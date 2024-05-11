63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (2024)

Home » Vegan Recipes » Vegan Finger Food » 63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about...
Published: · Modified: by Kate Ford · This post may contain affiliate links.
A collection of the best recipes for vegan canapés and party food - from elaborate showstopping canapés to easy throw-it-all-together party snacks. All you need now is the prosecco!
Party food and buffets can be a bit of a minefield for vegans, but also a fantastic opportunity to offer inventive and delicious vegan food to friends and family, an opportunity to 'show off' what can be done with nothing but plants. This roundup of 63 recipes for vegan canapes and party food will give you some ideas and inspiration for a showstopping party spread.
One of the most important things to remember if you're offering a few vegan options amongst a mixed buffet is labelling - make sure you let everyone (especially the vegans) know what's what, to avoid any confusion.From experience, if you just write 'VEGAN' on a dish, everyone will assume its just for the vegans and steer clear, but if you give the dish a name, with a small (vg) in the corner, the vegans will know it is 'safe' and everyone else might be tempted to give it a try too.
Jump to:
- 🍚 Balls and Bites
- 🥮 Savoury Pastries
- 🍣 Sushi
- 🍗 Vegan 'Chicken' Dippers
- 🥒 Spring Rolls
- 🧆 Vegan Dips
- 🌯 Wraps and Rollups
- 🌮 Best of the Rest: Vegan Canapés and Party Food
- 🥜 Party Nibbles
- 🍕Vegan Pizzas
- 🥔 Potato Potluck
- 🍔 Vegan Sliders and Mini Burgers
- 🍄 Stuffed Mushrooms
- 🧁 Vegan Sweet Treats
- 💬 Comments and Reviews
63 of the best Vegan Canapés
What are your favourite vegan party food recipes? What do you make when you're after showstopping vegan canapes? Here are a few ideas:
🍚 Balls and Bites
Gochujang bean balls | Quite Good Food
Gochujang is the star of the show in thisfull on, flavour packed, Korean style take on vegan meat balls.
Green Edamame & Pea Falafel | Tinned Tomatoes
Crisp green falafel made with edamame beans, peas and coriander and served with a yoghurt, cucumber and mint dip. This recipe is easy to make at home and suitable for vegetarians or vegans.
Buffalo Quinoa Balls | V Nutrition
These Buffalo Quinoa Balls are a nice way to get that Buffalo sauce fix without having the chicken wings!
🥮 Savoury Pastries
Vegan Cheese Spinach Spanakopita Triangles | The Vegan Larder
These Vegan Spanakopita Triangles are easy to make, and even easier to eat!!
Vegan Sausage Rolls with sage and red onion
These really simple vegan sausage rolls taste fabulous, are quick and easy to make and are just perfect for a party, buffet or picnic!
Check out this recipe
Kale Pesto & Cauliflower Picnic Pies
These pretty mini pies are perfect for picnics, with a delicious juicy filling of cauliflower and pesto.
Check out this recipe
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Cups | Vegan Huggs
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Cups ~ a crowd favorite tucked inside a crispy and flaky shell.
Vegan Tomato Tartlets with Spinach Pesto | Dianne's Vegan Kitchen
Thesevegan Tomato Tartlets are perfect party food, and they’re a great appetizer for dinner parties. I like to serve them at holiday gatherings & potlucks.
Vegan Pasties with mushrooms, lentils & red wine
These Vegan Pasties are rich and packed with flavour, perfect for picnics or even a Sunday Roast dinner!
Check out this recipe
Vegan Spinach Puffs | Connoisseurus Veg
Puff pastry shells are stuffed with spinach, creamy cashew cheese, garlic and dill, and then baked to flaky perfection to make these vegan spinach puffs.
🍣 Sushi
Easy Vegan Sushi
Make a platter of four vegan sushi varieties with your choice of fillings. Easy step-by-step photos and instructions, perfect for first-time sushi makers!
Check out this recipe
Muffin Tin Sushi Cups | Rhian's Recipes
These Muffin Tin Sushi Cups are super easy to make, so adorable and full of healthy goodness!Filled with a delicious edamame paste.
