Vegan Mushroom Wellington recipe (2024)

Juicy mushrooms take center stage in this vegan mushroom wellington - a fun spin on the classic beef wellington.
My Mushroom Wellington is a firm Christmas favourite. Not just with me, but you, my wonderful readers.
I first published this vegan wellington recipe all the way back in 2011 and I felt the very old and embarrassing photos deserved an update.
So a little history about how this recipe came to be.
Back in 2011, I was asked by the Australian Mushroom Growers Association to join their Mushroom Masters Tournament of Taste.
The Tournament of Taste was an annual competition between select Australian, Canadian and US bloggers who shared delicious recipes with mushrooms as the key ingredient.
I racked my brain for a while over what to make, when one day (I think after seeing a cooking show on tv) I came across a beef wellington and thought wonderfully meaty portobello mushrooms would wonderfully fit.
So my Mushroom Wellington was born and it just so happens that it went on to win!
It also went on to become THE most popular recipe on the blog.
I've slightly updated my vegetable wellington recipe (only slightly) to make it dairy free, given I can't tolerate dairy very well these days. And it just so happens that now makes it a vegan mushroom wellington too!
The secret to a deliciously juicy yet flaky Mushroom Wellington is to pat everything dry and make sure it is completely cold before wrapping it in your vegan puff pastry.
Skip this step and your pastry is not only going to be soggy, it will tear when you try to wrap up your wellington.
Can't find a good quality vegan puff pastry? You can find my vegan puff pastry recipe here.
You want 3 to 4 large portobello mushrooms for this recipe. Try to pick mushrooms that are about the same diameter so you don't end up with a lumpy bumpy portobello wellington.
The mushrooms are then layered with cooked baby spinach (chard works well here too) and caramelized onions.
A tip here, don't use store bought caramelized onions as they are far too sweet for this recipe.
Take the time to slowly cook your own onions and you'll be rewarded with the most delicious flaky and golden vegetarian wellington imaginable.
Looking for the perfect side dish for my Mushroom Wellington?
Look no further than my Crispy Roast Potatoes! Golden, crunchy and spiked with herbs these potatoes are nothing short of addictive. So make extra as they will disappear fast!
Just for fun here's one of the original photos from back in 2011. 🙂
The photo just didn't do the recipe justice. Did it?
And if you're loving this vegan mushroom wellington, be sure to check out my other meatless wellington recipes - this vegan vegetable wellington and this vegan beet wellington!
Recipe
Vegan Mushroom Wellington recipe
A fantastic vegan version of the classic beef wellington. Tender mushrooms wrapped up in a flaky vegan puff pastry. This recipe is a perfect for a vegan Christmas or Thanksgiving entree, or any time you need a dish that impresses
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 50 minutes minutes
Total Time: 1 hour hour
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Vegan, vegetarian
Keyword: Delicious Everyday, how to make a vegan wellington, mushroom wellington, wellington without meat
Servings: 4 people
Calories: 517kcal
Author: Oh My Veggies
Ingredients
- 4 large portobello mushrooms stalks trimmed and cleaned
- 3 large onions peeled and chopped
- 3 tbs olive oil
- 300 g baby spinach (10 ½ oz)
- 4 sprigs of thyme leaves picked
- 1 vegan puff pastry
- 1 tbs dijon mustard
- salt and pepper to taste
VEGAN EGG WASH
- 1 tbs aquafaba (chickpea water)
- 1 tbs almond or cashew milk
- 1 tsp neutral flavoured oil
- ½ tsp maple syrup or brown rice syrup
US Customary - Metric
Instructions
Place a large frying pan over a low to medium-low heat. Add the 1 /2 tbs of olive oil followed by onion and reduce heat to low. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, until the onions are golden brown. Keep an eye on the onions to make sure they don't catch.
Remove the onions from the pan and return the pan to the heat. Add the baby spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from the baby spinach from the pan and leave to cool.
Increase the heat to medium/high and return the pan to the heat. Add the remaining olive oil and place the mushrooms, top side down. Cook until lightly golden (about 5 minutes) before turning over and cooking for a further 5 minutes or until golden. Remove from the heat, and drain on paper towel top side up as they will release a lot of liquid as they cool. Transfer the onions, spinach and mushrooms to the refrigerator and cool completely.
