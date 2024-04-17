Best Fruit Bread Recipe :Easy No Knead Fruit Bread | MerryBoosters (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Fruit Bread Recipe will help you make the Best Fruit Bread full of juicy bits of fruits and deliciously flavoured with spices.

WHAT YOU WILL LOVE ABOUT THIS EASY FRUIT BREAD RECIPE

This easy fruit bread recipe uses the minimal ingredients to make the fruit bread

This fruit loaf is so easy to make , we don’t need to knead the dough

We don't need to use a stand mixer or any other equipments

We can make the bread dough in less than 3 minutes!

The resulting fruit bread is absolutely delicious and is filled with lots of plump dry fruits

The bread is supersoft in texture with golden brown shineon top

EASY NO KNEAD FRUIT BREAD : INGREDIENTS

For the Bread Dough

Flour: 357 g or 2 3/4 cup

Warm water: 210 ml or 1 cup-2 tbsp

Instant yeast: 1 tsp(Active dry yeast 1 and 1/4 tsp)

Salt : 1 tsp or 5.9 g

Butter: 42.6 g or 3 tbsp

Sugar : 32 g or 2 1/2 tbsp or more according to your preference

For the Dry Fruit Mix

Cranberries :80-90 g around 1/2 cup

Raisins :80-90 g around 1/2 cup

Currants :60-70 g around 1/2 cup

Dry whole Cherries :80-90 g(optional) around 1/2 cup

Cinnamon Powder :1/2 tsp(optional)

Cardamom powder :1/4 tsp(optional)

Nutmeg Powder :1/4 tsp(optional)

Vanilla Sugar or Extract :1/2 tsp

The weight of 1/2 cup of dry fruits may vary according to the moisture content.We don’t need to be strict on the measurements ,you can use your preferred dry fruits.I recommend you to use total weight of dry fruits anywhere between 300 g -340 g

I prefer adding spices in my dry fruit bread.Adding Cinnamon and cardamom adds a nice aroma to our bread.

If you don’t want to add any spices you can skip adding them or you can add only those spices that you love.

It’s our personal choice.

I feel like this fruit bread is very different from other bread recipes especially because of the smell and flavor that this fruit bread has.

This is one of the best breads that we can use to make wonderful toast the next day!

You can also use candied fruits for making this fruit cake.If you love Candied Fruit Bread ,you might love this Easy Panettone Recipe that uses candied fruits as well.

HOW TO MAKE SOFT NO KNEAD FRUIT BREAD

We can make this soft no knead Fruit Yeast Bread in five simple steps

1.Prepare the dough

Into a bowl, add in the lukewarm water,sugar,salt,yeast and stir to dissolve the ingredients in water.

Add in the melted butter.

Add the flour into the liquid mix.

Stir and combine.

Make sure there are no dry patches left behind.

If you happen to use volume measurements instead of weighing the ingredients, the consistency of dough may slightly differ.

In that case just make sure there are no dry patches left behind and it form a coherent mass.

We need to combine everything together to form a shaggy mass of dough.

If you are a fan of no knead bread recipes, then you will love these Easy to make No knead Bread recipes.

Light and Airy Ciabatta Bread recipe

Easy No knead Sandwich Bread

Soft and delicious No knead dinner rolls

No knead Rustic Dutch oven bread

2.First Proofing

Wrap the bowl with a plastic film and let the dough stand rise in a warm environment for 1 hour or until it gets almost doubled in size.

This proofing time may vary according to the ambient temperature.

If the room temperature is cold, it may take around 1 and 1/2 hours.

If you want to skip double proofing, you might love these Easy Faster One Rise Bread Recipes

Quick and Easy Dinner rolls recipe

Delicious One Rise Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

3.Shape the dough

After One hour of rising, our dough has risen slightly.

Now incorporate the dry fruit mix into the dough.

I pulled the dough from sides of bowl and folded it into the center.Thus we can incorporate the fruits into the dough and simultaneously can deflate the dough.

Take care not to over work the dough as this can create tension and elasticity to the dough.This may make it difficult for us to flatten the dough during the next step.

After deflating the dough and mixing the dry fruits ,let’s simply press and shape it into a rectangle.

The breadth of rectangle should match the length of our baking tray.

The size of loaf pan is I used is 21.1X12.2X11.9 cm (8 1/4 X 4 3/4 X 4 3/4 inch)

Now roll the dough sheet like we roll a jelly roll and place it into the greased loaf pan.

