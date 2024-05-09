Kombucha Kitchen: Kombucha Sourdough Bread and Pancakes Recipes (2024)

Kombucha sourdough is deliciously tangy, easy to make, and a great way to use extra yeast from your brew! Rather than throw them away, collect the brown strings of Kombucha yeast and we’ll show you how to make sourdough from Kombucha.

Yeast are a crucial component of Kombucha. They are the “Y” in Kombucha SCOBY! There could be no bubbles without the yeast. Plus they provide nutrition to us in the form of B vitamins.

But if left unmanaged, the yeast will overproduce and dominate. This throws the brew out of balance, which can lead to bad flavors or even mold.

As we do our regular maintenance on our SCOBY Hotel, or trim up the SCOBYsin our Continuous Brew, or even just filter out the extra yeast at the end of a Batch or CB round, saving it in a separate vessel and using Kombucha for sourdough bread is a great way to use up what would otherwise be waste.

Kombucha Sourdough: just another way the brew helps the environment!

The History of Sourdough

Historically, bread has been called “the essential food for most people for most of recorded history”. More simply, it’s known as the “staff of life.”

Although we still don’t know the exact origin of bread, recent evidence traced the oldest known flatstone baking to Jordan 14,500 years ago, more than 4,000 before agriculture.

While the most ancient breads were unleavened types similar to today’s pita and naan, the first record of leavened bread (with yeast) is sourdough made by the Egyptians around 4,000 b.c.e.

Bread Fun Facts The Old English word for bread was hlaf, which gives us the word “loaf”.

Bread was such a precious commodity in the 16th century that bakers were often bankers, using loaves of bread as currency.

During the California Gold Rush, miners were known as “Sourdoughs” for to the lump of starter they wore in a pouch around their neck to keep it warm.

The most famous sourdough bread in the United States hails from San Francisco’s Boudin’s Bakery, which has maintained their mother culture for over 150 years, even surviving the Great Earthquake of 1906. The specific bacteria that thrives in their starter has been dubbed lactobacillus sanfrancisco.

Think of all the cultural terms involving bread: breadbasket, bread-winner, putting bread on the table, bread and circuses, break bread, bread and butter, the best thing since sliced bread. (what did we miss?)

Egyptian hieroglyphics show evidence of baking.

Leavening and Yeast, Briefly

Leavened bread rises due to the presence of yeast. It’s what makes the large holes (aka crumb) in a well fermented Sourdough. Leavening occurs when wild yeasts populate a mixture of flour and water.

The yeast feast on the carbohydrates (sugar) naturally present in the flour. This (somehow) attracts lactobacillus, which creates a symbiosis (sound familiar)? Fermentation breaks down the naturally occurring phytic acid in the grain, creates a lighter texture (yeast release carbon dioxide that creates air pockets), and preserves the bread from spoiling too quickly.

KMAMMA SEZ…

Yes, we said “somehow” the lactobacillus is attracted to the bread dough. That’s because nobody really knows how bread even really works yet! Scientists are trying to understand. They think maybe the bacteria were in the flour already, or come from our own bodies, or even the air around us. But really, they don’t know! What we are sure of is that the lactobacillus are the main source of the sour flavor of a good sourdough. Bacteria Powered!

Modern Bread

Most bread for sale today, especially at the grocery store, has undergone little-to-no fermentation, and may have added chemicals, fillers, or other artificial ingredients intended to standardize the otherwise artisanal process of baking or extend the shelf life of what is supposed to be a very freshly consumed product.

How else could they sell something via the supermarket that should be bought each day from the baker themselves?

And so many a homebrewer has wondered: can I make bread using Kombucha yeast? And the answer is yes! 🙂