Vegan Zucchini Quinoa Sushi Rolls | The Petite Cook
Fresh and super crunchy, packed with superfoood veggies and quinoa. Make these vegan zucchini quinoa sushi rolls for a delightful lunch or simple appetizer.
🍗 Vegan 'Chicken' Dippers
Crispy Popcorn Tofu Nuggets | V Nutrition
These Popcorn Tofu Nuggets are a perfect snack for game day, movie night or dinner for the kiddos and is a healthy tofu option because it uses no oil!
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites With Vegan Cucumber Ranch | Vegetarian Gastronomy
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites dipped into Vegan Cucumber Ranch Dressing. Crispy, chewy, and breaded with tartness and spiciness!
Vegan Seitan Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce | Sunnyside Hanne
Make your owndeliciousAsian take-out at home with these Vegan Seitan Satay!
Easy Baked Cauliflower Wings | Veggie Desserts
Baked cauliflower wings are a tasty vegan or vegetarian alternative to chicken wings. They have a crispy coating full of herbs and spices.
Spicy Crispy Kung Pao Cauliflower | Vegan Richa
Cauliflower battered and baked and tossed in spicy kung pao sauce. A perfect appetizer for game day.
Easy Satay Tofu
These easy satay tofu skewers are so easy to make with shortcut ingredients, and can be cooked in the oven, BBQ or air fryer. A crunchy peanut sauce makes the perfect dip.
Check out this recipe
Sweet Basil Corn Nuggets | The Nut-Free Vegan
These Sweet Basil Corn Nuggets are easy to make and incredibly tasty. They make the perfect vegan appetizer or a great comfort food snack.
🥒 Spring Rolls
Chilli Peanut Vietnamese Rolls
These spicy and salty rice paper rolls are totally more-ish - perfect for parties, picnics or a delicious light lunch.
Check out this recipe
Veggie Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce | Debra Klein
The perfect healthy appetizer. Homemade Peanut sauce for these delicious vegan and gluten-free snacks.
Korean Tempeh Lettuce Wraps | The Nut-Free Vegan
These Korean Tempeh Lettuce Wraps are perfect for when you need a healthy appetizer or a light dinner. They’re easy to make and delicious!
🧆 Vegan Dips
Skinny Beetroot Hummus
This lower-calorie beetroot hummus is packed with flavour, creamy and delicious and perfectly pink!
Check out this recipe
Nacho Sweet Potato Cheese | Connoisseurus Veg
This vegan nacho sweet potato cheese is made from, wait for it...sweet potatoes! Specifically, sweet potatoes that are blended with creamy coconut milk with zesty seasonings. Be amazed.
White Bean Hummus | Pinch and Swirl
Thick and ultra-creamy with delicate garlic heat, earthy parsley, silky tahini and zesty lemon! You can make it in 10 minutes flat and it’s the perfect dip for raw vegetables.
Sun-Dried Tomato Butterbean Pâté
A flavour-packed vegan pate that's as good for you as it is delicious!
Check out this recipe
Roasted Butternut Squash and Turmeric Hummus | Love Food Nourish
A healthy and tasty hummus with roasted butternut squash and turmeric - This hummus makes a tasty dip and is a great way to get more veggies into your kids.
Butter Bean Hummus
This creamy and nutritious butter bean hummus is a delicious alternative to a traditional hummus, with the classic flavours of garlic, lemon and tahini.
Check out this recipe
🥖 Bread & Crostini
Mushroom Crostini with Garlic Basil Vegan Ricotta | Vegetarian Gastronomy
Slices of toasted bread, slathered with a vegan cheese spread, and topped with a savory mushroom herb mixture. It’s the perfect vegan mushroom crostini!
Dough Balls with garlic and herbs
These soft and fluffy dough balls are deliciously garlicky, with a side serving of garlic and herb butter for dipping.
Check out this recipe
Spicy Avocado Crostini Appetizer | Masala Herb
Spicy Avocado Crostini Bites a Quick & Easy Healthy Vegan Gluten-free Appetizer to enjoy guiltfree. Great as a summer meal starter or as a party appetizer.
🌯 Wraps and Rollups
Spicy Bean Lunch Wrap | Tinned Tomatoes
This copycat recipe is a delicious vegan spicy bean lunch wrap with spicy beans and salad.
