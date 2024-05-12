Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe - Diabetes Strong (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure.

This is the only keto peanut butter fudge recipe you’ll need! Using only 5 ingredients and ready in under an hour, it’s the perfect sweet keto treat.

It’s not often that there comes along a recipe for a keto dessert that I want to make over and over again. And keep eating over and over for that matter! This keto peanut butter fudge recipe is one of those recipes.

In fact, it’s one of the best recipes for keto fudge ever!

How to make keto peanut butter fudge

Step 1: Line an 8×8 inch (20cm x 20cm) square pan with parchment paper. Make sure the paper extends an inch up the sides of the pan.

Step 2: Heat a small pot over medium-low heat. Once the pot is heated up, add the peanut butter, butter, and vanilla. Stir until the mixture has melted and is well mixed together and completely smooth.

Step 3: Remove the pot from the heat and add in the powdered stevia. Mix in well until no lumps remain.

Step 4: Pour the mixture into the prepared square pan and top with crushed peanuts if desired. Transfer to the freezer to chill for half an hour before cutting the peanut butter fudge into squares. They are very rich so keep the squares on the smaller side.

Step 4: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator and snack on when desired!

Storing your fudge

It is not advised to store your keto fudge anywhere else but the refrigerator or freezer. If left out on the counter, your fudge could easily melt.

For long-term storage (more than 1 week), you can store your fudge in the freezer. Use an airtight container to avoid any freezer burn affecting the taste of your fudge. You can store it this way for up to 6 weeks.

The fudge will be quite hard if removed from the freezer but will quickly soften and it should be ready to eat within 10 to 15 minutes.

Other healthy keto recipes

If you liked this fudge recipe, here are some other easy keto recipes you might enjoy:

Low-carb Cheesecake

Keto Chocolate Brownies

Keto Peanut Butter Fat Bombs

You can also read this roundup I created of 10 easy diabetic dessertsfor even more great keto dessert recipe ideas.

When you’ve made this deliciousketo peanut butter fudge, please don’t forget to let me know how you liked it and rate the recipe in the comments below!