63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (2024)

Home » Vegan Recipes » Vegan Finger Food » 63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about...

Published: · Modified: by Kate Ford · This post may contain affiliate links.

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (1)

A collection of the best recipes for vegan canapés and party food - from elaborate showstopping canapés to easy throw-it-all-together party snacks. All you need now is the prosecco!

Party food and buffets can be a bit of a minefield for vegans, but also a fantastic opportunity to offer inventive and delicious vegan food to friends and family, an opportunity to 'show off' what can be done with nothing but plants. This roundup of 63 recipes for vegan canapes and party food will give you some ideas and inspiration for a showstopping party spread.

One of the most important things to remember if you're offering a few vegan options amongst a mixed buffet is labelling - make sure you let everyone (especially the vegans) know what's what, to avoid any confusion.From experience, if you just write 'VEGAN' on a dish, everyone will assume its just for the vegans and steer clear, but if you give the dish a name, with a small (vg) in the corner, the vegans will know it is 'safe' and everyone else might be tempted to give it a try too.

Jump to:
  • 🍚 Balls and Bites
  • 🥮 Savoury Pastries
  • 🍣 Sushi
  • 🍗 Vegan 'Chicken' Dippers
  • 🥒 Spring Rolls
  • 🧆 Vegan Dips
  • 🌯 Wraps and Rollups
  • 🌮 Best of the Rest: Vegan Canapés and Party Food
  • 🥜 Party Nibbles
  • 🍕Vegan Pizzas
  • 🥔 Potato Potluck
  • 🍔 Vegan Sliders and Mini Burgers
  • 🍄 Stuffed Mushrooms
  • 🧁 Vegan Sweet Treats
  • 💬 Comments and Reviews

63 of the best Vegan Canapés

What are your favourite vegan party food recipes? What do you make when you're after showstopping vegan canapes? Here are a few ideas:

🍚 Balls and Bites

Gochujang bean balls | Quite Good Food

Gochujang is the star of the show in thisfull on, flavour packed, Korean style take on vegan meat balls.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (2)

Green Edamame & Pea Falafel | Tinned Tomatoes

Crisp green falafel made with edamame beans, peas and coriander and served with a yoghurt, cucumber and mint dip. This recipe is easy to make at home and suitable for vegetarians or vegans.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (3)

Buffalo Quinoa Balls | V Nutrition

These Buffalo Quinoa Balls are a nice way to get that Buffalo sauce fix without having the chicken wings!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (4)

🥮 Savoury Pastries

Vegan Cheese Spinach Spanakopita Triangles | The Vegan Larder

These Vegan Spanakopita Triangles are easy to make, and even easier to eat!!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (5)

Vegan Sausage Rolls with sage and red onion

These really simple vegan sausage rolls taste fabulous, are quick and easy to make and are just perfect for a party, buffet or picnic!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (6)

Kale Pesto & Cauliflower Picnic Pies

These pretty mini pies are perfect for picnics, with a delicious juicy filling of cauliflower and pesto.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (7)

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Cups | Vegan Huggs

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Cups ~ a crowd favorite tucked inside a crispy and flaky shell.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (8)

Vegan Tomato Tartlets with Spinach Pesto | Dianne's Vegan Kitchen

Thesevegan Tomato Tartlets are perfect party food, and they’re a great appetizer for dinner parties. I like to serve them at holiday gatherings & potlucks.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (9)

Vegan Pasties with mushrooms, lentils & red wine

These Vegan Pasties are rich and packed with flavour, perfect for picnics or even a Sunday Roast dinner!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (10)

Vegan Spinach Puffs | Connoisseurus Veg

Puff pastry shells are stuffed with spinach, creamy cashew cheese, garlic and dill, and then baked to flaky perfection to make these vegan spinach puffs.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (11)

🍣 Sushi

Easy Vegan Sushi

Make a platter of four vegan sushi varieties with your choice of fillings. Easy step-by-step photos and instructions, perfect for first-time sushi makers!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (12)

Muffin Tin Sushi Cups | Rhian's Recipes

These Muffin Tin Sushi Cups are super easy to make, so adorable and full of healthy goodness!Filled with a delicious edamame paste.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (13)

Vegan Zucchini Quinoa Sushi Rolls | The Petite Cook

Fresh and super crunchy, packed with superfoood veggies and quinoa. Make these vegan zucchini quinoa sushi rolls for a delightful lunch or simple appetizer.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (14)

🍗 Vegan 'Chicken' Dippers

Crispy Popcorn Tofu Nuggets | V Nutrition

These Popcorn Tofu Nuggets are a perfect snack for game day, movie night or dinner for the kiddos and is a healthy tofu option because it uses no oil!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (15)

