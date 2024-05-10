26 Holiday Recipes from the '50s Worth Trying This Year (2024)

Home Holidays Christmas

26 Holiday Recipes from the '50s Worth Trying This Year (1)Grace MannonUpdated: Jan. 14, 2022

    Holiday fare from the 1950s ranged from fancy canapes to homey casseroles. Introduce any or all of these holiday recipes to your family this year.

    1/26

    Taste of Home

    Citrus-Molasses Glazed Ham

    We are always searching for new ways to utilize Florida citrus, which is plentiful during the holidays in our own backyard. I know you will enjoy this. —Charlene Chambers, Ormond Beach, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    2/26

    Tiny Tim's Plum Pudding

    In A Christmas Carol, everyone claps for plum pudding. Our family has made this pudding our own tradition, and it really is something to clap for. —Ruthanne Karel, Hudsonville, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    3/26

    Taste of Home

    Hot Crab Dip

    I have a large family, work full time, and coach soccer and football, so I appreciate recipes that are easy to assemble. This rich, creamy dip is a fun appetizer to whip up for any gathering. —Teri Rasey, Cadillac, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    4/26

    "Everything" Stuffing

    My family goes crazy for this stuffing that I make in the slow cooker. It freezes well so we can enjoy it long after Thanksgiving has passed. —Bette Votral, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    5/26

    Standing Rib Roast

    This standing rib roast recipe is practically foolproof. Treat your family to tender slices of standing rib roast or use the seasoning blend on a different beef roast for a hearty, delicious main dish. I love to prepare this recipe for special occasions. —Lucy Meyring, Walden, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    6/26

    Cornmeal Parker House Rolls

    My mom deserves the credit for making this recipe a family tradition. These sweet, tender rolls have been on every holiday table at her house for as long as I can remember. —Lisa D. Brenner, Harrisburg, Nebraska

    7/26

    Molded Cranberry-Orange Salad

    When I take this dish to potlucks during the holidays, people always ooh and aah. Feel free to top with whipped cream for added appeal. —Carol Mead, Los Alamos, New Mexico

    Go to Recipe

    8/26

    Salmon Mousse Cups

    I make these tempting little tarts frequently for parties. They disappear at an astonishing speed, so I usually double or triple the recipe. The salmon-cream cheese filling and flaky crust will melt in your mouth. —Fran Rowland, Phoenix, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    9/26

    Taste of Home

    Mocha Yule Log

    This eye-catching dessert is guaranteed to delight holiday dinner guests. Chocolate lovers will lick their lips over the yummy cocoa cake, mocha filling and frosting. For a festive touch, I garnish the log with marzipan holly leaves and berries. —Jenny Hughson, Mitchell, Nebraska

    Go to Recipe

    10/26

    Taste of Home

    In Georgia where sweet Vidalia onions are king, I make big batches of creamy onions as a side dish for grilled chicken and beef. — Elaine Opitz, Marietta, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    11/26

    Taste of Home

    This seafood starter is so good that it makes me love a food I usually don't—radishes! This recipe also calls for spicy V8, but Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix works just as well. Serve the co*cktail straight up, with tortilla chips or on a bed of butter lettuce. —Heidi Knaak, Liberty, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    12/26

    Rum Balls

    Rum flavor comes through nicely in these traditional, no-bake rum balls. I like to make a few dozen at a time and give them to my neighbors for Christmas—Audrey Larson, Bloomington, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    13/26

    Swedish Meatballs

    Mom fixed this Swedish meatball recipe for all sorts of family dinners, potluck suppers and PTA meetings. The scent of browning meat is intoxicating. Add to that the sweet smell of onions caramelizing, and everyone’s mouth starts watering. —Marybeth Mank, Mesquite, Texas

    14/26

    Cranberry Ambrosia Salad

    My paternal grandmother used to make this for Christmas dinner. I'm not sure how many batches she made since there were nearly 50 aunts, uncles and cousins in our family. I still make the recipe in memory of her, and it's still as good as I remember. —Janet Hurley, Shell Rock, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    15/26

    Dilly Cheese Ball

    My whole family devours this herby cheese spread—even my son, the chef. Serve it with your favorite crackers. —Jane Vince, London, Ontario

