Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (2024)

Shortbread Cookies are a must and these Lemon Shortbread are the perfect Lemon Lovers melt in your mouth Cookie. Delicious not just at Holiday Time!

Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (1)

I am a huge shortbread cookie lover! Never fail, every holiday season my Mom’s Shortbread Cookies would be front and centre.

And for good reason they are amazing.It was always hard to decide what were your favourite, because when you took a bite of one it instantly became your favourite until the next one came along.

Recipe ingredients

  • Butter
  • Powdered Sugar – also known as confectioners or icing sugar
  • Lemon zest
  • Flour – all purpose at least 11% protein or higher
  • Salt

Lemon glaze

  • Powdered sugar
  • Lemon juice
  • Cream or milk
Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (2)

Why use powdered/icing sugar?

Powdered sugar will help keep the cookies soft for longer and it helps to keep the cookies from spreading while baking.

How to make Lemon Shortbread Cookies

Sift together the flour and salt.

In a large bowl with a wooden spoon mix together the butter, sugar and zest. Add the sifted flour mixture a little at a time, stirring between additions. Once the dough starts to come together move to a flat surface and knead into a compact ball.

Shape the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic and refrigerate 2 hours. You can also shape the dough into a log or two, refrigerate then slice and bake.

Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (3)

On a lightly floured surface roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thickness and cut out cookies. Place cookies on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet and refrigerate for about 15 minutes while the oven is pre-heating. Pre-heat oven to 350F (180C).

Bake cookies for approximately 12 minutes. Let cool completely before drizzling with glaze.

Lemon glaze

In a small bowl combine powdered sugar, lemon juice and cream, if too thin add more sugar too thick add either more lemon juice or cream.

Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (4)

How to Measure Flour

The correct way to measure flour is to spoon the flour into the cup measurement and level it off with the blade of a knife. The best flour to use for cut out cookies is a high protein all purpose flour, 12-14 % protein is what you are looking for.

Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (5)

How to make Shortbread Cookies without a cookie cutter:

With this Shortbread dough you can actually just roll the dough into a log shape, then slice it and bake on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet. I would probably refrigerate the log (before cutting) for about 30 minutes. Or you can roll it out and cut with your favorite cookie cutters.

Can this Shortbread Recipe be made with a stand mixer?

If you can’t or don’t want to knead the dough by hand, then yes a stand up mixer using the paddle attachment will work just fine.

I would only knead up to a point, when the dough just starts to come together (or even better, very coarse crumb mixture) and then knead the dough by hand.

Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (6)

How to keep cookies from spreading

To keep the cookies from spreading it is best to beat the butter and sugar just until combined and not creamed (of course this also depends on the type of cookie), for some cookies including some icing sugar in the mixture also keeps the cookies from spreading.

And probably most important of all, is to use a higher protein flour with at least 11.5- 12% protein count.

And don’t forget to chill the dough for at least 1 hour and again the cut out cookies before baking while the oven is pre-heating. The main reason for chilling the cookie doughbefore baking is to solidify the fat in thecookies.

As the cookies are baking, the chilled fat in the dough will take longer to melt then room temperature dough fat. Therefore the cookies will spread less.

Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (7)

How to Store Shortbread Cookies

The baked cookies should be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. I sometimes store mine in the fridge because I like cold cookies. They will last up to 10 days by storing them in the fridge.

How to Freeze Shortbread Cookies

Tofreezethe shortbread cookies, place parchment paper in between the layers of the completely cooled cookies this prevents them from sticking together when they are in the containers for freezing, or you can also place the baked cooled cookies on a cookie sheet and freeze them, then move the frozen cookies to either airtight bags or containers. Baked Shortbread Cookies will last up to 6 months in the freezer.

The unbaked cookie dough can also be frozen. Place in a freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw the dough for 1-2 hours in the fridge.

How to make the Perfect Shortbread Base for Bar Cookies

There are some delicious Bar Cookies that call for a simple Shortbread Base such as Lemon Cheese Cake Bars or my personal favourites Coconut Jam Squares. All you need are three ingredients, butter, sugar and flour to make the perfect Shortbread base for a Bar Cookie.

5 Must Bake Shortbread Cookies

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without shortbread so here are another five recipes that should definitely be on your baking list! Fast, easy and melt in your mouth perfection!

