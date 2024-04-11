Lentil Bolognese Recipe (Vegan + Gluten Free) (2024)

By Erin · · Updated · 73 Comments
This easy lentil bolognese recipe is a quick weeknight meal that just so happens to be vegan and gluten free. It's filled with flavor and a great way to switch up pasta, plus it comes together in under 30 minutes!
Turns out, I'm a huge fan of lentil bolognese! Ok so I already knew I was, and I already knew it was incredibly easy to prepare, but I really like it. The texture of the lentils does a great job at mimicking meat--and include protein--so it really is a complete meal.
Why you'll love this lentil bolognese
- It's vegan AND gluten free, so anyone can enjoy it
- It comes together in under 30 minutes, making it a quick weeknight dinner
- The flavor is incredible and it's a great way to sneak protein into a vegetarian dish
Ingredient notes
- Lentils: The recipe calls for green or brown lentils because those are going to provide the best texture in this dish. You should be able to find them in the Indian food aisle, or near the rice and beans.
- Mushrooms: White or baby bella work best.
- Diced tomatoes: I always prefer fire roasted diced tomatoes because they have more flavor, but you can use whatever is in your pantry.
- Pasta sauce: Use your favorite kind! I used an arrabbiata sauce for a little extra heat, but any sauce will work.
- Pasta: Again, use what you have. If you want to keep this recipe gluten free, opt for a gluten free pasta.
Step-by-step instructions
Step 1: Cook the pasta.This part is easy--just cook pasta over the stovetop as you normally would.
Step 2: Sauté the vegetables.Don't worry, this is easy too! Start by sautéing the onion, garlic, mushrooms, and spices until they're soft. The mushrooms help to add a little more texture and nutrition to this dish, so don't omit them! If you hate mushrooms, use shredded carrots instead.
Step 3: Make the sauce. Add the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, lentils, and water and stir so that everything is mixed together. For the diced tomatoes, don't drain out any of the liquid; instead, pour the entire can into the skillet. Bring the bolognese to a simmer and simmer for approximately 25 minutes, stirring occasionally until the lentils are cooked. If it seems too thick, add an additional ¼ cup of water.
Make sure to do a taste test before serving! I used arrabbiata sauce (spicy tomato sauce) and the ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, which I thought was the perfect amount of flavor. If you use a more traditional sauce and want to add more spice, add more red pepper flakes. Or, omit the spice altogether and add some chopped fresh basil.
FAQs and Expert Tips
Can I substitute red lentils?
I wouldn't, and here's why. Though red lentils may seem quite similar to green and brown, they're actually going to provide an entirely different texture because they fall apart when cooked, therefore creating a mushier texture. The green or brown lentils will actually have a little bit of a bite to them--they'll be cooked of course, but certainly not mushy.
How should I store this?
Be sure to store any leftover pasta in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Can you freeze bolognese?
Yep! If you want to make this ahead and store it in the freezer, wait until it comes to room temperature, then transfer it to a plastic freezer-safe bag and freeze it for up to 3 months.
- To reheat: invert the plastic bag and dump the bolognese into a large pot or dutch oven. Add ¾ cup water, then bring mixture to a simmer. Place a lid on top, and simmer it for 25-30 minutes until it's completely thawed.
Lentil Bolognese Recipe (vegan + gluten free)
This easy lentil bolognese recipe is a quick weeknight meal that just so happens to be vegan and gluten free. It's filled with flavor and a great way to switch up pasta, plus it comes together in under 30 minutes!
4.99 from 53 votes
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes minutes
Servings: 4
Author: Erin
Ingredients
- .75 lb. favorite gluten free pasta
- ½ cup yellow onion diced
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 1 cup white mushrooms diced
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- pinch of salt and pepper
- 14 oz. fire roasted diced tomatoes
- 24 oz. favorite pasta sauce*
- 1 cup lentils (green or brown) rinsed
- 2 cups water or more (see notes)
Instructions
Cook the pasta over the stove as you normally would.
In a large skillet, add the onion, garlic, mushrooms, oregano, red pepper, salt and pepper, along with 1 tablespoon olive oil, and sauté for 3-5 minutes until the onion and mushrooms are soft.
Next, add the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, lentils and water and stir to combine. Place a lid on the skillet, bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer it for 18-25 minutes, or until lentils are cooked, stirring occasionally.
Serve lentil bolognese over pasta, sprinkle with additional red pepper flakes (+ parmesan cheese if not vegan) and enjoy!
Notes
*I love using a spicy tomato sauce--like an arrabbiata sauce--for this! It gives it even more flavor.
*If the lentils still aren't cooked after 25 minutes and/or have absorbed all of the liquid, add an additional ½ cup water, stir everything together and cook for 5 more minutes. The amount of water you need largely depends on the size of the skillet you're using. I recommend a large skillet, as the lentils will cook faster and more easily.
Lentil substitution: I've found that using red lentils instead of green or brown results in an entirely different texture. The red lentils fall apart when cooked, resulting in a mushier texture. If you can, try to use green or brown lentils.
