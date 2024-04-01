Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (2024)

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This post may contain affiliate links. We may receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links.

5K Shares

Use your leftover turkey in this hearty and low-carb recipe. This keto turkey pot pie recipe is the perfect lunch or dinner.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (1)

After your holiday meal is over, what do you do with all your leftover turkey? Sure, you can shred it and use it in salads, but you’ll get tired of turkey really quick if you don’t use it in a creative and different recipe. That’s why I love this recipe so much! It doesn’t even taste like the same Turkey that we ate on Thanksgiving.

Similar Keto Comfort Food: Low Carb Green Bean Chicken Casserole, Keto Shepherd’s Pie, Keto Beef and Cabbage Casserole

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (2)

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Crust

The secret to this recipe is the flaky pot pie crust with almond flour. Here’s what I used to make my crust.

  • Almond Flour
  • Egg
  • Baking Powder
  • Butter
  • Shredded cheddar cheese

Don’t use coconut powder as a straight substitute. It soaks up more moisture than almond flour so you’ll have to adjust how much egg and butter you use. I perfected the recipe with the almond flour.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (3)

If you are allergic to eggs, you can use an egg substitute instead.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (4)

If you don’t have cheddar cheese, you can use mozzarella cheese instead, it will just change the color of the crust.

How To Prep Crust Ahead Of Time

Save yourself time and make the crust ahead of time. Bake it in the oven and then cover it with a lid or foil and store it in the refrigerator or freezer until you are ready to bake the pot pie. It will stay fresh in the freezer for up to 3 months and in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (5)

Low-Carb Pot Pie Filling

The filling was the fun part to make! I loved picking out the veggies to add with the turkey. Here’s what I ended up using.

  • Turkey Breast
  • Butter
  • Onion
  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Italian Seasoning
  • Garlic
  • Heavy Whipping Cream
  • Chicken Broth

You can fill this with any of your favorite vegetables. If you are on the keto diet, just remember that all vegetables have different amounts of carbs in them. You’ll have to account for the carbs that you add or take away from this recipe.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (6)

The heavy whipping cream is what makes this low-carb pot pie filling so creamy!

How To Prep Filling Ahead of Time

Making the filling ahead of time will save you time in the kitchen. Then, all you have to do is grab the filling and put it in the pre-made crust – bake and done!

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (7)

Cook the filling like normal then let it cool completely and store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator. It will stay fresh for up to a week.

One Of My Favorite Keto Holiday Recipes

This is one of my favorite meals to eat around the holidays because the combination of the crust and the filling is high in protein and low in carbs. I feel like I’m cheating on my diet but I’m not!

If you want to serve this at a family dinner, make some parmesan green beans and serve it with this cauliflower mashed potatoes recipe. This will also taste amazing with some garlic butter mushrooms on the side too.

See Also
Crispy Cheddar Crisps "Cheez-It Copycat" | Keto Cheese Chips Recipe12 Bariatric Dessert Recipes20 Incredibly Tasty Keto Breakfast Recipes25 BEST Keto Thanksgiving Recipes

Low-Carb Comfort Food

This is the very definition of comfort food without all the carbs! The flaky, buttery crust melts in your mouth as the creamy filling fills your belly. It’s such a dream come true!

Not only is it hearty, but it is healthy too. It’s packed with heart-healthy vegetables. These veggies contain antioxidants that help your body get stronger and fight disease.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe

Below are the ingredients that you’ll need to make this pot pie. Exact measurements and ingredients are located within the printable recipe card below.

Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 30-35 minutes
Servings: 6
Net Carbs: 4 net carbs per serving

Ingredients:

For the crust:

Almond flour
Egg
Baking powder
Shredded cheddar cheese
Butter unsalted
Salt

For the filling:

Boneless skinless turkey breast
Olive oil
Butter unsalted
Onion
Carrots
Celery
Italian seasoning
Garlic
Heavy whipping cream
Chicken broth
Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (8)

Add the turkey breast pieces and salt and pepper to taste. Saute the meat until it is cooked completely through. Remove and set aside.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (9)

Place the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, and add the celery, onions and carrots to it once the butter has melted.Cook the vegetables over medium heat until the celery and onions begin to become tender.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (10)

Add the minced garlic and Italian seasoning to the pan, and saute for 30 seconds longer.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (11)

Whisk the heavy whipping cream and chicken broth into the saucepan, and continue to cook until the mixture has thickened.