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites With Vegan Cucumber Ranch | Vegetarian Gastronomy

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites dipped into Vegan Cucumber Ranch Dressing. Crispy, chewy, and breaded with tartness and spiciness!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (16)

Vegan Seitan Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce | Sunnyside Hanne

Make your owndeliciousAsian take-out at home with these Vegan Seitan Satay!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (17)

Easy Baked Cauliflower Wings | Veggie Desserts

Baked cauliflower wings are a tasty vegan or vegetarian alternative to chicken wings. They have a crispy coating full of herbs and spices.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (18)

Spicy Crispy Kung Pao Cauliflower | Vegan Richa

Cauliflower battered and baked and tossed in spicy kung pao sauce. A perfect appetizer for game day.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (19)

Easy Satay Tofu

These easy satay tofu skewers are so easy to make with shortcut ingredients, and can be cooked in the oven, BBQ or air fryer. A crunchy peanut sauce makes the perfect dip.

Check out this recipe

See Also
Easy Irish Colcannon RecipeSweet 'n Salty Nut Clusters RecipeVegan Chili Cheese Fries | Easy & Healthy Recipe - ElaveganAir Fryer Fish Fillet Recipe - Crispy & Crunchy

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (20)

Sweet Basil Corn Nuggets | The Nut-Free Vegan

These Sweet Basil Corn Nuggets are easy to make and incredibly tasty. They make the perfect vegan appetizer or a great comfort food snack.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (21)

🥒 Spring Rolls

Chilli Peanut Vietnamese Rolls

These spicy and salty rice paper rolls are totally more-ish - perfect for parties, picnics or a delicious light lunch.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (22)

Veggie Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce | Debra Klein

The perfect healthy appetizer. Homemade Peanut sauce for these delicious vegan and gluten-free snacks.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (23)

Korean Tempeh Lettuce Wraps | The Nut-Free Vegan

These Korean Tempeh Lettuce Wraps are perfect for when you need a healthy appetizer or a light dinner. They’re easy to make and delicious!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (24)

🧆 Vegan Dips

Skinny Beetroot Hummus

This lower-calorie beetroot hummus is packed with flavour, creamy and delicious and perfectly pink!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (25)

Nacho Sweet Potato Cheese | Connoisseurus Veg

This vegan nacho sweet potato cheese is made from, wait for it...sweet potatoes! Specifically, sweet potatoes that are blended with creamy coconut milk with zesty seasonings. Be amazed.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (26)

White Bean Hummus | Pinch and Swirl

Thick and ultra-creamy with delicate garlic heat, earthy parsley, silky tahini and zesty lemon! You can make it in 10 minutes flat and it’s the perfect dip for raw vegetables.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (27)

Sun-Dried Tomato Butterbean Pâté

A flavour-packed vegan pate that's as good for you as it is delicious!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (28)

Roasted Butternut Squash and Turmeric Hummus | Love Food Nourish

A healthy and tasty hummus with roasted butternut squash and turmeric - This hummus makes a tasty dip and is a great way to get more veggies into your kids.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (29)

Butter Bean Hummus

This creamy and nutritious butter bean hummus is a delicious alternative to a traditional hummus, with the classic flavours of garlic, lemon and tahini.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (30)

🥖 Bread & Crostini

Mushroom Crostini with Garlic Basil Vegan Ricotta | Vegetarian Gastronomy

Slices of toasted bread, slathered with a vegan cheese spread, and topped with a savory mushroom herb mixture. It’s the perfect vegan mushroom crostini!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (31)

Dough Balls with garlic and herbs

These soft and fluffy dough balls are deliciously garlicky, with a side serving of garlic and herb butter for dipping.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (32)

Spicy Avocado Crostini Appetizer | Masala Herb

Spicy Avocado Crostini Bites a Quick & Easy Healthy Vegan Gluten-free Appetizer to enjoy guiltfree. Great as a summer meal starter or as a party appetizer.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (33)

🌯 Wraps and Rollups

Spicy Bean Lunch Wrap | Tinned Tomatoes

This copycat recipe is a delicious vegan spicy bean lunch wrap with spicy beans and salad.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (34)

Vegan Tortilla Pinwheels | Carve Your Craving

Tortilla roll ups are asy to make for a crowd. Perfect vegan and vegetarian roll ups are ideal for kids lunch boxes.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (35)

Veggie Tortilla Rollups | Veggie Inspired

Tortilla Rollups with dairy free cream cheese and fresh raw vegetables make the perfect appetizer, snack or light lunch. Perfect finger food for kids too!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (36)

🌮 Best of the Rest: Vegan Canapés and Party Food

Vegan Blini Toppings (and easy vegan blinis)

This selection of quick and easy vegan blini toppings are simple to make and will impress your guests! Includes a recipe for easy vegan blinis.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (37)

Vegan Sliders - mini bean burgers

These easy peasy vegan sliders are perfect party food - mini black bean burgers with spring onion and lime. Simple to make, and impressive canapés!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (38)

Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta Fries | Moon and Spoon and Yum

Incredibly quick and easy 5-Ingredient Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta fries! This vegan gluten-free snack or appetizer is full of healthy and crispy deliciousness!