    Go to Recipe

    16/26

    TMB Studio

    Green Bean Casserole

    This green bean casserole is so easy to put together and is one of my all-time favorite dishes! You can make it before any guests arrive and keep it refrigerated until baking time. —Anna Baker, Blaine, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    17/26

    Pecan Tassies

    These pecan tassies are very good for parties and special occasions. You'll probably want to double the recipe, because they'll disappear in a hurry! —Joy Corie, Ruston, Louisiana

    Go to Recipe

    18/26

    Roasted Chicken with Rosemary

    Herbs, garlic and butter give this hearty meal in one a classic flavor. It's a lot like pot roast, except it uses chicken instead of beef. —Isabel Zienkosky, Salt Lake City, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    19/26

    Best Deviled Eggs

    Herbs lend amazing flavor to these deviled eggs, which truly are the best you can make! The recipe includes tasty variations that feature bacon, chipotle peppers and crab.—Jesse & Anne Foust, Bluefield, West Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    20/26

    Chocolate Angel Cake

    When I was married in 1944, I could barely boil water. My dear mother-in-law taught me her specialty—making the lightest angel food cakes ever. This chocolate version is an easy, impressive treat. —Joyce Shiffler, Colorado Springs, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    21/26

    Mallow-Topped Sweet Potatoes

    My grandmother always served this sweet potato casserole at Thanksgiving. The puffy marshmallow topping gives the dish a festive look, and spices enhance the sweet potato flavor. —Edna Hoffman, Hebron, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    22/26

    Best Ever Stuffed Mushrooms

    At party time, I bring out a platter of my easy stuffed mushrooms. I like to make mine with reduced-fat sausage, but you can use regular for an indulgent treat. —Debby Beard, Eagle, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    23/26

    Three-Cheese Fondue

    I got this easy recipe from my daughter, who lives in France. It’s become my go-to fondue, and I make it often for our family.—Betty A. Mangas, Toledo, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    24/26

    Grasshopper Baked Alaska

    Can you believe it? This stunning dessert is completely make ahead, including the meringue. All you need to do is bake it for a few minutes in the oven before serving. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    25/26

    Taste of Home

    Pretty duch*ess Potatoes

    Comfort-food flavor comes in attractive packages that are just the right size! This recipe is a favorite Christmas dinner or Thanksgiving menu idea. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    26/26

    Taste of Home

    Candied Bacon-Wrapped Figs

    I stuffed figs with cream cheese and wrapped them in bacon and spices for an addictive flavor combo that’s sweet, salty and delicious. You can use dates, too. —Shelly Bevington, Hermiston, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: September 26, 2018

    26 Holiday Recipes from the '50s Worth Trying This Year (28)

    Grace Mannon

    Grace learned a ton about the nitty-gritty of food and nutrition while earning her master’s degree in food science. She worked for a well-known baby food company and a company responsible for many favorite snack foods before transitioning to being a stay-at-home mom. She loves writing about complicated food science concepts in an understandable way and as a Taste of Home contributor, Grace covers a little bit of everything, from vintage recipes to must-have holiday foods and treats.

    26 Holiday Recipes from the '50s Worth Trying This Year (2024)
    Top Articles
    21 Heavenly Vegan Fall Dessert Recipes
    Sourdough Fruit Bread: The Only Sourdough Raisin Bread Recipe You'll Ever Need!
    Angela Rummans And Hank
    March 2023 Wincalendar
    Latest Posts
    Anise Pizzelle Recipe (Classic Christmas Cookies) Savoring The Good®
    How to Get a Q Link Wireless Phone Replacement - BestAllReview
    Article information

    Author: Errol Quitzon

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6259

    Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

    Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Errol Quitzon

    Birthday: 1993-04-02

    Address: 70604 Haley Lane, Port Weldonside, TN 99233-0942

    Phone: +9665282866296

    Job: Product Retail Agent

    Hobby: Computer programming, Horseback riding, Hooping, Dance, Ice skating, Backpacking, Rafting

    Introduction: My name is Errol Quitzon, I am a fair, cute, fancy, clean, attractive, sparkling, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.