  • Almond Crescent Cookies
  • The Best Simple Two Way Shortbread Cookies
  • Easy Chocolate Chip Whipped Shortbread
  • Shortbread Cookies One Dough Two Ways
  • Chocolate Hazelnut Shortbread Cookies
  • Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

So if Shortbread Cookies are a must on your Holiday Baking List, then I hope you give one or even all of these a try, and let me know how you like them. Enjoy!

Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (8)

Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes (9)

Lemon Shortbread Cookies + 5 More Must Bake Shortbread Recipes

Rosemary Molloy

Shortbread Cookies are a must and these Lemon Shortbread are the perfect Lemon Lovers melt in your mouth Cookie.

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 12 minutes mins

Chilling Time 2 hours hrs

Total Time 22 minutes mins

Course Christmas Cookies, Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 24 cookies

Calories 93 kcal

Ingredients

FOR THE SHORTBREAD

  • cups + 3 tablespoons all purpose flour (at least 11% protein or higher) (180 grams total, if you double or triple the recipe double or triple this amount)
  • ½ cup + 3 tablespoons butter (softened)* (155 grams total, if you double or triple the recipe double or triple this amount)
  • ½ cup + 2 tablespoons powdered / icing sugar (75 grams total, if you double or triple the recipe double or triple this amount)
  • zest 1 lemon

*If you use unsalted butter then add ¼ teaspoon of salt. Be sure to use a good quality butter, apparently this year 2022, store brand butter quality is not what it used to be. Less fat could mean a dry not so tasty cookie.

    LEMON GLAZE

    • cups powdered / icing sugar
    • 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice
    • 1 tablespoon whole / whipping cream or milk

    Instructions

    • Sift together the flour and salt. Set aside.

    • In a large bowl with a wooden spoon mix together the butter, sugar and zest. Add the sifted flour mixture a little at a time, stirring between additions. Once the dough starts to come together (even if you haven't added all the flour), move to a flat surface and knead into a compact ball. (If you need extra flour add one tablespoon at a time, if the dough is too crumbly add more butter, a little at a time).

    • Shape the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic and refrigerate 2 hours. You can also shape the dough into a log or two, refrigerate then slice and bake.

    • On a lightly floured surface roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thickness and cut out cookies. Place cookies on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet and refrigerate for about 15 – 20 minutes while the oven is pre-heating.

    • Pre-heat oven to 350F (180C).

    • Bake the cookies for approximately 12 minutes. Let cool completely before drizzling with glaze. Enjoy.

    LEMON GLAZE

    • In a small bowl combine powdered sugar, lemon juice and cream, if too thin add more sugar too thick add either more lemon juice or cream.

    Notes

    If you can’t or don’t want to knead the dough by hand, then yes a stand up mixer using the paddle attachment will work just fine.

    If the dough is too hard out of the fridge, then you can either let it warm up a bit on the counter or cut the dough into two parts and warm it a bit by gently kneading, to make it easier to roll.

    The baked cookies should be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. I sometimes store mine in the fridge because I like cold cookies. They will last up to 10 days by storing them in the fridge.

    Tofreeze the shortbread cookies, place parchment paper in between the layers of the completely cooled cookies this prevents them from sticking together when they are in the containers for freezing, or you can also place the baked cooled cookies on a cookie sheet and freeze them, then move the frozen cookies to either airtight bags or containers. Baked Shortbread Cookies will last up to 6 months in the freezer.

    Nutrition

    Calories: 93kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 11mg | Sodium: 35mg | Potassium: 6mg | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 125IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 2mg | Iron: 0.3mg

    FAQs

    What is the secret to good shortbread? ›

    Tips To Make the Best Shortbread Cookies
    • Choose High Quality Butter. No matter what brand of butter you buy, if it's real butter, you can rest assured that it's the best. ...
    • Keep Ingredients Simple. ...
    • Add Flavor. ...
    • Don't Overwork. ...
    • Shape Dough. ...
    • Chill Before Baking. ...
    • Bake Until Golden. ...
    • Add Finishing Touches.

    What are common mistakes when making shortbread? ›

    The most common mistakes when making shortbread are over-working the dough, and incorporating too much flour. The less you work the dough, the more crumbly and melt-in-your-mouth your shortbread cookies will be.