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius (390 Fahrenheit). Place a sheet of baking paper on the baking tray and then place the puff pastry sheet on top. Spread half the caramelised onions over the middle third of the pastry, making sure to leave an extra 2cm (¾ inch) border at the edge of the pastry. Top with half of the baby spinach. Spread the dijon mustard over the mushrooms and season well with salt and pepper. Place the mushrooms on top of the spinach. Top the mushrooms with thyme and the remaining baby spinach and onions.
Very carefully roll the pastry over the top of the mushroom mixture until you have a log. Press down to seal the edges. Roll over the log so that the seam is facing the bottom.
To make the vegan egg wash whisk all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Very lightly coat with the vegan egg wash. Place the pastry in the freezer for 10 minutes before repeating with another layer of vegan egg wash and freezing the pastry for a further 10 minutes.
Place the pastry back on the baking sheet and tray and place in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden and flakey.
Video
Notes
The mushroom wellington is best eaten as soon as it comes out of the oven as the pastry will start to soften as the mushrooms release their juices as they cool.
Check out my vegan puff pastry recipe if you'd like to make your own. I've even included a step by step video to help you through the process 🙂
My crunchy roast potatoes are a wonderful accompaniment to this dish. Find the recipe for my roast potatoes here
Nutrition
Calories: 517kcalCarbohydrates: 45gProtein: 10gFat: 35gSaturated Fat: 8gSodium: 272mgPotassium: 926mgFiber: 6gSugar: 8gVitamin A: 7080IUVitamin C: 31mgCalcium: 117mgIron: 4mg
Did you make this recipe?
Looking for more vegan mushroom recipes? Here are some of my favourites:
Reader Interactions
Comments
Barb says
As you are freezing the finished Wellington between egg wash,Could I freeze it overnight betfore the second egg wash?
Nicole says
I have some readers who have reported success with freezing it overnight, but I haven't tried it myself. It might get a bit too soggy- it would take a while to freeze through and the filling may soak the pastry in that time. But you could definitely prepare the filling the night before and then assemble and bake the wellington when you're ready to make it.
Hiren says
I have just finished the filling preparations and finish the bake ahead our family vegan Christmas dinner tomorrow. Fingers crossed!Ps. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
Reply
Dena says
I made 2 from the ingredients listed. I added minced garlic to the spinach and rosemary, parsley and thyme to the mushroom caps. If they are cooked with the mushroom caps top down then the juice doesn't drain as bad and they don't get soggy. It's also really important to let those onions caramelize to get out the extra water from them. This was a HUGE hit for my daughter's birthday.
Reply
Nicole says
Thanks Dena! I'm so glad you enjoyed the recipe.
Margie Vail says
My 15yr old daughter and I made this for our Christmas dinner. Turned out amazing! We used 2 portobello’s and then 5 large Cremini as we didn’t have enough of the portobello’s. We caramelized the onions , cooked the mushrooms and made the spinach the day before. This worked perfectly, as all we had to do was roll out the pastry, fill it and do the egg wash freezer steps. We will make this again!
Nicole says
I'm so glad you all enjoyed it, and even more impressed that your daughter made it. I bet she will turn out to be quite the chef!
Margarita says
I made this for Christmas Eve for my vegan daughter - using only a tiny bit of spinach, as she doesn't like it. Rather than put it in the freezer, I just let it rest in the fridge for a few hours, as I did with the beef wellington I cooked for the rest of us. I cooked for both 30 minutes at 400, and then 15 minutes at 350 and had them rest for another 15 minutes.My daughter really enjoyed it, and has been enjoying the leftovers. Thank you for posting this recipe!
Reply
Nicole says
I'm so glad you enjoyed it- thanks for sharing!
Ava says
Love this recipe! Your dish looks gorgeous and tastes even better, I made it today and it disappeared within seconds 😀
Molly says
I am new to trying vegan. One problem I keep running into is that I'm allergic to tree nuts. Can coconut milk be substituted for the almond/ cashew milk for the 'egg wash'? I haven't done enough research to discover if it's always a decent substitute. Thanks! This looks delicious and I've been craving mushrooms the past couple days!
Reply
Nicole says
I haven't tried this one with coconut milk, but I expect it would be a fine substitute. It might add a bit more coconut flavor than you like though! Rice milk might be a more neutral substitute.
