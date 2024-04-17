Easy Egg Bites ( Muffin Tin Recipe) (2024)

You are going to love these amazing Egg Bites, they are perfect for that HANGRY o’clock, or just a grab and go breakfast. This recipe is freezer friendly and a simple reheat whenever you need a quick snack or breakfast.

Easy Egg Bites ( Muffin Tin Recipe) (1)

Easy Egg Bites are simply little frittatas if you will. They have veggies, cheese, and meat if you like. Whatever you like in your eggs you can pretty much throw in egg bites. I used baby greens, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar cheese. This is one of my favorite combos!

Easy Egg Bites ( Muffin Tin Recipe) (2)

The idea is not to overload your muffin slots with too much, you don’t want these tasting like a salad, ha. Each muffin cup should have a feel-good amount of fillings to still taste like an egg bite.

Easy Egg Bites ( Muffin Tin Recipe) (3)

Can you freeze Egg Bites

Absolutely! Cook them as directed, let them fully cool and transfer them to a flat surface tray like a cookie sheet or cutting board. Place them in the freezer for 1 hour then transfer them to a freezer-friendly container.

To Reheat

You can pop these in the microwave and reheat 1-2 mins from frozen, or 30 seconds from the refrigerator. These also reheat great int he oven or toaster oven.

Recipe Variations

You can add in or omit anything you want, recipe time should remain the same. If you will be using potatoes they will need to be cooked first. You can easily make this vegetarian friendly or dairy-free.

Easy Egg Bites ( Muffin Tin Recipe) (4)

Love easy and delicious breakfasts, also tryChia Pudding and Oats Breakfast Bowl,Healthy Waffles with Strawberry Topping,Spinach, Mushroom, and Feta Quiche, andKale, Broccoli, and Cheddar Quiche.

Yield: 12 egg bites

EASY EGG BITES (MUFFIN TIN RECIPE)

Easy Egg Bites ( Muffin Tin Recipe) (5)

You are going to love these amazing Egg bites, they are perfect for that HANGRY o'clock, or just a grab and go breakfast. This recipe is freezer friendly and a simple reheat whenever you need a quick snack or breakfast.

Prep Time15 minutes

Cook Time20 minutes

Total Time35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup baby greens, chopped ( baby spinach works great)
  • 1 small tomato, diced and seeded
  • 4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 7 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk ( if using almond use unsweetened)
  • salt and pepper to taste

  • Instructions

    1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
    2. Spray muffin tin generously with nonstick spray.
    3. In a medium bowl mix eggs, milk, salt, and pepper to taste.
    4. To each muffin slot, add about 1 tbsp of greens, tomatoes, bacon, and a sprinkle of cheese.
    5. Pour over egg mixture to each slot leaving little room at the top.
    6. Bake egg bites for 20 minutes. If the top is not fully cooked return to the oven cooking in 3-minute increments. Enjoy!

    Nutrition Information:

    Yield:

    12

    Serving Size:

    1
    Amount Per Serving:Calories: 76Total Fat: 5gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 115mgSodium: 150mgCarbohydrates: 1gFiber: 0gSugar: 1gProtein: 6g

By Kay on May 18th, 2020

Easy Egg Bites ( Muffin Tin Recipe) (7)

About Kay

More posts by this author.

92 thoughts on “Easy Egg Bites ( Muffin Tin Recipe)”

  1. instead of muffin tins,I pour all the mixture into a greased baking dish and bake at the same temp. _ after baking cut into squares _ can be frozen

    Reply

    • I like this idea as well!!

      Reply

    • How long will they stay good just in the fridge?

      Reply

      • 1 week! ✨

        Reply

  2. An this be made in mini muffin tin?

    Reply

    • Yes, it just will make more bite size pieces!

      Reply

      • Should the time in oven be less if in mini tin?

        Reply

        • I would go five minutes less!

          Reply

  3. Can I use heavy whipping cream instead of milk?

    Reply

    • Yes absolutely!!

      Reply

    • Absolutely! Glad you liked them!

      Reply

  5. Can these be made in a microwave?

    Reply

    • Yes! 90 seconds should be good!

      Reply

  6. Could I use diced canned tomatoes or do I need to use fresh ingredients?

    Reply

    • Yes just drain out all the juice!

      Reply

  7. How long are they good if they are frozen?

    Reply

    • 3 months in a sealed freezer bag!

      Reply

  8. I accidentally forgot the milk. Do you think they will still be ok?

    Reply

    • No not at all, should be just fine!!

      Reply

    • I used water instead of milk has anyone tried water. I have too many dairy intolerant people in my family.

      Reply

      • My household is also dairy-free, I haven’t made this recipe with water but I do use unsweetened Almond milk.

        Reply

      • I’ve used almond milk and they were really good

        Reply

  9. Using a silicone muffin pan made them super easy to unmold – you can just pop them right out onto a plate with very little cooking spray.