Now it’s ready for the next step.So cover it with a cling film and let it sit and rise in a warm environment.

4.Final rising

Let the dough sit and rise in warm environment for 90 minutes.

As this fruit yeast bread contain lot of dry fruits, it take a little longer than regular breads to rise.

So after 90 minutes, our dough has risen well.

Give the fruity bread a good egg wash so that they will look golden brown with a shine on top after baking.

We can prepare the egg wash by lightly beating an egg.

5.Bake the Fruit Bread

Bake the Fruit bread at 350 F preheated oven for 34-35 minutes.Reduce the baking temperature to 325 F and bake for another 4-5 minutes

The top of the fruit bread or fruit loaf will start browning at around 25 minutes of baking.It doesn’t mean our dry fruit bread is done.

At this point if we take it out, the center of the fruit yeast bread will have a doughy texture and it will smell very “yeasty”

So wait for until the fruit bread is baked properly.

HOW TO PREVENT THE TOP OF BREAD GETTING OVER BROWNED

If you find the top getting too dark, you can tent the top with an aluminum foil at around 25 minutes and then continue baking.

When the fruit bread is done, take the tray out from the oven.

Let the fruit loaf sit for 2-3 minutes in the baking tray itself.

Then demould the fruit loaf so that the steam will not condense and it will not get soggy .

If you want the crust to be more soft, smear the top with some butter while it is still warm.

Wait for 2-3 hours for the bread to cool down completely.

WHY DO WE NEED TO WAIT FOR THE FRUIT YEAST BREAD TO COOL COMPLETELY BEFORE SLICING

The steam which is entrapped within the bread will help to cook the inside of the bread completely during this cooling time.This is also called “Residual Baking”

If we slice open the bread while it is cooling, we actually interrupt this residual baking.

And may result in underbaked center portion in bread.

When we slice open a partially baked bread, it will be crumbly in texture and smells “yeasty” in the middle.

This is one of the Best Fruit Bread Recipes ,as the fruit bread has nice spice flavor and they are soft and is filled with lots of dry fruits.As a bonus it does not require kneading as well.

The smell ,flavor and deliciousness of this fruit bread reminds us of Christmas.This fruit yeast bread can definitely be considered a Christmas fruit bread.

We used almost all the dry fruits and spices in this Christmas fruit bread recipe,that we usually use while making a Christmas fruit cake.

If you want to make Delicious and Super Moist Fruit cake for Christmas ,kindly check out this Readers Most favorite Easy Boiled Fruit Cake Recipe.

This Fruit bread is one the Best Breads For making French Toast.

You can make this bread in the evening and can enjoy delicious french toast for breakfast.

It is super simple to prepare the French Toast.Actually we don’t need to add any spices or vanilla extract to the egg mixture for toast as the fruit bread is flavored with spices.

Ingredients for making French Toast

Eggs :2

Milk :60ml or 1/4 cup

Sugar :1 tbsp

A pinch of salt

HOW TO MAKE FRENCH TOAST WITH FRUIT BREAD

Beat together egg, milk, sugar and salt.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over low-medium heat.

Dunk each slice of fruit yeast bread in egg mixture, soaking both sides.

Place in pan, and cook on both sides until golden. Serve hot.

HOW CAN I ADD EGG IN THIS EGGLESS EASY FRUIT BREAD RECIPE?

As one egg is approximately 45 ml,just replace the same volume with water.So you can take out 3 tablespoon of water(45 ml) and add one egg instead.

CAN I USE MILK INSTEAD OF WATER IN THIS FRUIT YEAST BREAD RECIPE

Yes you can use the same amount of milk instead of water in this easy fruit bread recipe.

HOW TO STORE MIXED FRUIT BREAD?

Once the dry fruits bread has completely cooled, place it in a plastic storage bag, or wrap in foil and store at room temperature.

Properly stored,this yeast bread with dry fruit will last for about 3-4 days at normal room temperature.

In extremely warm, humid temperatures,the fruit bread should be frozen for longer-term storage.

For freezing: Place the fruit loaf in a heavy-duty freezer bag or wrap the buns tightly with aluminum foil or plastic freezer wrap and freeze.

Properly stored, they will maintain best quality for about 3 months.

HOW TO REHEAT FRUIT BREAD

Thaw the Fruit loaf and then brush/spray some water on the slice of fruit bread and place it into a 350 F preheated oven for 5 minutes.

The fruit bread slice will be soft and fresh and they smells too good.