Deb says
A fabulous uncomplicated recipe that is a real favourite at our place. Delicious! I usually make extra and freeze it after cooking and cooling. When we want to have it on another day, I take it straight from the freezer to approx. 40 mins in the oven and it is fine.
Alexandra @ It's Not Complicated Recipes says
What a clever and delicious recipe!!
Larry Hall says
Made this and I love it!!! Roll out the pastry and let it rest for 30 minutes, rollout the pastry and let it rest... If you do the puff pastry ahead of time the rest comes together pretty easy. I would encourage that you do your own puff pastry, but allow for 4 hours to complete the recipe. It may seem daunting, but it really isn’t.
Chauntel Sanders says
I love this reciepe and have made it quite a few times for my grandsons who are vegan / vegetarian. It goes down a treat! My youngest grandson even made it for his university friends , but making your own puff pastry - please - who has time these days for that .even the tv chefs use ready rolled !Thank you for such a super reciepe.
Reply
Nicole says
Haha. I can totally appreciate the need for pre-made puff pastry, and I use it myself often! I'm so glad your grandsons like the recipe.
Teri Buathier Gormley says
I've tried so many vegan portobello mushroom wellingtons that I was exhausted. Every one was very good, but not great. This has topped all of them. Everyone raved, much to my delight. I did not see what temp to put them in the oven at once I took them out of the freezer, so I looked at a lot of remarks and saw 400* for 30 min. and turn down to 350* for the last 15 min. Delicious! Loved it, and not hard at all. It take a bit of time....2.5 hours or so, but well worth the time. Thanks!!!!@
Reply
Nicole says
I'm so glad you enjoyed it!
Kate says
I made this for xmas eve dinner. I wish I had made two, it went so fast! Delicious!My sister suggested putting a thin slice of crustless bread on the bottom to help absorb some of the extra moisture. I plan to try that when I make this again.
mrscaza says
Made this as the main course for our 'Thanksliving' dinner. Turned out great. Liked by both our omni and herbivore friends. Recipe calls for 3 large onions, I used 1. It also calls for 4 large portobello mushrooms I used 10 baby bellas (5 on each layer).
Vipul Yadav says
What an absolutely fantastic post! I know these mistakes I see in other people’s writings absolutely drive me nuts. The confusion between their, they’re and there also makes me crazy.Thanks for posting this. I’ll be sharing it!
Pamela Winter says
I made this last year and got RAVE reviews! I was planning on a repeat performance this year but my stomach has made a change and now I have to watch my gluten intake. Perhaps there is a substitution I can make to remove the wheat flour??
Laure says
This is such a delicious and easy recipe! I made it for Christmas and also for Easter for the plant-based eaters, but everyone devoured it! It’s easy enough to make everything earlier in the day and then put it together an hour before dinner. Thank you for such a delicious vegan dinner option! I wouldn’t change a thing!
priya singh says
There are lots of food blogger like this But the best food recipe " Vegan Mushroom Wellington recipe" is yours. Thanks for giving me this wonderful blog. I will try to make it like you.
Nikki says
I made this today for my Thanksgiving "centerpiece". It was pretty good and definitely looked fancy on the table. I might add some balsamic vinegar to the mushrooms next time while they're cooking to give it a bit more flavor. The Dijon mustard was a nice addition. I love your crosshatch on the puff pastry! How did you do that? ❤️This definitely took a LOT longer to prep and cook than the times indicated, though. A couple minutes to peel and chop the onions, a few minutes to wash and clean the mushrooms, 20 minutes to cook the onions, 3-5 minutes for the spinach, 10 minutes for the mushrooms. Then 10 for the first egg wash freeze time, and 10 minutes for the second egg wash freeze time. That's almost an hour already. Then there's the time to press all of the moisture out of everything, time to cool the spinach and onions in the fridge, mix all of the ingredients for the egg wash, and then assemble everything and bake it. 😳 Even if this became something I made regularly, it would still take at least 1 1/2 hours from start to finish. Next time, I'm definitely prepping and cooking/pressing/cooling all of the veggies the day before. 😋 Thanks for a great recipe!
G_cooks says
I made it for our Christmas lunch a couple of months back and it was out of this world good! Everybody loved it, including my meat-loving brother 😀