Vegan Tortilla Pinwheels | Carve Your Craving
Tortilla roll ups are asy to make for a crowd. Perfect vegan and vegetarian roll ups are ideal for kids lunch boxes.
Veggie Tortilla Rollups | Veggie Inspired
Tortilla Rollups with dairy free cream cheese and fresh raw vegetables make the perfect appetizer, snack or light lunch. Perfect finger food for kids too!
🌮 Best of the Rest: Vegan Canapés and Party Food
Vegan Blini Toppings (and easy vegan blinis)
This selection of quick and easy vegan blini toppings are simple to make and will impress your guests! Includes a recipe for easy vegan blinis.
Check out this recipe
Vegan Sliders - mini bean burgers
These easy peasy vegan sliders are perfect party food - mini black bean burgers with spring onion and lime. Simple to make, and impressive canapés!
Check out this recipe
Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta Fries | Moon and Spoon and Yum
Incredibly quick and easy 5-Ingredient Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta fries! This vegan gluten-free snack or appetizer is full of healthy and crispy deliciousness!
Mini Vegan Leek & Sun Dried Tomato Frittatas | The Vegan Larder
I had an ‘aha’ moment recently with making vegan frittata and quiches. I mean, you wouldn’t think these would be at all possible without the help of eggs.
Roasted Grape and Jalapeno Sweet Potato Crostini | Running to the Kitchen
These roasted sweet potato crostini are topped with vegan friendly jalapeno havarti style cheese, roasted grapes and caramelized onions.
Baked Spring Roll Cups | Carve Your Craving
Baked deconstructed veg spring rolls - easy vegan appetizer made with phyllo sheets. Phyllo cups can be made ahead of time. Perfect for party or potluck.
Baked Veggie Sweet Potato Fritters | The Petite Cook
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these healthy baked Veggie Sweet Potato Fritters are ready in 30 minutes and awesomely vegan & gluten-free.
Chipotle Lentil Taquitos | The Nut-Free Vegan
These spicy chipotle lentil taquitos make the perfect snack, or even a light meal. They’re packed with protein and flavor, and are super easy to make.
🥜 Party Nibbles
Warm Six-Spiced Party Nuts
These smoky and spicy nuts are perfect for a party, a great accompaniment to pre-dinner drinks.
Check out this recipe
Bombay Potato Bites (quick vegan party nibbles)
These quick and easy party snacks are perfect with drinks - a deliciously savoury and spicy snack.
Check out this recipe
🍕Vegan Pizzas
Quick and Easy Vegan Pesto Pizza Bites | Veggie Inspired
These Vegan Pizza Bites have big bold flavors in a little bite. The perfect appetizer or snack for your next party or get-together.
Vegan Ricotta Pizza Muffins | Debra Klein
Vegan Ricotta Pizza Muffins are a healthy choice. Simple dough. Vegan ricotta. Roasted Veggies. Easy to prepare and delicious.
Broccoli, Kale, Chilli & Hazelnut Pizza (Vegan)
This vegan pizza might be cheese-less but doesn't skimp on flavour at all. Jam packed with crunchy broccoli, hazelnuts, chilli and crispy kale, it is totally more-ish.
Check out this recipe
🥔 Potato Potluck
Potato nests with radish, apple and beetroot | Quite Good Food
Enjoy oven baked potato nests topped with crisp radish, apple and beetroot matchsticks as hors dóeuvres with pre-Christmas drinks.
Pea, Potato & Pesto Croquettes
These crispy potato croquettes are easy to make and totally more-ish.
Loaded Baked Potato Bites | Fragrant Vanilla
Simple potato slices topped with coconut bacon and homemade guacamole - yum!
🍔 Vegan Sliders and Mini Burgers
Grilled Eggplant Banh Mi Sliders | Strength and Sunshine
The classic Vietnamese sandwich made healthy, gluten-free, & vegan. Grilled Eggplant Banh Mi Sliders are a hearty, spicy, & veggie-packed recipe!
Vegan Crab cake Slider | Sunny Side Hanne
Crisp golden exterior, soft flavorful interior. Easy to make. Fun to eat. A patty with good crunch. How does something so light holds together in patty form?