Check out this recipe

See Also
Easy & Authentic Scotch Pie Recipe - Scottish Scran

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (39)

Mini Vegan Leek & Sun Dried Tomato Frittatas | The Vegan Larder

I had an ‘aha’ moment recently with making vegan frittata and quiches. I mean, you wouldn’t think these would be at all possible without the help of eggs.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (40)

Roasted Grape and Jalapeno Sweet Potato Crostini | Running to the Kitchen

These roasted sweet potato crostini are topped with vegan friendly jalapeno havarti style cheese, roasted grapes and caramelized onions.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (41)

Baked Spring Roll Cups | Carve Your Craving

Baked deconstructed veg spring rolls - easy vegan appetizer made with phyllo sheets. Phyllo cups can be made ahead of time. Perfect for party or potluck.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (42)

Baked Veggie Sweet Potato Fritters | The Petite Cook

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these healthy baked Veggie Sweet Potato Fritters are ready in 30 minutes and awesomely vegan & gluten-free.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (43)

Chipotle Lentil Taquitos | The Nut-Free Vegan

These spicy chipotle lentil taquitos make the perfect snack, or even a light meal. They’re packed with protein and flavor, and are super easy to make.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (44)

🥜 Party Nibbles

Warm Six-Spiced Party Nuts

These smoky and spicy nuts are perfect for a party, a great accompaniment to pre-dinner drinks.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (45)

Bombay Potato Bites (quick vegan party nibbles)

These quick and easy party snacks are perfect with drinks - a deliciously savoury and spicy snack.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (46)

🍕Vegan Pizzas

Quick and Easy Vegan Pesto Pizza Bites | Veggie Inspired

These Vegan Pizza Bites have big bold flavors in a little bite. The perfect appetizer or snack for your next party or get-together.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (47)

Vegan Ricotta Pizza Muffins | Debra Klein

Vegan Ricotta Pizza Muffins are a healthy choice. Simple dough. Vegan ricotta. Roasted Veggies. Easy to prepare and delicious.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (48)

Broccoli, Kale, Chilli & Hazelnut Pizza (Vegan)

This vegan pizza might be cheese-less but doesn't skimp on flavour at all. Jam packed with crunchy broccoli, hazelnuts, chilli and crispy kale, it is totally more-ish.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (49)

🥔 Potato Potluck

Potato nests with radish, apple and beetroot | Quite Good Food

Enjoy oven baked potato nests topped with crisp radish, apple and beetroot matchsticks as hors dóeuvres with pre-Christmas drinks.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (50)

Pea, Potato & Pesto Croquettes

These crispy potato croquettes are easy to make and totally more-ish.

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (51)

Loaded Baked Potato Bites | Fragrant Vanilla

Simple potato slices topped with coconut bacon and homemade guacamole - yum!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (52)

🍔 Vegan Sliders and Mini Burgers

Grilled Eggplant Banh Mi Sliders | Strength and Sunshine

The classic Vietnamese sandwich made healthy, gluten-free, & vegan. Grilled Eggplant Banh Mi Sliders are a hearty, spicy, & veggie-packed recipe!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (53)

Vegan Crab cake Slider | Sunny Side Hanne

Crisp golden exterior, soft flavorful interior. Easy to make. Fun to eat. A patty with good crunch. How does something so light holds together in patty form?

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (54)

Potato Fritter Sliders | Piping Pot Curry

Potato Fritter Sliders, a game day vegan appetizer. A potato fritter is stuffed in between dinner rolls, along with sweet and spicy sauces.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (55)

🍄 Stuffed Mushrooms

Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms | Dianne's Vegan Kitchen

These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms are a mainstay on my holiday menu, and they’re also a perfect canapé for parties.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (56)

Crabless Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms | Vegan Huggs

These Crabless Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms will be a hit at your next gathering and they will disappear fast.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (57)

Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms | Connoisseurus Veg

Watch out! These vegan stuffed mushrooms are incredibly addictive, thanks to a filling of dreamy cashew cream cheese, smoky tempeh bacon and chives. Great for snacking, but you can absolutely make a meal of them too!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (58)

