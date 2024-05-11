63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (2024)

Published: May 11, 2018 · Modified: Mar 4, 2022 by Kate Ford · This post may contain affiliate links.

A collection of the best recipes for vegan canapés and party food - from elaborate showstopping canapés to easy throw-it-all-together party snacks. All you need now is the prosecco!

Party food and buffets can be a bit of a minefield for vegans, but also a fantastic opportunity to offer inventive and delicious vegan food to friends and family, an opportunity to 'show off' what can be done with nothing but plants. This roundup of 63 recipes for vegan canapes and party food will give you some ideas and inspiration for a showstopping party spread.

One of the most important things to remember if you're offering a few vegan options amongst a mixed buffet is labelling - make sure you let everyone (especially the vegans) know what's what, to avoid any confusion.From experience, if you just write 'VEGAN' on a dish, everyone will assume its just for the vegans and steer clear, but if you give the dish a name, with a small (vg) in the corner, the vegans will know it is 'safe' and everyone else might be tempted to give it a try too.

Jump to: 🍚 Balls and Bites

🥮 Savoury Pastries

🍣 Sushi

🍗 Vegan 'Chicken' Dippers

🥒 Spring Rolls

🧆 Vegan Dips



🌯 Wraps and Rollups

🌮 Best of the Rest: Vegan Canapés and Party Food

🥜 Party Nibbles

🍕Vegan Pizzas

🥔 Potato Potluck

🍔 Vegan Sliders and Mini Burgers

🍄 Stuffed Mushrooms

🧁 Vegan Sweet Treats

💬 Comments and Reviews

What are your favourite vegan party food recipes? What do you make when you're after showstopping vegan canapes? Here are a few ideas:

🍚 Balls and Bites Gochujang bean balls | Quite Good Food Gochujang is the star of the show in thisfull on, flavour packed, Korean style take on vegan meat balls. Check out this recipe Green Edamame & Pea Falafel | Tinned Tomatoes Crisp green falafel made with edamame beans, peas and coriander and served with a yoghurt, cucumber and mint dip. This recipe is easy to make at home and suitable for vegetarians or vegans. Check out this recipe Buffalo Quinoa Balls | V Nutrition These Buffalo Quinoa Balls are a nice way to get that Buffalo sauce fix without having the chicken wings! Check out this recipe

🥮 Savoury Pastries Vegan Cheese Spinach Spanakopita Triangles | The Vegan Larder These Vegan Spanakopita Triangles are easy to make, and even easier to eat!! Check out this recipe Vegan Sausage Rolls with sage and red onion These really simple vegan sausage rolls taste fabulous, are quick and easy to make and are just perfect for a party, buffet or picnic! Check out this recipe Kale Pesto & Cauliflower Picnic Pies These pretty mini pies are perfect for picnics, with a delicious juicy filling of cauliflower and pesto. Check out this recipe Vegan Spinach Artichoke Cups | Vegan Huggs Vegan Spinach Artichoke Cups ~ a crowd favorite tucked inside a crispy and flaky shell. Check out this recipe Vegan Tomato Tartlets with Spinach Pesto | Dianne's Vegan Kitchen Thesevegan Tomato Tartlets are perfect party food, and they’re a great appetizer for dinner parties. I like to serve them at holiday gatherings & potlucks. Check out this recipe Vegan Pasties with mushrooms, lentils & red wine These Vegan Pasties are rich and packed with flavour, perfect for picnics or even a Sunday Roast dinner! Check out this recipe Vegan Spinach Puffs | Connoisseurus Veg Puff pastry shells are stuffed with spinach, creamy cashew cheese, garlic and dill, and then baked to flaky perfection to make these vegan spinach puffs. Check out this recipe

🍣 Sushi Easy Vegan Sushi Make a platter of four vegan sushi varieties with your choice of fillings. Easy step-by-step photos and instructions, perfect for first-time sushi makers! Check out this recipe Muffin Tin Sushi Cups | Rhian's Recipes These Muffin Tin Sushi Cups are super easy to make, so adorable and full of healthy goodness!Filled with a delicious edamame paste. Check out this recipe Vegan Zucchini Quinoa Sushi Rolls | The Petite Cook Fresh and super crunchy, packed with superfoood veggies and quinoa. Make these vegan zucchini quinoa sushi rolls for a delightful lunch or simple appetizer. Check out this recipe

