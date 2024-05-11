Easy Salmon Croquettes - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Jump to RecipeJump to Video This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

Salmon Croquettes are pan-fried and packed with so many great flavors. These make a quick and easy weeknight meal and aredelicious with atartarsauce!

Salmon Croquette Recipe

Salmon lovers, this recipe is for you! If you don’t know what salmon croquettes are, you are in for a treat. This recipe uses canned salmon along with a host of delicious seasonings and ingredients that flavor the salmon to perfection. Once formed into patties, they are pan-fried in a skillet until golden brown.

Not only are these insanely delicious, but they make a great side to any meal or a quick, on-the-go meal if you are short on time. Don’t forget to dip them in some delicious Tartar Sauce! It really elevates these delicious croquettes, and the combined flavor is so delicious that you won’t be able to stop at one!

Ingredients in Salmon Croquettes

These ingredients are simple, and I bet that you can already find most of them in your pantry! This recipe uses classic ingredients to really grab hold of the delicious flavor of salmon and make it taste its best. Go ahead and check out the recipe card at the bottom of the post for all of the exact measurements.

The breadcrumbs help to form the perfect crust.

I used all-purpose flour in this recipe.

These are optional, but I love the added color, crunch, and flavor they bring to the croquettes.

Using canned salmon saves so much time!

This is so delicious with the salmon.

These enhance all of the flavors in the recipe.

The egg binds all of the ingredients together making it easy to form patties.

This also helps bind the ingredients together and adds a creaminess to the base.

This added flavor is out of this world!

If you aren't a fan of cilantro (it seems to be a love-it-or-hate-it ingredient), then you can leave it out!

I use the oil to cook the croquettes in the skillet. It helps them get that golden brown color.

How do You Make Salmon Croquettes?

Combine Ingredients: Add panko and flour to a bowl and mix. Add bell peppers, canned salmon, garlic, salt, pepper, egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce and cilantro. Mix until incorporated. Form Patties: Shape into 6-8 patties and heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook: Add patties to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Can I Bake Salmon Croquettes? Yes! Place the croquettes on a baking sheet and cook them for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping once halfway through. They are done when they are golden brown and an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are a few frequently asked questions about this salmon croquettes recipe! Can I use fresh salmon instead of canned salmon in this recipe? Yes, you can substitute fresh salmon for canned salmon if you prefer. Just make sure that you cook and flake the fresh salmon before adding it to the mixture.

Yes, you can use regular breadcrumbs or crushed crackers as a substitute for Panko if you don't have it on hand!

Yes, you can use regular breadcrumbs or crushed crackers as a substitute for Panko if you don’t have it on hand! How do I know when the croquettes are cooked through? The croquettes are done when they are golden brown on both sides and have reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. I always like to use a meat thermometer to double-check the temperature.

You can use vegetable oil, canola oil, or any other neutral-flavored oil to fry the croquettes.

How to Store Leftovers These salmon croquettes taste just as good (if not better) the next day. You can store leftovers or make them ahead of time so they are ready to heat up whenever you need them! Make them ahead of time: You can make the croquettes ahead of time and refrigerate them for a day or two. When you are ready to eat them you can reheat them in the oven or on a skillet.