Potato Fritter Sliders | Piping Pot Curry
Potato Fritter Sliders, a game day vegan appetizer. A potato fritter is stuffed in between dinner rolls, along with sweet and spicy sauces.
🍄 Stuffed Mushrooms
Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms | Dianne's Vegan Kitchen
These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms are a mainstay on my holiday menu, and they’re also a perfect canapé for parties.
Crabless Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms | Vegan Huggs
These Crabless Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms will be a hit at your next gathering and they will disappear fast.
Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms | Connoisseurus Veg
Watch out! These vegan stuffed mushrooms are incredibly addictive, thanks to a filling of dreamy cashew cream cheese, smoky tempeh bacon and chives. Great for snacking, but you can absolutely make a meal of them too!
🧁 Vegan Sweet Treats
Cinnamon Sugar Yam Fries | Fragrant Vanilla Cake
These deliciously sweet Cinnamon Sugar Yam Fries come with a “Cream Cheese” Dipping Sauce - totally more-ish!
Healthy Snickers Ice Cream Bites | Rhian's Recipes
Healthy Snickers Ice Cream Bites - highly shareable, moreish, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar free! Really quick and easy to make!
No Bake Blueberry Lemon Mini Tarts | Lemons and Zest
No Bake Blueberry Lemon Mini Tarts. Fresh lemon zest tops these chia blueberry jam bites of refreshing goodness. Simple and no bake perfection.
Tahini Bon Bons | Fried Dandelions
These little Tahini Bon Bons take just minutes to make, and taste like candy bars, even though they are secretly dates in disguise!
Phew! I hope that's given you a few ideas...
You might also be interested in my older vegetarian equivalent post: 45 Vegetarian Canapés and Party Food Recipes.
Please do send me pictures of your very own vegan canapes and party food on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to show me how you got on!
Kate x
Free 4-Week Vegan Meal Plan
Have you got your hands on a copy of my meal plan yet? If notCLICK here to download a copy of my FREE 4 Week Vegan Meal Plan today!
For more quick and easy vegan recipes take a look at my latest book Vegan in 15.
"Brilliant! Chock full of easy recipes and great tips and advice" Hello! Magazine
« Vegan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Vegan Blueberry Muffins with Streusel Topping »
About Kate Ford
Hi! I'm Kate, vegan home cook and blogger behind The Veg Space and author of Vegan in 15. I'm passionate about creating easy vegan recipes that even a first-time cook can follow.
Reader Interactions
Comments
bella says
Thanks for sharing very yummy recipe. Looks delicious..
Reply
Mansi Rana says
Can’t believe all these delicious looking bites are vegan! Love that you have set up sections for each theme. Pinned!
Reply
ken Miller says
Lots of delicious and epic food options for vegans.
Reply
Amanda says
This looks so yummy! love this recipe
Reply
Lyla Hassan says
These vegan canapes look so much delicious ...Will definitely try these out
Reply
Anjali says
Thank you so much for sharing my recipe! It’s perfect!
Reply
Hanne says
Last New Year's Eve we had a huge party and I was like a deer in the head lights when it came to appetizers for a crowd of omnivores. Thank you for this vibrant well balanced round up. I will be referring back to it often. xox
P.S. Thank you for including me Crab-cake Sliders and Seitan Satay
Reply
thevegspace says
Ah these would all be perfect for a NYE party - that saitan satay looks INCREDIBLE! X
Reply
Hope says
What a great selection of delicious food! Perfect for entertaining! Thank you for including my butternut squash and turmeric hummus. Have pinned for later!
Reply
thevegspace says
It looks delicious, thanks for contributing! x
Reply
Dianne says
There are so many yummy recipes here – I want to throw a party now! Thanks for including my stuffed mushrooms and tomato tartlets!
Reply
thevegspace says
Me too! Thanks Dianne x
Reply
Helene says
Can’t believe all these delicious looking bites are vegan! Love that you have set up sections for each theme. Pinned!
Reply
thevegspace says
Thanks Helene - yes there's quite a few I would never have guessed were vegan! x
Reply
Kate says
What a great roundup! I love that it's a riot of colour, rather than a beige typical meat buffet. There are so many great ideas here - I need to have a party!
Reply
thevegspace says
Yes some fabulously colourful canapés, I need to have a party too!!
Reply