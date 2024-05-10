26 Holiday Recipes from the '50s Worth Trying This Year (2024)

Home Holidays Christmas
Grace Mannon Updated: Jan. 14, 2022
Holiday fare from the 1950s ranged from fancy canapes to homey casseroles. Introduce any or all of these holiday recipes to your family this year.
Citrus-Molasses Glazed Ham
We are always searching for new ways to utilize Florida citrus, which is plentiful during the holidays in our own backyard. I know you will enjoy this. —Charlene Chambers, Ormond Beach, Florida
Tiny Tim's Plum Pudding
In A Christmas Carol, everyone claps for plum pudding. Our family has made this pudding our own tradition, and it really is something to clap for. —Ruthanne Karel, Hudsonville, Michigan
Hot Crab Dip
I have a large family, work full time, and coach soccer and football, so I appreciate recipes that are easy to assemble. This rich, creamy dip is a fun appetizer to whip up for any gathering. —Teri Rasey, Cadillac, Michigan
"Everything" Stuffing
My family goes crazy for this stuffing that I make in the slow cooker. It freezes well so we can enjoy it long after Thanksgiving has passed. —Bette Votral, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Standing Rib Roast
This standing rib roast recipe is practically foolproof. Treat your family to tender slices of standing rib roast or use the seasoning blend on a different beef roast for a hearty, delicious main dish. I love to prepare this recipe for special occasions. —Lucy Meyring, Walden, Colorado
Cornmeal Parker House Rolls
My mom deserves the credit for making this recipe a family tradition. These sweet, tender rolls have been on every holiday table at her house for as long as I can remember. —Lisa D. Brenner, Harrisburg, Nebraska
Molded Cranberry-Orange Salad
When I take this dish to potlucks during the holidays, people always ooh and aah. Feel free to top with whipped cream for added appeal. —Carol Mead, Los Alamos, New Mexico
Salmon Mousse Cups
I make these tempting little tarts frequently for parties. They disappear at an astonishing speed, so I usually double or triple the recipe. The salmon-cream cheese filling and flaky crust will melt in your mouth. —Fran Rowland, Phoenix, Arizona
Mocha Yule Log
This eye-catching dessert is guaranteed to delight holiday dinner guests. Chocolate lovers will lick their lips over the yummy cocoa cake, mocha filling and frosting. For a festive touch, I garnish the log with marzipan holly leaves and berries. —Jenny Hughson, Mitchell, Nebraska
In Georgia where sweet Vidalia onions are king, I make big batches of creamy onions as a side dish for grilled chicken and beef. — Elaine Opitz, Marietta, Georgia
This seafood starter is so good that it makes me love a food I usually don't—radishes! This recipe also calls for spicy V8, but Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix works just as well. Serve the co*cktail straight up, with tortilla chips or on a bed of butter lettuce. —Heidi Knaak, Liberty, Missouri
Rum Balls
Rum flavor comes through nicely in these traditional, no-bake rum balls. I like to make a few dozen at a time and give them to my neighbors for Christmas—Audrey Larson, Bloomington, Minnesota
Swedish Meatballs
Mom fixed this Swedish meatball recipe for all sorts of family dinners, potluck suppers and PTA meetings. The scent of browning meat is intoxicating. Add to that the sweet smell of onions caramelizing, and everyone’s mouth starts watering. —Marybeth Mank, Mesquite, Texas
Cranberry Ambrosia Salad
My paternal grandmother used to make this for Christmas dinner. I'm not sure how many batches she made since there were nearly 50 aunts, uncles and cousins in our family. I still make the recipe in memory of her, and it's still as good as I remember. —Janet Hurley, Shell Rock, Iowa
Dilly Cheese Ball
My whole family devours this herby cheese spread—even my son, the chef. Serve it with your favorite crackers. —Jane Vince, London, Ontario
Green Bean Casserole
This green bean casserole is so easy to put together and is one of my all-time favorite dishes! You can make it before any guests arrive and keep it refrigerated until baking time. —Anna Baker, Blaine, Washington
Pecan Tassies
These pecan tassies are very good for parties and special occasions. You'll probably want to double the recipe, because they'll disappear in a hurry! —Joy Corie, Ruston, Louisiana
Roasted Chicken with Rosemary
Herbs, garlic and butter give this hearty meal in one a classic flavor. It's a lot like pot roast, except it uses chicken instead of beef. —Isabel Zienkosky, Salt Lake City, Utah
Best Deviled Eggs
Herbs lend amazing flavor to these deviled eggs, which truly are the best you can make! The recipe includes tasty variations that feature bacon, chipotle peppers and crab.—Jesse & Anne Foust, Bluefield, West Virginia
Chocolate Angel Cake
When I was married in 1944, I could barely boil water. My dear mother-in-law taught me her specialty—making the lightest angel food cakes ever. This chocolate version is an easy, impressive treat. —Joyce Shiffler, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Mallow-Topped Sweet Potatoes
My grandmother always served this sweet potato casserole at Thanksgiving. The puffy marshmallow topping gives the dish a festive look, and spices enhance the sweet potato flavor. —Edna Hoffman, Hebron, Indiana
Best Ever Stuffed Mushrooms
At party time, I bring out a platter of my easy stuffed mushrooms. I like to make mine with reduced-fat sausage, but you can use regular for an indulgent treat. —Debby Beard, Eagle, Colorado
Three-Cheese Fondue
I got this easy recipe from my daughter, who lives in France. It’s become my go-to fondue, and I make it often for our family.—Betty A. Mangas, Toledo, Ohio
Grasshopper Baked Alaska
Can you believe it? This stunning dessert is completely make ahead, including the meringue. All you need to do is bake it for a few minutes in the oven before serving. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Pretty duch*ess Potatoes
Comfort-food flavor comes in attractive packages that are just the right size! This recipe is a favorite Christmas dinner or Thanksgiving menu idea. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Candied Bacon-Wrapped Figs
I stuffed figs with cream cheese and wrapped them in bacon and spices for an addictive flavor combo that’s sweet, salty and delicious. You can use dates, too. —Shelly Bevington, Hermiston, Oregon
