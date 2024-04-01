Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe - Leftover Turkey Dinner Idea (2024)

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This post may contain affiliate links. We may receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links.

Use your leftover turkey in this hearty and low-carb recipe. This keto turkey pot pie recipe is the perfect lunch or dinner.

After your holiday meal is over, what do you do with all your leftover turkey? Sure, you can shred it and use it in salads, but you’ll get tired of turkey really quick if you don’t use it in a creative and different recipe. That’s why I love this recipe so much! It doesn’t even taste like the same Turkey that we ate on Thanksgiving.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Crust

The secret to this recipe is the flaky pot pie crust with almond flour. Here’s what I used to make my crust.

Almond Flour

Egg

Baking Powder

Butter

Shredded cheddar cheese

Don’t use coconut powder as a straight substitute. It soaks up more moisture than almond flour so you’ll have to adjust how much egg and butter you use. I perfected the recipe with the almond flour.

If you are allergic to eggs, you can use an egg substitute instead.

If you don’t have cheddar cheese, you can use mozzarella cheese instead, it will just change the color of the crust.

How To Prep Crust Ahead Of Time

Save yourself time and make the crust ahead of time. Bake it in the oven and then cover it with a lid or foil and store it in the refrigerator or freezer until you are ready to bake the pot pie. It will stay fresh in the freezer for up to 3 months and in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Low-Carb Pot Pie Filling

The filling was the fun part to make! I loved picking out the veggies to add with the turkey. Here’s what I ended up using.

Turkey Breast

Butter

Onion

Carrots

Celery

Italian Seasoning

Garlic

Heavy Whipping Cream

Chicken Broth

You can fill this with any of your favorite vegetables. If you are on the keto diet, just remember that all vegetables have different amounts of carbs in them. You’ll have to account for the carbs that you add or take away from this recipe.

The heavy whipping cream is what makes this low-carb pot pie filling so creamy!

How To Prep Filling Ahead of Time

Making the filling ahead of time will save you time in the kitchen. Then, all you have to do is grab the filling and put it in the pre-made crust – bake and done!

Cook the filling like normal then let it cool completely and store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator. It will stay fresh for up to a week.

One Of My Favorite Keto Holiday Recipes

This is one of my favorite meals to eat around the holidays because the combination of the crust and the filling is high in protein and low in carbs. I feel like I’m cheating on my diet but I’m not!

Low-Carb Comfort Food

This is the very definition of comfort food without all the carbs! The flaky, buttery crust melts in your mouth as the creamy filling fills your belly. It’s such a dream come true!

Not only is it hearty, but it is healthy too. It’s packed with heart-healthy vegetables. These veggies contain antioxidants that help your body get stronger and fight disease.

Keto Turkey Pot Pie Recipe

Below are the ingredients that you’ll need to make this pot pie. Exact measurements and ingredients are located within the printable recipe card below.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 30-35 minutes

Servings: 6

Net Carbs: 4 net carbs per serving

Ingredients:

For the crust:

Almond flour

Egg

Baking powder

Shredded cheddar cheese

Butter unsalted

Salt

For the filling:

Boneless skinless turkey breast

Olive oil

Butter unsalted

Onion

Carrots

Celery

Italian seasoning

Garlic

Heavy whipping cream

Chicken broth

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat.

Add the turkey breast pieces and salt and pepper to taste. Saute the meat until it is cooked completely through. Remove and set aside.

Place the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, and add the celery, onions and carrots to it once the butter has melted.Cook the vegetables over medium heat until the celery and onions begin to become tender.

Add the minced garlic and Italian seasoning to the pan, and saute for 30 seconds longer.

Whisk the heavy whipping cream and chicken broth into the saucepan, and continue to cook until the mixture has thickened.

Place the turkey into the saucepan with the vegetables, and toss to mix well.

Pour the mixture into a greased 9×9 baking dish.

While the vegetables are cooking, mix together the ingredients for the crust until well combined into a dough.

Place the dough in the freezer to chill a bit until the vegetables are done cooking.

Spread the dough out over the top of the filling. Bake for 20 minutes and top with freshly chopped parsley before serving if desired.