You CAN freeze this recipe! Simply make it, then wait for it to come to room temperature before scooping it into a plastic bag and storing it in the freezer for up to 3 months. To reheat: invert plastic bag and pour contents into a large pot or dutch oven. Add ¾ cup water, then simmer mixture with a lid on for 25-30 minutes, or until it's thawed.
Nutrition
Calories: 444kcal | Carbohydrates: 91g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 1105mg | Potassium: 896mg | Fiber: 10g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 1208IU | Vitamin C: 17mg | Calcium: 83mg | Iron: 6mg
About Erin
Erin is the recipe developer, writer and photographer behind the healthy food blog, The Almond Eater. She's been blogging since 2014 and loves to create food for many different diets, including vegan, gluten free and/or Whole30 recipes.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Evelyn says
I made this dish last night and it was delicious. Super easy. My husband would have never eaten a lentil, but he had two helpings of this dish. It makes a lot, so we have leftovers and I will definitely make it again.
Reply
Erin says
That's wonderful -- so glad this was husband-approved!
Reply
Tatiana says
I never leave reviews but this recipe is amazing. It has protein, fiber, it’s hearty and not super complicated and so delicious. When I’m low on energy I just do canned lentils and add some garlic and onion powder instead of chopping onion and garlic. So very easy to modify if you are short on time and energy. It’s been a repeat meal for a while ❤️❤️
Reply
Erin says
I really appreciate the review, and I'm so happy you like the bolognese!
Reply
Michelle Warburton says
This is one of our family's favorites -- and tonight we are taking some over to friends who just welcomed home a new baby! This recipe is easy to share and easy to love!
Reply
Stephanie P says
Absolutely delicious!! I put it over toasted spaghetti squash and we all loved it. Yum.
Reply
Erin says
YUM that sounds delicious -- glad this was a hit!
Reply
Jen says
This is a fabulous recipe. I coordinate a food pantry and the USDA sent us boxes and boxes of dried lentils. Here in the South, people don't really know lentils. I'm hinking of doing a food tasting for our patrons to show them new ways of cooking and enjoying legumes of all kinds. This recipe is at the top of my list.
Reply
Erin says
This is such a great idea, Jen -- I hope everyone enjoys the bolognese!
Reply
Lincoln saysSee AlsoCopycat Chipotle Sofritas Recipe
I'm trying to use up some lentils, and I only have 1/2 cup. Should I adjust the amount of water I use in the recipe to account for this? Or is the water not for the lentils? Thanks!
Reply
Erin says
Yes definitely! You won't need as much water if you're using less lentils.
Reply
Sue says
In response to question from Christine... Yes lentils are not a complete protein as they are missing an amino acid. I learnt this in home economics back in the 8th grade. Google it!
I serve my sauce over brown rice pasta in this instance or look at your entire days protein intake.
Reply
Danielle says
Hi there, I’m just curious to know if your nutritional chart is per serve or per meal? thank you 😁
Reply
Erin says
It's an estimation but it's per serving
Reply
leslie says
can I use canned lentils?
Reply
Erin says
Yes! Make sure to drain and rinse them first, and know that the cook time will be much less.
Reply
Liz says
Made it. I loved the heat from the crushed red peppers and tomatoes. I felt like there were too many lentils. Next time I'd use between 1/3cup or 1/2cup. Also the cook time on the lentils was way longer than the recipe called for. I think having less lentils would help lower the cook time too.
Reply
Christine Whiteside says
Do the lentils need to be paired with another food to make a complete protein? I read that they need to be paired with rice.
Reply
Erin says
I've never heard that before, but you can absolutely serve this over rice if you'd like.
Reply
Mars says
I cooked the lentils for 35 min and they were still too hard? What am I doing wrong?
Reply
Erin says
Though I've never needed to do this, you can certainly soak the lentils in a bowl of water ahead of time next time, which will help them cook more quickly.
Reply
Stacy says
I detest mushrooms. If I leave them out, how does this recipe fair? Or. Should I replace them with something else, if so, what would you suggest? Thanks
Reply
Erin says
Great question! You could try substituting carrots instead. The flavor will be slightly different but still delicious! Either dice them up really small or shred the carrots.
Reply
Jas says
You can freeze the pasta as well as the sauce? How is the texture once it’s thawed?
Reply
Erin says
I wouldn't freeze the pasta, just the bolognese sauce. The sauce texture should be just fine after you thaw it!
Reply
Crystal says
This is probably a silly question but, do I use uncooked lentils? I bought canned lentils for this recipe but based on the instructions it seems like it’s suppose to be uncooked.
Reply
Erin says
Yes, they're supposed to be uncooked. However, you can totally use canned lentils -- you just won't have to simmer them for nearly as long since they're already cooked 🙂
Reply
Lee S Morrell says
Flavors are great but you should advise starting the pasta later in the process.
Reply
Paige says
Excellent dish for first time cooking with & eating lentils! Will definitely make again.
Reply
Erin says
Thanks for the comment, Paige -- so happy you enjoyed the recipe!
Reply
