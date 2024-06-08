Lemon Ricotta Cookie Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe·5 from 2 reviews

Soft and cake-like and bursting with lemon flavor, these LEMON RICOTTA COOKIES are a lemon-lover’s dream!

This tried-and-true recipe is a must bake and delivers every time to delight everyone who samples these tasty gems!

This Lemon Ricotta Cookie Recipe is a keeper during the holidays or any time of the year you fancy a lemon cookie!

Ohhhhhhh, these cookies are divine. With lemon in the cookie and the icing, these cookies are simply bursting with lemon flavor.

Classic Italian Ricotta Cookies are definitely a family favorite and these are right up there with one of our all-time faves.

I love the simplicity and how easily this recipe comes together. No fancy equipment, no rolling pin and the cleanup is minimal.

This recipe makes a nice big batch of 60 cookies. Perfect for sharing with a crowd like family, friends and neighbours.

During the holidays, I like to sprinkle the icing with gold sanding sugar. You can also use the classic colored rainbow sprinkles.

You may also enjoy ricotta or orange ricotta cookies and please drop a comment below to let me know what you thought of this amazing lemon recipe!

Why you’ll love this recipe

So easy to make in as little as 15 minute prep time and 14 minute cook time

Soft cake like cookie that is bursting with flavor, is a lemon lovers and soft cookie lover dream cookie

Makes a large batch of 60 soft lemon cookies for a crowd

soft lemon cookies for a crowd Customize with gold sanding sugar or your favorite sprinkles to fit your theme

Great for serving and gift giving of an easy lemon dessert during the holidays, like Easter, baby or bridal showers and Christmas.

Ingredients for Italian ricotta cookies

All Purpose Flour

Baking Powder

Baking Soda

Butter

Granulated Sugar

Ricotta Cheese – use full-fat ricotta cheese.

Eggs

Vanilla Extract – in the cookies and the icing.

Lemon juice/zest – you will need two lemons for this recipe! It is used in both the cookies and the icing.

Powdered sugar

Step by step instructions for these soft Italian lemon cookies

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. I like to bake these cookies one sheet at a time, in the middle rack in the oven.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together all purpose flour, baking soda and baking powder. Set aside.

In large mixing bowl, or bowl from stand mixer with paddle attachment, beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. This can take anywhere from three to five minutes. The mixture should be light and pale yellow in color.

Add in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each additional.

Add in ricotta cheese, vanilla, lemon juice and lemon zest. Beat on medium speed for one minute.

Add in flour mixture, in three additions, stirring until well-combined, but do not over mix.

Use a cookie scoop or tablespoon and drop dough, two inches apart on prepared baking sheets.

Bake in 350°F oven for 13 to 15 minutes until bottoms are lightly browned. Transfer to wire cooling racks.

Make the icing: Combine powdered sugar and lemon juice and lemon zest in small mixing bowl. You may need to add a little more lemon juice or powdered sugar to reach the desired consistency.

Turn cookies upside down and one at a time, dip them right into the icing, allowing the icing to drip for a moment. Twist the cookie and turn upright. Icing will drizzle down the sides.

Place on wire rack with plastic wrap or parchment paper underneath for easy cleanup.

If using sanding sugar or sprinkles, sprinkle the on immediately as you go when icing the cookies. If you wait too long, they will not stick to the icing.

Allow icing to dry 45 minutes to 2 hours. Enjoy!

Top tips for making the best Italian lemon ricotta cookies

Best to use room temperature butter and eggs for the best results

Use pure vanilla extract for the best flavor

When measuring the flour do not shake or pat down just level off the top with a knife

For the best lemon flavor use two lemons for use in both the cookies and icing

Line baking sheet with parchment paper to prevent over-browning and for easy clean-up!

Storage Instructions for lemon Italian cookies

These cookies will stay nice and fresh in an airtight covered containerfor 3 to 5 days or in the fridge for 7 days. Separate any layers with parchment paper.

Can you freeze lemon ricotta cookies?

Yes you can!I recommend that youfreeze them not icedin a freezer-safe container for 2 – 3 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge or at room temperature and ice them when your ready to serve.