🥒 Spring Rolls Chilli Peanut Vietnamese Rolls These spicy and salty rice paper rolls are totally more-ish - perfect for parties, picnics or a delicious light lunch. Check out this recipe Veggie Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce | Debra Klein The perfect healthy appetizer. Homemade Peanut sauce for these delicious vegan and gluten-free snacks. Check out this recipe Korean Tempeh Lettuce Wraps | The Nut-Free Vegan These Korean Tempeh Lettuce Wraps are perfect for when you need a healthy appetizer or a light dinner. They’re easy to make and delicious! Check out this recipe

🧆 Vegan Dips Skinny Beetroot Hummus This lower-calorie beetroot hummus is packed with flavour, creamy and delicious and perfectly pink! Check out this recipe Nacho Sweet Potato Cheese | Connoisseurus Veg This vegan nacho sweet potato cheese is made from, wait for it...sweet potatoes! Specifically, sweet potatoes that are blended with creamy coconut milk with zesty seasonings. Be amazed. Check out this recipe White Bean Hummus | Pinch and Swirl Thick and ultra-creamy with delicate garlic heat, earthy parsley, silky tahini and zesty lemon! You can make it in 10 minutes flat and it’s the perfect dip for raw vegetables. Check out this recipe Sun-Dried Tomato Butterbean Pâté A flavour-packed vegan pate that's as good for you as it is delicious! Check out this recipe Roasted Butternut Squash and Turmeric Hummus | Love Food Nourish A healthy and tasty hummus with roasted butternut squash and turmeric - This hummus makes a tasty dip and is a great way to get more veggies into your kids. Check out this recipe Butter Bean Hummus This creamy and nutritious butter bean hummus is a delicious alternative to a traditional hummus, with the classic flavours of garlic, lemon and tahini. Check out this recipe

🥖 Bread & Crostini Mushroom Crostini with Garlic Basil Vegan Ricotta | Vegetarian Gastronomy Slices of toasted bread, slathered with a vegan cheese spread, and topped with a savory mushroom herb mixture. It’s the perfect vegan mushroom crostini! Check out this recipe Dough Balls with garlic and herbs These soft and fluffy dough balls are deliciously garlicky, with a side serving of garlic and herb butter for dipping. Check out this recipe Spicy Avocado Crostini Appetizer | Masala Herb Spicy Avocado Crostini Bites a Quick & Easy Healthy Vegan Gluten-free Appetizer to enjoy guiltfree. Great as a summer meal starter or as a party appetizer. Check out this recipe

🌯 Wraps and Rollups Spicy Bean Lunch Wrap | Tinned Tomatoes This copycat recipe is a delicious vegan spicy bean lunch wrap with spicy beans and salad. Check out this recipe Vegan Tortilla Pinwheels | Carve Your Craving Tortilla roll ups are asy to make for a crowd. Perfect vegan and vegetarian roll ups are ideal for kids lunch boxes. Check out this recipe Veggie Tortilla Rollups | Veggie Inspired Tortilla Rollups with dairy free cream cheese and fresh raw vegetables make the perfect appetizer, snack or light lunch. Perfect finger food for kids too! Check out this recipe

🌮 Best of the Rest: Vegan Canapés and Party Food Vegan Blini Toppings (and easy vegan blinis) This selection of quick and easy vegan blini toppings are simple to make and will impress your guests! Includes a recipe for easy vegan blinis. Check out this recipe Vegan Sliders - mini bean burgers These easy peasy vegan sliders are perfect party food - mini black bean burgers with spring onion and lime. Simple to make, and impressive canapés! Check out this recipe Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta Fries | Moon and Spoon and Yum Incredibly quick and easy 5-Ingredient Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta fries! This vegan gluten-free snack or appetizer is full of healthy and crispy deliciousness! Check out this recipe See Also Easy & Authentic Scotch Pie Recipe - Scottish Scran Mini Vegan Leek & Sun Dried Tomato Frittatas | The Vegan Larder I had an ‘aha’ moment recently with making vegan frittata and quiches. I mean, you wouldn’t think these would be at all possible without the help of eggs. Check out this recipe Roasted Grape and Jalapeno Sweet Potato Crostini | Running to the Kitchen These roasted sweet potato crostini are topped with vegan friendly jalapeno havarti style cheese, roasted grapes and caramelized onions. Check out this recipe Baked Spring Roll Cups | Carve Your Craving Baked deconstructed veg spring rolls - easy vegan appetizer made with phyllo sheets. Phyllo cups can be made ahead of time. Perfect for party or potluck. Check out this recipe Baked Veggie Sweet Potato Fritters | The Petite Cook Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these healthy baked Veggie Sweet Potato Fritters are ready in 30 minutes and awesomely vegan & gluten-free. Check out this recipe Chipotle Lentil Taquitos | The Nut-Free Vegan These spicy chipotle lentil taquitos make the perfect snack, or even a light meal. They’re packed with protein and flavor, and are super easy to make. Check out this recipe