    Reply

    • Yes silicone muffin pans are total game chargers when it comes to clean up!! Love them!!

      Reply

      • do you have to spray the silicone muffin pans?

        Reply

        • I didn’t and they came out completely clean.

          Reply

  10. Would very much appreciate knowing the nutritional data.

    Reply

    • No problem!! I just left a note on my desk will get it up tomorrow 🥰

      Reply

      • Hey there…Does this calculation from VeryWellFit.com help?…
        https://www.verywellfit.com/recipe-nutrition-analyzer-4157076
        Nutrition Facts
        Servings: 12
        Amount per serving (1 Egg Bite)
        Calories90
        % Daily Value*
        Total Fat 6.4g8%
        Saturated Fat 2.3g12%
        Cholesterol 118mg39%
        Sodium 207mg9%
        Total Carbohydrate 1g0%
        Dietary Fiber 0.1g0%
        Total Sugars 0.7g
        Protein 6.9g
        Vitamin D 11mcg53%
        Calcium 42mg3%
        Iron 1mg4%
        Potassium 98mg2%
        *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calorie a day is used for general nutrition advice.
        Recipe analyzed by VeryWell

        Reply

        • Hey!! I ran it thru nutri fox and mine was slightly different it’s on the bottom of recipe card!!

          Reply

      • were you ever able to get the nutritional data?

        Reply

        • Hey Heather!! Sorry pregnancy brain about to have a baby in less than month!! Nutritional data is up! Made it for 1 muffin each.

          Reply

          • Hope the birth went well! I had my 2nd on the 24th

          • Congratulations!!! I’m having my 4th any day now!!!! Hopefully tonight’😂😆

  11. Could I use cupcake wrappers with the egg bite mixture instead of the cooking spray?

    Reply

    • Yes!! I would spray the wrappers because it will stick if not! Silicone works best ✨

      Reply

      • Hey Kay! Hope your childbirth went well!!!! ✨ Question for when you’re back: how do you freeze them? I don’t see it on the original post and thought I’d ask. I’ll comb through the comments again in case I missed it!!

        Reply

        • Thanks so much Ashley!!!!!! E writhing went great!!!! Yes you can freeze!!

          Reply

    • I tried using cupcake liners and they stuck horribly. If you do want to use liners I suggest parchment paper ones or like she said spray them very well with nonstick spray.

      Reply

  12. Thanks for the recipe! I fried some onion with mushrooms and mixed it in too — turned out really good!

    Reply

    • Your welcome!! I must try that!! Sounds incredible!!!

      Reply

  13. Can this be made with egg whites instead of the whole egg? Any changes?

    Reply

    • Yes! I do this all the time! Egg whites tend to stick! So I would use cooking spray and silicone molds if you have any. Also egg amount double for egg whites.

      Reply

  14. Do you think small chunks of avacado would also work?

    Reply

    • Yes! Sounds delicious too!

      Reply

  15. Does anyone know how many points these are for weight watcher?

    Reply

    • Which WW plan ?

      Reply

  16. This recipe was just what I was looking for! I’ve been totally addicted to some Egg Bites I found at Target, and wanted to recreate them myself. This recipe was the perfect starting point. Just added some cottage cheese, Monterey Jack, minced garlic and some onion salt, and put everything (except my “toppings” like spinach and red peppers) in the blender for a couple of minutes. Perfection! Thank you!

    Reply

    • Sounds amazing Heather!!!!! Ty!✨✨

      Reply

      • If I use white mushrooms do I need to pre cook first or can they go in raw.

        Reply

        • If chopped very fine they should be fine thrown in raw.

          Reply

    • Yum how much cottage cheese did you use and did the wetness change your cooking time?

      Reply

  17. I have no idea what “baby greens” is.

    Reply

    • Baby spinach, baby kale ect.. there smaller and softer than a regular spinach or kale.

      Reply

  18. Love the recipe but needed 8 extra large eggs, 1/3 cup milk. Also added peppers and hot sauce ;).

    Reply

    • Eggs can be tricky cause there all different sizes!! I will definitely note that!!! yes hot sauce always a necessity!!!😍😍😍😍

      Reply

      • Do I remove from muffin pan immediately or let them cool first.

        Reply

        • Let cool!

          Reply

  19. My kids love these with root beer instead of milk!!

    Reply

    • say what???

      Reply

  20. How long would you recommend for reheating in the oven?

    Reply

    • Hey Chelsea,
      I would put them in the oven at 350 for about 10 minutes!

      Reply

  21. Anyone have an estimate of how much salt you started with or currently use with this general recipe? ½ tsp, ¾ tsp, ⅛ tsp? A few 3-4 dashes or grinds?

    Reply

    • I made these Egg Bites and They are delicious. I followed your recipe as base/ guide, but I added some veggies, took out some veggies- either way they taste good. The top of mine look kinda reddish, I think the paprika I added may have given them this look. Thank you for sharing your easy, very tasty recipe.

