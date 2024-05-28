Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (2024)

Table of Contents
Can I Fill Krumkake? Krumkake Recipe: Should You Toast Cardamom Seeds for Making Krumkake? Should You Remove the Outer Shell of Cardamom Seeds Before Grinding? What Krumkake Iron is the Best? Printable, One Page Krumkake Recipe: Other Christmas Cookie Recipes You Might Like: FAQs

Krumkake are must on our Christmas cookie trays. This krumkake recipe makes light, crispy, delicate, golden wafer cookies rolled into a traditional cone shape. These Norwegian cookies are traditionally flavored with cardamom and vanilla, but can be made in many different flavors if you want to experiment.

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (1)

If you've ever had an Italian pizzelle cookie, they're similar, but Krumkake are a morelight and delicate Norwegian cookie.

When my mother was young, she had an elderly neighbor who made traditional Norwegian cookies. That's where my mother fell in love with this delicious recipe, and I grew up loving them, too. Our Christmas wouldn't feel complete without krumkake on our our holiday cookie trays.

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (2)

Can I Fill Krumkake?

  • Sure! Why not! I did it once, and some people certainly do fill krumkake with a variety of fillings, like whipped cream and fresh berries, but I love them just on their own. Plus, you'll have to be careful about what you put inside and how quickly you can serve the cookies so they won't get soggy. But it's certainly possible and has been done.

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (3)

See Also
Israeli Halvah Recipe | My Jewish Learning21 Ina Garten Dinner Recipes That Will Impress Everyone at Your TableAuthentic Zimtsterne Recipe - Cinnamon Stars - All Tastes GermanVegan Mushroom Wellington recipe

Krumkake Recipe:

  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup of butter, melted
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 2 Tablespoons baking powder
  • 1 1/2 cups flour

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (4)

You don't have to grind your own cardamom from fresh, whole spices, but it does make a big difference in the flavor. I don't bother to use whole spices very often, but I almost always do when I have a recipe that calls for cardamom. I just use a mortar and pestle to grind my whole spices when I need them.

Should You Toast Cardamom Seeds for Making Krumkake?

  • For krumkake, no. I tested the cardamom both toasted and untoasted, and the unanimous opinion was (surprisingly) that we preferred the untoasted and ground cardamom flavor and scent.

Should You Remove the Outer Shell of Cardamom Seeds Before Grinding?

  • I say yes! I did some research, and discovered that you don't actually have to remove the outer husk of the cardamom before grinding it. But the flavor is (not surprisingly) much more intense and pure when I go to the bother of removing that outer shell and just grinding the tiny interior seeds. I think the added flavor boost is worth the small bit of extra effort.

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (5)

Melt butter and combine the ingredients in a bowl and mix to combine. No need for a mixer for this simple recipe.

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (6)

You will need a special krumkake iron to make this crisp cookie.

Heatkrumkake iron before making your first cookies. If you're using anelectric krumkake iron, it will automatically heat to the right temperature--there's only one setting. If you're using an old-fashioned aluminum krumkake iron on the stovetop, use medium-high heat and heat krumkake iron until adrop of water sizzles immediately when dropped on the hot iron plate.

My electric iron has a nonstick coating, but I generally coat with cooking spray or brush with vegetable oil once or twice while cooking the whole batch for extra insurance. There's no need to do it every time, but if you notice the krumkake starting to stick, give it another light wipe of oil.

See Also
Vegan Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Scoop a small quantity of the krumkake batter (about aTablespoon of the batter) in the center of the iron.

What Krumkake Iron is the Best?

  • I have a VillaWare Krumkake iron, but it looks like that brand isn't being made any more. This brand looks absolutely identical, down to the pattern. An electric krumkake iron is a great choice, especially if you have an electric stove.
  • The very best krumkake I've ever had were all made on an old-fashioned cast aluminumkrumkakeiron that sits on the stovetop. While this device creates the most perfect and delicate krumkake, it only works well if you have a gas stove. It makes horrible, burntkrumkakeon an electric stove. There is a lot to be said for the convenience of electric models.

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (7)

Cook the krumkake until a light golden brown color. You'll know it's a good time to check the krumkake after about 30 seconds, and when the steam has stopped emerging from the sides of the iron.

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (8)

Remove the hot cookie from the electric krumkake baker using a narrow spatula.

While still piping hot, roll the krumkake around the wooden shaping cone.

Krumkake irons will come with a wooden cone, but if you've lost yours, a very traditional method is to wrap the hot cookie aroundhandle of a wooden spoon. You won't get that traditional cone shape (not quite like an ice cream cone, since it has an open hole at each end), but you'll still get an absolutely delicious, crisp rolled cookie.

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (9)

Let the cookiecool on the cone while you cook the next one. As the cookie cools, it hardens. It takes less than a minute for the krumkake to cool down enough so that it will hold its shape when you remove the finished cookie from the wooden mold, and transfer it to a cooling rack to finish cooling to room temperature.