WATCH VIDEO:HOW TO MAKE EASY FRUIT BREAD

Easy Fruit Bread Recipe This Fruit Bread Recipe will help you make the Best Fruit Bread full of juicy bits of fruits and deliciously flavoured with spices. 5 from 8 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Proofing Time 2 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Total Time 3 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Course Breakfast Cuisine American, British Servings 1 Loaf of Fruit Bread Ingredients For the bread dough 357 g Flour or 2 3/4 cup(loosely packed)

210 ml Warm water 1 cup-2 tbsp

1 tsp Instant yeast (Active dry yeast 1 and 1/4 tsp)

1 tsp Salt or 5.9 g

42.6 g Butter or 3 tbsp

32 g Sugar or 2 1/2 tbsp or more according to your preference For the Fruit Mix 80-90 g Cranberries around 1/2 cup

80-90 g Raisins around 1/2 cup

60-70 g Currants around 1/2 cup

80-90 g Dry whole Cherries (optional) around 1/2 cup

1/2 tsp Cinnamon Powder

1/4 tsp Cardamom powder

1/4 tsp Nutmeg Powder (optional)

1/2 tsp Vanilla Sugar orPure Vanilla Extract Instructions Prepare the dough Into a bowl, add in the lukewarm water,sugar,salt,yeast and stir to dissolve the ingredients in water. Add in the melted butter. Add the flour into the liquid mix.

Stir and combine. Make sure there are no dry patches left behind. If you happen to use volume measurements instead of weighing the ingredients, the consistency of dough may slightly differ. In that case just make sure there are no dry patches left behind and it form a coherent mass. We need to combine everything together to form a shaggy mass of dough. First Proofing Wrap the bowl with a plastic film and let the dough stand rise in a warm environment for 1 hour or until it gets almost doubled in size. This proofing time may vary according to the ambient temperature. If the room temperature is cold, it may take around 1 and 1/2 hours. Shape the dough After One hour of rising, our dough has risen slightly. Now incorporate the dry fruit mix into the dough. I pulled the dough from sides of bowl and folded it into the center.Thus we can incorporate the fruits into the dough and simultaneously can deflate the dough. Take care not to over work the dough as this can create tension and elasticity to the dough.This may make it difficult for us to flatten the dough during the next step. After deflating the dough and mixing the dry fruits ,let’s simply press and shape it into a rectangle. The breadth of rectangle should match the length of our baking tray. Now roll the dough sheet like we roll a jelly roll and place it into the greased loaf pan. Now it’s ready for the next step.So cover it with a cling film and let it sit and rise in a warm environment. Final rising Let the dough sit and rise in warm environment for 90 minutes. As this fruit yeast bread contain lot of dry fruits, it take a little longer than regular breads to rise. So after 90 minutes, our dough has risen well. Give the fruity bread a good egg wash so that they will look golden brown with a shine on top after baking. We can prepare the egg wash by lightly beating an egg. Bake the Fruit Bread Bake the Fruit bread at 350 F preheated oven for 34-35 minutes.Reduce the baking temperature to 325 F and bake for another 4-5 minutes The top of the fruit bread or fruit loaf will start browning at around 25 minutes of baking.It doesn’t mean our dry fruit bread is done. At this point if we take it out, the center of the fruit yeast bread will have a doughy texture and it will smell very “yeasty” So wait for until the fruit bread is baked properly. If you find the top getting too dark, you can tent the top with an aluminum foil at around 25 minutes and then continue baking. When the fruit bread is done, take the tray out from the oven. Let the fruit loaf sit for 2-3 minutes in the baking tray itself. Then demould the fruit loaf so that the steam will not condense and it will not get soggy . If you want the crust to be more soft, smear the top with some butter while it is still warm. Wait for 2-3 hours for the bread to cool down completely. The steam which is entrapped within the bread will help to cook the inside of the bread completely during this cooling time.This is also called “Residual Baking” If we slice open the bread while it is cooling, we actually interrupt this residual baking. And may result in underbaked center portion in bread. When we slice open a partially baked bread, it will be crumbly in texture and smells “yeasty” in the middle. This is one of the Best Fruit Bread Recipes ,as the fruit bread has nice spice flavor and they are soft and is filled with lots of dry fruits.As a bonus it does not require kneading as well. The thick slices of this fruit bread makes wonderful French toast. EnjoY! Video Keyword Fruit Bread, Fruit Bread Recipe, Fruit loaf, Fruit Yeast Bread