    What happens if you put too much butter in shortbread? ›

    Here's why: Greasy mess: Extra butter means more fat, making the dough greasy and difficult to handle. Spreading like crazy: Cookies lose their shape, spreading thin and flat instead of staying nice and round. Uneven baking: The excess fat can burn easily on the edges while leaving the center undercooked.

    How to make shortbread not crumbly? ›

    If it is for cookies and needs to be rolled, you can add a little more softened butter, or a few drops of water if you can't get it to come together at all. Try rolling between 2 sheets of waxed paper or parchment, wrapping that in plastic wrap, and then chilling it for few hours before cutting.

    Should butter be cold for shortbread? ›

    Should butter be cold or room temperature for making shortbread? Always start with cold butter straight from the refrigerator. This will keep the dough from warming up, making it greasy and difficult to roll out.

    Why do you put cornstarch in shortbread cookies? ›

    Cornstarch provides the shortbread with structure, but its biggest job is keeping the cookies extra soft, tender, and light. I love adding a small amount to chocolate chip cookies too. Optional Coarse Sugar Topping: For an optional sparkly crunch on your shortbread wedges, add a sprinkle of coarse sugar before baking.

    Why do you put fork holes in shortbread? ›

    The word "bread" comes from "biscuit bread" which was made from leftover bread dough that was sweetened and dried out in the oven to make biscuits. Why do you poke holes in shortbread? The holes allow the moisture to escape during baking and more even heat distribution. This helps dry out and crisp up the cookies.

    What is the difference between Scottish shortbread and regular shortbread? ›

    Traditional Scottish shortbread is a simple recipe made with sugar, butter, flour, and salt. Other shortbread styles will include leavening agents like baking powder and baking soda, which makes them crisp instead of crumbly like traditional Scottish shortbread.

    What's the difference between Irish shortbread and Scottish shortbread? ›

    Irish Shortbread Is Distinct From Scottish Shortbread

    Irish shortbread not only sometimes changes up the butter-to-sugar ratio (possibly going with 2/3 a cup of sugar to 1 cup of butter), but also adds cornstarch in place of some of the flour present in the traditional recipe.

    What brand of butter is best for shortbread? ›

    Spend extra when it really counts: If you're making a recipe where butter really is the star (think shortbread or biscuits), splashing out for a package of Kerrygold or Vital Farms is worth the expense. The fine differences in the flavor are most impactful in these recipes.

    What is the formula for shortbread? ›

    The classic shortbread ratio is 1:2:3, meaning it's 1 part sugar, 2 parts butter, and 3 parts flour, by weight. This means that you can make a small batch of shortbread with 100 grams sugar, 200 grams butter, and 300 grams of flour.

    How to tell if shortbread is done? ›

    Bake the shortbread until it's a light golden brown across the top surface and a deeper golden brown around the edges, about 35 minutes. Remove the shortbread from the oven and turn it out of the pans and onto a clean work surface.

    What happens if you don't chill shortbread dough? ›

    But in this shortbread cookie recipe, it really makes a difference. Chilling the dough helps the cookies hold their shape. If you don't chill your shortbread dough, the cookies will spread as they bake.

    Why do you put shortbread in the fridge before baking? ›

    Why do you put shortbread cut-out cookies in the fridge before baking? This is to resolidify the butter. The butter is at room temperature when making the dough resulting in a soft dough. If baked straight away, the butter would melt away immediately when hitting the hot oven and the shortbread would spread.

    Why is shortbread difficult to make? ›

    Here are some potential reasons and solutions:
    • Ingredient Ratios:Butter: Shortbread relies heavily on butter for its flavor and texture. Make sure you are using the correct ratio of butter to flour. If there is too much flour or too little butter, the dough may be too dry. ...
    • Overmixing:Ove.
    Mar 10, 2022

    Should you chill shortbread dough before rolling? ›

    Roll out the shortbread dough.

    On a lightly floured surface, roll it out to a ½ cm (¼ inch) thick. Note: if the dough is too soft at this point then wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes or longer until it firms up slightly and makes it easier to roll out.

    Should shortbread be crunchy or soft? ›

    Shortbread should always have a tender, melting texture, but be slightly crisp when you bite into it. It should not generally be damp or wet underneath. A classic shortbread recipe will also only have flour, butter and sugar as the ingredients (in a 3:2:1 ratio) and not egg, which could lead to excess moisture.