Krumkakeare such a beautiful dessert, and so delicious. I hope you'll enjoy thisdelicate norwegian cookie as much as we do!

Printable, One Page Krumkake Recipe:

Want a one page, printable, PDF version of this norwegian krumkake recipe? Click on the image below to print directly or download to your device.

Other Christmas Cookie Recipes You Might Like:

Krumkake Recipe (a Delicious Cardamom Cookie) (2024)

FAQs

What does krumkake mean in Norwegian? ›

Krumkake (Norwegian: [ˈkrʊ̀mˌkɑːkə]; meaning 'curved cake'; pl. : krumkaker) is a Norwegian waffle cookie made of flour, butter, eggs, sugar, and cream.

View More
What is the difference between Pizzelle and krumkake? ›

Krumkake batter is thinner than pizzelle batter, which is what allows it to roll so easily, and while krumkake is more versatile when it comes to flavors and fillings, pizelles are more likely to be flavored by directly adding ingredients to the batter.

Get More Info Here
Can you freeze krumkake? ›

Batter will thicken as you use it; add water a tablespoon at a time as necessary to thin it to the consistency of thick cream. Store baked cookies in airtight containers. You can also keep them frozen for several months.

Discover More Details
Is krumkake Swedish or Norwegian in English? ›

Krumkake, which means "curved cake," is a Norwegian waffle cookie that's shaped like a cone. The cookies are traditionally made using a decorative griddle with flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and milk or cream. Norwegian immigrants popularized krumkaker (plural) in New England and the American Midwest.

View Details
Why is my krumkake soggy? ›

Filling krumkake with whipped cream or some other delightful filling will eventually lead to sogginess over time. It's best to wait until the last minute to fill them if you want them to retain a crispy texture.

Discover More Details
Why is my krumkake sticking to the iron? ›

Preheating and greasing the iron: It's crucial to preheat the krumkake iron properly (medium-high is a good starting point) to ensure even cooking. Additionally, lightly grease both sides of the iron before your first batter is placed. This will prevent the batter from sticking and ensure easy removal of the cookies.

Learn More
What does pizzelle mean in English? ›

Pizzelles, the oldest known waffle cookies, originated in Italy. The name pizzelle is based on the Italian word 'pizze' meaning round and flat, with the ending 'elle' referring to its small size.

Keep Reading
Are pizzelles thicker than krumkake? ›

Moreover, krumkake and pizzelles not only look different but also taste different, thanks to varying textures and batter thickness. Krumkake batter is thinner than that of pizzelles, resulting in a cookie capable of that final rolling stage.

Learn More Now
How to eat krumkake? ›

Krumkake, pronounced “kroom-ka-ka,” meaning “curved cake,” is a classic Norwegian waffle cookie. They should be crispy and simply flavored — and in my opinion, filled with good, homemade whipped cream. But you can eat them plain as well — or as a special ice cream cone!

Show Me More
What is the Norwegian version of pizzelle? ›

Krumkake is a Norwegian waffle cookie, like an Italian Pizzelle, made with a flat press that is rolled into a cone shape.

Learn More Now

What cookies should you not freeze? ›

Do not freeze frosted, glazed or drizzled cookies because they can become too moist under the frosting, glaze or drizzle. Thaw the cookies in the plastic food container at room temperature. Remove from container any cookies that should be crisp when thawed.

Learn More
Where did krumkake originate? ›

Krumkake is a very thin Norwegian wafer cookie, served rolled into a cone shape. Batter is poured into the press and cooked with indirect heat by being placed on the accompanying stand. The krumkake iron sold well due in part to Minnesota's large Scandinavian population.

Read More
Why is krumkake important in Norway? ›

The baking, the solstice, the celebration of light, and Christian faith, all come together for the holiday season. Perhaps this explains why krumkake has endured. Today, it is a featured element in the tradition of “seven sorts,” which is a Norwegian holiday baking custom.

Discover More
What is the Norwegian word for brat? ›

drittunge [ masculine ] (Translation of brat from the GLOBAL English–Norwegian Dictionary © 2016 K Dictionaries Ltd)

Get More Info
Top Articles
50 Church Picnic Recipes You'll Love
Sugar Free Apple Cider Recipe (with a bonus latte addition)
2008 Escape Fuse Diagram
How to create Chord Progressions (Complete Guide)
Latest Posts
Sweet Potato Cobbler - The Recipe Critic
Italian Christmas Cookies Recipe - Grumpy's Honeybunch
Article information

Author: Chrissy Homenick

Last Updated:

Views: 5688

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Chrissy Homenick

Birthday: 2001-10-22

Address: 611 Kuhn Oval, Feltonbury, NY 02783-3818

Phone: +96619177651654

Job: Mining Representative

Hobby: amateur radio, Sculling, Knife making, Gardening, Watching movies, Gunsmithing, Video gaming

Introduction: My name is Chrissy Homenick, I am a tender, funny, determined, tender, glorious, fancy, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.