🧁 Vegan Sweet Treats

Cinnamon Sugar Yam Fries | Fragrant Vanilla Cake

These deliciously sweet Cinnamon Sugar Yam Fries come with a “Cream Cheese” Dipping Sauce - totally more-ish!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (59)

Healthy Snickers Ice Cream Bites | Rhian's Recipes

Healthy Snickers Ice Cream Bites - highly shareable, moreish, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar free! Really quick and easy to make!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (60)

No Bake Blueberry Lemon Mini Tarts | Lemons and Zest

No Bake Blueberry Lemon Mini Tarts. Fresh lemon zest tops these chia blueberry jam bites of refreshing goodness. Simple and no bake perfection.

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (61)

Tahini Bon Bons | Fried Dandelions

These little Tahini Bon Bons take just minutes to make, and taste like candy bars, even though they are secretly dates in disguise!

Check out this recipe

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (62)

Phew! I hope that's given you a few ideas...

You might also be interested in my older vegetarian equivalent post: 45 Vegetarian Canapés and Party Food Recipes.

Please do send me pictures of your very own vegan canapes and party food on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to show me how you got on!

Kate x

Free 4-Week Vegan Meal Plan

Have you got your hands on a copy of my meal plan yet? If notCLICK here to download a copy of my FREE 4 Week Vegan Meal Plan today!

Don't want to miss a thing?

Follow me on Facebook,Instagram andTwitter.

Or why notsubscribeto myblog and get delicious vegan recipes straight to your inbox every week?

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (65)

For more quick and easy vegan recipes take a look at my latest book Vegan in 15.

"Brilliant! Chock full of easy recipes and great tips and advice" Hello! Magazine

« Vegan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Vegan Blueberry Muffins with Streusel Topping »

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (66)

About Kate Ford

Hi! I'm Kate, vegan home cook and blogger behind The Veg Space and author of Vegan in 15. I'm passionate about creating easy vegan recipes that even a first-time cook can follow.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. bella says

    Thanks for sharing very yummy recipe. Looks delicious..

    Reply

  2. Mansi Rana says

    Can’t believe all these delicious looking bites are vegan! Love that you have set up sections for each theme. Pinned!

    Reply

  3. ken Miller says

    Lots of delicious and epic food options for vegans.

    Reply

  4. Amanda says

    This looks so yummy! love this recipe

    Reply

  5. Lyla Hassan says

    These vegan canapes look so much delicious ...Will definitely try these out

    Reply

  6. Anjali says

    Thank you so much for sharing my recipe! It’s perfect!

    Reply

  7. Hanne says

    Last New Year's Eve we had a huge party and I was like a deer in the head lights when it came to appetizers for a crowd of omnivores. Thank you for this vibrant well balanced round up. I will be referring back to it often. xox
    P.S. Thank you for including me Crab-cake Sliders and Seitan Satay

    Reply

    • thevegspace says

      Ah these would all be perfect for a NYE party - that saitan satay looks INCREDIBLE! X

      Reply

  8. Hope says

    What a great selection of delicious food! Perfect for entertaining! Thank you for including my butternut squash and turmeric hummus. Have pinned for later!

    Reply

    • thevegspace says

      It looks delicious, thanks for contributing! x

      Reply

  9. Dianne says

    There are so many yummy recipes here – I want to throw a party now! Thanks for including my stuffed mushrooms and tomato tartlets!

    Reply

    • thevegspace says

      Me too! Thanks Dianne x

      Reply

  10. Helene says

    Can’t believe all these delicious looking bites are vegan! Love that you have set up sections for each theme. Pinned!

    Reply

    • thevegspace says

      Thanks Helene - yes there's quite a few I would never have guessed were vegan! x

      Reply

  11. Kate says

    What a great roundup! I love that it's a riot of colour, rather than a beige typical meat buffet. There are so many great ideas here - I need to have a party!

    Reply

    • thevegspace says

      Yes some fabulously colourful canapés, I need to have a party too!!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about... (2024)
Top Articles
40 Ground Beef Soup Recipes to Try This Winter
Turkish Delight Recipe
Infrunami by Steve Lacy Lyrics Meaning - Navigating the Emotional Tides of Missed Connection - Song Meanings and Facts
Infrunami Meaning Explained In Detail
Latest Posts
Instant Pot Recipe Collection
Easy Candied Nuts Recipe + VIDEO - The Recipe Rebel
Article information

Author: Kelle Weber

Last Updated:

Views: 6256

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kelle Weber

Birthday: 2000-08-05

Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988

Phone: +8215934114615

Job: Hospitality Director

Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball

Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.