      Reply

      • I always use 1 tsp But I know some people like it more salty or no salt at all so that’s why I always put to taste

        Reply

  22. I mistakenly used double the amount of milk (1/2 cup) and my egg bites were PERFECT! I also used one more egg and ANOTHER splash of milk! Still they are perfect and absolutely delicious. I used spinach, onion, cheddar cheese and crumbled breakfast sausage (cooked) and I will make them again and again.

    Reply

  23. Do you have a cooking time for jumbo muffin tins?

    Reply

    • Hey Vicky!
      I would add 10 minutes to cooking time! Check centers to see if cooked and check every 3 mins after!

      Reply

  24. I’m so excited to try this!! I’m glad there are many muffin slots bc I want to try all different kinds! Thank you Kay!

    Reply

  25. I just made a batch of these. I used sharp cheddar cheese, a diced roma tomato, a diced poblano pepper, and cilantro. I quickly sauteed the poblano pepper before using it in the egg bites. I used the amount of ingredients recommended or even a bit more. When I’ve made similar recipes, I always end up needing more egg mixture, so I started with 8 eggs and 3 oz milk. After filling each cup nearly to the top, I had only filled 8 cups and had about 1T of egg mixture left. I mixed up 3 more eggs and a big splash of milk and still only filled 10 cups. Now that I’ve baked them, I would say to fill the cups about 3/4 full but I would still have needed 11-12 eggs and 1/2 cup milk to fill 12 cups. I used “large” eggs and they were definitely large to extra large in size. I used a 12-muffin tin. I added 1/2 t salt to the first egg mixture and a pinch to the additional 3 eggs. I didn’t add pepper since the poblano had some heat. They’re pretty, they taste good and the texture is correct– I just needed more egg mixture for 12 muffins.

    Reply

  26. Can I use liquid eggs instead of making the mixture myself?

    Reply

    • Yes

      Reply

  27. I tried egg bites from Trader Joe’s and decided to make them myself but with vegetables instead of just bacon and cheese like the ones I had were. I made these with chopped: smoked Turkey, mushroom, red onion, cherry tomato, parsley, arugula, and sharp cheddar I almost forgot and sprinkled on top. Really good.

    Reply

  28. I did a version with caramelized onions sautéed with garlic, seasoned salt, parsley flakes, fresh roma tomatoes and aged cheddar and upon eating them I think I saw the face of God.

    Reply

    • Oh my goossshhhh droolinggggg😀😀😀😀😀

      Reply

  29. I only had frozen veggies, lunchmeat, and a little BBQ sauce, so I threw everything in, and they are amazing!!! I would like to try this with fresh tomatoes and mushrooms next! 🙂 Thanks!

    Reply

    • AMAZING 🤩

      Reply

  30. Sorry should have clarified my last comment..
    I used the 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt instead of the 1/4 milk.. everything else was similar. Thank you again!

    Reply

  31. Great quick easy recipe!
    I use salami, ham or whatever cold cuts I have on hand as it’s easier and swap a half a pepper for the tomato… delicious

    Reply

  32. Just made them according to recipe and added a bit of chopped onion. Excellent?

    Reply

  33. Very easy to make and delicious!

    Reply

  34. What is the best way of freezing these?

    Reply

    • To freeze egg bites:

      1. Allow the egg bites to cool completely before freezing. This will prevent condensation and excess moisture from forming inside the container.

      2. Transfer the egg bites to an airtight container or freezer bag. Make sure the container is specifically designed for freezer use and is capable of sealing tightly.

      3. Label the container with the current date and contents to help you keep track of the storage time.

      4. Place the container with the egg bites in the freezer, ensuring it is placed on a flat surface so that the egg bites don’t shift during freezing.

      5. If you prefer, you can also individually wrap each egg bite with plastic wrap before placing them in the container. This will help prevent them from sticking together.

      6. When you’re ready to enjoy the frozen egg bites, simply take out as many as you need and thaw them in the refrigerator overnight.

      Note: Properly stored, egg bites can typically be frozen for up to 2 to 3 months without a noticeable loss in quality.

      Reply

  35. What would be the recommended cooking time (baking and reheating) if I were to use a mini muffin tin?

    Reply

    • Yes it’ll be shorter! Check the mini muffin tin half way, but I would say 12-15 minutes.

      Reply

  36. These were so easy and tasted great! Definitely will make again and again.

    Reply

  37. Thank you so much for the recipe! I didn’t have much for breakfast and didn’t have a lot of ingredients. I ended up cooking up some cubed Obriens hashbrowns with peppers and onions, a sausage patty and also used cheese. I only had 3 eggs so I used a little less than half the milk. I topped with syrup when I served and they were so delicious!!

    Reply

    • Amazing!!!!!❤️❤️❤️

      Reply