Place the turkey into the saucepan with the vegetables, and toss to mix well.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (12)

Pour the mixture into a greased 9×9 baking dish.

While the vegetables are cooking, mix together the ingredients for the crust until well combined into a dough.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (13)

See Also
Easy Candied Walnuts Recipe - Low Carb, Keto & Sugar Free Glazed Nuts

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (14)

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (15)

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (16)

Place the dough in the freezer to chill a bit until the vegetables are done cooking.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (17)

Spread the dough out over the top of the filling. Bake for 20 minutes and top with freshly chopped parsley before serving if desired.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (18)

Pin for later!

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (19)

Follow Me on Pinterest!

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (20)

Print

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe

This keto turkey pot pie recipe is the definition of comfort food! It's easy to make ahead so you save time in the kitchen.

Coursedinner

KeywordKeto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe

Prep Time 20 minutes

Cook Time 35 minutes

Total Time 55 minutes

Servings 6 people

Calories 375 kcal

Ingredients

Keto Crust

  • 1cupAlmond flour
  • 1Egg
  • 1tsp Baking powder
  • 1/3cupCheddar cheeseshredded
  • 3tbspButterunsalted, softened

Low-Carb Pot Pie Filling

  • 1lbTurkey breastboneless, skinless, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1tbspOlive oil
  • 2tbspButterunsalted, melted
  • 1/2Onionmedium, chopped
  • 1/3cupCarrotschopped
  • 1/3cupCelerychopped
  • 1tspItalian seasoning
  • 2tspGarlicminced
  • 1/2cupHeavy whipping cream
  • 1/4cupChicken broth

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

  2. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

  3. Add the turkey breast pieces and salt and pepper to taste. Saute the meat until it is cooked completely through. Remove and set aside.

  4. Place the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, and add the celery, onions and carrots to it once the butter has melted.

  5. Cook the vegetables over medium heat until the celery and onions begin to become tender.

  6. Add the minced garlic and Italian seasoning to the pan, and saute for 30 seconds longer.

  7. Whisk the heavy whipping cream and chicken broth into the saucepan, and continue to cook until the mixture has thickened.

  8. Place the turkey into the saucepan with the vegetables, and toss to mix well.

  9. Pour the mixture into a greased 9x9 baking dish.

  10. While the vegetables are cooking, mix together the ingredients for the crust until well combined into a dough.

  11. Place the dough in the freezer to chill a bit until the vegetables are done cooking.

  12. Spread the dough out over the top of the filling. Bake for 20 minutes and top with freshly chopped parsley before serving if desired.

Recipe Notes

Calories: 375
Net Carbs: 4 Net Carbs

The nutritional information for this recipe is calculated as a courtesy and is an approximate only. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipes on this site.

More Low-Carb Turkey Recipes

If you enjoyed this keto turkey pot pie recipe, then you will love these keto turkey leftover ideas too. Here are some of my favorites!

  • Lemon Garlic Butter Turkey Breast Recipe
  • Keto Turkey Mexican Skillet Recipe
  • Turkey Bacon and Egg Casserole

5K Shares

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (2024)
Top Articles
Lemon Couscous Recipe - Cooking Classy
Alert: Dorie Greenspan has a new version of her most famous recipe
Churchkhela Recipe: How to Make Georgian Candy
Hungarian Chimney Cake Recipe (Kürtőskalács)
Latest Posts
70 Christmas Cookie Recipes to Bring a Taste of Joy to Your Holiday Season
The Perfect Sopaipillas Recipe for Home Cooks - Mexico in My Kitchen
Article information

Author: Tuan Roob DDS

Last Updated:

Views: 6360

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tuan Roob DDS

Birthday: 1999-11-20

Address: Suite 592 642 Pfannerstill Island, South Keila, LA 74970-3076

Phone: +9617721773649

Job: Marketing Producer

Hobby: Skydiving, Flag Football, Knitting, Running, Lego building, Hunting, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Tuan Roob DDS, I am a friendly, good, energetic, faithful, fantastic, gentle, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.