🥜 Party Nibbles Warm Six-Spiced Party Nuts These smoky and spicy nuts are perfect for a party, a great accompaniment to pre-dinner drinks. Check out this recipe Bombay Potato Bites (quick vegan party nibbles) These quick and easy party snacks are perfect with drinks - a deliciously savoury and spicy snack. Check out this recipe

🍕Vegan Pizzas Quick and Easy Vegan Pesto Pizza Bites | Veggie Inspired These Vegan Pizza Bites have big bold flavors in a little bite. The perfect appetizer or snack for your next party or get-together. Check out this recipe Vegan Ricotta Pizza Muffins | Debra Klein Vegan Ricotta Pizza Muffins are a healthy choice. Simple dough. Vegan ricotta. Roasted Veggies. Easy to prepare and delicious. Check out this recipe Broccoli, Kale, Chilli & Hazelnut Pizza (Vegan) This vegan pizza might be cheese-less but doesn't skimp on flavour at all. Jam packed with crunchy broccoli, hazelnuts, chilli and crispy kale, it is totally more-ish. Check out this recipe

🥔 Potato Potluck Potato nests with radish, apple and beetroot | Quite Good Food Enjoy oven baked potato nests topped with crisp radish, apple and beetroot matchsticks as hors dóeuvres with pre-Christmas drinks. Check out this recipe Pea, Potato & Pesto Croquettes These crispy potato croquettes are easy to make and totally more-ish. Loaded Baked Potato Bites | Fragrant Vanilla Simple potato slices topped with coconut bacon and homemade guacamole - yum! Check out this recipe

🍔 Vegan Sliders and Mini Burgers Grilled Eggplant Banh Mi Sliders | Strength and Sunshine The classic Vietnamese sandwich made healthy, gluten-free, & vegan. Grilled Eggplant Banh Mi Sliders are a hearty, spicy, & veggie-packed recipe! Check out this recipe Vegan Crab cake Slider | Sunny Side Hanne Crisp golden exterior, soft flavorful interior. Easy to make. Fun to eat. A patty with good crunch. How does something so light holds together in patty form? Check out this recipe Potato Fritter Sliders | Piping Pot Curry Potato Fritter Sliders, a game day vegan appetizer. A potato fritter is stuffed in between dinner rolls, along with sweet and spicy sauces. Check out this recipe

🍄 Stuffed Mushrooms Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms | Dianne's Vegan Kitchen These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms are a mainstay on my holiday menu, and they’re also a perfect canapé for parties. Check out this recipe Crabless Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms | Vegan Huggs These Crabless Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms will be a hit at your next gathering and they will disappear fast. Check out this recipe Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms | Connoisseurus Veg Watch out! These vegan stuffed mushrooms are incredibly addictive, thanks to a filling of dreamy cashew cream cheese, smoky tempeh bacon and chives. Great for snacking, but you can absolutely make a meal of them too! Check out this recipe

🧁 Vegan Sweet Treats

Cinnamon Sugar Yam Fries | Fragrant Vanilla Cake These deliciously sweet Cinnamon Sugar Yam Fries come with a “Cream Cheese” Dipping Sauce - totally more-ish! Check out this recipe

Healthy Snickers Ice Cream Bites | Rhian's Recipes Healthy Snickers Ice Cream Bites - highly shareable, moreish, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar free! Really quick and easy to make! Check out this recipe

No Bake Blueberry Lemon Mini Tarts | Lemons and Zest No Bake Blueberry Lemon Mini Tarts. Fresh lemon zest tops these chia blueberry jam bites of refreshing goodness. Simple and no bake perfection. Check out this recipe

Tahini Bon Bons | Fried Dandelions These little Tahini Bon Bons take just minutes to make, and taste like candy bars, even though they are secretly dates in disguise! Check out this recipe

Phew! I hope that's given you a few ideas...

